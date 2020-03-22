The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 16, 2019:
Town of Fine: Parcel, village lot 4, Second Street, Bruce M. Schauer, Baldwinsville, sold to Michael R. Davison, Roslindale, Mass. $115,000
Town of Parishville: Parcel, northerly line of Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation right-of-way, Doris L. Rorick, Fort Worth, Texas, sold to Travis A. Niles and Julie B. Niles, Canastota $170,500
Village of Canton: Parcel, east bounds of Cleveland Avenue, Julie A. Manders and Steven P. Manders, Canton, sold to Marie Gut-Murphy, Dundee, Fla. $135,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 24.06 acres, lots 33 and 34, Harvey L. Swartzentruber and Mary Swartzentruber, Ogdensburg, sold to Greg H. Matthews and Erica L. Scott, Ogdensburg $171,500
Town of Oswegatchie: 22.26 acres, northeasterly of McCormick Road, Harvey S. Swartzentruber and Naomi H. Swartzentruber, Ogdensburg, sold to Gary R. Alford and Sharon L. Alford, Ogdensburg $8,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 12 in block 52 on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Jay M. St. Hilaire and Karen L. St. Hilaire, Brushton, sold to Stella Ann Measheaw, Massena $60,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 3 in block 10 of Dilcox Lot, East Orvis Street, Jennifer L. Brothers, Naples, Fla., sold to Debra A. Rourke, Massena $57,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 17, 2019:
Town of Fine: 0.14 acres, lot 1 on First Street, Lawrence A. Miles, individually and as surviving spouse of Gail A. Miles, Mohawk, sold to John O. Kreckel and Marianne R. Kreckel, Webster $120,500
Town of Hermon: Parcel, westerly bank of Trout Lake, Jeffrey W. Grant, ancillory executor of estate of Ruthe H. Grant, Roanoke, Va., sold to Robert A. Ryan and Heidi McGee-Ryan, Webster $210,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 10 in block 31-B on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Joseph W. Griffin, trustee of The Griffin Family Trust, Waco, Texas, sold to William L. Taylor St. and Susan M. Denicola, Coldbrook $34,500
Town of Potsdam: 0.082 acres, northly bounds of Lamb Street, Joseph M. Liotta, Norwood, sold to Jason A. Dickinson and Maria F. Dickinson, Norwood $53,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 12 and 10 of block 421, Joanne G. Perkins, Canton, sold to Martha H. Freeman, Ogdensburg $55,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, easterly bounds of Hall Crossroad, Angela A. Gavin and Thomas G. Gavin, Lake Placid, sold to Louie J. Jacobs and Nancy Jean Jacobs, Akwesasne $18,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 18, 2019:
Town of Oswegatchie: 1 acre, northwesterly side of McIntyre Road, portion of lot 5 section 7 of Van Solingen Tract, Jody L. Spooner and Donna P. Spooner, Ogdensburg, sold to Douglas Spooner and Barbara Spooner, Ogdensburg $10,000
Town of Macomb: 1.6 acres, County Route 10, southeasterly corner of parcel conveyed by June E. Roush to Paul E. Roush, Gary Downing, Denmark, S.C., sold to Paul E. Roush, DePeyster $2,000
Town of Waddington: 5.16 acres, Wayne Hunter Road, Nicole M. Gilson, Waddington, sold to Kody R. Sharlow and Ashley N. LaFleur, Madrid $215,000
Town of Pitcairn: 7.61 acres, lot 3 on “Division of Lands to be conveyed to Christmas and Associates Inc in lot 49, Brodie Tract &Twp. 11, Macomb’s Purchase Number 3, Town of Pitcairn - St. Lawrence County - New York,” Charles H. Bleau and Darlene M. Bleau, Canton, sold to Joseph R. Marshall and Miki Ann Marshall, Auburn $44,000
Town of Brasher: 1.64 acres, farm lot 62, Hammill Road, Barry Newcombe Jr., Redford, sold to Kyle Patrick White, Massena $15,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 813 E. South Street, Robert J. McPherson, individually and as surviving spouse of Barbara J. McPherson, Ocala, Fla., sold to Stephen J. Rishe and Cris E. Rishe, Ogdensburg $20,000
Village of Heuvelton: Parcel, Ogdensburg Road and English Settlement Road, Cindy R. Bressette, as successor executrix of the last will and testament of Beatrice Mae Bressette, Heuvelton, sold to Karrie B. Hollister, Heuvelton $37,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 21, 2019:
Towns of Norfolk and Louisville: 0.92 acres, Norfolk, and 0.9 acres, Louisville, Kirk F. Sandvoss and Stephanie J. Sandvoss, Massena, sold to Antolin M. Burgos Jr. and Elizabeth Anne Burgos, Auburn $176,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.66 acres, Route 310, Brent Murray and Jessica Murray, Norfolk, sold to Michael P. Swienton and Malissa N. Swienton, Nofolk $55,000
