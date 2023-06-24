The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 6, 2023:
Town of Pitcairn: 3.5 acres, beginning on Garrison Road at intersection with southerly boundary of lands now or formerly of The People of the State of New York, East Stream Associates LLC, St. Regis Falls, sold to Jeremiah Johnson, Harrisville $20,000
Town of Massena: 0.103 acres, 50 Park Avenue, Wells Fargo Bank, West Palm Beach, Fla., sold to First York LLC, Boca Raton, Fla. $22,100
Town of Canton: Parcel, 8 Crary Drive, James T. Farrell, Buffalo, sold to Timothy J. Phalon and Theresa A. Phalon, Canton $107,000
Town of Gouverneur: 9.15 acres, 575 and 571 County Route 11, Kristian C. Stowell, Hermon, sold to GR Brozzo LLC, Gouverneur $164,000
Town of DePeyster: Parcel, beginning on westerly side of Ryder Road at easterly corner of lot 4, running south, Michelle Dykes, Perry, Ga., administratrix of estate of the late Darwin Brent Witherell, sold to Grant David Witherell, Heuvelton $12,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 516 New York Avenue, Deven A. Rafter and Joelle G. Rafter, Ogdensburg, sold to Michael Meunier, Ogdensburg $96,000
Town of Parishville: 0.7 acres, portion of 39 Coulon Drive, Mark N. Glauser and Gina J. Lee-Glauser, Parishville, sold to Justin A. Johnson and Alison W. Johnson, Colton $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 7, 2023:
Town of Russell: Parcel, east side of “Lake Georg Road,” on line of garage lot owned by Lawrence and Hazel Meilleur, James Rider and Margaret Rider, Russell, sold to Gary Loop, Russell $10,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 2 Fairlane Drive, Benjamin Murphy North Andover, Mass., sold to Kaitlin S. Fuller, Canton $192,000
Town of Potsdam: 15 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of Wheeler Road from Potsdam-Parishville State Road, James. M. Curtis, Broomes Island, Md., executor of last will and testament of the late Jean C. Curtis, sold to James M. Curtis, Broomes Island, Md. $200,000
Town of Canton: 14.31 acres, 1011 Irish Settlement Road, Bryan M. Downs and Karen A. Downs, Canton, sold to Deven Rafter and Joelle G. Rafter, Ogdensburg $289,000
Town of Hermon: Parcel, 85 Main Street, Laurie S. Colter, executor of last will and testament of late Gary O. Conyea, Hermon, sold to Davis Bros Auto Transport LLC, Tupper Lake $7,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1017 State Street, Lawrence M. Morley and Amy L. Morley, Ogdensburg, sold to Tina L. Pearson, Ogdensburg $30,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 1736 County Route 38 and County Route 38, Cole A. McCullen and Genevie L. McCullen, sold to Michael D. MacConnell and Bailey C. MacConnell, Norwood $165,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 8, 2023:
Towns of Clifton and Colton: Parcel 1: 829 acres, parts of northeasterly quarter of township 4 (Harrowed/Harewood), of Great Tract 2 of Macomb’s Purchase, Town of Clifton; Parcel 2: 241.2 acres, beginning at northeast corner of section 14 in west half of township of Harewood, Town of Clifton; Parcel 3: 1,155 acres, part of southwest quarter of township 5, Jamestown of Great Tract 2 of Macomb’s Purchase, Town of Colton; Parcel 4: 21,442 acres, east part of township 13 called Chaumont in Great Lot 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Town of Clifton; Parcel 5: 9,135 acres, in township 13, formerly known as Chaumont, Town of Clifton; Parcel 6: 3.975.9 acres, party of southwesterly quarter of TownShip 4, Harewood, of Great Tract 2 of Macomb’s Purchase, Town of Clifton; Parcel 7: 178.25 acres, Emery Property, Town of Clifton; and Parcel 8: 2.2 acres, Beginning at intersection of Cook Corners Road and Dump Road, Town of Clifton, The Conservation Fund, Arlington, Va., sold to Cranberry Renewable Timber LLC, Castorland $4,400,000
Town of Waddington: 0.29 acres, beginning at New York State Power Authority Monument WA-134 at southerly corner of lot 12, Daniel J. Mayette and Elaine M. Mayette, Goldsboro, N.C., sold to Jenna Chamberlain and Susan Boslet, Waddington $50,000
Town of Massena: 0.4 acres, 17 and 19 Isabel, Kyle J. Cooke, Massena, sold to Jeremy Cline, Ogdensburg $120,000
Town of Canton: 3.58 acres, 605 Pink School Road, Kevin K. McDonald, Canton, sold to Zachary D. James, Canton $185,000
Town of Canton: 0.58 acres, lot 8 in block 1 of Village of Rensselaer Falls, Richard C. Burke, Canton, sold to Brian Colby and Lisa Colby, Rensselaer Falls $27,000
Town of Stockholm: 0.59 acres, 272 County Route 48, James P. Doran and Lori L. Doran, Norwood, sold to Darik Bradish, Waddington $135,000
