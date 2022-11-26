The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 7, 2022:
Town of Macomb: 0.99 acres, 30 Mineral Point Road, James F. LaCombe and Tina L. LaCombe, Chaumont, sold to Shawn Bryant and Sophie Bryant, Henderson $85,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, Off Pine Street, Royal Guyette Jr. and Wen Nie, Beaumont, Calif., sold to Randy R. Reagan and Cassie S. Reagan, Colton $200,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 6 Williams Street, Williams Massena LLC, Brooklyn, sold to Kloie Phelps, Winthrop $82,500
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 136 Hailesboro Street, Brian A. Sheen, Gouverneur, sold to Earl L. Simmons Jr. and Angela M. Simmons, Gouverneur $68,000
Town of Hammond: 0.2 acres, 1 Mary Island, Vincent A. Palmiero, Manlius; Laurie Palmiero Wilde, Manlius; and Vincent R. Palmiero and Gloria A. Palmiero, Whitesboro, sold to Lake RC Inc., Eustis, Fla. $500,000
City of Ogdensburg: 1.39 acres, beginning in easterly boundary of Picquet Drive at intersection with southerly boundary of Montgomery Street, Maxwell A. McCarney, Ogdensburg, sold to Robert Peck and Karen Peck, Ogdensburg $24,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 45 Washington Street, Emmett R. Morley III and Karen J. Morley, Ogdensburg, sold to Jason Diamond and Meagan Lalonde, Ogdensburg $155,000
Town of Massena: 0.31 acres, 2 Claremont Avenue, Kimberly A. Hughes and John L. Hughes, Massena, sold to Ronald Miller and Doreen Miller, Ontario, Canada $190,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.63 acres, 7302 Route 56, Dale C. Mallette, Norwood, sold to Troy L. Savage, Russell $83,000
Town of Russell: 44.89 acres, beginning on Pyrites-Russell Road at intersection with northerly line of lot 19 in Township 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Kyle L. LaPoint and Ashley S. LaPoint, Hermon, sold to Ashley M. Goff, Canton $37,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 8, 2022:
Town of Canton: 1 acres, beginning on Miner Street Road, southwest of intersection of lands now or formerly of Raymond J. Lobdell, Randy S. Frank and Lisa A. Frank, Canton, sold to John Eibert and Olivia Eibert, Potsdam $278,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, Circle Drive, Sheila D. Sassone, Baldwinsville, sold to Daniel L. Boyer and Mary Harris-Boyer, Norwood $16,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 33 Park Avenue, Brooke L. Page, Brasher Falls, sold to Alec Graham, Carlsbad, Calif. $85,000
Town of Fine: 2 acres, Railroad Hawley Hawley Smith 1 Fam Res 2.00D, Todd Chapman and Kathrine Chapman, Oswegatchie, sold to Douglas Cota, Oswegatchie $10,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 716 Main Street, Tylor J. Stevenson, Ogdensburg, sold to Jordan L. Lamay and Kristin E. Lamay, Ogdensburg $60,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 18 acres, 5506 Route 37, Ruigang Guo and Qun Jia, Ogdensburg, sold to Bryan D. Smithers and Jenessa M. Fenton, Heuvelton $237,000
Town of Norfolk: 2.76 acres, 209 Mill Road, Judith Hathaway, Myrtle Beach, S.C., sold to Randy D. Martin and Lisa A. Martin, Canton $175,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning in southeasterly intersection of LaFayette and Pickering Streets, Nina B. Kerry, Evans Mills, sold to Ryan E. Davis, Ogdensburg; and Michelle K. Maroney, Canton $84,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 9, 2022:
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 29 Pleasant Street, Daniel J. Rissacher and Patty Rissacher, Huntington, Vt., sold to Rex Bennett Stretton III and Barbara Eastman Stratton, Middlebury, Vt.; and Kimberly Barlow Stratton, Ontario, Canada $144,000
