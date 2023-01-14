The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 28, 2022:
Town of Pierrepont: 16.37 acres, beginning on lot 73 at northwest corner of parcel deeded to Lawrence J. Cole, Nancy Vebber Rutledge, Canton; Dale C. Vaughn, Hannawa Falls; and James W. Vebber, Canton, sold to Michael Roy Walter, Nicholville $17,000
Town of Norfolk: 41.32 acres, beginning in corner of Obrien Road at northwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Christopher T. Roi and Amanda L. Roi, Ronald T. Daggett and Christine L. Daggett, Norwood, sold to Daniel M. Colbert, Norfolk $65,000
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, 720 Lake Ozonia Road, Timothy M. Connolly and Cathy L. Connolly, Potsdam, sold to Dylan Greer and Samantha Greer, Chelsea, Vt. $26,000
Town of Russell: 3.76 acres, beginning in southeast corner of lands owned by Brett and Laura Davis, running along east lines, Alton W. Guyette and Shirley L. Briggs, Canton, sold to Patryk Zelechowski, Trumbull, Conn. $22,000
Town of Norfolk: 2.99 acres, beginning on County Route 30 at easterly corner of parcel owned now or formerly by Steven D. LeBire and Carolyn E. LeBire, Steven LeBire and Carolyn LeBire, Massena, sold to Dwayne Haught, Norfolk $55,000
Town of Canton: 0.127 acres, 85 Miner Street, Miyo Wratten, North Brookfield, administratrix of estate of the late Junko Geddes, sold to Carly Kennedy and Jacob Kennedy, Salamanca $151,000
Town of Lisbon: 4.01 acres, beginning on Hanlon Road at northeasterly corner of subdivision lot 10, Christopher Geary, Towson, Md., sold to Tyler Dvornski, Lisbon $8,000
Town of Morristown: 0.71 acres, 3825 Route 37, Nicolas Bertrand and Andrea Smith, Ogdensburg, sold to J. Donald Bertrand and Andrea Bertrand, Ogdensburg $83,500
Town of Massena: 0.14 acres, 161 McKinley Avenue, Susan J. Eurto, Massena, sold to Rebecca Nadeau Giandalia, Malone $85,000
Town of Canton: 0.448 acres, 33 State Street, Victoria M. Esposito, Albany, sold to Anna M. Crump, Canton $132,500
Town of Stockholm: 3.65 acres, 849 Buckton Road, Dorothy M. Martinez, Winthrop, sold to Eric Jason O’Brien and Allyson T. O’Brien, North Lawrence $88,000
Town of Hammond: 2.15 acres, 72 Fitton Road, Shauna M. Andres, trustee of Felix Family Irrevocable Trust, Warsaw, sold to Matthew P. Felix, Warsaw; and Shauna M. Andres, executor of estate of Lisa T. Felix, Hayden, Idaho $350,000
Town of Stockholm: 1 acre, off Brookdale Road, Jordan Jenks, Massena, sold to Christopher Hanna, Norwood; and Jeremy F. Laplante, Norwood $10,000
Town of Madrid: 1.92 acres, 267 and 271 Smith Corners Road, Manuel Maldonado Davila and Denise Maldonado, Madrid, sold to Alan Wolfe and Nicole Wolfe, Hogansburg $175,000
Town of Massena: 0.45 acres, 40 Stanton Road, David Premo and Jacqueline Premo, Massena, sold to Julie L. Jessmer, Massena $80,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 31, 2022:
Town of Morristown: 0.5 acres, 3248 County Route 6, Kim M. Coffman, Casselberry, Fla., sold to Shawn M. Coffman, Casselberry, Fla. $50,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, 7136 and 7140 Route 3, Larry J. Welling and Sue A. Welling, Cranberry Lake, sold to Adirondack Spoken LLC, Charleston, S.C. $588,500
Town of Norfolk: 89 acres, beginning in southeasterly boundary of County Route 38 (Plumbrook Road) from intersection with Route 420, Lisa L. Ziegler, North Fort Myers, Fla., sold to David J. Yelle and Cheryl Yelle, Norfolk $49,000
