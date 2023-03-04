The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 11, 2023:
Town of Pitcairn: 2.85 acres, 78 Edwards Road, Karie Fitzgerald and Dylan Reed, Watertown, sold to Logan J. Phillips and Alana Luther, Gouverneur $79,500
Town of DeKalb: 8.18 acres, beginning on Maple Ridge Road at southern corner of lands now or formerly of Levi S. Shetler, Anna E. Shetler, Samuel Shetler and Delila Shetler, Samuel L. Shetler and Delila Shetler, DeKalb Junction, sold to Sarah L. Mitchell, Alexandria, Va. $16,500
Town of Parishville: 47.891 acres, beginning at intersection of Colton Parishville Road and southwesterly line of 7.32 acre lot, Andre Karl, Lake Placid, sold to Andrew B. Knight, Canton $495,000
Town of Potsdam: 40 square rods, 10 Larnard Street, Jeffrey M. Robert and Amy J. Robert, Norwood, sold to Naga Sunil Reddy Reddammagari, Potsdam $120,000
Town of Lawrence: 50 acres, 301 County Route 55, Suzanne V. Betz, North Lawrence, sold to Cameron J. Murray and Katherine M. Murray, North Lawrence $150,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 12, 2023:
Town of Morristown: 7.19 acres, parts of 2313, 2315, 2317 and 2334 County Route 6, Joshua T. Krake, Hammond, sold to Jay J. Carter, Hammond $20,000
Town of Norfolk: 110.04 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of Route 56 at northeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Parkway Properties Malone LLC, Loren Siddon and Patricia Siddon, Massena, sold to Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Massena $150,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, lot 6 of “Putnam River Woods Estates,” 83 Birch Drive, Kenneth J. Kline, Potsdam, sold to Donald C. Lewis and Theresa L. Lewis, Bloomingdale $385,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 83 County Route 42A, Raymond Larabee, Yorba Linda, Calif.; Cynthia Huckabone, Clarkson, Mich.; Marjorie Casella, Massena; and Steven Larabee, Norfolk, sold to Michael J. Colombe and Lynn M. Colombe, Massena $180,000
Town of Brasher: 96.13 acres, part of Taylor Road, Mark Storrer Bebianno-Vaccani, Chantilly, Va., sold to Jacob E. Mast and Lovina Mast, Massena $104,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 57 Bridges Avenue, Matthew Leary, Constable; and Maryanne L. Andrew, Anchorage, Alaska, co-executors of last will and testament of the late Judy O. Leary, sold to Guy R. Campeau and Joan M. Campeau, Massena $149,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 13, 2023:
Town of Louisville: 0.176 acres, 5 County Route 36, Mary L. Storie, Ogdensburg, sold to Jason Stephenson and Marisa Middlemiss, Chase Mills $12,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Two parcels, 7112 and 7116 Route 37, Levi J. Shetler and Leah L. Shetler, Greenwich, Ohio, sold to Larry E. Nygard, Ogdensburg $129,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 18 Erwin Avenue, Thomas G. Hazel and Mary C. Hazel, Massena, sold to Logan Deshane, Massena $79,500
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 129 Market Street, Chen Xiant and Ran Li, Potsdam, sold to Benjamin Burds and Courtney Burds, Potsdam $166,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 17, 2023:
Town of Massena: 0.5 acres, Main Street, beginning on north end of bridge across Grasse River, Beverly Moody, Brasher Falls, sold to Kamal H. Marji, Yonkers $75,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 15 Highland Avenue, Christina M. Smutz, Massena, sold to Cassandra Amo, Massena $135,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 14 Cummings Street, Lawrence H. Wielen and Rosemary Szarka, Massena, sold to Robert Passon, Massena $140,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 516 Hamilton Street, Daniel J. Mainville and Martha B. Mainville, Brasher Falls; and Patricia D. Brady, Brasher Falls, sold to Laurie Stephenson and David Stephenson, Ontario, Canada $52,500
