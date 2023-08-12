The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 24, 2023:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 809 Pickering Street, Charles Mark Shaver, Ogdensburg, sold to Twins Lodge LLC, Massena $52,000
Town of Massena: Two parcels, 35 and 41 Stanton Road, Luis Cruz, Massena, sold to Lyle K. Compo and Wendy J. Compo, Gaston, S.C. $60,000
Town of Massena: 50.377 acres, 163 Larue Road, Steven Phillips, Massena, sold to Jacob E. Mast and Lovina Mast, Massena $42,000
Town of Macomb: 20.72 acres, beginning on Route 184 at northeast corner of lands now or formerly of Fish Creek Overlook Inc., Bruce L. Streeter and Karen I. Streeter, Hammond, sold to Menno Hostetler, Heuvelton $12,000
Town of Parishville: Parcel, lots 6 and 7 on “Division of Lands to be conveyed to Michael J. Black, Lot 36, Township 13, Great Lot 2, Macomb’s Purchase, Town of Parishville,” Bruce T. Clicquennoi, Potsdam; and Susan E. Clicquennoi, Colton, sold to Andrew J. Dappollonio and Dexene L. Dappollonio, Coventry, Conn. $54,000
Town of Clifton: 0.397 acres, 177 Country Club Road, Timothy J. Brown, Harrisville, sold to Nada Hazim Jalil, Ogdensburg $18,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 164 Grove Street, Steelson Schwelnus, Gouverneur, sold to Alexia A. Taylor, Gouverneur; and Rebecca A. Taylor, Gouverneur $15,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 22 Farmer Street, Erik J. Whittaker and Jennifer M. Whittaker, Canton, sold to Cynthia Dusharm, Colton $255,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 9 and 9 1/2 Sisson Street, Susan Stone, Syracuse; Terry Trimm, Rochester; Phillip Trimm, Potsdam; Thomas Trimm, Farmington; and Timothy Trimm, South Boston, Va., sold to Rebecca Huiatt, Lisbon $125,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.21 acres, 603 State Street, First Baptist Church of the City of Ogdensburg sold to Juliann M. Mackay, Ogdensburg $92,500
Town of Lisbon: 0.269 acres, 16 McCabe Road, HSBC Bank USA, West Palm Beach, Fla., sold to IHS 1 LLC, Carlsbad, Calif. $24,500
Town of Potsdam: 1.59 acres, 686 Route 11B, Stephen P. Hinman, High Point, N.C.; and Pamela D. Hinman, Potsdam, sold to Chance Monette and Mia Arnold, Canton $259,000
Town of Colton: 16.34 acres, 310 Leary Road, Albert M. Simser and Susan K. Simser, Colton, sold to David A. Dykoschak Jr., Marion $150,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 25, 2023:
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 752 Route 131, Michael Matejcik, Massena, sold to Clifford Barnes, Hogansburg $170,000
Town of Edwards: 11.25 acres, 1385 Route 58, Matthew Robillard, Edwards, sold to William C. Tupper, Gouverneur $165,000
Town of Clare: Parcel, 2684 County Route 27, William J. Ritchie, Heuvelton, sold to William J. Ritchie, Heuvelton $25,000
Town of Morristown: 0.37 acres, 3742 County Route 6, Gerald G. Bowles, Syracuse, sold to Trent Allan Wilson and Heather Aletha Wilson, Sunbury, Pa. $200,000
Town of Norfolk: 1.83 acres, 195 County Route 40, Paulette Allen, Massena, sold to Michael Matejcik and Brandy Matejcik, Massena $290,000
Town of Potsdam: 1.823 acres, beginning in northerly corner of parcel now or formerly of Christine A. Britton, thence south, Rouseland Investments LLC, Austin, Texas, sold to James W. McGuire and Laura C. McGuire, Potsdam $6,000
Town of Lawrence: Parcel, beginning on Branch Road at southeasterly corner of James Dullea’s lot, Laila T. Kujala, Milan, Mich., sold to Petri Carmen, Boynton Beach, Fla. $16,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Two parcels, 15 acres and 1.03 acres, 175 McIlwee Road, Shauna M. Amo, Heuvelton, sold to Nicholas J. Amo and Sarah J. Amo, Ogdensburg $212,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, 1390 Old Market Road, James C. Moshell, St. Regis Falls, sold to Brandon Wilcox, Brushton $99,500
