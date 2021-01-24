The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 21, 2020:
Town of Stockholm: 0.41 acres, beginning at southeast corner of lot deeded to Ronald Plumadore and Jane Plumadore, southerly along Elliot Road, Amy Plumadore, Canton, sold to Mathew J. Russell and Kayla J. Russell, Winthrop $5,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, lot 1 on map of Subdivision of the Land of the Trustees of the Farrand Land Trust, Helen F. Lonegan, Yarmouth, Maine, sold to John Churco and Bonnie Sue Churco, Colton; and Joseph Hollis and Marsha Hollis, Ogdensburg $96,000
Village of Norwood: 0.29 acres, 5 River Street, Zachary Laramay and Fiona Laramay, Norwood, sold to Mark A. Swyka and Katherine J. Swyka, Westtown $114,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, part of Haskell lot, northerly side of Grass River, lot 30 on map of Maple Street, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Jeffery S. Ford and Dulce M. Dord, Massena $30,500
Town of Rossie: Parcel, beginning from Rossie-Oxbow Plank Road in northeast corner of parcely conveyed to Roswell Frizzell, Terry R. Whiteford, Fairport, sold to Donald Backus and Tara Backus, Redwood $10,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, beginning on road from Brasher Falls to Dunns Four Corners, Pickle Road, at intersection on line between lands now or formerly owned by Fred DeShane, Joseph F. DiMatteo, Joseph N. DiMatteo and Laura B. DiMatteo, Brasher Falls, sold to Mary Anne DiMatteo, Brasher Falls $82,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in west line of Rome and Watertown Railroad at intersection with south line of Larned Street, David D. Willer, individually and as power of attorney to Carmela J. Bellardini, Norwood, sold to Lee K. Van de Water, Potsdam $50,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lots 1 and 2, block 11 on Map E-4399 S, Bobbie Jo LaPradd, Massena, sold to Gaetan Yelle, Fort Covington $15,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, beginning on road leading from Cranberry Lake to DeGrasse from southeast corner of a lot owned by Ralph Cole, Billie Jean Snyder, Ogdensburg, individually and as co-trustees of Hilliard G. Seaker Living Trust, Gouverneur, sold to Frank G. Seaker, Gouverneur $40,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 7 of Cook Street Extension Subdivision, Ruthanne W. Seeber, Massena; Kim B. Smith, Massena; Tammy A. Brown, Salem, Ala.; Earl J. Billingham, Duluth, Ga.; and Frank A. Billingham, Wesley Chapel, Fla., sold to Daniel L. Bronchetti and Loretta Bronchetti, Massena $145,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 5.04 acres, beginning on highway leading from Ogdensburg to Morristown easterly of first 10,000 acre tract and westerly line of Lawton and Denny 2,000 acre tract, David E. Barlow, Canton, sold to Michael A. Grizzuto and Jean V. Grizzuto, Ogdensburg $24,500
Town of Colton: 0.18 acres, beginning at intersection of westerly bounds of a 20 foot right of way on easterly side of Arbuckle Pond, Stephen E. Knight, Colton, sold to Timothy Doyle and Cheryl Doyle, Colton $23,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 22, 2020:
Town of Massena: 0.228 acres, beginning in northerly boundary of Spruce Street at southwesterly corner of Philip T. Neves and Linda Burkett, Mary Blow, Boonville, Mo., sold to Daniel P. Robertson and Gena E. Robertson, Massena $40,000
Town of Potsdam: 10 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of lot 12 from southeasterly corner being southwest corner of a lot conveyed to Luther S. Owen, Aaron T. Brownell, Salado, Texas, sold to Kenneth L. Stone and Sherry L. Stone, Canton $30,000
Village of Morristown: 0.68 acres, northerly of Morris Street and southerly of Chapman Street, lots 9, 16, 17 and 18, Kim Palermo-Bogardus, executrix of last will and testament of William F. Bogardus, Morristown, sold to Eliot Austin, Albany $5,500
Town of Russell: Parcel, beginning at intersection of south branch of Grasse River and southeasterly side of a right-of-way of DeGrasse Road, Gregory D. Shaffer and Kim M. Shaffer, Phoenix, sold to Andrea A. Royce and Michael T. Mahon, St. Petersburg, Fla. $55,000
Town of Hermon: 38.04 acres, beginning in westerly corner of lands now or formerly of Johnson Living Trust, northwesterly side of County Route 19, Dennis C. Forsyth and Kelly Y. Forsyth, Heuvelton, sold to Lawrence F. DiGiorgio Jr., Cliffwood, N.J. $42,000
Village of Gouverneur: 0.22 acres, beginning in west margin of Clinton Street, USP-ACQ-EXP LLC, New York City, sold to 61 Clinton Street LLC, North Babylon $15,500
Town of Russell: 1.6 acres, beginning on County Road 38 from northwest corner of lot formerly conveyed to Rodney Lee and Joanna Sawyer, Joseph Allen, DeKalb Junction; and Judy Allen, Canton, sold to Marilyn Mackin, Russell $15,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.12 acres, beginning on Spile Bridge Road at northeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Clinton F. Adams, Kara Gleeson, Tazewell, Tenn., sold to Myrinda Fishbeck, Ogdensburg $43,000
