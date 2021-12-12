The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 27, 2021:
Town of Louisville: 0.57 acres, 292 Kingsley Road, Greg J. Girard, Massena, sold to Broburn Development LLC, Potsdam $192,000
Town of Waddington: 0.44 acres, beginning in northerly boundary of Clark Avenue at southwesterly corner of lot 15, Tina M. Phillips, Norfolk, sold to Thomas J. Sansoucy, Ogdensburg; and Tammi S. Jones, Waddington $26,000
Town of Hammond: 0.41 acres, 303 Indian Point Road, Gail Ruterman, LaFayette, trustee of the Louise H. Ruterman Irrevocable Trust, sold to Paul Ruterman, Manlius $272,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 2555 Route 68, John R. Manson and Lynn M. Manson, Canton, sold to Danille Miller, Waddington $184,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 24 Douglas Road, Robyn McGregor, Massena, sold to Chad Stewart, Johnson City $149,500
Town of Parishville: 2 acres, 303 Route 72, Jan I. Vinopal, Boise, Idaho, sold to Dereck Sagriff, Potsdam $182,500
Town of Rossie: 204.2 acres, 489 S. Hammond Road, Patricia Isaacson, executrix of the estate of the late Thelma Chapman; and Patricia Isaacson, executrix of the estate of Andrew Chapman and successor-in-interest to the ownership of Alpha and Omega Outfitters LLC, McVille, N.D., sold to Murray A. Simons and Bobbi L. Simons, Hammond $85,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 28, 2021:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 22 Winters Street, Jodi L. Belair, Massena, sold to Tyler C. Mulvenna and Megan L. Mulvenna, Massena $43,000
Village of Canton: 0.34 acres, 25 Goodrich Street, Keith W. Sullivan and Virginia E. Sullivan, Brooklyn, sold to Sarah G. Pedersen, Canton $140,000
Town of Colton: 0.16 acres, 9 Spring Street, Brett E. Williamson and Sarah A. Williamson, Colton, sold to Justin L. Sheldon, Colton $79,500
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, 112 Halesboro Street, Nathan L. Nichols, Gouverneur, sold to Welman Holdings LLC, West Monroe $12,000
Town of Russell: Parcel, 1064 County Route 24, Christine A. Lafferty, Lecanto, Fla., executrix of last will and testament of the late Dennis K. Harris Sr., sold to David Briggs, Harrisville $15,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, 67 Pierrepont Avenue, Kyle Moulton, Potsdam, sold to Christina M. Delorenzo, Rochester $173,500
Town of Colton: Parcel, 4957 Route 56, Katherine M. McVean, Malone, administrator of the estate of the late James E. McVean Jr., sold to Philip Vanvleet and Colleen Vanvleet, Fort Edward $115,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 2820 County Route 21, Susette Kelly, executrix of the estate of the late Madeline Tecza, sold to James B. Laspina II and Jessica M. Simmons, Canton $122,000
Village of Gouverneur: 0.11 acres, 14 Wilson Street, Christopher L. Coffie, Cazenovia, sold to Roger Monica, Gouverneur $50,000
Town of Potsdam: 16.15 acres, 261 County Route 59, Sheila A. Jordan, Heuvelton, sold to Holly Mae Cole, Sackets Harbor $165,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 29, 2021:
City of Ogdensburg: Two parcels, 206 Monroe Avenue, Daniel J. Ross, Ogdensburg, individually and as executor of last will and testament of the late Robert J. Ross, sold to Brett Corkins, Heuvelton $37,500
Town of Lawrence: 1/14 acres, 372 Water Street, Craig L. Barber II, Brasher Falls, sold to Richard H. Peters II, Nicholville; and Michelle S. Martin White, Nicholville $28,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 8 Maiden Lane, Gwen Charter, Norfolk, sold to Phidi Enterprises LLC, Massena $28,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 165 Maple Street, Mary M. Santimaw, Massena, sold to Donald J. Powers and Connie L. Powers, Massena $68,000
Town of Potsdam: 7.3 acres, beginning on Sweeney Road at junction with Back Hannawa Falls Road, Nancy Cadenhead, Newport, N.H., sold to Chad Emerson, Potsdam $9,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 3.51 acres, beginning on Dashnaw Road at intersection with Middle Road, McGowan Acres LLC, Heuvelton, sold to Michael Perry and Kasey O’Donnell, Heuvelton $120,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 30, 2021:
