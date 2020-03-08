The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 2, 2019:
Town of Gouverneur: 14,940 square feet, 200 E. Main Street, Douglas E. Cota and Denise Y. Cota, Gouverneur, sold to Broc A. Denesha, Harker Heights, Texas $74,000
Town of Gouverneur: 185.2 acres, two lots of land heretofore known as Nelson Frye and Henry Frye lots, Mosie S. Shelter, Gouverneur, sold to Ezra M. Shelter and Frances Shelter, Gouverneur $50,000
Town of Morristown: Two parcels, northwesterly of Wright Road Number 1, Ann Jeannine Austin, Potsdam, sold to Mark P. Austin and Mary T. Henault, Orchard Park $3,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 3, 2019:
Town of Madrid: 3.533 acres, in mile squares 57 and 58, Jeffrey S. Taylor and Kimberly A. Taylor, Madrid, sold to Collin J. Taylor, Madrid $71,000
Town of Louisville: 59.1 acres, northwesterly and southeasterly of County Route 40, part of mile square lot 44, Robert K. Morris, Massena, John A. Morris, Port Charlotte, Fla., Deborah A. Morris Verville, executrix of the estate of the late Gertrude E. Morris, North Port, Fla., Bradley M. Morris, Englewood, Fla., and Daniel C. Morris, Englewood, Fla., sold to Christian Poirier and Aimee Poirier, Norfolk $65,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.15 acres, part of lot 8 in block 8, north bounds of Clinton Street and east bounds of Park Street, Rudolf Conrad and Lacey C. Conrad, Ashburn, Va., sold to Justin S. Charleson, Potsdam $57,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 154 in Maple View, Mary Jo Hubbard, Massena, sold to Brett Sexton, St. Regis Falls $45,000
Town of Morristown: Two parcels, part of mile square lot 15 and part of land deeded to James TenEyck, Joseph John Brooks, Norwood, sold to Travis Alan Gilbo, Ogdensburg $5,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, part of mile square lot 48 on map of David L. Clarkson as lot 112, south side of Pleasant Street, Jason Cameron, Colton, and Valerie K. Cameron, Hannawa Falls, sold to Paul A. Hollis and Lori A. Hollis, Potsdam $105,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 4, 2019:
Town of Potsdam: 1 acre, Railroad Road at northeast corner of lands now or formerly of Jessical Sleicher and Robert Sleicher, Travis F. Dipalma, Norwood, sold to Jean-Sebastien Senecal and Erin Marie Gee, Orono, Maine $135,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, lots 79, 80 and 81 of Butts Subdivision 3, Dale Willman and Beth Sciumeca, Gansevoort, sold to Stephen P. Jellie, Tupper Lake $85,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Two parcels, 1 acre and 3.83 acres, Timothy H. Perry and Debra J. Perry, Heuvelton, sold to Jeremy McGaw and Michael Spriggs, Heuvelton $35,000
Town of Fine: 1.7 acres, unlisted location, Samuel Charlton and Kelly Charlton, Heuvelton, sold to Timothy R. Arthur, Cassadaga $24,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, residential unit 31 in Dockside Resorts Condominium, 317 Riverview Drive, Dockside Resorts Homeowners Association Inc., Morristown, sold to Ronald Scott Murray and Jessica Marie Murray, Warren, Ohio $150,000
Town of Colton: 0.17 acres, part of section 13, township 10, called Matildaville, John B. Saunders and Louise J. Saunders, Colton, sold to Bryan Gentz and Brooke Baker, Norfolk, Va. $331,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, part of lots 56 and 57 on a survey Samuel B. Anderson, as mapped by Silas Farnsworth in 1857, Stephen Napotelano, Manchester, Conn., and Maria Napotelano, Manchester, Conn., sold to Edward John Paradis and Robert Paradis, Groton, Conn. $8,000
Town of Clifton: 0.14 acres, west side of lot 12, Grove Street, Randolph B. Clark, Star Lake, sold to Melvin L. Bice, Heuvelton $2,500
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, lot 4 of Barnard C. Parker’s Prospect Hill Addition, Clara G. McIntosh, Gouverneur, sold to Ernest K. Brown Jr. and Laurie A. Brown, Cicero $40,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 8, house 38 Belmont Street in block 34, Carmella Lapradd, Massena, sold to Fred J. Otis and Alicia L. Otis, Massena $80,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, part of lot 8 on mape of William Dishaw Subdivision, Catherine J. Littlejohn and N. Richard Littlejohn, Queensbury, sold to Oliver J. Lapradd and Carmella M. Lapradd, Massena $55,000
Town of DeKalb: 0.45 acres, westerly side of Green Street, Daun Martin-Poole, DeKalb Junction, sold to Dawn Ashley, Heuvelton $74,500