Town of Fine: 0.501 acres, beginning at southwest corner of lot 6 of Potters Plot, west along margin of road, Ronald E. Hance and Debra L. Hance, Star Lake, sold to Daisy Jaganathan, Silver Spring, Md. $198,000
Town of Potsdam: 1.5 acres, beginning on road leading from Eben Corners to Slab City, from center of five corners road, Shirley Ann Weller, Potsdam, sold to Robert R.F. Farnsworth Jr. and Misty L. Haggett, Potsdam $152,000
Town of Edwards: 0.33 acres, beginning on St. Lawrence Turnpike from line between Turnpike lots 24 and 25, Arthur Whitmars and Barbara G. Whitmarsh, Port St. Lucie, Fla., sold to Peggy L. Baxter, Russell $82,500
Town of Hammond: Parcel, lot A-4 on subdivision map entitled “Arthur J. and Mary E. Galloway,” Tracey L. Myers, Chittenango, sold to David Misener and Elizabeeth Misener, Clifton Park $645,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, beginning in southerly right of way of Black Lake Road at northeasterly corner of lot 4, Community Bank NA, Olean, sold to Mark Connor, Roxbury, Vt. $72,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 23, 2020:
Town of Parishville: 2.95 acres, beginning in westerly bounds of Parishville-Rainbow Road from southwest corner of parcel owned by the People of the State of New York, Walter Eric Tolcser and Christine L. Tolcser, Nassau $30,000
Town of Parishville: Parcel, Woods Drive, lot 15, Thomas F. Smith and Donna J. Smith, Winchedon, Mass., sold to Jon Wood, Chrawfordville, Fla. $35,000
Town of Potsdam: 28.62 acres, beginning in southwesterly corner of a parcel of land conveyed to Frank A. Peets and Agnes Peets and northerly bounds of a parcel of land formerly conveyed to Raymond B. Smith and Doris C. Smith, Charles F. McGowan, Honeoye Falls, sold to Andrew Tyler Brouillette, Ogdensburg $60,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, beginning on Grasse River at northwest corner of John Cotter’s lot, John Waters and Andrea Waters, Canton, sold to Justin Goldstein and Amanda Stopa Goldstein, Canton $220,000
Town of Potsdam: 15.96 acres, beginning at intersection of Morley Potsdam Road with County Route 35, Kenneth E. Hubert and Holly M. Hubert, Honesdale, Pa., sold to Joseph J. Adams IV, Massena $29,000
Town of Pierrepont: 1.6 acres, beginning in southwesterly bounds of Route 56 from intersection with northeasterly bounds of Tucker Road, Paul H. Heer and Roberta M. Heer, Colton, sold to Michael Moore and Susan Moore, Vermontville $150,000
Town of Gouverneur: 2 acres, beginning on County Route 9 at northwest corner of Sterling lands, Frank D. Bush and Shelley A. Bush, Gouverneur, sold to Gary L. Granger and Julie Granger, Tempe, Ariz. $285,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, beginning on flow line of Niagara-Mohawk Power Corporation from southwest corner of lot conveyed to Mr. Rocker, Georgia Barnack, Mechanicville; and James T. Barnack, Natick, Mass., sol to Joseph J. Russell and Tommiann R. Russell, West Stockholm $149,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.85 acres, beginning northeast of Ann Street at intersection with southeast boundary of Sober Street, Jimmi Lee Putman and Alana M. Alpert, Norfolk, sold to Andrew D. Lauson and Brittney D. Lauson, Ogdensburg $127,500
Town of Gouverneur: 0.15 acres, beginning in west margin of Jefferson Street at northeast corner of lot 3 of Parker’s Map, Don W. Jenkins, Gouverneur, sold to Kent Burto, Carthage $62,000
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning in southwest corner of Rev. L. Clark lot to westerly line of lot formerly owned by Walter W. Hall, Mason A. Wolak and Clinton L. Langevin, co-executors of estate of Paula Towne, Gouverneur, sold to Hometown Holdings LLC, Fernley, Nev. $61,000
Town of Potsdam: 21.8 acres, beginning at centerline of Waite Road at northwesterly corner of Lester and Phyllis Gale property, Christopher Chase, Potsdam, sold to Gregory Kiah, Laurie Kiah and Jacob Kiah, Canton $18,000
Town of Potsdam: 6.56 acres, beginning in easterly bounds of Sweeney Road at northwesterly corner of lands of Wendall and Joan Cary, Paul S. Westall, Potsdam, sold to Ernest J. Charleston II, Potsdam $52,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 167.43 acres, beginning in corner of lots 9, 10, 11 and 12 on road leading from Black Lake toward St. Lawrence River, Lauri L. Beggs, Ogdensburg; Margaret A. Prior, West Por, Mass.; Cora L. Martin, Ogdensburg; and Donna M. Sims, Dillsburg, Pa., co-trustees of DHB Trust, sold to McGowan Acres LLC, Heuvelton $160,000
Town of Potsdam: 113.31 acres, beginning on Morley-Potsdam Road, at southeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Lisa Evans and Tad Evans, William S. Lichty and Dian M. Lichty, Mansfield, Pa., sold to John L. Blevins, Potsdam $150,000
Town of Gouverneur: 6 acres, beginning on Kearney Road at southwest end of Iron Bridge across Oswegatchie River, Larry L. Fuller and Kimberly L. Fuller, Gouverneur, sold to Steven Brown and Ludmila Brown, Castorland $130,000