Town of Hammond: 4.82 acres, beginning on 60 foot right of way from southeast corner of Lucy J. Cardwell farm, Benjamin Loren Kuykendall, Green Cove Springs, Fla., sold to Colin Withers, Manlius $2,000
Town of Canton: 14.52 acres, 1 Potter Road, Richard Ellis Pike, Canton, sold to James R. Schultz Jr. and Aimee N. Schultz, Corpus Christi, Texas $242,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 26, 2023:
Town of Lawrence: 38.69 acres, beginning on Denton Road at connection with Merchant Street and Nicholville-Fort Jackson Road (Water Street Road), Venture Vest LLC, Chase Mills, sold to Shawn M. Gollinger and Sarah J. Shine, Fairview, Pa. $92,500
Town of Gouverneur: 6.95 acres, beginning in southerly corner of parcel deeded to Boy Scouts of America, running north and west to southwest corner of lands now or formerly of Carpenter, Keystone LLC, Gouverneur, sold to Daniel John Hall, Gouverneur $5,000
Town of Fowler: 22.75 acres, part of 1640 County Route 22, Clyde L. Warriner, Gouverneur, sold to Ryan D. Richards and Julie A. Richards, Gouverneur $7,000
Town of Gouverneur: 26.28 acres, beginning in southeast corner of parcel deeded to Boy Scouts of America, running southerly, Jeffrey L. Stowell and Connie M. Stowell, Gouverneur, sold to Daniel John Hall, Gouverneur $30,000
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, 853 County Route 56, Sally A. Gibson, Potsdam, sold to Eli J. Miller and Lizzie D. Miller, Potsdam $150,000
Town of Fowler: 4.61 acres, part of 1640 County Route 22, Clyde L. Warriner, Gouverneur, sold to Brian W. Walton and Angelena M. Walton, Gouverneur $50,000
Town of Brasher: 0.73 acres, 7 West Main Street, Estate of Carlton E. Stickney, by Russell E. Stickney, co-executor, Norwood, sold to Roberta Keenan, Malone $25,500
Town of Lisbon: 0.43 acres, 6889 County Route 10, Lloyd M. Driscoll and Sheila A. Driscoll, Ogdensburg, sold to David O. Damon, Lisbon $25,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.99 acres, 87 Perrin Road, Brittany M. Gilbo, Ogdensburg, sold to Keshia Carista, Potsdam $95,000
Town of Massena: 1 acre, 144 South Raquette Road, Creig Donnelly and Barbara Donnelly, Massena, sold to Sloan Gleason and Creig L. Donnelly Jr., Massena $19,000
Town of Fine: 0.5 acres, 327 Oswegatchie Trail Road, Thomas J. Williams, Saranac Lake, sold to Michael Leonardo, Syracuse $35,000
Town of Pierrepont: Five parcels, 148 and 150 Postwood Road and two parcels off Postwood Road, Lisa A. Grant, Hannawa Falls, sold to Darryl A. MacDonald and Cheryl A. MacDonald, Newington, Conn. $424,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 27, 2023:
Town of Rossie: 5.1 acres, lot 1 on survey prepared by Seaway Valley Surveying, Piece of Mine LLC, Gouverneur, sold to Wilfredo Sanchez Figueroa, Gibsonton, Fla. $30,000
Town of Edwards: Parcel, 52 New Street, Cathy A. Bishop, executrix of last will and testament of the late Charles P. Minckler, Edwards, sold to Barbara Hundley, Russell $68,000
Town of Lisbon: 9.21 acres, 186 Lawrence Road, Francis H. Trombly and Judy A. Trombly, Norwood, sold to Michael Uncle and Tracy Hance, Ogdensburg $62,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.055 acres, 13 Waverly Street, Anne Marie Badolato, Canton, sold to Emma M. Bortnick and Benjamin Horner, Canton $115,000
Town of Hermon: Parcel, lot 2 on “Final Plat Whitetail Ranch Subdivision,” Michael J. Michna, North Brunswick, N.J., sold to Laura A. Foster, Hermon $125,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1 acre, beginning on Route 812 and common use driveway known as Backus Camp Road, Gaven Montgomery Thornton, Canton, sold to Scott M. Kelley and Wendy Lee Kelley, Ogdensburg $3,500
