The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 17, 2020:
Town of Parishville: 0.686 acres, beginning at Chapel Hill Road intersecting the north boundary of lands now or formerly of Sumner W. Wilson and Ella V. Wilson, Robert K. Yoran, Kingsport, Tenn., sold to Robert W. Bradish Jr., Colton $63,000
Town of Norfolk: 9.3 acres, off Prairie Street, Edward P. Crowley, Bedford, N.H., sold to James L. McFaddin and Michael J. McFaddin, Norwood $4,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.18 acres, beginning at Rensselaer Road at westerly line of Harry J. and Reana L. Bradley property, Larry D. Bouchey Jr. and Lindsey J. Bougler Bouchey, Heuvelton, sold to Logan Armstrong, Heuvelton $60,000
Town of Canton: 0.11 acres, beginning on east bounds of Churchill Street marking southeast corner of land of Raymond L. Ashlaw and Patricia A. Ashlaw, Stacey Lea Irwin, Gouverneur, sold to Sheila Purves, Pyrites $50,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, lots 178, 193, 194, 178, 235 and 246 of Terrace Park Subdivision on map by M.E. Church, L. Ruth Varley and Michael L. Varley, Ogdensburg, sold to Debra S. Pinger, Ogdensburg $65,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.19 acres, beginning in north bounds of Lafayette Street and east bounds of Hamilton Street, Jade J. Vernsey, Ogdensburg, and Timothy M. Vernsey, Ogdensburg, sold to Jonica Tebo, Ogdensburg $85,000
Town of Pierrepont: 1.94 acres, south of Route 68, northwest of Glenmeal Road and northeast and southwest of Vebber Road, Christine M. Thompson, Tupper Lake, sold to Kenneth L. Stone and Sherry L. Stone, Canton $60,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 20, 2020:
Town of Madrid: 1.11 acres, in mile square 77, beginning at Pearson Road and Buck Road, Shirley E. Champion, Alexandria Bay, sold to Eric S. Todd, Madrid $10,000
Towns of Fine and Clifton: Parcel 1: 0.55 acres, beginning at line between Town of Fine and Town of Clifton south of Redway’s Store; Parcel 2: Parcel, beginning on Route 3 in the Hamlet of Star Lake in westerly line of St. Hubert’s Catholic Church property; Parcel 3: Parcel, beginning at northerly bounds of public highway leading easterly from town line between Clifton and Fine; and Parcel 4: Parcel, beginning at northerly bounds of public highway leading easterly from town line between Clifton and Fine, Peggy A. Capko, Park Ridge, N.J. and Athena K. Zois, Nutley, N.J., sold to Shane L. Hunter and Rebecca J. Hunter, Brushton $8,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel 1: 3.2 acres, part of lot 78, beginning at Orebed road at northeast corner of school house lot; and Parcel 2: in northeast corner of 24.86 acre parcel southerly from northeast corner along road leading from Pierrepont to Cooks Corners, Danielle M. Peck and Jonathan G. Lafave, Norwood, sold to Jeffrey P. Lashomb, Tupper Lake $20,000
Town of Fine: 52.04 acres, beginning from eastern high water mark of Flat Rock Reservoir of Oswegatchie River from coummon boundary line between lands now or formerly of Benedict J. and Lucia A. Sander and lands now or formerly of Patrick W. Sovay, Thomas J. Griffin Jr. and Michael P. Griffin, Patrick W. Sovay, Thomas J. Griffin Jr. and Michael P. Griffin, Star Lake, sold to Benedict J. Sander and Lucia A. Sander, Oswegatchie $31,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 21, 2020:
City of Ogdensburg: 0.19 acres, beginning on southerly bounds of Proctor Avenue at northwest corner of lands of Bresett, William McNally and Maureen McNally, Ogdensburg, sold to Erik Melchor Castaneda, Potsdam $76,000
Town of Lisbon: 0.662 acres, 256 County Route 28, Rhonda M. Fergison, administrator of the estate of the late Charlotte M. Dumas, Lisbon, sold to Drew Costigan, Ogdensburg $70,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, portion of lot 21 of Subdivision of Lots on Morris Tract, beginning in easterly bounds of Sober Street at southwesterly corner of lands of Daniel A. Dufore and Lynne M. Dufore, Michael W. Howard and Stephanie A. Howard, Norfolk, sold to Lisa Stickney, Moira $210,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 22, 2020:
Town of Pierrepont: 39.99 acres, beginning at road at northwest corner of land deeded to N. Crary Jr. to lands formerly owned by E.B. Mott and later by F.A. Morrison, Allen R. Stewart, Canton, sold to Scott D. Mulhollen and Dawne M. Mulhollen, Lindley $185,000
Town of Brasher: 10 acres, part of first and third parcels in deed conveying property from H. Benjamin Chase to Ficsher Ames, beginning at junction of Ridge Road and Eamon Road, Junming Huang and Su Lin Huang, Harrington, Del., sold to Anne M. Smith, Massena $5,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 23, 2020:
