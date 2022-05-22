PROPERTY SALES
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 25, 2022:
Town of Canton: Parcel, 2283 County Route 14, Stephanie L. Penree, Canton, sold to James B. Gould and Michelle R. Gould, Canton $64,000
Town of DePeyster: 32.14 acres, beginning on County Route 10, northeasterly of intersection with Mayhew Road, Kevin L. Murdock, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Daniel D. Swartzentruber and Fannie D. Swartzentruber and Eli D. Swartzentruber, all of Rensselaer Falls $25,000
Town of Stockholm: 1.646 acres, 501 Old Market Road, Sterling Medical Corporation, Cincinnati, Ohio, sold to Spencer G. Lobdell III and Aimee L. Lobdell, Willsboro $250,000
Town of Lisbon: 1 acre, 1645 County Route 28, Dustin R. Hazelton, Oswegatchie, sold to Hunter W. Gray, Lisbon $55,000
Town of Edwards: 1.44 acres, 737 River Road, Brian Chapin, Edwards, sold to David Shampine and Serena M. Shampine, Franklin, N.C. $4,000
Town of Brasher: 191 acres, beginning at intersection of Upper Ridge Road with Hopson Road, Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Massena, sold to Daniel Nguyen and Katherine Pham, Colchester, Vt. $110,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 419 Hasbrouck Street, Kierian M. Heagle and Chelsey A. Heagle, Ogdensburg, sold to Roderick S. Power and Jillianne M. Power, Ogdensburg $95,000
Town of Morristown: 0.12 acres, 28 Wright Road, Janet G. Wisneski, Cato, sold to Leonard W. Cahoon Jr., Adrian, Mich. $62,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 28, 2022:
Town of Potsdam: 0.75 acres, 130 Leroy Street, Temitope Ojo, Missouri City, Texas, sold to Gayan Kavindra Sathkorala and Kalani Kithuliya Rubasinghe Kattadige, Potsdam $155,000
Town of Pierrepont: 19 acres, 920 Cold Brook Road, Paul S. Masuk, Bombay, sold to Jean P. Shampine, Harrisville $21,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.17 acres, 75 Grove Street, Peggy Gaumes, Gouverneur, sold to Omara Youngs and Shane G. Youngs, Gouverneur $30,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 2210 Knox Street, Robert W. Lovely, Ogdensburg; Daniel L. Lovely, Potsdam; Carol Ann Lovely, Ogdensburg; Bonnie Sue Koshner, Ogdensburg; and Shelly L. Cole, trustee of Robert W. Lovely and Christina L. Lovely Irrevocable Living Trust, sold to Bonnie S. Churco and John H. Churco, Ogdensburg $56,500
Town of Parishville: 90.36 acres, beginning at intersection of two existing gravel haul roads at northwesterly corner of subdivision lot 7, Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Massena, sold to Orange Habitat Management LLC, Hudson $71,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 254 Route 37B, Scott M. Clary, Massena, sold to Michael Frohm and Samantha Frohm, Massena $58,000
Town of Macomb: 7.19 acres, Brown’s Road, Lyle R. Brown, Heuvelton, sold to Gerard J. Meisenzahl, Kendall $10,000
Town of Lawrence: Parcel, 51 County Route 52, Belle L. Burgoyne, Brasher Falls, sold to Richard Tucker and Kimberly Larock-Tucker, North Lawrence $35,500
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 84 West Main Street, Ellen A. Mills, Ogdensburg, sold to Kehinde Dunsin, Potsdam $30,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 1, 2022:
Town of Potsdam: Two parcels, 2092 County Route 35, Mary Ellen Logan, Lowville, executor of last will and testament of Theresa Logan, sold to Judy L. Lavare, Massena $105,000
Town of Madrid: 3 acres, 36 Hardscrabble Road, Gerald J. McDonald, Parishville, sold to Stephen W. Stimson, Canton $215,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.39 acres, 175 Elm Street, Ronald R. Page, Potsdam, sold to John Andrew Scafidi, Crown Point $230,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 2, 2022:
Town of Edwards: 0.23 acres, 67A and B New Street, Michaela Wilson, Edwards, sols to James Wesley Newman, Hannacroix $46,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1840 Ford Street, Andrea L. Snyder, executor of last will and testament for the late Laurence G. Reynolds, Syracuse, sold to Kaitlyn Reynolds, Ogdensburg $85,000
Town of Macomb: 1.63 acres, beginning in southerly corner of lands now or formerly of Elizabeth A. Gundlach, Kevin D. Vibber and Gerri A. Vibber, Gouverneur, sold to Ray L. Roberts and April R. Roberts, Antwerp $6,000
Town of Gouverneur: 51.2 acres, 5772 Route 58, Tyler Nicholl, executor of last will and testament of the late Frederick F. Nicholl, Gouverneur, sold to Tyler Nicholl, Gouverneur $70,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 4.5 acres, vacant land at Route 68, Alan R. Kio, Lisbon; and Sue E. Kio, Ogdensburg, sold to Frederick J. Compo Sr., Ogdensburg $3,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 2.5 acres, 6498 Route 68, Alan R. Kio, Lisbon; and Sue E. Kio, Ogdensburg, sold to Frederick J. Compo Jr., Ogdensburg; and Frederick J. Compo Sr., Ogdensburg $12,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 207 Hamilton Street, Roderick S. Power, Ogdensburg, sold to Shawn R. Ashley, Ogdensburg $41,000