Town of Hopkinton: 4 acres, 651 Converse Road, Corey D. Rusgrove and Kayla A. Rusgrove, Hopkinton, sold to Benjamin J. Crary, Potsdam $120,000
Town of Macomb: Parcel, 530 West Shore Road, Carol Ann Blackburn, Clay; Christopher Lewis Havens, Comfort, Texas; and Estate of Diane Marie Finley by Ronald R. Finley, administrator, Ogdensburg, sold to David Lee Blackburn and Carol Ann Blackburn, Clay $86,000
Town of Morristown: 4.7 acres, beginning on County Route 6 at intersection with easterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Terry V. Krake, Shirley Preston, Hammond, sold to Jay J. Carter, Hammond $3,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 18, 2023:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 317 Rosseel Street, Eben L. St. Germain Jr., Ogdensburg, sold to Darren Richard St. Germain, Ogdensburg $20,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 11 Monroe Parkway, Lisa R. Waite, Norfolk; and Dawn M. Goodspeed, Norfolk, sold to Catherine Coache-Mueck, Riaito, Calif. $83,000
Town of Colton: 4.2 acres, beginning on Route 56 at prolongation of south bounds of premises conveyed to Carolyn A. Mullen, Teresa F. Hilkemeier, Boulder, Colo.; William E. Frank, Colton; Stephen R. Frank, Buffalo; and Elizabeth A. O’Hara, Syracuse, sold to Stone Valley Studios LLC, Colton $5,000
Town of Macomb: 0.39 acres, beginning on southern shoreline of Pleasant Lake at northeast corner of lands, Dale W. Clement, Gouverneur, sold to Brian Melrose and Tonya Melrose, Hilton $8,000
Town of Rossie: Parcel, 151 County Route 9, Brian C. Cook and Michelle L. Cook, Gouverneur, sold to Jesse R. McCleary, Brownsville $170,000
Town of Lisbon: 0.5 acres, 251 Rowen Road, Katherine A. Moss and David Lester Cuatt, Schenectady, sold to Colin Hostetter and Carmen Hostetter, Canton $195,000
Town of Massena: 0.68 acres, 175 Carey Road, David W. Herror Jr., Massena, sold to Ashley M. Cayea, Massena; and Devin Darrah, Hermon $120,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 1 Hillside Circle, Joshua H. Dimon, Canton, sold to Jacob Malcomb and Lyndsay Malcomb, Canton $265,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 522 Washington Street, Matthew T. Bottar, Ogdensburg, sold to Jeffrey Michael Skelly, Ogdensburg $130,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 19, 2023:
Town of Stockholm: 0.42 acres, 756 Hatch Road, Michael G. Bergen and Sharon G. Bergen, Potsdam, sold to Julia M. Ruggles, Arlington, Va. $80,000
Towns of Theres and Rossie: 199 acres, beginning at intersection of Burns Road and southwest line of 118.41 acre parcel, RYKY Hunting LLC, Redwood, sold to Jeffrey D. Brunet, Central Square $23,000
Town of Madrid: Parcel, beginning on Grass River at division line between farm lands owned by McCready’s and Abernithy, Scott Garrow and Angela Garrow, Norfolk, sold to Thomas Losey and Lisa Losey, Madrid $53,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.3 acres, 306 East Main Street, Katelynne M. Kulp, Gouverneur, sold to Isaiah Kilby-Sharp, Russell $92,000
Town of Waddington: 0.21 acres, 2 Fenton Street, Richard M. Dean, Waddington, sold to Christopher R. White, Waddington $77,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 35 Rowley Street, Brittany L. Jenkins, Gouverneur, sold to Joshua T. Smith and Jade A. Walker, Gouverneur $106,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 20, 2023:
Town of Canton: Parcel, 36 Riverside Drive, David B. Elliott and Tracy L. Elliott, Canton, sold to Tyler Locke and Katelyn Locke, Canton $105,000
Town of Canton: Three parcels, 42 Court Street, David B. Elliott and Tracy L. Elliott, Canton, sold to Morgan Elliott and Emily Elliott, Rensselaer Falls $130,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 23, 2023:
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, 594 County Route 18, Austin M. Marx, Whitefish, Mont., sold to Devin W. Keefer and Jessica A. Keefer, Richville $62,000
Town of Gouverneur: 9.09 acres, beginning on Little Bow Road at intersection of southeasterly boundary of lands now or formerly of The Regis Organization LLC, Brad S. Barlow, Gouverneur, sold to Paul R. Knox, Carthage $20,000