Town of Parishville: 1.5 acres, 311 Cook Road, Ada Law, Massena, executrix of last will and testament of Janet V. Law, sold to Jeremy Bond, Colton $50,000
Town of Canton: 1.6 acres, 101 Elizabeth Street, Meicca M. Voisine, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Patrick Dumont, Rensselaer Falls $49,000
Town of Canton: 0.13 acres, 15 Harrison Street, Mark R. Mende and Susan R. Mende, Canton, sold to Michael J. Warburton and Diane M. Warburton, Colton $159,000
Town of Morristown: 9.905 acres, 68 Walrath Road, Tulley Family Farms LLC, Hammond, sold to Jeffery Baker, Hammond $27,500
Town of Lisbon: 4.33 acres, beginning on Kelly Road at intersection with Old State Road, Roderick Mouthorp, Rensselaer Falls, sold to William L. and Julia A. Fobare, Rensselaer Falls $6,500
City of Ogdensburg: Two parcels, 420 and 416 Kiah Street, Tami S. LaRose, Ogdensburg, sold to Daniel D. Skelly, Ogdensburg $55,000
Town of Edwards: 1 acre, 51 Island Street, Lisa Anne Sizeland, Ogdensburg, sold to Timothy C. Keyes and Gladys A. Keyes, Edwards $3,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.2 acres, 3 Harrington Court, Platinum Pond Properties LLC, Hannawa Falls, sold to Randy H. Porter and Shirley A. Joyce, Potsdam $150,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.82 acres, 97 South Main Street, Audrey M. Kelly, executor of estate of the late Edward W. Sudol, Norwood, sold to Gary Delorme, Norwood $70,500
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 94 North Main Street, Marsha Deon, Potsdam, administratrix of estate of Eleanor K. Parow, sold to Allison Fleury, Norwood $57,000
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel 1: 0.54 acres, beginning in northwest boundary of Route 72 from intersection with south boundary of 11B; Parcel 2: 0.246 acres, beginning in northerly boundary of Route 72 at southeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Mary A. Jenkinson; Parcel 3: part of the former Isaac Hopkins Farm; and Parcel 4: 2.674 acres, southerly of Route 11B and northwesterly of Route 72, Dean Martin Lamphere Sr. and Cynthia Lou Lamphere, Hopkinton, sold to G&S Estates LLC, Canton $525,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 60 Hidy Avenue, Justin Simard, Massena, sold to Patricia Cunningham, Massena $70,000
Town of Parishville: Parcel, 75 Allen Falls Road, George A. Bush, Parishville, sold to Dustin S. Norton, Norfolk; and Caitlyn M. Wright, Canton $87,000
Town of Lawrence: Two parcels, 573 off County Route 55, Cameron J. Murray and Katherine M. Murray, North Lawrence, sold to Kenneth Flannery, trustee of Bridgette M. Flannery Supplemental Needs Trust, North Lawrence $160,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 20 Pleasant Street, Alan D. Christian and Robyn E. Hannigan, Collegeville, Pa., sold to Ronald D. Weissenberg and Cynthia D. Farrell-Weissenberg, Warsaw $340,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.3 acres, 3 Missouri Avenue, Thomas M. DeRosa and Elizabeth Ann Regosin, Potsdam, sold to Jonathan A. Brown, Potsdam $133,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 12, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 2 Ash Street, Dorothy J. Page, Massena; Donna Jean Sauther, Malone; Deborah Lynn Richardson, Lawrenceville, Ga.; and Nancy Helen Wilkerson, Little Rock, Ariz., sold to Kim L. Eastwood, Massena $117,000
Town of Madrid: Parcel, 2287 Route 310, Jeather Richardson, Cicero; and James Richardson, Waddington, sold to Karen Rayburn $38,000
Town of Morristown: Two parcels, 1 Steeple View, private, Timothy J. Brandy, Longwood, Fla., sold to John H. Missert and Maureen L. Missert, Ogdensburg $187,000
Town of Hopkinton: 31.8 acres, Whitehill Road, Richard V. Manning, Parishville, sold to Michael R. Herman and Marcie D. Herman, Harrisburg, Pa. $28,500
