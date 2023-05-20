The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 25, 2023:
Towns of Macomb and Rossie: 70.16 acres, beginning on Black Lake Road at intersection of southerly boundary of lands now or formerly of David B. Duff, Karl S. Kanzenbach and Krista A. Kazenbach, Ogdensburg, sold to Thousand Islands Land Trust Inc., Clayton $95,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 2.5 acres, 6498 Route 68, Frederick J. Compo Sr., Ogdensburg; and Frederick J. Compo Jr., Ogdensburg, sold to Shannon West, Ogdensburg $25,000
Town of Parishville: 20 acres, beginning on Allen’s Falls Road at northwesterly corner of land now or formerly of Roland E. Richards, Rolland B. Richards, Potsdam; and Linda L. Richards, Lebanon, Mo., sold to Lemar M. Martin and Katie M. Martin, Potsdam $30,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning at intersection of northerly boundary line of East Center Street with southwesterly boundary line of Pine Grove Realty Company’s subdivision, Toby J. Violi and Lisa M. Violi, Massena, sold to Anassa LLC, Temecula, Calif. $92,500
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 6/205 East Main Street, Carol A. Petitto, Watertown, sold to Ralph F. Pickett, Fairhaven, Mass. $79,500
Town of Madrid: 2 acres, beginning on County Route 31 at northeasterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Thomas J. Burke and Tammy R. Burke, Mark J. Murphy and Lori B. Murphy, Canton; and Dorothy I. Carkner, Madrid, sold to Tammy R. Burke and Thomas J. Burke, Madrid $2,500
Town of Hammond: Parcel 1: 0.65 acres, 819 Route 37; and Parcel 2: Vacant lot, Route 37, beginning at southwesterly corner of Parcel 1, Todd Flynn, Hammond, sold to Thomas Norstrom II and Denise Norstrom, Hammond $6,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 26, 2023:
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, 305 Cline Road, Andrew J. Backus and Robin L. Backus, Heuvelton, sold to Makayla A. Paro, Heuvelton $80,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, 1561 Route 37C, Randy Wilson, Brasher Falls, executor of estate of Mary Wilson, sold to Michael P. Besaw and Sara R. Besaw, Bombay $65,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 4 Pine Street, Randy J. Fenton, Massena, sold to Debora A. Fenton, Massena $64,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel, 604 Academy Street, Connie J. Ceresoli and John F. Ceresoli, Ogdensburg, sold to Justin Norell and Jada Norell, Enfield, Conn. $143,000
Town of Massena: 0.62 acres, 14 Old Orchard Road, Clifford Sunday, Massena, sold to Kimberly M. Stewart, Massena $102,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 3 Owl Avenue, James A. Lobdell, Massena, sold to Savannah Hays and Chandler Barney, Norfolk $196,000
Town of Louisville: 2.41 acres, 1122 County Route 36, Mandy L. Planty, Bluffton, S.C., sold to Erica Legrow, Norfolk $45,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 118 Prospect Street, Joanne McLaughlin, Harrisville, sold to Cowboy Hat Ventures LLC, Fairport $17,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, 1039 Sand Street Road, Tammie Mace, Brier Hill, sold to Morgan E. Macaulay, Brier Hill $70,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 43 Bucktown Road, Douglas F. LaPradd, Massena, sold to Timothy P. Martin and Susan M. Martin, Massena $25,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Two parcels, 7763 Route 68 and Route 68, Brenda Mallott Kalk, Glastonbury, Conn.; Richard Mallott, Ogdensburg; Melissa Mallott Jusianiec, Afred Station; Rhonda C. Mallott, Littlestown, Pa.; and Roger C. Mallott, Ely, Min., sold to Gregory S. Mallott, Ogdensburg $75,000
