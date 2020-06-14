The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 29, 2020:
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.53 acres, beginning on shore of Black Lake of intersection with east line of lands of Earl D. Smith, Charles G. Baker, Lagrangeville, sold to Benjamin R. Barber, Franklin, Pa.; Christopher M. Barber, Franklin, Pa.; and Stephanie M. Barber, Franklin, Pa. $77,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning at southeasterly corner of “Kennedy Block,” to a point in the westerly line of property conveyed to A. Sherman Lumber Co., Marc Leuthold, Potsdam, sold to David Bass and Allison Burris, Potsdam $240,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 30, 2020:
Town of Lisbon: 1.08 acres, 62 Loafer’s Bluff Drive, Ansen Corporation, Ogdensburg, sold to Carolann Jacobs, Plano, Texas $255,000
Village of Gouverneur: 0.25 acres, beginning on northeast margin of Hailesboro Street, intesection by northwest line of parcel conveyed to Michael R. Palmer, Coffie Property Management, Ogunquit, Maine, sold to Kevin D. Vibber and Gerri A. Vibber, Gouverneur $45,000
Village of Waddington: Parcel, part of block 5, north side of St. Lawrence Avenue with easterly boundary of Maple Street, Renee Cole, Waddington, administrator of estate of the late Daniel F. Mahar and the late Sandra J. Sharpe, sold to Matthew Weber and Kristine Weber, Ogdensburg $50,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 530 Rensselaer Ave., Zillard LLC, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Joseph P. Measheaw and Nicole Measheaw, Ogdensburg $9,500
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.59 acres, Arnold Road to line between Towns of Lisbon and Oswegatchie, Gary N. Seymour and Cheryl L. Seymour, Ogdensburg, sold to Scott R. Williams and Melanie N. Williams, Ogdensburg $170,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 31, 2020:
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, part of Catherineville, section of lot 31 of short tract, YiYi Wong, Whitestone, Bin Chen, Flushing, and Kevin Chang, Maspeth, sold to Michael P. Schaff and Glenn S. Guiles, Parishville $45,000
Town of Lawrence: 10 acres, section lot 36, beginning from northeasterly corner of parcel conveyed to Isaac N. Sheldon, James R. Griffin, Manchester, Conn., sold to Justin J. Gibson, Potsdam $9,000
Town of Stockholm: 1.96 acres, northwesterly of Regan Road, part of mile square lot 67, Eric B. Loebs, Ajo, Ariz., sold to Joshua A. Foster and Brittany L. Foster, Madrid $75,000
Town of Louisville: 0.74 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of a road right-of-way, northwesterly corner of lot 10, on Tucker Subdivision 3, Kathy Green, Massena, Lori Curran, Massena, Deborah Fent, Massena, Michael Green, Massena, and Robert Green, Massena, sold to Kathy Green, Massena $175,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, 6 Dana Street, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, d/b/a Mr. Cooper, Coppell, Texas, sold to Castle 2020 LLC, White Plains $11,500
Town of Russell: 2.2 acres, beginning at apparent center line of Pyrites-Russell Road, with south boundary of lands now or formerly of Peter W. Wimmer and Vicky L. Murphy-Wimmer, Anna Gail Oakes, Malone, sold to Daniel R. Smith, Hermon $14,000
Town of Russell: 2.2 acres, beginning at apparent center line of Pyrites-Russell Road, with north boundary of lands now or formerly of Robert J. Washo, Anna Gail Oakes, Malone, sold to Dustin R. Smith, Hermon $34,000
Town of Edwards: Parcel, beginning at southwest corner of parcel of land conveyed to William Brown, Kotaro Hiruta, Tokyo, Japan, sold to Joel S. Hopper and Barbara A. Pozderac Burns Hopper, Carrollton, Ohio $120,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 104, Oakmont, William C. Edwards and Jennifer M. Edwards, Massena, sold to Jamie M. Patterson, Massena $18,000
Town of Lisbon: Several parcels, executor’s deed, Susan M. Parisian, Fulton, executrix of last will and testament of Willis E. Lalone, sold to Scott M. Bradley, Ogdensburg, and Michael W. Spriggs, Ogdensburg $297,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 3, 2020:
Village of Hammond: 0.32 acres, northerly side of Lake Street and northeasterly side of Mill Street, Robin M. Spies, Watertown, sold to Kimberly A. Jones, Hammond $27,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, south side of Laurel Avenue in Hyde Park subdivision, Eleanor Skonieczny, Massena, and Cheryl Skoneiczny Osuch, Massena, sold to Vickie G. Ruffin, Charlotte, N.C. $53,000
Town of Louisville: 0.54 acres, southerly side of Route 37, beginning at fence at northwest corner of land owned by James and Marjorie Burke, Sandra F. Noyes, Massena, sold to Merlon J. Rogers, Massena $48,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 4, 2020:
