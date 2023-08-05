The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 17, 2023:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 407 County Route 46, Jared Knapp and Theresa Knapp, Massena, sold to Richard Granacker and Wendy Granacker, Brookfield, Conn. $100,000
Town of Stockholm: 0.92 acres, 121 Route 11C, Kimberly Mapley, Portage Lake, Maine; and Kelly Hill, Craryville, sold to Rebecca Jane Larock, Brushton $125,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 418 Hasbrouck Street, Joniece M. Harradine, Ogdensburg, sold to Susan Cryderman, Ogdensburg $76,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 1459 Route 310, Sharon Sullivan, Canton, sold to Michael Gugin and Kayla Gugin, Potsdam $125,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 108 and 110 Bishop Avenue, Francois W. Fredericks, Malone, sold to 32-34 Water Street LLC, Hogansburg $35,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 108 and 110 Bishop Avenue, 32-34 Water Street LLC, Hogansburg, sold to Marie Michelle Bunch, Silver Spring, Md. $45,000
Town of Massena: 0.28 acres, 146 Maple Street, Charles P. Beshaw, Massena, sold to Scott W. Swart and Mandy J. Swart, Massena $45,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel, 513 Route 37, Amy Jo Furgison, trustee of Elizabeth A. Scarlett Family Trust, Hammond; and Elizabeth A. Scarlett, holder of life estate, Hammond, sold to Michael Schade and Amalia Mirea, Hammond $17,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 914 Elizabeth Street, Colleen E. Ashley, Ogdensburg, sold to Cody P. Wiggins, Ogdensburg $80,000
Town of Canton: 1.53 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of East Main Street at southeasterly corner of lot 1 of block K of “Owen D. Young Tract,” Walgreen Eastern Co. Inc., Deerfield, Ill., sold to Ace of Canton Inc., Gouverneur $1,050,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 907 South Water Street, Melissa Willis, Ogdensburg, sold to Keith James Hand, Ogdensburg $50,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 314 Seymour Street, Mary Gooshaw, Massena, administrator of estate of the late Sandra Margaret Gooshaw; James Gooshaw, Brunswick, Ohio; John Gooshaw, Ogdensburg; and Donna Barr, Brunswick, Ohio, sold to Brenda Susan Cole, Ogdensburg $24,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 12 Orchard Road, Randy St. Amand and Tricia St. Amand, Milton, Vt.; and Francis Catanzarite and Kathleen Catanzarite, Fayetteville, sold to Landon Laughlin and Mackenzie Laughlin, Massena $51,500
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 13 Clinton Street, Todd C. Manley, Potsdam, executor of last will and testament of the late Sarah S. Manley, sold to Colleen E. Ashley, Ogdensburg $145,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 18, 2023:
Town of Macomb: 0.49 acres, 52 Downings Farm Drive, James M. Theriault and Shain M. Theriault, Dannsville, sold to Edward J. Waters and Jackie Waters, Oswego $135,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, 25 Main Street, Daleann Morris, Ransomvile, administrator of estate of the late Kim D. Robertson, sold to Alyssa Giordano, Chase Mills $58,000
Town of Potsdam: 2.008 acres, beginning on westerly boundary of Route 56 at southeasterly corner of Matott Inc., SeaComm Federal Credit Union, Massena, sold to St. Lawrence Valley Apartments LLC, Madrid $200,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.13 acres, 120 Barnes Street, Linda Storie, Hammond, sold to Dylan J. Parker, Gouverneur $45,000
