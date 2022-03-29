The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 27, 2021:
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning in south bounds of County Road 42 at northeast corner of parcel in lot 6, tract L, Thomas A. Rickard and Nancy L. Rickard, Pennellville; and Robert Rickard, Massena, sold to Thomas L. Murray Jr. and Nicole Marashian, Massena $15,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 4 Cleveland Avenue, Barry A. Carson Jr., executor of last will and testament of the late Barry Andrew Carson, Canton, sold to Joanne Shick, St. Leonard, Md. $212,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 65 Roosevelt Street, Jamie L. Coffey, Massena, sold to Dalton W. Rood and Shawna B. Bender, Chase Mills $64,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.13 acres, 22 1/2 Baldwin Avenue, Alice M. Osoway, Norwood, sold to Douglas A. Linsky, Norfolk $64,000
Town of Fine: Two Parcels, 19 and 20 Second Street and First Street Extension, Rosemarie A. Cross, Felts Mills, sold to John R. Flynn, Black River $20,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel, 112 Jones Road, Garry Walton and Sherrill Walton, Gouverneur, sold to Tyler Richard Sweeney, Gouverneur $150,000
Town of Gouverneur: 88.4 acres, 356 Route 11, Jacob A. Miller and Anna Miller, Gouverneur, sold to Emery A. Miller and Sevilla Miller, Gouverneur $51,000
Town of Russell: 4.3 acres and 5.18 acres, lots 3 and 4 on “Christmas & Associates Inc. Owl Pond Subdivision, situate in Lot 47 of Atwater Tract in Russell, St. Lawrence County, New York,” Caroline D. Ness, Quebec, Canada, sold to Troy Parla and Jennifer Parla, Coram $25,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 48 Johnstown Street, Lucas Perrigo, Gouverneur, sold to Noelle R. Webb, Ogdensburg $79,500
Town of Madrid: 41.32 acres, 727.0729 and 731 Lime Hollow Road, Chris a. Graber and Emily M. Graber, Bronson, Mich., sold to Brian W. Barrett and Michelle Durham, Potsdam $110,000
Town of Canton: 34.86 acres, beginning in easterly line of mile square 4 of 7th range, Russell Road Properties LLC, Canton, Frazee Asset Management LLC, Cazenovia $750,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.512 acres, 7 Cherry Street, Brian Barrett, Potsdam, sold to Brady J. Helmer and Katherine A. Catimon, Norwood $87,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 24.79 acres, 5260 Route 812, George M. Kirby Sr., Ogdensburg, sol to George M. Kirby Jr., Ogdensburg; and Spencer G. Kirby, Ogdensburg $30,000
City of Ogdensburg: Three parcels, part of lots 16, 17 and 18 in block 265, Pilgrim Holiness Church of New York Inc., Altamont, sold to Bible Baptist Church of Ogdensburg $50,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 28, 2021:
Town of Hammond: 1 acre, beginning at westerly corner of parcel of iron pipe on New York Coordinate System, East Zone, running to shoreline of St. Lawrence River, Frederick P. Davies, Hammond, sold to Daniel P. Ipsen and Jamie Biggs Ipsen, Scotia $250,000
Town of Stockholm: 101.66 acres, 193 and 197 Sullivan Road, Richard L. Wason, executor of estate of Henry A. Wason, Madison, sold to Thomas Langendorfer and Susan Langendorfer, Syracuse $275,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 395 Judson Street Road, Timothy J. Pope, Rochester, executor of estate of Joan R. Pope, sold to Sean Clemens and Suzanne Clemens, Potsdam $199,500
Town of Massena: 0.14 acres, 67 Bishop Avenue, William P. Haley, Ontario, executor of last will and testament of the late Elizabeth F. Haley, sold to Sara Morrison, Massena $37,000
Town of DeKalb: 153.41 acres, beginning on Maple Ridge Road at intersection with boundary line between properties assessed to Joey R. Black and Brian J. Cook, Levi S. Shetler and Anna E. Shetler, Gouverneur; Samuel L. Shetler and Delila Shetler, DeKalb Junction; and Joey R. Black, Russell, sold to Mark Churchill and Christina Churchill, Fairfield, Vt. $113,500