Town of DeKalb: 0.15 acres, westerly of County Route 17 (Green Street) to most northerly corner of parcel of land now or formerly of Gordon W. Poole and Elma M. Poole, Gordon W. Poole, DeKalb Junction, sold to Sean M. Conklin, DeKalb Junction $22,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 24, 2020:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, northeasterly part of lot 1 and westerly part of lot 2 in block 9, bounded on north by Washington Stree and east by Patterson Street, Anthony D. McNichol V and Jacquelyn C. Sovie McNichol, Ogdensburg, sold to Michael C. Durham, New York City $80,000
Town of Potsdam: 1.66 acres, in mile square lot 55, beginning on South Canton Road marking southwest corner of land of Patenaude, Michael Vancelette and Liann M. Vancelette, Henderson, Nev., sold to Sunday W. Smith, Potsdam $200,000
Town of Lisbon: 39.48 acres, southwesterly corner of lot 1 of section 2 at southwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Lee J. Clark, Noel L. Allen and Paula Allen, Trenton, Utah, sold to marguerite A. Thompson, Ogdensburg $300,000
Towns of Hopkinton and Lawrence: 1.17 acres, beginning in southeast boundary of County Road 49 intersection with north boundary of lands now or formerly of Charles M. Dominy and Elsie J. Dominy, David F. Fullerton, Nicholville, sold to Christopher D. Durant and Natasha Durant, North Lawrence $101,000
Town of Colton: 0.333 acres, southerly of Cottage Road in westerly boundary of a parcel now or formerly of Denis Hudon and Barbara Hudon, Judith A. Longshore, individually and as trustee of The Judith A. Longshore Revocable Trust, Canton, and David Corbett and Michelle C. Corbett, sold to David Corbett and Michelle C. Corbett, Canton $3,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 27, 2020:
Town of Potsdam: 5.41 acres, beginning at Mackey Road at intersection with Route 345, Japheth March, Potsdam, sold to Trevor J. Patrick and Diane M. Patrick, Potsdam $3,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.25 acres, beginning in south bounds of Chestnut Street marking northwest corner of land of Layne, Diego Nocetti and Luciana Echazu, Potsdam, sold to Matthew Tessier, Potsdam $117,000
Town of Lawrence: Parcel, 3358 Route 11B, Wade R. Snyder, Winthrop, sold to Michael J. Weller, Brasher Falls $25,000
Town of Rossie: 19.63 acres, in farm lots 70 and 71, beginning at Lockie Road and westerly corner of lands conveyed to Phelps Jr. and Carolyn Ball, Richard L. Biddle, Philadelphia, Pa., sold to Kevin R. McBride and Christina M. McBride, Gouverneur, Billy L. McBride and Ellen McBride, Gouverneur, and Thomas E. Flood and Kimberly C. Flood, Gouverneur $8,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 28, 2020:
Town of Fine: 40.5 acres, beginning at a post in line between lots 13 and 14 at northwest corner of W.S. Marsh lot, Craig Demmon, Star Lake, and Alison Benjamin, Star lake, sold to lee J. Mathews and Mellisa A. Mathews, Oswegatchie $48,000
Town of Potsdam: 71 acres, south of County Route 35 and east of Route 345 in mile square 5, Nicholas C. Rulffes, Norwood, sold to Jessica A. Thompson, Potsdam $145,000
Village of Gouverneur: 6,600 square feet, beginning on Parker Street South from southwest corner of lot 4 of Draper’s Village, Arne K. Ormasen and Debra J. Ormasen, Richville, sold to Elizabeth G. Spinelli, Gouverneur $14,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 29, 2020:
Town of Pierrepont: 16.81 acres, southwest of Post Road in Great Lot 36, Robert R. Demarais and Ann M. Demarais, Colton, sold to Donald C. Warner II and Loretta L. Regan-Warner, Colton $8,000
Town of Potsdam: 1 acre, part of parcel of so-called Heath Farm in mile square 70, beginning at Potsdam-Hopkinton Road and southwest corner of parcel previously conveyed to F. Alger, James Hendershot Jr. and Donna Hendershot, York, S.C., sold to Justin Bartholomew and Mary Bartholomew, Potsdam $25,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, part os River Street lots 12 and 14 on west side of River Street, Barbara Farnsworth, Cowlesville, sold to Kirk A. Colbert, Norfolk $26,500
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, beginning at easterly line of DeKalb Road at intersection with northerly line of Union Street, Marilyn L. Geddis, trustee of Marilyn L. Geddis Revocable Trust, Sun City Center, Fla., sold to Nicholas and Casey Montroy, Rensselear Falls $95,000
Town of DePeyster: 4.25 acres, beginning at northwest corner of lands owned by Debra M. Weinkauf at southwest corner, Elmer S. Phillips, Colton, sold to Justin F. White and Jessica A. White, Heuvelton $8,500
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, in mile square 6 and 7 of 8th Range in easterly part of lot 27 on northerly side of Canton Turnpike, Andrea Newell, Canton, sold to Zillard LLC, Rensselaer Falls $12,000