Town of Stockholm: 50 acres, beginning at northwestern corner of farm No. One of Mile Square No. 94 and running from thence westerly to Bisbees Corner, Lyle K. Compo and Wendy J. Compo, Winthrop, sold to Eli Hershberger, North Lawrence; and Joseph H. Yoder, North Lawrence $100,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, H.M. Ames Lot, School District 6, bounded on north by Fox Tract and east by Stevens, Erich R. Brown and Richard B. Brown, South Deerfield, Mass.; and Jerry G. Brown and Jerry J. Brown, South Deerfield, Mass., sold to Sweet Pond Club Inc., Phoenix $20,500
Town of Fine: 202 acres, beginning in northwest corner of section 11 in division line between Town of Russell to the north and Town of Fine on the south, Erich R. Brown and Elizabeth M. Brown, South Deerfield, Mass.; and Jerry G. Brown, South Deerfield, Mass., sold to Sweet Pond Club Inc., Phoenix $82,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 27, 2023:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1503 Greene Street, City of Ogdensburg sold to Gregory F. Barr, Ogdensburg $10,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 15 Nevin Street, Richard M. Lewis, Ogdensburg, sold to Jessica Brabant, Ogdensburg $11,000
Town of Brasher: 112 acres, County Route 37, Patrick A. Mahoney, Brasher Falls, sold to Darrin M. Oakes, Massena $130,000
Town of Lisbon: 73.18 acres, 542 Old State Road, Christ Yoder and Mattie Yoder, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Andrew E. Yoder and Amelia A. Yoder, Lisbon; and Eli A. Yoder, Lisbon $55,000
Town of Morristown: 0.49 acres, 264 Yankee Street Road, Charles H. Cobb, Brier Hill; Sally Halladay, Ogdensburg; and Charles H. Cobb Jr., Florence, Texas, sold to William I. Nutting and Ruth Nutting, Hammond $78,000
Town of Macomb: 63.2 acres, beginning on County Route 7, Bruce L. Streeter and Karen I. Streeter, Hammond, sold to John D. Miller and Mattie P. Miller, Heuvelton $36,000
Town of Russell: 7.9 acres, Lazy River Road, Linda Watrous, Canton; and Virginia Leamy, Ogdensburg, co-executors of estate of Betty J. Evans and co-trustees of Merton P. Evans Trust, sold to Timothy J. Snyder, Hermon $6,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 23 Laurel Avenue, Lisa M. Smith, Massena, sold to Massena Midterm LLC, Saranac Lake $35,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 529 King Street, City of Ogdensburg, sold to Tyler P. Richards, Ogdensburg $10,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1110 Ford Street, Stephanie L. Gammon and John S. Gammon II, Lisbon, sold to Angela LaRock, Ogdensburg $30,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 28, 2023:
Town of Colton: 0.82 acres, 118 Stowe Bay Road, Melanie S. Brewer, Brooklyn, Conn.; Julie M. Winsor, Danielson, Conn.; and David P. Irish Jr., Moosup, Conn., sold to Sara J. Sharlow, Norwood $25,000
Town of Colton: 0.82 acres, 118 Stowe Bay Road, Henry W. Basham, executor of estate of the late Eileen E. Basham, sold to Sara J. Sharlow, Norwood; Amy L. Irish-Bicknell, Massena; and Steven E. Brown, Elverson, Pa. $28,000
Town of Massena: 0.47 acres, 29 Highland Avenue, Susan M. Latimer, Madrid, sold to Janet M. Corse, Massena $170,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 520 Montgomery Street, Katlyn Hunt, Ogdensburg, sold to Amber Smithers and Adam S. Smithers, Evans Mills $117,500
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, beginning on Colton Road, bounded on east, south and west by Grace lot, James R. Rutledge Jr. and Nicole R. Rutledge, Colton, sold to Kristy Frank, Potsdam $3,000