Town of Stockholm: 1.209 acres, beginning northwest of Route 11 at intersection with northeast boundary of lands now or formerly of Oliver B. and Beverly Austin, Patrick P. Austin, Brasher Falls, sold to Forgues Realty LLC, Malone $5,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 340 Kingsley Road, Jeffrey G. Munson and Valerie J. Munson, Massena, sold to Deanna Kirkey, Massena $133,000
Town of Potsdam: 5.7 acres, 340 Perrin Road, David W. Delisle, Potsdam, sold to Brian S. Suraf and Laura J. Suraf, Potsdam $277,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, 119 Lagrasse Street, Edward R. Stasko and Elaine Stasko, Waddington, sold to Lawrence D. Langley and Susan L. Langley, Waddington $300,000
Town of Lawrence: 1.9 acres, Cemetery Road, Klaus Jekeli, East Elmhurst, sold to Marc W. Mendoza, North Lawrence $8,500
Town of Massena: 0.68 acres, beginning at intersection of division line between property of George Gabri and Theresa Gabri on southwest and property of Thomas W. Rickard Sr. on northeast, Yaoqing Liu, Mahwah, N.J., sold to Block Scheme LLC, Palo Alto, Calif. $280,000
Town of Canton: 120.57 acres, 142 Ohoro Road, Charlotte I. Foote, Canton, sold to Brianna Cameron and Austin Lattrell, Potsdam $100,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 1, 2021:
Town of Russell: 0.22 and 0.25 acres, 18 Boyd Pond Road and 387 West and off Boyd Pond Road, Kirk J. Goodrow and Sarah J. Goodrow, Hermon, sold to Keith R. Tulip and Paula Tulip, Russell $100,000
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, 532 County Route 20, Dean S. Harper, Richville, sold to Adam J. Green and Erin M. Green, DeKalb $30,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 71 Ober Street, Toni Page, Massena; Cynthia Wood, Massena; Shari Chrestler, Spring Hill, Fla.; and Henrietta I. Trevino, Massena, releasing life estate, sold to Richard L. Alred, Massena; and Karen L. Mossow, Massena $41,000
Town of Massena: 0.8 acres, 411 Larue Road, Ty R. Batten, Massena; and Amy Batten, Massena, sold to Benjamin J. Taylor, Brasher Falls $158,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 405 County Route 38, Edward F. Demo Jr. and Paula R. Demo, Norfolk, sold to Jayson T. Sexton and Stephanie A. Sexton, Eagle River, Alaska $237,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 4 Canal Street, Joseph J. Goliber and Cindy L. Goliber, Potsdam, sold to William H. Kenny, Knoxville, Tenn. $50,000
Town of Potsdam: 3.49 acres, 183 Sissonville Road, Brooks A. Washburn, Potsdam, sold to Andrew J. Butler and Pooneh Butler, St. Petersburg, Fla. $265,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 127 Market Street, Thomas Mellan, Potsdam, sold to Potsdam Realty LLC, Missouri City, Texas $50,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 201 Marsh Road, Marilyn Laughton, Norfolk, sold to Daniel G. Harvey, Norfolk $18,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.36 acres, 46 Annette Street, Michael P. Perry, Heuvelton, sold to William LaPoint and Doris A. LaPoint, Winthrop $110,000
Town of Pitcairn: 35 acres, 302 County Route 23, Vickie A. Vanornum, executrix of estate of Ada F. Wagner, Gouverneur, sold to Paul S. Minore Sr., Gilford, Conn. $175,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 9 O’Neil Road, Shannon L. Peets, Massena, sold to Amy L. Batten, Massena $115,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 32 Parker Avenue, Mary Margaret Carroll, Malone, sold to Dulcy S. Rouse and Brian A. Rouse, Lilburn, Ga. $37,000
Town of Pierrepont: 0.9 acres, 205 River Road, Donald D. Thompson and Pietrina Thompson, Hannawa Falls, sold to Bethany M. Almeida, Alexandria, Va. $290,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, beginning in southeast boundary of lands now or formerly of Power Authority of the State of New York at southeast boundary of Route 131, Tammy L. Larkins, Massena, sold to Hunter Prentice, Massena $1,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 4, 2021:
Town of Massena: 0.17 acres, 106 N. Main St., David P. Seguin and Sandra L. Durgan, Massena, sold to Stephen Somonski, Lake Ariel, Pa. $11,000
