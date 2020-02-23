The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 20, 2020:
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, part of block 4 of the E.H. Atwater Annex to the Village of Raymondville, Duane Villnave, Madrid, sold to Marty W. Murray, Norfolk $5,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, northerly margin of Barney Street, Matthew J. Waite and Lisa E. Waite, Pulaski, sold to Brooke E. Ehart, Gouverneur $65,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, part of the Peter Raymo Lot in Village Lot 50, Andrews Street, SeaComm Federal Credit Union, Massena, sold to Eric M. Ladison and Krystal Ladison, Massena $95,500
Town of Oswegatchie: 5.3 acres, County Road 36, Giuseppe Palmieri and marisol Palmieri, Hampton, N.J., sold to David J. Thrall and Merry O. Thrall, Webster $110,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, in block 24, Tiernan Street, Rhoda A. Hall, Brasher Falls, sold to Samantha R. Sheldon, Parishville $114,000
Town of Lawrence: 34.92 acres, Denton Road, William T. Jones, Mt. Kisco, sold to Kenneth L. Rotach Jr., North Lawrence $35,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 38, house 97, Canal Avenue, block 31, Patricia L. LaRock, Massena, sold to Annette R. Kelley, Norfolk $59,000
Town of Massena: 0.16 acres, east of Grant Street, Krystal L. Ladison, Massena, sold to Ann M. Bigness, Massena $62,500
Town of Clifton: Parcel, shore of Cranberry Lake, northwest corner of lot 46 and southwest corner of lot 47 of Glorianna Park Subdivision, Robert Kerr and Mary-Ellen Kerr, Warwick, sold to Joseph Skufca and Susan Skufca, Potsdam $460,000
Town of Clifton: 0.21 acres, Route 3 at northeast corner of lands now or formerly of Brett T. Blackmer, Presbytery of Northern New York, Ogdensburg, sold to Cranberry Lake North Shore Hub, Cranberry Lake $125,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 46 W. Main St., Maureen L. Donnelly, Norfolk, sold to Roger P. Conte, Norfolk $110,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 105 Market St., Keybank N.A., Cleveland, Ohio, sold to YNRH LLC, Lenox Hill $27,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 23, 2020:
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.46 acres, Black Lake road from westerly corner of Fisher Farm, Christopher Havens, Comfort, Texas, Carol Blackburn, Clayton, Ronald Finley, administrator of the estate of the late Diane Findley, Oswegatchie, and Barbara Jean Havens, Clayton, sold to Aaron Gascon, Richville $81,000
Town of Lisbon: Seven parcels, 106.95 acres and 0.25 acres, L.T. Smith and Sons Farms LLC, Canton, sold to Greenwood Acres LLC, Canton $115,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of block 52 in Ford Mansion Property, Jordana A. Bresett, Clay, sold to Jean M. Campbell, Ogdensburg $70,000
Village of Heuvelton: 0.46 acres, southeast boundary of Union Street with westerly corner of lands now or formerly of Terry S. Harris and Robin C. Harris, Scott Matthews and Margaret Harney, Heuvelton, sold to David Liscum, Heuvelton $60,000
Town of Parishville: 0.33 acres, in section 29 of Township of Wick, Joseph A. Daniels, Potsdam, sold to Theodore B. McDonald and Karen Kitchen, Odensburg $18,000
Town of Brasher: 5.8 acres, lot 10, intersection nof new roadway northeasterly from Murray Road with a woods roads traveling eastly from Murray Road, Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Massena, sold to Brent Mossow and Kellie Mossow, Massena $26,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 24, 2020:
Town of Potsdam: 0.08 acres, southerly bounds of Grove Street, 100 feet from intersection of east bounds of Market Street and south bounds of Grove Street, Bernard F. Beck and Joyce K. Beck, Canton, sold to Rebecca Huiatt, Lisbon $57,500
Village of Massena: Known as Lot No. 16 in Block No. 45 on the Homecroft Tract property map, Shelly M. Tarbell, Jacksonville, Fla., sold to Kristine Barney, Bombay $38,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.69 acres, subdivision lost 27 and 28 of Riverside Heights Subdivision, Joseph D. Danko and Joseph M. Danko, Waddington, sold to Marie A. Barkley, Norfolk, and Vickie Barkley and Larry Barkley, life tenants only $2,500
Town of Norfolk: 0.89 acres, subdivision lots 25 and 26 and southerly half of lot 24 of Riverside Heights Subdivision, Joseph D. Danko and Joseph M. Danko, Waddington, sold to Vicki L. Burnett and marie A. Barkley, Norfolk $2,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 12 in block 26 of Ford Mansion Property, Margaret T. Payne, Ogdensburg, sold to Brittany L. Randolph, Ogdensburg $29,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 25, 2020:
