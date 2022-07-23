The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 28, 2022:
Town of Potsdam: 4.39 acres, beginning on South Canton Road at northeasterly corner of lands of Richard A. Stone, Eric J. Serguson and Tammy L. Serguson, Massena, sold to Matthew Cheevers and Amy Cheevers, Potsdam $30,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 13 Jefferson Street, Kent D. Burto, Carthage, sold to Tanner Zeller, Gouverneur $131,500
Town of Clifton: 0.452 acres, 7 Summit Avenue West, Randolph J. Barber, Newton Falls; and Valerie L. Barber, Newton Falls, sold to Richard McIntosh Jr., Gouverneur $11,000
Town of Massena: 0.167 acres, 45 Douglas Road, Mark W. Roberts, Massena, executor of estate of Joy Roberts, sold to Kimberly L. Oakes and Spencer R. Williams, Glens Falls $40,000
Town of Hammond: 1.652 acres, beginning at intersection of Alamogin Road (Patchen Road) with Woodley Way, Michael D. Yonkovig and Bonnie M. Yonkovig, Henderson Harbor, sold to Derrick Robinson, Boulder, Colo. $50,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 501 Anthony Street, Anne Marie B. Turcotte, trustee of The Turcotte Family Trust, Honeoye Falls, sold to Steven J. Tamlyn and Jo-Anne G. Gareau, Cheboygan, Mich. $135,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 41 Windsor Road, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Neeranjana Jhaveri, Massena $63,500
Town of Stockholm: 1.41 acres, 8639 Route 11, Walter J. Christensen and Gail D. Christensen, Clayton, sold to Gregory Burkum, Potsdam $125,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 22 Dana Street, Lisa M. Charleston, Massena; and Jordan R. Wheeler, Massena, sold to Seaway Valley Properties LLC, Massena $5,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 591 North Raquette River Road, Leon L. Jones III and Denise L. Jones, Massena, sold to David Bish and Emily Robideau, Massena $285,000
Town of Madrid: 0.5 acres, 3719 County Route 14, Terry C. Spicer and Nicolasa Spicer, Cibolo, Texas, sold to Christopher L. Spicer, Madrid $50,000
Town of Morristown: 3.33 acres, beginning on Carter Road at intersection with northwest highway boundary of Route 12, Kenneth Chung and Cecilia Chunk, Holbrook, sold to Joshua D. Carter and Cheryl L. Warren, Morristown $47,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 29, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 14 Danforth Place, Cecily B. Cook, Plymouth, Mich., executrix of estate of Dale C. Bintz, sold to Sherry A. Taylor, Waddington $78,000
Town of Potsdam: 2.45 acres, 460 Austin Ridge Road, North Country Savings Bank, Canton, sold to Frederick J. Allen Jr., Norwood $45,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 23 Pleasant Street, Hannah L. Likens and James M. Cerf Jr., Canton, sold to Chad Ryan Kenna, Ogdensburg $165,000
Town of Hammond: 32.55 acres, beginning on River Road at intersection of northeasterly boundary lands now or formerly of Johnathon Gagne, Martin Brothers Farms LLC, Hammond, sold to Linda Tyree, Rochester $107,000
Town of Russell: 15.21 acres, 67 and 69 Mackin Road, James Gessner and Vernes Gessner, Tellville, Ark., sold to Robert E. Reynolds, Russell $34,500
Town of Fowler: Parcel, 309 Emeryville Road, Leighton Mitchell, New York City, sold to Marc Mitchell, Plainsboro, N.J. $70,000
Town of Parishville: 0.011 acres, 88 Flow Drive, Cory J. Varney and Patricia J. Varney, Potsdam, sold to Michael G. Dye and Deborah L. Dye, Tavernier, Fla. $225,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 2, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 13 George Street, Christopher Oakes, Newburgh, administrator of estate of the late Loretta Oakes, sold to Cassandra VanGuilder and Jacob Pitts, Norfolk $52,000
Town of Brasher: 35 acres, Part of Hopson Road, Daniel Nguyen and Katherine Pham, Colchester, Vt., sold to Thuan Huynh, Burlington, Vt. $21,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 283 West Main Street, Michael Ablan, Watertown, sold to Tanya Brown, Gouverneur $77,500
Town of Morristown: 1.25 acres, 353 Scotch Bush Road, Kristopher E. Weston, Ogdensburg, sold to Craig W. Perry, Ogdensburg $35,000
Town of Macomb: 4.4 acres, County Route 7, Edward Zirgulis Sr. and Linda Zirgulis, Dansville, sold to David G. Edwards Jr., Evans Mills $8,500