Town of Brasher: 1 acre, beginning on Maple Ridge Road from northeasterly intersection with Taylor Road, Jared L. Knapp, Massena, sold to Scott Frost, Tully $6,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 1198 County Route 25, Clark A. Cummings and Lisa Longworth, Canton, sold to Cory H. Vinyard and Sarah E. Barber, Potsdam $125,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 38 Ridge Street, Valerie Mooney, Norwood, sold to Katie Lucas, Brushton $190,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 5 Depot Street, Robert A. Gilbo, Potsdam, sold to Terry Crump, Massena $30,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 22 Zowllar Road, Ronald Healey and Stella Healey, Sarasota, Fla., sold to Sanjay Goswami and Annette Goswami, Quebec, Canada $151,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 5, 2021:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 503 Elizabeth Street, Lawrence M. Caufield, Ogdensburg, sold to Emily Cunningham, Ogdensburg $83,000
Town of Massena: 29.25 acres, 259 Carey Road, Alyssa Pullmain-Drollette, Massena, sold to Francis W. Jarvis and Aimee J. Jarvis, Massena $135,000
Town of Canton: 8 acres, 7145 County Route 27, Matthew G. LaRock, Lisbon, sold to Jesse Gilbert, Canton $37,500
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 30 Elm Street, Robin E. Bressette, Canton, sold to Kyle D. Weems, Norwood $83,000
Town of Potsdam: 3.27 acres, 290 Morgan Road, Enos Miller, Hannawa Falls, sold to Scott W. Martin and Rebecca A. Martin, Kennesaw, Ga. $229,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 6 Grove Street, Eileen G. Loucks, Potsdam, sold to Laurence Zuckerman and Laura Zuckerman, Salmon, Idaho $205,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 130 Liberty Avenue, William Wilson and Julie Wilson, Massena, sold to Bruce E. Green, Massena $21,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 6, 2021:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 310 Albany Avenue, Jodi L. Rochelle, individually, Buda, Texas; and Ernest W. Brabaw, individually and as power of attorney to Judith H. Brabaw, Apache, Okla., sold to Kathleen R. Wade, Massena $52,500
Town of Clifton: Parcel, 257 Columbian Road, Jacklyn Burnett Heffner and Joseph J. Stuckart, Newton, N.H.; and Peter L. Stuckart Jr., Windham, N.H., sold to Robert Curtis Augstell and Marianne Elise Augstell, Loudonville $280,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.8 acres, 24 Laboda Lane, Joyce D. Shoff, Ogdensburg, sold to Stephen R. Douglass and Barbara N. Porter, Potsdam $173,500
Town of Edwards: 15 acres, 212 Gaddis Road, Eugene McCarthy, Edwards, sold to Brandon Whitton and Shawna A. Whitton, Hermon $115,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 21 Depot Street, Erik Melchor Castaneda, Ogdensburg, sold to PFW Research LLC, Potsdam $89,500
Town of Canton: Parcel, 74 Country Route 35, Molly R. Siematkowski and Cory A. Williams, Canton, sold to Barbara Miesch and Anne Meigs Ross, Valley Cottage $300,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 7, 2021:
Town of Oswegatchie: 25.83 acres, beginning in northerly corner of lands now or formerly of Erie Boulevard Hydropower, Richard T. Bouchey and Susan J. Hebert, Ogdensburg, sold to Matthew Pierce and Allyse Pierce, Ogdensburg $30,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, 413 Lake Road, Julia K. Thompson, Oswegatchie, sold to Austin Brown and Heidi Hadfield, Harrisville $52,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, 44 Eagle Crag Lake, Will Ellsworth and Megan Ellsworth, Saranac Lake, sold to Willis Brigham and Tiffany Brigham, South Burlington, Vt. $185,000
Town of Brasher: 0.806 acres, beginning on highway leading from bridge across St. Regis River toward Brasher Iron Works, westerly of extension of wall of Lantry Store Building, Robert Carter, Helena, administrator of estate of the late Irene Carter, sold to Alechia White and Levi Hull, Brasher Falls $6,664.39
Town of Morristown: Parcel, 3 Point Comfort Road, Nancy Cleary, Ogdensburg, sold to Paul Bechard and Jamie Alynn Roth, San Jose, Calif. $650,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.14 acres, 411 Ford Avenue, Mary Katherine Gillette-Fishbeck, Arlington, Texas, sold to Kevin Badlam and David Badlam, Ogdensburg $51,000