Town of Hammond: Two parcels, northwesterly from southerly corner of lands deeded to Stanley Noga and Winifred Noga and northeast corner of parcel conveyed to Mary C. Whiteside, Jennifer Mac Derment, Baldwinsville, as executor of the last will and testament of Mary C. Whiteside, and Lawerence D. Whiteside, Penfield, sold to Carl W. Kanzenbach and Catherine L. Kanzenbach, Ulysses, Pa. $69,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 7, 2019:
Town of Colton: 3.62 acres, southerly of Trimm Road, Gary N. Seymour and Cheryl L. Seymour, Ogdensburg, sold to Laurie Ann Noble, Canton $68,000
Town of Piercefield: 6.79 acres, part of County Line Island in Big Tupper Lake, partly lot 42 in township 3 of Great Tract Number 2 of Macombs’ Purchase, Simmons Family Limited Partnership, Scotts Valley, Calif., sold to Tara Joelle Zumpano and David John Edgell, Woodstock $100,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, 8954 Route 3, Childwold Properties LLC, Rochester, sold to Marje Properties LLC, Tupper Lake $325,000
Town of DeKalb: 1.68 acres, Winters Road, Victoria Alicia Leopold, administrator of the estate of the late Victoria C. Rosenholtz, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Megan L. Tyler, Canton $96,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, part of St. Lawrence River Lot 1, formerly known as being the James G. and W.J. Averell 315.32 acre farm and tract, Dianne J. Hall, Niagara on the Lake, Ontario, sold to Randy A. Johnson and Mary E. Johnson, Ogdensburg $160,000
Town of Stockholm: 1 acre, road leading from Knapps Station to Winthrop at a point south east from intersection with northwest line of farm owned by Clifford Wilkins, Jeffrey W. Lashomb, Camdenton, Mo., sold to Bobbie Jo LaPradd, Massena $10,000
Town of Stockholm: Two parcels, 52.43 acres, north line of mile square 31, and 10.221 acres, County Road 83, Frederick A. Lachance, Massena, sold to Daniel P. Ames and Austin P. Ames, Norwood $26,000
Town of Potsdam: Two parcels, 3.44 acres and 4 1/8 acres, Brian A. Walker and Jenny D. Walker, Potsdam, sold to Jeffery R. Miles and Pamela S. Taylor, Potsdam $114,000
Town of Massena: 0.39 acres, lot 39 of the Jeremiah Van Rensselaer 4,000 Acre Patent, Steven W. Fitzsimmons, Massena, sold to Scott Gibson and Dawn Gibson, Massena $36,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, South Racquette Road, Massena Metal Inc., Massena, sold to Two Brothers Recycling LLC, Plattsburgh $400,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 8, 2019:
Town of Canton: 0.24 acres, lot 16 on mape titled “Map of Lots laid out on lands of J.J. Mahoney at Pyrites, NY,” Randy K. Collins, Canton, sold to Eric C. Barr, Canton $54,000
Town of Pierrepont: Two parcels, 1.516 acres at lot 44, township 3, great tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase and 0.85 acres of part of lot 34, Dana G. Moreland, Canton, sold to Randy K. Collins and Courtney Peggs, Canton $164,000
Town of Potsdam: 1.836 acres and 1.828 acres, south of Gerfield Road in mile square 68, Michael Kaplan, Bainbridge Island, Wash., sold to Jahangir Hossain, Malone $17,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, northerly bounds of South Racquette River Road and westerly line of Evelyn Richards property, Rick W. Seguin, Brasher Falls, sold to Beverly Jenkins, Massena $45,000
Town of Canton: 5.3 acres, southerly bounds of Country Farm Road, Andrew D. Richards and Melissa F. Richards, Hubbardsville, sold to Shandelle N. Clifford and Randy Clifford, Canton $275,000
Town of DeKalb: 16.77 acres, northwest of Stevenson Road at southerly corner of lands now or formerly of Nicholas J. Montroy and Casey A. Donnelly, Allen Kelly, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Timothy A. Bill and Camilla M. Bill, DeKalb Junction $12,000
Town of DeKalb: Several parcels, 6.43 acres, 26.05 acres and 9.55 acres, David W. Hartle and Connie M. Hartle, Richville, sold to Jelisa M. Putman and Eric W. Putman, Gouverneur $180,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.517 acres, part of lot 11 on map by King Hawthorn of Lots laid out on west side of road leading from Heuvelton to the Canton Turnpike, Brandi A. Taylor, Heuvelton, sold to Danielle M. Charlton and Denisse C. Fortin, Heuvelton $65,000
Town of Lisbon: 1.54 acres, northeast off County Route 28, Shelley R. Grant-Robinson and Todd Grant, Ogdensburg, sold to Randoph W. Hill and Cyntia M. Hill, Ogdensburg $3,000
Town of Potsdam: Several parcels, Karen Edwards, Clatyon, N.C., sold to Ronald R. Rage, Potsdam $30,000
Town of Louisville: 7.14 acres, southwesterly of County Route 39, part of mile square lot 11, Erica J. Kaye and Michael N. Kaye, Chase Mills, sold to Jeffrey Norman, Massena $105,000