Towns of Rossie and Hammond: Parcel 1: 100 acres, part of lots 10 and 11, township 2, Great Lot 4 of Macomb’s Purchase, Town of Rossie; Parcel 2: 147 acres, off County Route 3, Town of Rossie; and Parcel 3: 24 acres, off Split Rock Road, Town of Hammond, Douglas E. Bates and Peggy S. Bates, Antwerp, sold to Daniel J. Mullin and Tina M. Mullin, Gouverneur $250,000
Town of Morristown: 1.08 acres, 3845 County Route 6, Richard W. Halladay and Judy A. Saur, Hammond, sold to Adele Peterson and Clifton Peterson, Henderson $120,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 155 Beach Street, Heather J. Morrow, Massena, sold to Ruth Anne Harper, Ontario, Canada $94,500
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, 1 Waller Street, David Bishop, Piercefield, sold to Ronald Allen Jr., Tupper Lake $30,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 7136 Route 37, Donna Q. Burns, Ogdensburg, sold to Noah L. Burns and Macy M. Burns, Ogdensburg $145,000
Town of Colton: 0.24 acres, 79 Bay Road, Patricia L. Trombley, individually and as surviving spouse of the late William H. Trombley, South Colton, sold to John Clark, Providence, R.I. $330,000
Town of Canton: 0.67 acres, beginning in southeasterly corner of lands of Town of Canton along northerly line of lands of Owen D. Young tract, All States Construction, Sunderland, Mass., sold to the Town of Canton $250,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, 5 Pine Point Drive, Noah L. Burns and Macy Burns, Ogdensburg, sold to Royal Guyette Jr. and Wen Nie, Beaumont, Calif. $175,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 3, 2022:
Town of Norfolk: 40.39 acres, 7889 Route 56, Jacob S. Graber and Amanda J. Graber, Norwood, sold to Tore S. King and Melissa E. King, Manchester, Conn. $225,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, 1060 County Route 28, William Scott Jones, Lisbon, sold to Douglas M. Monroe, Ogdensburg $127,500
Town of Ogdensburg: 0.21 acres, 349 Anthony Street, Dominic Duarte, Ogdensburg; and Brittany Duarte, Ogdensburg, sold to Jennifer L. Green, Ogdensburg $102,000
Town of Hermon: Parcel, beginning at bark mill on four corners of Hermon Village, Sondra J. Bouchey, Hermon, sold to Gordon I. Ward IV and Stephanie K. Ward, Hermon $6,000
Town of Colton: 1.33 acres, 131 Route 68, Christine Cole, Colton, sold to Nichole Ann Webber, Potsdam $106,000
Town of DeKalb: 1 acre, beginning on East DeKalb Road at intersection with northwesterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Joni M. Miller and Ada E. Miller, Eugene W. Bishop, DeKalb Junction, sold to Joni Miller, DeKalb Junction $5,000
Town of Clifton: 0.25 acres, bounded on north by Cote, east by Backus, south by Puccini and west by Hillcrest Road, William M. Yaeger, Lacona, sold to Ronald J. Eibert and Andrea N. Eibert, Star Lake $1,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 4, 2022:
Town of Canton: Parcel, 203 Rushton Place, Susan J. Boyle, East Syracuse, executor of estate of the late Barbara J. Boyle, sold to Louise Bixby, Colton $242,000
Town of Rossie: 0.75 acres, 8 County Route 9, Shandria C. Card, Gouverneur, sold to Benjamin Derrigo, Philadelphia $80,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.173 acres, 83 Parker Street, Deanna L. Hadfield, Gouverneur, sold to Bonnie S. Walker, Gouverneur; and Bridget M. Veal, Watertown $78,000
Town of Fowler: 0.69 acres, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Jacqueline J. Washburn, Hammond $120,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 86 Graves Street, Clark R. Porter, Gouverneur, sold to Barry J. Horne and Sadie Ann Nisbeth, Gouverneur $62,000
Town of Morristown: 0.29 acres, 3420 County Route 6, Charles W. Rick and Tammy K. Rick, Hammond, sold to Ronald Jay Starnes, Tafton, Pa. $119,000
Town of Edwards: 15.09 acres, lot 6 of “Clear Lake Subdivision,” Land First Inc., Lacona, sold to Scott R. Burnet and Linda S. Shankweiler, Allentown, Pa. $49,500
Town of Lisbon: 2.25 acres, 9 McBath Road, Jack W. Pennington and Debra A. Pennington, Hermon, sold to David J. Hollis, Ogdensburg $40,000
Town of Louisville: 5.37 acres, beginning at northerly bounds of Route 37 with easterly boundary lands now or formerly of Sylvanus P. Supernault Jr., Sylvanus P. Supernault and Joni Supernault, Massena, sold to Massena Self Storage LLC, Bloomfield $300,000
Town of Potsdam: 2.63 acres, 414 Haig Road, Terry C. Russell Jr., sold to Joseph R. Sawyer and Francesca Lamina, Madrid $45,000