Town of Pierrepont: 0.526 acres, 5781 Route 56, Jason Lorenc, Chittenango, sold to Bryan W. Warner and Cassidy R. Vinkle, Canton $250,000
Town of Madrid: 0.57 acres, beginning on bank of Grasse River at high water mark from northeast corner of parcel formerly of Royal and Cecil Lawrence, Donna M. Compo, Chase Mills, sold to Daniel J. Dominy, Madrid $96,500
Town of Potsdam: 3.15 acres, 204 Leary Road, Michael L. Charleston, Potsdam, sold to Ryan D. Morrill and Katie M. Palmer, Averill Park $326,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 14, block 1, on Map Number E-4399-S, Michael A. Violi and Rebecca L. Violi, Massena, sold to High Cap NY LLC, Elk Grove, Calif. $106,000
Town of Macomb: 44.93 acres, beginning at northwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Paul G. Sharland, Paul G. Sharland, trustee of Ronald E. Sharland Irrevocable Trust, Hammond, sold to Andrew P. Wells, John M. Reed, Timothy A. Lalonde and Katie E. Lalonde, Ogdensburg $30,000
Town of Canton: 0.39 acres, 47 Riverside Drive, Aprille Ruiz, Darien, Conn., sold to Michael Iversen, Canton $139,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 19, 2023:
Town of Louisville: 5.6 acres, north of Willard Road, bounded on the west by land of Pellegrino, Annette J. Paquin, Massena, sold to John Pynsia and Karren Pynsia, Electric City, Wash. $30,000
Towns of Lisbon and Louisville: Parcel 1: 9.2 acres and 4.1 acres, 9851 Route 56, Town of Louisville; Parcel 2: 54.468 acres, County Route 43, Town of Lousiville; and Parcel 3: 9.67 acres, 34-37 James Drive, 1-40 Sanburg Circle, and 48-54 Margaret Drive, Jeffrey M. Horne, Wilmington, Del.; and Maridian North LLC, Wilmington, Del., sold to Blue Cube Partners LLC, Media, Pa. $559,000
Town of Macomb: Parcel, 158 Wid Nick Acres, Dennis Haynes, Hammond, sold to Ryan W. Liscum and Audrey L. Liscum, Heuvelton $230,000
Town of Canton: 2.5 acres, 614 County Route 14, Jack A. Jones and Mary Ellen Jones, Colton, sold to Collin P. Nicol and Micheala Lawton, Madrid $189,000
Town of Pitcairn: 6.93 acres, Toothaker Road, East Stream Associates LLC, St. Regis Falls, sold to Esdrick Layne, Fort Carson, Colo. $26,000
Town of Madrid: 0.25 acres, 39 Caroline Street, Collin P. Nicol, Madrid, sold to Peter Pease and Miranda Pease, Morristown $135,000
Town of Massena: 5.005 acres, 530 County Route 46, Albert P. Warriner Jr., Massena, sold to Alexandria Hradil and Brandon Dawson, Jacksonville, Fla. $158,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel 1: 9.72 acres, 168 North Road; and Parcel 2: 5.5 acres, North Road, Andrew Larche and Nicole Marche, Helena, sold to Lee Marvin Blackwell, Jackson, Ga. $210,000
City of Ogdensburg: Two parcels, 247 Proctor Avenue, Rena S. Goldberg, Ogdensburg, sold to Anne E. Skelly, Ogdensburg $250,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 709 Pickering Street, Susan Hastings-Bishop, Gaylord, Mich.; Nancy H. Stewart, Troy; and Mary H. Hastings, Madison, Wis., sold to Marybeth Wylie, Ogdensburg $82,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 20, 2023:
Town of Potsdam: 50 square rods, 24 Park Street, Jeffrey J. Prashaw and Ellen M. Prashaw, Norwood, sold to mark C. Sorrendino, Norwood $50,000
Town of Stockholm: parcel, 8681 Route 11, Karen Ann Bunstone, Potsdam, sold to Autumn E.L. Menen and Cassandra R. Hughes, Aberdeen, Texas $178,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 421 Mansion Avenue, Shantel Ingersoll, Ogdensburg, sold to Jonathan Smith, Ontario, Canada $101,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 21, 2023:
Town of Stockholm: 95.07 acres, beginning in line between Towns of Lawrence and Stockholm, from northeast corner of Mile Lot 91, Susan R. Beatty, Mount Vernon, Ohio, sold to Reuben Miller and Elizabeth Miller, Winthrop $93,000
Town of Lawrence: Parcel, beginning in west bounds of Fort Jackson-Wagstaff Corners (County Route 51/Merchant Street) at intersection with southeast corner of lands now or formerly owned by Five “S” Realty, Kevin Ramsdell and Marcelina Ramsdell, Massena, sold to Benjamin J. Snell and Brigitte A. Snell, Winthrop $23,000
Town of Potsdam: 92.16 acres, beginning in northeast bounds of Potsdam-Madrid State Road at intersection with southeasterly bounds of mile square 37, Fay C. Grant III, Potsdam, sold to Mark J. Calipari, Skaneateles $30,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, 201 Cottage Road, William J. Wilson, New Port Richey, Fla.; Linda L. Powell, Lisbon; Sally A. Wood, Lisbon; and Shirley M. Wilson, Colton, sold to Mary Kawa, Canton $296,000
Town of Parishville: 75.29 acres, County Route 56, Susan R. Beatty, Mount Vernon, Ohio, sold to Bret J. Pemoller, Columbus, Ohio $100,000
Town of Stockholm: 2.69 acres, 986 Route 420, Scott M. Stevens, Pine Bush, sold to Amelia Elizabeth Debiew and Ricky Charles Debiew Jr., Brasher Falls $15,000
Town of DePeyster: Parcel 1: 0.41 acres, 1783 Route 184; and Parcel 2: 2.03 acres, 1789 Route 184, Emily R. Davis, Gouverneur, sold to Samantha J. Martin and Shawn R. Woods, Star Lake $160,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel, 197 River Road, Carol F. Labow, Gouverneur, sold to Luis B. Dejesus and Kathleen M. Dejesus, Gouverneur $35,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, 505 Water Street, 505 Water St. LLC, Oceanside; sold to Christopher J. Chambers and Allysa C. Chambers, Eldon, Mo. $190,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 5 Wilson Street, Thomas J. Sweeney, Gouverneur, sold to Brianna Forsyth Hutcherson, Gouverneur $90,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, 868 Maple Ridge Road, Elaine Marie Clark, Constable, sold to Jesse Simpson and Amanda Simpson, Brasher $70,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, 8705 Route 11, Terra Development Inc., Potsdam, sold to NOCO Mill LLC, Winthrop $100,000
Town of Stockholm: 0.452 acres, Route 11, Terra Development Inc., Potsdam, sold to NOCO Mill LCC, Winthrop $100,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, beginning at intersection of northerly line of Eysaman lot with westerly line of Ogdensburg Road, William Seguin and Catheline Seguin, Heuvelton, sold to David J. Downing and Debora Downing, DePeyster $160,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, part of lots 1 and 2, block 38 in village, Raynor N. Shaw, Evans Mills, sold to Avraham Zuniga, Miami, Fla. $24,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 40 of Van Rennselaer tract, Verick Woodard, Massena, sold to Emery Deshaies, Massena $5,500
Town of Lawrence: 10.15 acres, 3550 Route 11B, Craig Isaacon and Deborah Isaacson, Lyndonville, sold to William W. Carlisle, Nicholville $9,500
Town of Louisville: 0.415 acres, 112 Route 37B, Charles P. Beshaw, Massena, sold to Leeland Page, Massena $15,000
Town of Massena: Parcel 1: 70 acres, beginning on extension of North Main Street, southerly from intersection of St. Lawrence River Road; Parcel 2: Beginning in northerly corner of premises conveyed by Stephen Syakos to Ben R. Brown, Samuel B. Slavin and Jacob Shulkin; and Parcel 3: 6.75 acres, beginning of Pontoon Bridge Road from intersection with St. Lawrence River Road, Tony C. Zappia and Barbara H. Zappia, Massena, sold to Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Allentown, Pa. $2,062,000