Town of Stockholm: 1.16 acres, 95 Cook Road, Sean Castle, Norfolk, sold to Jessi Fullerton, Norfolk $7,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 39 Churchill Avenue, Michael P. Eggleston, Clearwater, Fla., sold to Andrew P. Matthews and Kayla A. Devine, Oswego $195,000
Town of Rossie: Parcel 1: 0.12 acres, 93A South Woods Road; and Parcel 2: 0.13 acres, 93B South Woods Road, Lynn E. Gedraitis Jr. and Deanne Gedraitis, Lockport, sold to Thomas R. Wiese and Jan E. Wiese, Covington, Wash. $223,500
Town of Brasher: 8.32 acres, 138 Small Road, Jason Hoxie, Norfolk, sold to Rickey L. Hamelin, Hogansburg $138,000
Town of Russell: 1.68 acres, 1640 County Route 27, Thomas J. Coplen and Brynn J. Coplen, Russell, sold to Colin F. Hackett and Tamara L. Jolly, Baltimore, Mass. $175,000
Town of Morristown: 35.04 acres, beginning on County Route 5 at intersection with southeasterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Carmon LaPoint, Ironwood X LLC, Ogdensburg, sold to Russell Allen Stayton and Belinda Lea Stayton, Hammond $42,000
Town of Lisbon: 117.52 acres, beginning on westerly line of Tibbitt’s tract at southeast corner of subdivision 8, Richard B. Hogan, Snohomish, Wash., sold to J&J Farms, Ogdensburg $145,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 24, 2023:
Town of Russell: Parcel, 178 Blanchard Hill, Isanthes LLC, Seattle, Wash., sold to Audrey Emerson, Lyons Falls $115,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 24 Buck Street, -26, American Advisors Group, Irvine, Calif., sold to Joshua Akins and Tasha Akins, Hermon $86,000
Town of Hopkinton: 2.42 acres, 1 Peck Street, Lorene Farnsworth, New York City, administrator of estate of Frank Farnsworth, sold to Daniel W. Helfter and Vera Helfter, Hopkinton $26,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.39 acres, beginning in east bounds of Champlain Street, EZPhone Solution LTD, Ogdensburg, sold to Oburg Parcel Service Inc., Ontario, Canada $90,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 25, 2023:
Town of Pierrepont: 0.27 acres, beginning in westerly corner of lands of William L. Hayman and Chrystal Hayman along old Burt-Elliott farm line, Sylvia J. McDonald, Norwood, sold to Karyn J. L. Betts and Ronald J. Betts Jr., Chase Mills $2,000
Town of Morristown: 2.23 acres, beginning in south boundary of Bay Street from intersection with southwest boundary of Main Street, Town of Morristown sold to Pamela Sovie and John Sovie, Ogdensburg $13,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 26, 2023:
Town of Potsdam: 8.64 acres, 407 Douglas Road, Peter J. Reiter and Dorie Reiter, Norwood, sold to Caden J. Colbert and Ysabella M. Colbert, Norwood $230,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 12 Prospect Circle, James S. Francia, Massena, sold to Kristopher Hull, Brasher Falls $132,000
Town of Hammond: 114.12 acres, beginning on Calaboga Road at southeasterly corner of land owned by George P. King, Debra A. Dunham, Gouverneur; and Diana D. Trahan and Damon M. Trahan, Watertown, sold to Carl F. Conklin and Debra Dunham Conklin, Gouverneur $56,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 12 Cherry Street, Dominic C. Zappia II and Charlotte F. Zappia, Massena, sold to Thomas A. Farley Jr. and Martha M. Farley, Potsdam $165,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, 1400 County Route 55, Sherry Dawn Pouncey and Justin Marc Peck, Forest City, Pa., sold to Eddie O. Gaston, Bronx $56,000
Town of Rossie: Parcel, part of lot 8 of Teall and Streeters purchase, Town of Rossie sold to William G. Silva, Gouverneur $20,500
Town of Lawrence: 3.9 acres, 31 Desmond Street, Chris A. Converse and Angelina M. Converse, North Lawrence, sold to Brittany M. Shorette, Brasher Falls $182,500
City of Ogdensburg: 0.4 acres, 207 Dearborn Street, Brienne N. Rose, Ogdensburg, sold to Melissa Ramie Chevrier, Ogdensburg $50,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.