Town of Waddington: 0.645 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of Route 37 at southeasterly corner of parcel conveyed to Structural Wood Corporation, Village of Waddington sold to Structural Wood Corporation, Waddington $10,500
Town of Potsdam: 2 acres, 1354 County Route 35, Kevin M. Remington and Jerika M. Remington, Canton, sold to Matthew Tebo and Nicholas Tebo, Norwood $130,500
Town of Canton: 1.38 acres, beginning on Judson Street Road from northeasterly corner of parcel reserved by Lloyd J. Kingston and Josephine F. Kingston, Alan L. Laughman and Ruth A. Laughman, Canton, sold to Michael Stock, Canton $30,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, beginning in northerly bounds of Ogdensburg and Lake Champlain Railroad at intersection by town line of Towns of Potsdam and Norfolk, Darla M. Conyea, Norwood, sold to Carolyn Relyea, Norfolk $40,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 10 Bay Street, Clark R. Porter, Gouverneur, sold to Karen E. Barbour, Hartland, Vt. $165,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, 4215 Route 3, Northern Credit Union, Watertown, sold to Brian Bearor, Queensbury $30,000
Town of Pitcairn: 60 acres, part of California Road, Darrell R. Allen, Gouverneur, sold to Delsey Properties Inc., Grand Island $38,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 9, 2023:
Town of Hermon: 0.35 acres, 120 Main Street, Jaime Reasor, Hermon, sold to Stephanie Tittemer, Stroudsburg, Pa. $55,000
Town of Russell: 20.2 acres and 59.3 acres, beginning on Blanchard Hill Road at intersection with northerly boundary of lands now or formerly of People of the State of New York (Whippoorwill State Forest), Henry Wagler and Ella Wagler, Russell, sold to East Stream Associates LLC, St. Regis Falls $134,000
Town of Hermon: 0.287 acres, beginning in north shore of Trout Lake at southeast corner of 0.333 acre parcel, Marc R. Toffolon, Hermon, sold to Glenn R. Latta Jr. and Christina L. Latta, Gouverneur $69,500
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 17 Drumlin Drive, Everett Scanlon and Jackie L. Scanlon, Potsdam, sold to William C. Brooks and Jeannine F. Brooks, Potsdam $287,000
Town of Massena: 0.19 acres, 4 Lincoln Drive, Jolene M. Spinner, Massena, sold to Gerald R. Prentice and Teena L. Prentice, Massena $35,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning in southeast corner of residence deeded to Scozzfavas, hence south, Sara A. Castellani, Sudbury, Mass.; and John F. Scozzafava, Milford, Mass., co-executors of last will ant testament of John M. Scozzafava, sold to Kurtis P. Wells and Marisa A. Griebsch, Gouverneur $2,500
Town of Gouverneur: 0.11 acres, 69 Clinton Street, Michael B. Riley, Gouverneur, sold to William Freelove and Tammy Burdick, Troy $21,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 21 Spruce Street, Arthur Perrea, Burke, sold to Donna Kowal, Schroon Lake $39,000
Town of Clifton: 0.215 acres, 33 Wilsey Avenue, Philip D. Martin, Newton Falls, sold to Charlotte M. Hamilton and Jacob R. Beerman, Newton Falls $25,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 12, 2023:
Town of Hammond: 1.35 acres, 1136 and 1146 County Route 6, Singer Island Park Inc., Chippewa Bay, sold to Town of Hammond $90,000
Town of Brasher: 6.3 acres, 228 Myers Road, Thomas P. McGrath, Massena, sold to PGP NY Camp LLC, Colchester, Vt. $60,000
Town of Pierrepont: 49.22 acres, beginning on highway running north 64 degrees west, David Konieczkowski, Cleveland, Ohio; and Dale Hoskins, Clearwater, Fla., sold to Shaun Clary, Colton $125,000
Town of Edwards: 5.02 acres, lot 15 of “Clear Lake Subdivision,” Land First Inc., Lacona, sold to Ronald Schultz and Shena Smola, Marcellus $110,000
Town of Massena: 0.17 acres, 109 Bishop Avenue, Kurt T. Breitbeck, Massena, sold to Aleighya M. Smith, Massena $5,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 16 Collins Road, Anne Warner, Saranac Lake, sold to Mark and Susan Maroney, Norwood $12,000
Town of Hammond: Five parcels, 23 and 27 Chippewa Creek Road, Benjamin J. Griffin, Arlington, Va., executor of last will and testament of the late Jacquelyn M. Griffin, sold to Marc Schwartz and Jeanne Schwartz, Pittsford $160,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 762 South Canton Road, Richard A. Stone, Potsdam, sold to Mohammad Meysami, Potsdam $134,500
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, 50 Loafers Lane, Richard A. Beaulieu and Carol M. Beaulieu, Ogdensburg, sold to Larry Joseph Beaulieu and Kim Eve Beaulieu, Sharps Chapel, Tenn. $367,000