Town of Pitcairn: 6 acres, beginning on Garrison Road at intersection with southerly boundary of lands now or formerly of The People of the State of New York, East Steam Associates LLC, St. Regis Falls $26,000
Town of Brasher: 3 acres, beginning on Reagan Road at intersection with premises of Lawrence Troxell, Tammy Shanty, Moira, sold to Keith L. Montroy, Plattsburgh $15,000
Town of Potsdam: 75 square rods of land, 48 Prospect Street, Jessica Heck, Norwood, sold to Laura Boeding, San Antonio, Texas $80,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 1, 2023:
Town of Hopkinton: 1.63 acres, Howard Durgan Jr., Nicholville, sold to Pollyana M. Avelar, Nicholville $18,000
Town of Louisville: 0.25 acres, 86 Highland Avenue, Rosemarie S. Phillips, Massena, sold to Christopher M. Shearer, Massena $90,000
Towns of Canton and Lisbon: Several parcels, 113 and 123 Kelly Road, Robert S. Chapin and Lynn M. Chapin, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Benjamin M. Lawton and Wendy M. Lawton, Rensselaer Falls $159,500
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 84 Highland Avenue, Theodore W. Hepperlen and Jessica Hepperlen, Oak Ridge, Texas, sold to Robert Osborne, Durham, N.C. $164,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 19 Douglas Street, Lydia S. Marlar, Massena, sold to High Cap NY LLC, Massena $95,000
Town of Colton: 4.69 acres, beginning on Raquette River Road at intersection with easterly bounds of Section 16, Mark Simon, Potsdam, sold to Stephen L. Buzzell and Mary G. Buzzell, Lake Clear $85,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 2, 2023:
Town of Louisville: 50.55 acres, beginning at junction of Cross Road leading from St. Lawrence River to County Road, Richard A. Medve, Norfolk, sold to Fobare Lake Farm LLC, Waddington $119,000
Town of Madrid: Parcel, 19 Depot Street, Thomas B. Losey, Madrid, sold to Erik A. Losey and Emily J. Losey, Madrid $129,000
Town of Morristown: 1.6 acres, 4009 Route 37, James G. Service and Rebecca L. Service, Saratoga Springs, sold to Neal White and Nada White, Morristown $15,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 3, 2023:
Town of Parishville: 0.8 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of lands of Jacqueline F. Pray, Mark N. Glauser and Gina J. Lee-Glauser, Parishville, sold to Alan W. Coffin and Kathryn F. Coffin, Tully $1,500
Town of Clifton: Parcel, 1 Lake Street, Lisa Bolduc, executor of estate of John E. MacAleese, Cranberry Lake, sold to Keith Goode and Sharon Goode, Avon Lake, Ohio $708,000
Town of Parishville: 2.54 acres, portion of 39 Coulon Drive, Mark N. Glauser and Gina J. Lee-Glauser, Parishville, sold to Jacqueline F. Pray, Fairport $10,000
Town of Waddington: 1.07 acres, 1666 County Route 44, Robin R. Compeau, Waddington, sold to Tiernan Land Holding LLC, Waddington $37,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 4, 2023:
Town of Norfolk: Two parcels, 61, 61A and 63 Hough Road, Paul Stanely Peets and Darlene Peets, Stuart, Fla., sold to William H. Sochia and Rose Marie K. Costanzo, Massena $39,000
Town of Norfolk: 25.7 acres, off Regan Road, Edward P. Crowley, Parker, Texas, sold to Gary K. Gettman II and Lilia I. Arrocha-Gettmann, Norwood $12,000
Town of Hopkinton: 20 acres, County Route 49, Joely D. Yoder and Frances J. Yoder, Winthrop, sold to Jed Phillips and Angela Phillips, Winthrop $22,000