Town of Lisbon: 0.55 acres, 40 Loafers Lane, Patricia Watson, administrator of estate of the late Gary D. Watson, Union Dale, Pa.; Mark L. Watson, Cleveland; James L. Watson, Phoenix; Brian J. Watson, Ogdensburg; and Marlene L. Watson, Ogdensburg, sold to Anthony J. Foti, Lisbon $160,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.06 acres, 607 King Street, Jeremy R. McGaw and Michelle A. McGaw, Heuvelton, sold to James P. King and Catherine H. King, Ogdensburg $37,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 159 County Route 46, Nathan Francis, Brasher Falls, sold to Gerald C. McComber and Rosemary Thompson, Massena $134,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 12 College Court, Enrico D. Lasala, Canton, sold to Joseph Spadaccini, Saratoga Springs $99,000
City of Ogdensburg: parcel, 206 North Rosseel Street, Jon J. Persons, Ogdensburg, sold to Melody Ann Sweet, Churubusco $90,500
Town of Pierrepont: 1.08 acres, 5538 Route 56, Scott A. Hazen and Joy D. Hazen, Potsdam, sold to John J. Christopher and Mary J. Christopher, Canton $750,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1 acre, beginning on south shore of Oswegatchie River at northeast corner of land of Snyder, Felecia Weller, Norwood, sold to Peter A. Paquette and Mary M. Paquette, Ogdensburg $10,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 421 Hamilton Street, Michael B. Riley, DeKalb Junction, sold to Karen Phillips, Michael Phillips and Hannah Phillips, Farmington $117,000
Town of Brasher: 1.22 acres, 114 Buck Avenue, Mary Anne DiMatteo, Brasher Falls, sold to Jared R. Olson and Hailie Weegar, Brasher Falls; and Elvin J. Olson, Helena $145,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 618 Greene Street, Anne Marie Grabetz, Ogdensburg, sold to Jacob B. Harper and Jennifer L. Harper, Ogdensburg $195,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 1, 2022:
Town of Hammond: 1 acre, beginning on River Road, at intersection with southwesterly boundary of lands now or formerly of George B. Mandigo, trustee of George B. Mandigo Trust, and Carol S. Mandigo, trustee of Carol S. Mandigo Trust, Mertin Brothers Farms LLC, Hammond, sold to William Rohland and Katelyun Rohland, Ansonia, Conn. $5,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, beginning on Helena-Minklera Corners Highway, running northeasterly, Donna Lopinto-Simmons, Vero Beach, Fla., sold to Delsey Capital LLC, Sheridan, Wyo. $10,000
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, beginning at southwest corner of I.A. Putnam farm, running west, Eli Sochia, Potsdam, sold to Charles A. Phippen and Tonia M. Phippen, Potsdam $40,000
Town of DePeyster: 22.59 acres, beginning in west boundary of lands now or formerly of John M. Miller and Fannie J. Miller, from Route 184, John M. Miller and Fannie J. Miller, Heuvelton, sold to KDC Acres LLC, Heuvelton $45,500
Town of Canton: Parcel, 26 Pleasant Street, Jason W. Kelly, Canton, sold to Linda L. Fay, Canton $67,000
Town of Potsdam: 1.09 acres, beginning on Route 345 at intersection with County Route 34, James E. Sheehan and Michele A. Sheehan, Potsdam; and Richard J. Casey and Katherine S. Casey, Potsdam, sold to Neil Conant and Dorothy Conant, Potsdam $10,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 5361 Route 812, Mark T. Kearns, Ogdensburg, sold to Mary B. Dousharm and Raymond J. Dousharm Jr., DeKalb Junction $130,000
Town of Russell: 0.47 acres, 893 County Route 25, Charles W. French, Waddington, sold to Zachary Taylor Snyder, Canton $66,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 154 Bromaghin Road, Tracee F. Lago, Ogdensburg, sold to Scott J. Franks and Melissa Leduc, Gonzales, La. $203,000