Town of Canton: 0.6217 acres, 2295 County Route 14, Lawrence E. Spicer and Donna M. Spicer, Canton, sold to Jeffrey J. Hutchins, Canton $17,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 45 Main Street, Eric J. Gustafson, Massena; and John C. Lebrun, Plattsburgh, sold to John L. Gardner and Debra L. Gardner, North Lawrence $85,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 45 Main Street, John L. Gardner and Debra L. Gardner, North Lawrence, sold to Seaway Rentals USA LP, Ontario, Canada $123,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 6 Cornell Avenue, David P. Seguin and Sandra L. Durgan, Massena, sold to Seaway Rentals USA LP, Ontario, Canada $37,000
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel 1: 116.93 acres; Parcel 2: 21.5 acres; Parcel 3: 24.5 acres; and Parcel 4: 1.5 acres, 540 Converse Road and Converse Road, Joseph J. Opal Jr. and Nancy M. Opal, Youngsville, La., sold to Henry Yoder and Delila Yoder, Dennis Shetler and Priscilla Shetler and Joseph Yoder, North Lawrence $275,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 28, 2023:
Town of DeKalb: 5.2 acres, 110 Old State Road, June M. Thomson, DeKalb Junction, sold to Albert M. Simser and Susan K. Simser, DeKalb Junction $135,000
Town of Fine: Parcel 1: 11.16 acres, beginning in line between sub lost 1 and 3 of lot 28 of east half of Scriba; and Parcel 2: 0.63 acres, beginning on highway leading from Oswegatchie Station to Coffins Mills, Renee Cole, administratrix of estate of the late Charles M. Adams, Oswegatchie, sold to Michael Nealon, Schenectady $22,000
Town of Pierrepont: 0.57 acres, 5584 Route 56, Chad Fayette and Beth Fayette, Potsdam, sold to Matthew E. Draper, Potsdam $485,000
Town of Potsdam: 32 rods of land, 20 Cedar Street, Raymond E. Holohan and Sheri Holohan, Cooperstown; and Scott G. LaRock and Allyson S. LaRock, West Hartford, Conn., sold to Christian Wright, West Hartford, Conn.; Wade Shufelt, East Syracuse; Katherine Morelli, North Tonawanda; and Gregory Rush, Glen Head $144,500
Town of Gouverneur: 0.19 acres, 167 and 100 Rowley Street and Gleason Street, George G. Harder and Todd M. Menard-Harder, Gouverneur, sold to John W. Hall and Betty L. Hall, Gouverneur $189,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, 949 County Route 60, Claude E. Davis Jr., Tupper Lake, sold to Jack C. Daniels and Samantha L. Butterfield, Newton Falls $7,000
Town of Russell: 25 acres, beginning on Blackmer Road at corner of subdivision lots 2, 34, 8 and 9, Great Lot 4, Howard D. Kinch and Libby A. Kinch, Hermon, sold to Scott A. Bice and Gail M. Bice, Madrid $5,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 28 Chestnut Street, Tao Ji and Hongying Li, Milipitas, Calif., sold to W&W Property Development LLC, Canton $65,000
Town of Potsdam: 1 acre, 88 Sissonille Road, Sanford W. Newvine and Marissa E. Newvine, Winthrop, sold to Aksel Seitllari and Jonida Seitllari, Potsdam $120,000
Town of Madrid: 85.86 acres, beginning on Jones Road at easterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Charles E. Grant and Christine M. Grant; Parcel 2: 8.89 acres, beginning in southeast of Sweet Road at northeast of farm road; and Parcel 3: Portion of 21.15 acre parcel and 71.5 acres parcel conveyed to Mapleview Farms LLC, Mapleview Dairy LLC and Mapleview Farms LLC, Madrid, sold to Mapleview Cattle Company LLC, Madrid $1,122,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 31 and 29 Bishop Avenue, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Coral Gables, Fla., sold to Craig Brannen, Massena $37,900