Town of Canton: Three parcels, 345 Pink School Road, Joseph A. Elsaesser Living Trust, Chippewa Lake, Ohio, sold to Michael Gregory, Blackwood, N.J. $80,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 48 Ransom Avenue, Corey J. Dodson and Alycia R. Dodson, Ennis, Texas, sold to Christopher R. Dodson, Massena $113,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 27 Parker Street, Veronique P. Brown, Dannemora, sold to Gary L. Petrie and Dawn M. Petrie, Gouverneur $45,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.166 acres, beginning in northwesterly corner of Parcel 11-A, Carter Weller, Potsdam, sold to Northwoods Furniture LLC, Ogdensburg $150,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, beginning on Munson Road at corner of reputed owner Clyde Hartson and Ruth Hartson, Barney R. Sieradski and the late Constance M. Sieradski, Massena, sold to Zachary J. Chapman and Emily E. Deshane, Winthrop $3,500
Town of Colton: 3.7 acres, Morgan Road, Edward J. Boyce and Brenda Buckley, South Colton, sold to Harold Bush and Kelly Bush, South Colton $8,000
Town of Pitcairn: 6.5 acres, beginning on Garrison Road at intersection with southerly boundary of lands now or formerly of The People of the State of New York, East Stream Associates LLC, St. Regis Falls, sold to Lisa Hicks, Cicero $25,000
City of Ogdensburg: Two parcels, 701 Pickering Street and State Street, Thomas J. Sansoucy, Ogdensburg, sold to Michael Ashley and Katlyn M. Hunt, Ogdensburg $175,500
Town of Hammond: 37.49 acres, beginning on Oak Point Road, intersected by southeasterly boundary of lands nor or formerly of Nicholas A. Barr and Annette F. Barr, Martin Brothers Farms LLC, Hammond, sold to Donna Phillips Martin, Hammond $52,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 5, 2023:
Town of Brasher: 5.1 acres, Megan Hauck, Brasher Falls, sold to Nicholas Willard, Port Austin, Mich.; granting life use to Arnold Connors and Audra Connors, Port Austin, Mich. $40,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.31 acres, 88 West Main Street, Brent Storie, Philadelphia, sol to Stewart’s Shops Corp. Ballston Spa $100,000
Town of Russell: 1 acre, 3749 County Route 24, Joe Collett, Ogdensburg, sold to Steven Mackin, Russell $15,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, Woods Drive, Judy P. Johnson, Bethel, Ohio, sold to Emily H. Dixon, Canton $40,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, 505 Gouverneur Street, Robert E. Jock Jr., Plattsburgh, sold to Brendan M. Rheome and Mackenzie M. Rheome, Ogdensburg $135,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 513 Paterson Street, Tyler Legault, Brier Hill; and Miranda Fleming, Watertown, sold to Sara A. McDonald and James W. McDonald III, Ogdensburg $143,000
Town of Waddington: 2.344 acres, lots 2 to 5 and 9 to 11 of Montgomery Subdivision, Mary Paula Sehring Revocable Trust, Meadowbank, Canada, sold to Border View Properties LLC, Waddington $24,500
Town of Louisville: 1.543 acres, beginning in northeast corner of lands now or formerly of David R. Scott and Denise M. Scott, northeasterly of north boundary of Route 37, Robert M. Burns and Lori K. Burns, Massena, sold to Rita Curran, Massena $30,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.007 acres, 5137 County Route 6, Mark W. Putney and Mary A. Putney, Ogdensburg, sold to Carlene Bermann, Potsdam $190,000
Town of Potsdam: 33.95 acres, 154 and 168 Parmenter Road, Linda J. Thomas, Potsdam; Shawn W. Thomas, Pittsboro, N.C.; and Kelly A. Thomas, Waltham, Mass., sold to Ryan M. Gagner and Megan E. Gagner, Potsdam $31,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 244 Main Street, Thomas J. Spinner, Massena, sold to Dennis F. O’Keefe, West Islip $125,000
Town of Potsdam: 1 acre, 173 County Route 35, Elizabeeth Pier, Canton, sold to Nicholas Butler and Haley Butler, Canton $298,000