Town of Canton: 2.87 acres, beginning in northwesterly bounds of Route 11, parcel 56 of map 41, Walter Planty, Canton, sold to Champlain Leasing Inc., Champlain $1,250,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 2, 2022:
Town of Potsdam: 0.38 acres, 2 Riverside Drive, H. Sonmez Atesoglu and Jane B. Atesoglu, Potsdam, sold to Jessica Rood, Sarasota, Fla. $173,000
Town of Waddington: 0.84 acres, lots 16 and 20 of Clark Point Subdivision, Theresa Legault, Chase Mills, sold to Jonathan Garrow, Hogansburg $55,000
Town of Hopkinton: 6.01 acres, 2755 Route 72, Paul E. Snyder Sr. and Gloria M. Snyder, Potsam, sold to Dennis W. Phillips and Debra J. Phillips, Olay, Pa. $180,000
Town of Potsdam: 3 acres, 103 off North Main Street, Eunseok Seth Choi and Heather Hyun Jung Lee, Norwood, sold to Dragos Macelaru and Ileana Luminita Iorgu, Malone $460,000
Town of Louisville: 0.23 acres, 69 Willard Road, Pamela L. Planty, Massena, sold to Austin V. Planty, Massena $43,500
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, 625 and 633 May Road, Craig A. Morrill, Potsdam, sold to Riley M. Barton, Massena $30,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 22 West Main Street, Michelle K. Maroney, Canton, sold to Dayna Butts, Rensselaer Falls $130,000
Town of Russell: 1.48 acres, 833 County Route 17, Judith M. Towne, Russell, sold to Kyle L. LaPoint, Hermon $48,000
City of Ogdensburg: 12.42 acres, Beginning in southerly boundary of Route 37, running south, ACCO Brands USA LLC, Lake Zurich, Ill., sold to 941 Ogdensburg Partnership, Watertown $7,000,000
Town of Hermon: Parcel, 108 Washington Street, Susan J. Allen, Hermon, sold to Bradley F. Foster and Kelly S. Foster, Canton $145,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 3, 2022:
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, 38 Gull Pond Road, John Sempowski and Martha L. Sempowski, Honeoye Falls, sold to Greg Gilliland and Jennifer M. Gilliland, Baldwinsville $800,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1217 State Street, Julie A. Caufield, Ogdensburg; Karen A. Martin, Ogdensburg; Matthew D. Caufield, Ogdensburg; John G. Caufield, East Syracuse, sold to Manoj Kumar, Ontario, Canada $95,000
Town of Pitcairn: Parcel, 20 Bridge Street, Danielle E. Jessmer and John P. Jessmer, Harrisville, sold to Evergreen High LLC, Harrisville $98,000
Town of Parishville: 1.04 acres, 1097 Old Potsdam Parishville Road, Cynthia A. Groody, Parishville; and Heather C. Snell, Parishville, sold to Raymon H. Aldridge and Nancy A. Aldridge, Winthrop $145,000
Town of Hermon: 0.84 acres, 111 Catherine Street, Sherri E. White, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Katherine Merithew, DeKalb Junction $65,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 2.15 acres, 5291 County Route 10, Cheryl L. Crayford, Heuvelton, sold to Brian D. Martin and Karen A. Martin, Heuvelton $275,000
Town of Massena: Parcel 1: 0.191 acres, 92 Water Street; and Parcel 2: 0.03 acres, 77 Maple Street, Tracy E. Dupee, Sitka, Ak.; and Kimberly E. Burley, Canandaigua, sold to Richard W. Beckwith, trustee of NormaJean Restoration Trust, Greene $85,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.1 acres, Andrew J. Halpin, Ogdensburg, sold to Joan K. Caruso, Canton $145,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.38 acres, 1050 County Route 54, Ryan T. Bouchey and Lesley A. Weldon, Ogdensburg, sold to Kari A. Lovely, Ogdensburg $3,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.