Town of Brasher: Parcel, 41 Congress Street, Peter M. Thomas, Brasher Falls, sold to Andrew Fiske and Ellen Hurlbut, Rensselaer Falls $144,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.28 acres, 188 Park Street, Katherine I. Cross, Richville, sold to Pater J. Hitchcock Jr., Gouverneur $37,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, 4299 Route 3, George K. MacAleese, Fort Wayne, Ind.; and Lisa J. Bolduc, Gorham, Maine, sold to Adirondack Care Taker, Star Lake $15,000
Town of Piercefield: 0.17 acres, 11 Wood Avenue, Karlton P. Pryce and Natasha A. Pryce, Piercefield, sold to Daniel O’Brien Dewyea Jr. and Ashley Nicole Linz, Tupper Lake $85,000
Town of Parishville: 18.01 acres, 75 Capell Road, Patrick M. Remington and Sherry L. Remington, Parishville, sold to Ryan Deon, Norwood $132,500
Town of Brasher: Parcel, 80 Smith Road, Terrence W. Ryan, Ogdensburg, sold to Kathlene J. Walsh Rule, Brasher Falls $80,000
Town of DeKalb: 2 acres, 3611 Route 11, Robert Bango and Miranda Bango, DeKalb Junction, sold to Eric R. Everts and Robin D. Everts, DeKalb Junction $65,000
Town of Lisbon: 0.68 acres, 217 Cemetary Road, Larry Mehaffy and Sheila Mehaffy, Ogdensburg, sold to Alan Dailey and Diane Dailey, Ogdensburg $1,000
Town of Parishville: Parcel, 515 Sterling Pond Road, Edward I. Gordon and Barbara K. Gordon, Potsdam, sold to J. Bradley Rauch, Orchard Park $129,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 190 Allen Street, Paul A. Rufa, Baldwinsville; and Linda A. Weber, Malone, successor co-trustees of The Rufa Family Trust, sold to Jason Michael Rufa and Nicholette M. Rufa, Massena $103,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 13, 2022:
Town of Canton: Parcel, 27 Craig Drive, Norma Jean Coloton and Gary Coloton, trustees of Norma Jean Coloton Revocable Trust, Canton, sold to Maureen Wollberg and Tyler Wollberg, Kenosha, Wis. $333,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 168 Rowley Street, Devon J. Dimarco, Gouverneur, sold to Justin L. Foster, Gouverneur $108,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 16 Spruce Street, Richard C. Loffler and Lori L. Loffler, Massena, sold to Micah J. Avery, Potsdam $88,000
Town of Hammond: 52.5 acres, beginning on Bay Road at southeast corner of AR Gregors Homestead lot, Jennifer Chapman Gallego, Pasadena, Calif., sold to Beth Lacey and Josh Lacey, Hammond $105,000
Town of Pierrepont: Two parcels, 9.43 acres and 17.88 acres, 503 Howardville Road, Thomas Morrell and Erica C. Morrell, Burlington, Vt., sold to Michael J. Anson and Krystal L. Anson, Canton $235,000
Towns of Colton and Piercefield: Two parcels, 9547 and 9455 Route 3, John Brannaka, Beaver Dam, sold to Stacie Aaron Young, Sneads Ferry, N.C. $38,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 14, 2022:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 925 Ford Street, SR Med Cab LLC, Ogdensburg, sold to Jody Fitzgerald, Waddington $55,000
Town of Russell: Parcel, 4064 County Route 24, David Briggs, Harrisville, sold to Michael W. Poole and Patricia R. Poole, Smyrna, Tenn. $65,000
Town of Canton: 4 acres, 48 County Route 15, Lisa M. Sharlow, DeKalb Junction, sold to Robert L. Bango, DeKalb Junction $108,000
Town of Clifton: 1.05 acres, 469 Tooley Pond Road, Randy A. Wells Sr., Ogdensburg, sold to Jason D. Suss and Amy Marie Suss, Williamson $215,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 9.26 acres, beginning in northwest boundary of Nancy’s Lane at southeast corner of lands now or formerly of Everett Basford and Denise Basford, Gerald A. Howes, Ogdensburg, sold to Raymond Basford and Sue Ann Basford, Hammond $15,000
Town of Rossie: 4.7 acres, 486 Spragueville Road, Janise I. Barker, Antwerp, sold to Cory B. Holt, Gouverneur $7,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 706 and 700 County Route 42, Joshua R. Peets, Massena; and Joel J. Dupree, Massena, sold to Joel J. Dupree, Massena $1,000