Town of Clifton: 0.243 acres, east of Wilsey Avenue, Robert L. Seamon, Bisbee, Ariz, sold to Rodney C. Teribury, Newton Falls $50,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 16 in block F on map 5 of Westwood, Jeremy Hendricks, Massena, sold to Thomas J. Shofkom, Norwood $178,000
Town of Fowler: 2.15 acres, Doane Road, northeast corner of Kennedy Lot, Nicholas J. Fuller, Gouverneur, sold to Andrew R. Breckenridge and Melissa J. Breckenridge, Gouverneur $215,000
Town of Fine: 0.125 acres, part of sublot 6 of lot 31 of eat half of township 12 of GreatTract Number 3 or Macomb’s Purchase, Cora Condrin, Star Lake, sold to James R. Erlichman, Russell $37,000
Town of Macomb: Two parcels, 112 acres south of California Road and west of Macomb-Pop Mills Road being lot 11 and part of lot 12 of Judston Tract, and 28 acres part of lot 12 of Judston Tract, Levi D. Miller and Frances H. Miller, Gouverneur, sold to Arielle Wolter, Gouverneur $40,000
Town of DeKalb: Two parcels, 24.89 acres norhterly of Route 11 and southerly of New York Central Right of Way in Potter Goff Lots 327 and 328, and 25.18 acres at County Route 11 at intersection with division line between Potter Goff Lots 326 and 327, Arielle Wolter, Gouverneur, sold to Levi D. Miller and Frances Miller $40,000
Town of Potsdam: 2.78 acres, Reynolds Road, mile square 20, Gary Bancroft and Lynn Bancroft, Norwood, sold to Matthew R. Volz and Marisa M. Volz, Norfolk $131,000
Town of Russell: Four parcels, 37.18 acres in west third of township 3, part of lot 7; 54.1 acres in west third of township 3, part of lot 13; unknown acres, in west third of township 3; and 0.38 acres in west third of township 3 being a part of lot 7, Diane L. Dixon, Phillipsburg, Pa., sold to Forrest Lottie and Rita Lottie, Hermon $40,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 22, 2019:
Village of Waddington: 0.39 acres, northwest boundary of River Road and southwest boundary of lands now or formerly of Richard K. Magnusson and Mary A. Magnusson, Chad E. Acres, trustee of The Chad E. Acres Intervivos Declaration of Trust, Avon Park, Fla., sold to James David McGrath and Karen Ann McGrath, Austin, Texas $120,000
Town of Lawrence: 0.52 acres, northwest corner of lot 7, Nice Guy Real Estate Firm LLC, Austell, Ga., sold to Timothy J. Durant and Lynne M. Durant, North Lawrence $7,000
Town of Russell: 2 acres, part of subdivision lot 8 of great lot 4, Edmund Barr, Russell, sold to Brian G. Burns and Rui A. Vieira, South Boston, Mass. $30,000
Town of Hopkinton: Several parcels, 32 acres beginning in center of highway at the southeast corner of Ansel Pulsifer land; 26.8 acres as part of lot 22 of short tract; 8 acres beginning from northwest corner of lot 1 of Palmer Tract; unknown acres beginning at east bounds of township 14; 34.09 acres as part of lot 1 of Palmer Tract; 64.2 acres as part of lot 1 of Palmer Tract; 55.7 acres as part of lot 6 of Palmer Tract; 60.52 acres part of John Palmer Tract; and 51.49 acres as part of lot 6 of the Palmer Tract, Gary Acres as trustee of Beebe Road Old Orchard Land Trust, Parishville, sold to Steven G. Fisk, LaFargeville $90,000
Town of Russell: 1.56 acres, northeast boundary of County Route 17 intersecting south boundary of lands now or formerly of James C. Eells and Nina R. Eells, William R. Eligh and Susan B. Eligh, Homer, sold to Eduard L.J. Loop, Russell $40,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.97 acres, part of lots 3 and 4 and land southeaterly of lots 3 and 4, Marilyn L. Geddis, Heuvelton, sold to Melissa Proulx and Peter L. Hayes, Ogdensburg $158,000
Town of Morristown: 0.95 acres, westerly line of Hackett property and northeastly corner of David H. Barse and Dora N. Barse, Charles W. Owens, Canton, sold to Ralph J. Collins and Robin L. Collins, Sherrill $215,000
Town of Madrid: Parcel, Jones Road at southeast corner of former Abner Whitney land, Christopher J. Rutherford, Madrid, sold to Kelsey O’Shea, Madrid $210,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 10.08 acres, easterly subdivision of lot 13 between St. Lawrence River and Black Lake, James N. Smith and Julie L. Smith, Ogdensburg, sold to John J. Norman, Ogdensburg $160,000
Village of Massena: 0.74 acres, north bounds of Maple Street marking southwest corner of land of McPherson, Maureen M. Terrance, individually and as surviving spouse of Gerald M. Terrance, Massena, sold to Michael J. Green, Massena $41,500
Town of Potsdam: 3.76 acres, in section 53, Craig J. LaPlante, Potsdam, sold to Joshua M. Burke, Canton $156,000
Town of Colton: 0.16 acres, southeast corner of the S.D. Goodwin lot, Jeanmarie Fallon, Potsam, sold to Brett E. Williamson and Sarah A. Williamson, Colton $35,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.4625 acres, part of Patterson acre lot in mile square 95, Gregory P. Hart and Jayne E. Hart, Keeseville, sold to Dustin Scott Delosh and Katherine Christina Delosh, Massena $77,000
