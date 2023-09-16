The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 24, 2023:
Town of Louisville: 2.3 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of Route 37B from northwesterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Frederick A. and Robin L. Wiginton, Shawn Burke and Jodi L. Burke, Massena, sold to Tyo Companies Massena LLC, Massena $55,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.09 acres, 427 Franklin Street, Stephen K. Roberts, Ogdensburg, sold to John Wheaton and Ana Wheaton, Ogdensburg $45,000
Town of Brasher: 25 acres, private, Paschal Road, Fred Conger, Norfolk, sold to Ruth Catherine Briggs, Clayton $30,000
Town of Waddington: 9.62 acres, 222 Randall Road, Cheryl Dumas and Gary Dumas, Waddington, sold to St. Lawrence Estates LLC, Madrid $90,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 22 Middlebury Avenue, Jason M. Olson and Monica M. Rafter, Brasher Falls, sold to Albert A. Rafter, Brasher Falls $30,000
Town of Stockholm: 10 acres, 120 Livingston Road, Robert J. Staires Jr., Winthrop; and Jolene C. Staires, Blue Springs, Mo., sold to Matthew Phillips and Lindsay Phillips, Omaha, Neb. $190,000
Town of Rossie: 1.8 acres, 998 and 990 County Route 3, Dave Lehmer and Sophie Lehmer, Flagler Beach, Fla., sold to Robert Lloyd Hilts, Chicago, Ill. $210,000
Town of Canton: 6.29 acres, 10 Bridge Street and North Woods Road, Robert Allen Dupree and Karen Ann Dupree, Hermon, sold to Thomas Goetzl and Eva Koszarski, Bergenfield, N.J. $250,000
Town of Morristown: 0.4 acres, 271 River Road East, Francis J. Pilchesky, trustee of Matochik Family Irrevocable Trust, Woodside, sold to Brian Stimson and Morgan Stimson, Santa Rosa, Fla. $305,000
Town of Stockholm: 1.5 acres, 8 County Route 57, Linda L. Bronson, West Stockholm, sold to John Miner, Colton $80,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 49 Bayley Road, Sherry A. Ouimet, Averill Park; Lauri Noel, Augusta, Maine; Vickie M. Tyo, Massena; and Randy Tyo, Massena, sold to Joseph Csaszar and Elizabeth Csaszar, Tupper Lake $125,000
Town of Canton: 1.094 acres, beginning in northerly line of Broadway Street at southeast corner of land now or formerly of Degrasse Paper Company, Roman Catholic Church of St. Mary in Canton sold to Ryan J. LaPoint, Hudson $37,000
Town of Russell: Parcel, 722 County Road 17, Kathleen Graham, executor of estate of the late Donald Shanahan, Russell, sold to Emanuel Manno and Michelle Manno, Canton $47,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.393 acres, 101 Ford Street, Haila Conant, president of Jones-Trombley Development Corp., Plattsburgh, sold to Sandstone Properties LLC, Potsdam $1,150,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 25, 2023:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 2274 Route 420, Joni J. Price, Massena, sold to TRD Property Management LP, Massena $22,000
Town of Lawrence: 12 acres, 2275 Route 11C, Justin Puffer and Patricia Puffer, Brushton; and Jeffrey Puffer and Rachel Puffer, North Lawrence, sold to Seth D. Doxtader and Bonita L. Doxtader, North Lawrence $135,000
Town of Potsdam: 1.52 acres, beginning in northwest boundary of Lakeshore Drive at southeast corner of lands now or formerly of Leon Ober and Irene Ober, Gail Taillon, Potsdam, sold to Christian Rodrigo Felzensztein Jimenez, Potsdam $25,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 35 State Street, Nicholas J. Maneely and Sarah H. Maneely, Canton, sold to Shean Widmann and Veronica R. Richard, Canton $205,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1 acre, beginning on Horseshoe Road at northeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of John J.A. Miller, Michael F. Loucks, Heuvelton, sold to Lindsey J. Levac, Heuvelton $30,000
Town of Hermon: Parcel, 275 County Route 21, Zachary Payne and Shane Newby, co-executors of last will and testament of the late Ralph W. Newby, Hermon, sold to Madeline Masi, Potsdam $100,000
Town of Pierrepont: 0.5 acres, beginning on St. Lawrence Turnpike Road, from intersection with division line between David Van Epps lands on northeast and wire fence running southeasterly, Blanche E. Town, Canton, sold to William S. Reynolds, East Aurora $180,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 28, 2023:
Town of Brasher: 25.31 acres, beginning on highway in northerly line of lot 28, running north, Steven J. Pinto and Ann M. Pinto, Chatham, sold to DMB Holdings LLC, Underhill, Vt. $120,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, 9 Dewey Avenue, Anthony Brownell, Piercefield, sold to Allyson A. Meyers, Tupper Lake $55,000
Town of Pitcairn: 1.5 acres, 21 and 23 Route 3, Rodney Johnson and Amanda Johnson, Harrisville, sold to Joseph B. Johnson, Harrisville $56,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.2 acres, 6 Chestnut Street, Richard Dub and Elizabeth Pienkos, Potsdam, sold to Gabriel Dorfsman-Hopkins and Merle Maynard, Canton $192,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 4 Elm Circle, Courtney Fabiyi, Norfolk, sold to Kathlene S. Sharpe, Rensselaer Falls $90,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, 599 May Road, Andrew R. Carpino, Potsdam; and Casey L. Sukeforth, Potsdam, sold to Casey L. Sukeforth, Potsdam $27,500
Town of Potsdam: 0.45 acres, 27 and 34 Sisson Street and Sissonville Road, Douglas J. Weaver and Bonnie J. Weaver, Potsdam, sold to Jermaine Kidd and Kayla Peck, Potsdam $121,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 44 Dover Street, Herbert G. Hall and Stephanie P. Hall, Massena, sold to Marcus Allen LaBrake and Hillary S. LaMay, Massena $182,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, beginning in southerly side of Canton Falls Road at intersection with northeasterly line of River Street, Gary K. Cougler and Kathy A. Cougler, Heuvelton, sold to Andrew Pray and Debra Carpenter, DePeyster $60,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 140 Little River Road, Harry T. DeGroat and Chelsea A. DeGroat, Canton, sold to Cody P. Butler, Canton $150,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, 24 Merry’s Point Road, Jessica A. Collett, individually and as administrator of estate of the late Maxwell R. Beggs, Ogdensburg, sold to Robert Thomas Milone Jr. and Karen Milone, Queensbury $215,000
