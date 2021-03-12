LISBON — A dump truck and propane truck collided along County Route 28 shortly before 2 p.m. Friday.
County Truck 63 ended up on the edge of a corn field, while the propane truck laid overturned in the middle of County Route 28.
Lisbon and Heuvelton fire departments arrived on scene shortly after the crash.
It appears someone involved in the incident suffered minor injuries, but it remains unclear if they were taken to a hospital.
St. Lawrence County dispatchers reported the propane truck was full at the time of the collision.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.