Town of DeKalb: 13.59 acres, Route 812, southeast corner of lands now or formerly of Kurt Denhoff, Katherine Helen Putney, Rensselaer Falls, and Howard Putney, life tenant, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Jonathan S. Putney and Ashley M. Putney, Heuvelton $19,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 4 N. Clarkson Ave., Jack G. Waugaman III, Lewiston, sold to North American Savings Bank FSB, Kansas City, Mo. $194,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 12 in block H on Map 5 of Westwood, Massena, Holly D. Gagnon, Massena, sold to Heath J. McLean, Massena $101,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 20 in block 3 on Hatfield Tract, Massena Springs, Daniel C. McCormick, Rochester, Martha McCormick Drake, Owls Head, Michael J. McCormick, Atmore, Ala., Constance M. Mussaw, Canandaigua, Christopher G. McCormick, Churchville, Prudence H. Banker, Marion, Sarah A. Cannon, Rochester, and Gloria C. McCormick, Canandagua, sold to Kayla Stevens and Adrianna Vara De Valdes Creazzo, Massena $32,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.52 acres, 13 W. Main St., Robert G. Labarge, Norfolk, sold to Brain Building Enterprise LLC, Norfolk $2,500
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, lot 6 of Saidels Valley Drive Extension, Erin M. Navarrete, Gouverneur, sold to Jordy Cudhea and Nicole Cudhea, Gouverneur $139,000
Town of Fine: 0.2 acres, part of lot 82 of subdivision of West Half of the Scriba Township, Catherine N. Cullen, individuall and as surviving tenant by the entirety of Joseph F. Cullen, Redwood, sold to Ryan A. Cullen, Boston, Mass. $50,000
Town of Lisbon: 6 acres, from center of inside road leading from Ogdensburg to Waddington about 1/4 mile easterly from Keystone Road, Emily Green, Lisbon, individually and as surviving tenant by the entirety, sold to Knollwood Farm LLC, Lisbon $13,000
Town of Hopkinton: 16.55 acres, Fletcher Road, Curran Development Corporation, Massena, sold to Todd Boutwell and Nedra Boutwell, Bomoseen, Vt. $25,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 17 and 19 Kent Street, G&J Campeau Enterprise LLC, Raymondville, sold to Shawn C. Rowe and Elisabeth A. Rowe, Massena $59,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 26, 2020:
Town of Norfolk: 100 foot by 139 foot lot, County Route 38, Dean Pearson, Massena, and Michael Harney, Ogdensburg, sold to Cole McCullen, Norfolk $2,500
Town of Gouverneur: 1 acre, Barney Street at southeast corner of parcel of land conveyed by Mary T. Hewitt to Roy E. Hilts and Ada A. Hilts, John T. Fuller, Gouverneur, sold to Heather M. Donaldson, Gouverneur $52,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, lots 104 and 105 on Murdock Street, Preston’s Addition, Rebecca J. Branchau Besaw, Charleston, West Va., sold to Bonnie B. Holdings LLC, Gouverneur $50,000
Town of Stockholm: 33.05 acres, westerly county route 49, Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., sold to Christopher K. Wentzel and Sarah E. Jolley, DeKalb $22,500
Town of Stockholm: 2.98 acres, north of County Road 54 at intersection with easterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Michael V. Stagliano, Marcy A. Phelps-Hand and John Hand, Auburn, sold to Merle H. Martin and Brooke E. Martin, Winthrop $5,000
Town of Hammond: 88.57 acres, southwesterly side of Ireland Road, Martin Brothers Farms LLC, Hammond, sold to Donald A. Ceresoli Sr. $110,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel, Woodley Way, Russo Irrevocable Family Trust by Andrew Kenyon Russo, trustee, and Thomas B. Riggs, trustee, Pensacola, Fla., sold to Thomas W. Way, Stafford, Va., and Wendy Way, Rush $25,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel, 196 Woodley Way, Thomas Wellington Way, Stafford, Va., Wendy Marie Way, Rush, and Robert J. Way, Webster, sold to David A. Way, Webster $20,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.17 acres, in block 327, lot 9 and southerly half of lot 7, Steven E. Davidson Sr. and Kimberly J. Davidson, Ogdensburg, sold to Carol A. Rolfe, Ogdensburg $39,000
Town of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 8 in block 38 in Ford Mansion House Property, Garry M. Gascon and CindyLu Gascon, Cranberry Lake, sold to Adam M. Gascon, Ogdensburg $54,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, in block 71, bounded on the north by Lafayette Street, on the east by Elizabeth Street, on the south by Jersey Avenue and on the west by Franklin Street, Lisa Pyskadlo-Phillips, Troy, and Edward Ashton, Morganton, N.C., sold to Christine E. Claxton and Jan E. Jones, Ogdensburg $22,000
Town of Pierrepont: 4 acres, part of lot 4 of the Harison Tract, Lorna M. Webb and Paula J. Eschmann, Canton, sold to Emma L. Crowell and Naomi R. Crowell, Canton $13,500
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.