Town of Russell: 66.58 acres, beginning on Ogdensburg Road at southwest corner of lot 17, Wayne F. Foster, Hermon, sold to Kyle L. LaPoint and Ashley S. LaPoint, Hermon $80,000
Town of Waddington: 2.85 acres, 11035 Route 37, Dirk A. Galbraith and Patricia Carnal Galbraith, Freeville, sold to Christopher Sargent and Kimberly Sargent, Ogdensburg $325,000
Town of Canton: 46.25 acres, beginning on Canton and Gouverneur Plank Road at intersection with easterly line of mile square, Robert T. Politi and Nicholas S. Politi, Lake Placid, sold to Austin Osoway, Canton $45,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 3, 2022:
Town of Canton: 0.87 acres, 5172 County Route 27, William P. Collins, Canton, sold to Travis E. Davis and Amanda L. Wright, Colton $137,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, 4656 Route 68, HSBC Bank USA, Depew, sold to Kelly Rae O’Hickey, Dublin $18,000
Town of Potsdam: Four parcels, 0.65 acres, 0.41 acres, 0.07 acres and 0.08 acres, north of Maple Street and East of Island Street, Fall Island, White and Evans Inc., Potsdam, sold to Ace Island Limited, Potsdam $510,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, 74 County Route 59, Roger L. James, Plattsburgh; Linda J. Garrison, Ogdensburg; Richard D. James, Hannawa Falls; Ronald G. James, Katy, Texas; and Susan A. Valle, East Hartford, Conn., sold to Justin Bartholomew, Live Oak, Fla. $138,500
Town of Louisville: 1.42 acres, beginning in northwest line of land of Power Authority of the State of New York marking south corner of lot 229, Natural Resources Defesnse Council Inc., New York City; Paul Orlofsky, Ballston Spa; and Mark Moroukian, Albany, sold to Patrick T. Whalen and Pamela Whalen, Massena $30,000
Town of Pitairn: 0.529, 139 Route 3, Brian J. Clement and Aimee L. Clement, Harrisville, sold to John Bancroft, Harrisville $10,000
Town of Massena: 0.25, 134 Maple Street, Carolyn J. Love and Kathryn J. Love, Massena, sold to Joseph Decoste, Mooers $79,500
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, Route 812, vacant land, Kenneth S. Masters Jr., DeKalb Junction, sold to Clyde Morse, Elizabethtown $5,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 408 Elizabeth Street, Wayne A. Latham Jr., Ogdensburg, sold to Brett A. Roach and Mary E. Johnson, Ogdensburg $140,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, 195 County Route 28, Corinne L. Lawrence, Ogdensburg, sold to Robert O. Bello and Martina M. Bello, Hammond $93,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 719 East South Street, Shelley A. Mandigo, Cromwell, Conn., individually and as executor of last will and testament of the late Alfred W. Reed, Ogdensburg, sold to Shelley A. Mandigo, Cromwell, Conn.; Ronald W. Mandigo, Massena; and Corey R. Mandigo, Ogdensburg $68,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 4, 2022:
Town of Macomb: 30.34 acres, portion of Richard Low Tract, on “Map of the Lands of A. Kirk and Catherine Ellis,” James K. Norton and Gretchen R. Gundlach, Gouverneur, sold to Robert E. Rideout and Patricia N. Rideout, Geneseo, Ill. $55,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.17 acres, 504 William Street, Thomas H. Burke and Thu Nguyen-Burke, Huntington Beach, Calif., sold to Jeffrey F. Nugent and Nancy R. Russick, Ogdensburg $117,000
Town of Fine: 2.76 acres, beginning at intersection of easterly margin of Route 3 from Star Lake to Fine and westerly margin of “Twin Lakes Road: leading from Star Lake to Brown Falls,” Trustees of Diocese of Albany, Protestant Episcopal Church, Greenwich, sold to ADK Trading Company LLC, Star Lake $30,000
Town of Massena: 0.37 acres, 113 West Hatfield Street, Alexio Medina and Abigail Amering, Charlotte, N.C., sold to Bailey Desso and Wesley Rode, Massena $143,000
Town of Morristown: 2.56 acres, 3897 B Route 37, Jolanne K. Hentschel, Ogdensburg; Kathleen H. Stewart, Charlotte, N.C.; Susan H. Tully, Tardley, Pa.; James E. Hentschel, Bloomfield, Mich.; and William R. Hentschel, Nitwot, Colo., sold to Alexander K. Stewart, Potsdam $500,000
Town of Russell: 40 square rods of land, 3706 County Route 24, Lucas J. Manning and Sarah B. Manning, Canton, sold to John Berbrich and Nancy Berbrich, Russell $55,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 327 Main Street, Michael J. O’Neil Jr., Ogdensburg, sold to Alexander McKenzie, Miami, Fla.; and Ian McKenzie, Hermon $80,000