Town of Oswegatchie: 1 acres, section 2 of VanSoligen Tract, lot 11, beginning at Arnold Road at northeast corner of land of Martell, Robert A. Williams, Ogdensburg, and Scott R. Williams and Melanie N. Williams, Ogdensburg, sold to Joseph Brenno II and Shawna Brenno, Ogdensburg $70,000
Town of Potsdam: 78.87 acres, Potsdam-Morley Road at intersection with Hogle Road, Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Massena, sold to Jeffrey K. Loomis and Catherine E. Loomis, Waddington $86,000
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning at Rock Island Street at southwest corner of lot deeded to George P. Taitt, Mary M. Farley, Gouverneur, and Patti A. Farley-Spilman, Gouverneur, sold to Christie Rush, Massena $98,000
Town of Lisbon: 2 acres, County Route 28 with westerly bounds of lands now or fomerly of Patrick and Karen Backus, Patrick Backus and Karen Backus, Heuvelton, sold to Ryan H. Polniak and Sara A. O’Brian Polniak, Ogdensburg $80,000
Town of Lisbon: 32.01 acres, lot 14 in mile square 4 of Fifth Range, Mario J. Guasconi, Lisbon, sold to Timothy J. Amo and Sally A. Amo, Lisbon $20,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 3A in block 325 in section 4, No Leaf Clover LLC, Ogdensburg, sold to Charles M. Shaver, Ogdensburg $41,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 5, 2020:
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 29, block 4, Ridgewood Avenue, MTGLQ Investors LP, Irvine, Calif., sold to New York Home 2019 LLC, Linwood, N.J. $15,000
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, part of lot 323 on Potter Goff’s Map, Regina Brabaw, Richville, executor of last will and testament of the late Reginald E. Hendrick, DeKalb Junction, sold to Janice L. Brabaw, Richville $55,000
Town of Norfolk: 3.03 acres, lot from third parcel included in property conveyed to Guy E. Reed and Marie R. Reed, from Reagan Road, Richard P. Mundy and Kelly M. Mundy, Norwood, Nicole M. Barcomb, Ballston Spa, and Richard B. Mundy, East Hampton, Conn., sold to Willis A. Maynard and Stacy L. Maynard, Bakersfield, Vt. $82,500
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 7 in block 48 on “Homecraft Tract Property Map,” Derrick Dalton, Ogdensburg, David Dalton, Leawood, Kan., Danny Dalton, New York City, Timothy Dalton, Englewood Cliffs, N.J., Thomas Dalton, Lake Placid, and Jacqueline Rush, Round Lake, sold to Charles G. Prairie and Candace M. Prairie, Massena $67,500
Town of Hammond: Parcel, shore of Black Lake at northerly line of lands of now or former Jones lot, David Clarence Jenne, Lindley, sold to Paulette Whaley, Pulaski $34,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 6, 2020:
Town of DeKalb: 16.452 acres, part of great lots 325 and 326, north of County Route 107, Bret Rawson, Potsdam, Christopher Rawson, Long Meadow, Mass., and Susan DiVenuto, Springfield, Mass., sold to Michael C. O’Donnell Sr. and Michelle L. O’Donnell, Gouverneur $60,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel 1: 14.739 acres, Pleasant Valley Road easterly from Route 56; and parcel 2: 0.25 acres, Route 56 at southwest corner of Harmon restaurant lot, Richard Grover, Canton, sold to Travis Nelson, Potsdam $25,000
Town of Gouverneur: 47.73 acres, beginning at southeast corner of “Literature Lot,” to norhterline of Willard Thaver lot, Ingrid Dehart, West Hampton Beach, and Gail Dehart, Gouverneur, sold to Lucas J. Perrigo and Ashley M. Perrigo, Gouverneur $85,000
Town of Norfolk: 3.1 acres, 1859 Route 420, American Property Rentals LLC, Massena, sold to Jason Thompson and Leslie-Ann Robinson, Massena $18,000
Town of Macomb: 1.68 acres, beginning at easterly shore of Black Lake at northwesterly corner of lot conveyed to Raymond J. Demperio and Camille Demperio, Daniel M. Evans, Mountain Top, Pa., sold to John D. Moffitt and Carol K. Moffitt, Honeoye Falls $130,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 33 in block 44 on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Eric L. Heidelberger, Six Mile, S.C., sold to Gary McGregor, Norfolk $22,000
Town of Waddington: 4.216 acres, in half mile square lot 9, Christopher Jerome, Glenfield, executor of the estate of Wade Pelkey, sold to William P. Tiernan, Waddington $8,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 10, 2020:
Town of Gouverneur: 25.2 acres, beginning at southwesterly corner of Henry B. Holbrooks lot, Daniel J. McCurdy and Kasie E. McCurdy, Gouverneur, sold to Jessica Lynn Fuller and Cameron Luynde, Gouverneur $135,000
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning on Clinton Street at southeasterly corner of a lot conveyed to Mack R. Helvie and Maryann N. Helvie, Deborah A. Durham, New Holland, Pa., sold to Curtis M. Mashaw and Emily B. Mashaw, Gouverneur $50,000
Town of Edwards: 127.86 acres, beginning at Route 58 at northeast corner of lands of Sheree A. Davison, Randall G. Shamel, Canandaigua, sold to Craig F. Smithers and Valeria A. Smithers, El Paso, Texas $58,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 14 in block 14 of farm lots 11 and 12 in section 1 of VanSoligen Tract, Marlene Watson, Ogdensburg, sold to Kathleen P. Miskelly, Ogdensburg $22,500