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.98 acres, 116 Irish Settlement Road, Gregory Foster and Lori Foster, Ogdensburg, sold to Christopher A. Geraci and Ashley M. Weinzierl, Heuvelton $245,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 29, 2021:
Town of DeKalb: 1 acre, 95 Limekiln Road, Matthew C. Constance and Sandra Constance, Richville, sold to Dawn M. Conant, Gouverneur $123,500
Town of Pitcairn: 10 acres, 961 Edwards Road, Nancy J. McIntosh, Harrisville, sold to Trey A. Bearor and Kalie M. Bearor, Saratoga $14,000
Town of Canton: 0.186 acres, 16 Crescent Street, Drew White, Canton, sold to Audrey Hayes, Massena $129,000
Town of Pierrepont: 1.96 acres, 716 Noyes Road, Christopher Martin and Michelle Martin, Potsdam, sold to Philip F. Salathe Jr. and Katherine L. Salathe, Potsdam $190,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, 33 County Route 2, Janet Mallott Woodside, Brier Hill, sold to Steven R. Garrabrant and Vicky L. Garrabrant, Ogdensburg $25,000
Town of Lisbon: 0.69 acres, beginning on high water margin of St. Lawrence River at intersection with easterly bounds of St. Lawrence State Hospital lands, Alysse N. Miller, Round Rock, Texas, sold to Stanley M. Miller and Stephanie Miller, Ogdensburg $62,000
Town of Russell: Parcel, 40 County Route 25, Shirley Hale, Hermon, sold to James C. Smith, Russell $30,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.09 acres, 17 Hamilton Street, Nichols A. Zirn and Sara E. Zirn, Potsdam, sold to Diana White, Norwood $130,000
Town of Gouverneur: Two parcels, 1395 and 1395A County Route 12, Dale W. Clement, Gouverneur, sold to Evelyn Arhart, Glendora, Calif. $80,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning at southwesterly corner of lot 16 at northerly bounds of Park Avenue, SeaComm Federal Credit Union, Massena, sold to Allen Chilton, Massena $30,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 30, 2021:
Town of Colton: 0.28 acres, beginning on east bounds of right-of-way leading to camp lots on Beaver Point at intersection of line between land formerly owned by Samuel McEwen and Alice F. McCarthy, Stanley V. Luce and Patricia C. Luce, co-trustees of The Luce Family Trust, Pittsburgh, Pa., sold to Travor Jones and Jill Jones, Baldwinsville $40,000
Town of Edwards: Parcel 1: 50 acres, beginning at southeasterly corner of Turnpike lot 22; and Parcel 2: 41.31 acres, beginning at corner of lots 3, 4 6 and 7, Rodney K. Norton, Mechanicsburg, Pa., sold to Angela Huber, Canton $180,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, 197 West Cotter Road, David A. Pelkey and Bonnie R. Pelkey, Brasher Falls, sold to Alan Michael Deon, Brasher Falls $71,500
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, 9770 Route 37, Vincent Durkee, Ogdensburg, sold to Kady B. Fields, Lisbon $75,000
Town of Canton: 0.174 acres, 13 West Main Street, Duane Curtis, Canton, sold to Joshua R. Hess, Groton, Mass. $120,000
Town of Macomb: 16.8 acres, beginning on gravel road leading from Route 58 from northeasterly corner of parcel conveyed to Edward Hockenberry, Randi Olsen, Dover, Del.; and Scott Olsen, Glendale, Ariz., sold to David R. Flight and Wendy A. Corbine, Ogdensburg $50,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.44 acres, 5793 Route 37, Steven P. Delarge, executor of estate of Lorraine M. LaRose, Ogdensburg, sold to Tyler W. Shaver, Massena $325,000
Town of Russell: 2.48 acres, 23 Boyd Pond, Charles W. Hunkins Jr. and Sally A. Hunkins, Russell, sold to Jesse R. Walter, New Paltz $339,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, 645 and 651 Plains Road, Bonnie B. Tracy, Canton, sold to Kurt Denhoff, Fabius $150,000
Town of Potsdam: 7.9 acres, beginning on County Route 35 at southeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Diamond Propane Inc., Kristie Sullivan, Potsdam, sold to Richard Perry, Potsdam $15,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 100 West Barney Street, John A. Mueller, Gouverneur, sold to Brandon Doster, Smyrna, S.C. $155,000
