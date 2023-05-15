Reassessments mean massive value increases

Ogdensburg City Hall, 330 Ford St. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Three communities undertaking reassessment projects are seeing massive increases to their total assessed values, one of them by more than $300 million. But that is normal when a community has not performed such a project in many years, according to a representative from the firm in charge of the projects.

GAR Associates, a real estate appraisal and consulting firm with offices in Williamsville and Clifton Park, is performing reassessment projects in the city of Ogdensburg in St. Lawrence County, the Jefferson County town of Clayton and the Steuben County city of Corning. The company has been performing reassessment projects across the state for 50 years, according to one of its partners, Dave M. Barnett.

