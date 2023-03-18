The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 2, 2023:
Town of Oswegatchie: 7.41 acres, beginning on Route 812 at intersection with division line of lots 11 and 12, Knollwood Farm LLC, Lisbon, sold to Rene St. Pierre, Ogdensburg $200,000
Town of Lawrence: 97.53 acres, 2275 Route 11C, Dennis L. Esch, trustee of Dennis L. Esch and Kathleen H. Esch Revocable Trust, Omaha, Neb., sold to Justin Puffer and Patricia Puffer, Brushton; and Jeffrey Puffer and Rachel Puffer, North Lawrence $500,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, 1251 County Route 53, Scott Crandall and Lorie Crandall, Warrensburg, sold to Liberty Real Estate Holding Partnership, Winthrop $91,500
Town of Potsdam: 0.34 acres, beginning on Slab City-West Potsdam Road at northwest corner of parcel formerly conveyed to Gerald Pierce and Mildred Pierce, Tasty Alimentos LLC, Niagara Falls, sold to Joellen Oshier and Kevin McCollum, Canton $45,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning at monument RR-30 at intersection of southerly right-of-way boundary of Route 131, Town of Massena sold to Fourth Coast Outdoors LLC, Massena $120,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.34 acres, 5169 Route 812, Nicholas Montroy, Heuvelton, sold to Nicholas P. McNamara, Rensselaer Falls $88,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 3, 2023:
Town of Fine: Parcel, 2438 Route 3, William Clark, Fine, sold to Jason Goodman, Copenhagen $90,000
Town of Lisbon: 63.1 acres, beginning in northerly margin of Ogdensburg-Waddington Route 37A at southwest corner of Edward J. Howard lands, Robert J. Marshall and Roberta U. Marshall, Madrid, sold to Timothy McLellan and Jeanine McLellan, Ogdensburg $59,000
Town of Morristown: 63.33 acres, 9043 Route 58, Thomas R. Hale, Gouverneur, sold to Brian L. Kirby and Lesli M. Ott Kirby, Ogdensburg $80,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 6, 2023:
Town of Rossie: Parcel, 413 River Road, Luella Fisher, Ogdensburg, sold to Milton E. Marcellus, Redwood $23,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 35 Washington Street, Kristie L. Cole, Massena, administrator of estate of the late Roseanne Terry, sold to Thomas P. Terrance, Massena $40,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 357 Scotch Settlement Road, Walton J. Fouglas and Florence I. Douglas, Winthrop, sold to James W. Douglas and Tracy Rae Douglas, Richville $13,000
Town of Massena: Lot 10, Rivercrest Terrace Subdivision, 8 Rivercrest Drive, Phillip Schwartz, Delray Beach, Fla., sold to Donald Jenkins and Amy Poechhacker, Apply Valley, Calif. $414,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, 6897 County Route 10, William Dashnaw and Shirley Dashnaw, Ogdensburg, sold to Timothy Parker, Gouverneur $129,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, 400 Main Street, Peter J. Caravello, Toms River, N.J., sold to Blastboss Inc., Ogdensburg $60,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 7, 2023:
Town of Morristown: Parcel, 38 Walrath Road, estate of Leland G. King by Karalee Adler, executor of estate, Seffner, Fla., sold to Gerard Scime, Hammond $40,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, 1171 County Route 49, Emily Durant, Winthrop, administrator of estate of Michael J. Durant, sold to Emily Durant, Winthrop $50,000
Town of Norfolk: 7.03 acres, 27 Cedar Street, Massena Savings and Loan, Massena, sold to Jason P. Fetterly, Lisbon $20,000
Town of Potsdam: 1 acre, 224 County Route 59, Zachary Lewis, Brownville, sold to Vincent Vetere, Floral Park $178,500
Town of Lisbon: 4.86 acres, beginning at New York State Power Authority monument LI-107R in northerly boundary of Route 37, Michael Flack and Kelsi Flack, Lisbon, sold to Donald Carl Lewis and Theresa L. Lewis, Potsdam $130,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 101 Clinton Street, Dierdre Scozzafava, executrix of last will and testament of the late Kristine Battersby, sold to Jacob A. Auringer, West Monroe $156,000
Town of Lisbon: 0.94 acres, beginning at cedar stake in east corner of Miller Road lot 9, running south and east to cedar stake in northwest corner of Fulton Road lot 14, Gretchen Prosser, Roanoke, Va., executor of last will and testament of the late Irene Riley Prosser, sold to Jacob Putney and Crystal Lee LaLone, Lisbon $24,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel 1: 153.7 acres, beginning on Northrup Road on division line between farms of Sheldon Babcock and Joseph H. Overacker; Parcel 2: 30.93 acres, part of lot originally contracted to Edward Babcock and Sheldon Babcock; and Parcel 3: 7 acres, beginning on Babcock Road at northwest corner of Leonard Smiths lot, Arthur J. Ferry and Janice Ferry, Gouverneur, sold to David C. Wilcox, Helena, Calif. $610,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 8, 2023:
Town of Colton: 0.42 acres, beginning in north line of Sevey Hotel and Farm Lot, on west bounds of highway from Sevey’s Corners to Colton, Lyme Adirondack Timberlands I LLC, Queensbury, sold to Benjamin R. Pinney and Jessica Lynn Pinney, Oxford $18,000
Town of Brasher: 0.234 acres, part of Albert Santimaw Farm, lot 30 of Brodie Tract, Helena Volunteer Fire Company sold to Andris Rieksts, Brasher Falls $80,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, beginning from southwest corner of house 8 and southeast corner of house 9, Timothy P. Jones, Cato, sold to Shawn Hutchins, Tupper Lake $1,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.