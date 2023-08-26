The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 4, 2023:
Town of Brasher: 11 acres, beginning on County Route 53 at northwest corner of land of Vetter, William T. Jones and Brooke K. Jones, Ogdensburg, sold to Frederick Anthony LeBlanc and Shelley Ann Phillips-LeBlanc, Brasher Falls $32,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 6 of River Shore lots, Douglas Sholette, Hilton, sold to Gerald V. Lincoln and Janice M. Lincoln, Ogdensburg $35,000
Town of Louisville: Parcell, Route 37, Richard E. Boyce, Mitchell, Ind., sold to Eleanor Labarge, Massena $10,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 164 Clinton Street, Douglas G. McPherson, Pennelville, sold to Sarah K. Fitzgerald, Gouverneur $144,500
Town of Colton: Parcel, 3653 Route 56, William R. Creighton and Marie G. Creighton, Slingerlands, sold to Johanna M. Shea, South Colton $120,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, 605 Bull Run Road, United States Department of Agriculture, St. Louis, Mo., sold to Limans 024 LLC, Hollywood, Fla. $46,500
Town of Stockholm: 4 acres, 16 Old Forge Road, Sherri Arquiett, Winthrop; and Mark D. LeClair, House Springs, Mo., co-executors of estate of Nancy Ploof, sold to Larry LaValley and Marlinda LaValley, Potsdam $185,000
Town of Louisville: 1.119 acres, 261 Dishaw Road, Theodore J. Farley, Chase Mills; Kelly A. Manosh, Hyde Park, Vt.; and William H. Farley, Wolcott, Vt., sold to Michelle L. Cote and Regina L. Bessette, Canton $127,000
Town of Morristown: 1.34 acres, beginning on southerly shore of St. Lawrence River at boulder at northerly corner of lot 8; and 0.184 acres, strip of land, extending easterly from land of Ogdensburg and Morristown Railroad Company, Doris Beverly Watson, Geneva, sold to Margaret D. Tackett and Kevin B. Tackett, Cary, N.C. $180,000
Town of Russell: 3.53 acres, 195 County Route 17, Richard E. Towne, Russell, sold to Ronald E. Towne, Potsdam $10,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 7, 2023:
Town of Morristown: Parcel, 2256 County Route 6, Bruce L. Clarke and Kimberly A. Chawgo, North Fort Myers, Fla., sold to Daniel Snyder, Hammond; and Paula Marie McDougal, Ogdensburg $20,000
Town of Lawrence: 54.3 acres, beginning in southeasterly corner of lot 31, along southerly bounds, Timothy Crump, North Lawrence, sold to Amber Caron and Cole Coughlin, Jacksonville, Fla. $18,000
Town of Brasher: 51.83 acres, beginning on McCuin Road at southwest corner of lot 91, Phillip Wagschal, Potsdam, sold to Daniel P. Bovay, Massena $55,000
Town of Massena: Two parcels, 1 View Street, Jennifer E. Fredericks and Christian C. Fredericks, Malone, sold to Morgan L. Smith, Massena $60,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 42 Elm Street, Melissa A. Gallagher, Massena, sold to Renee M. Barto, Massena $130,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1100 Knox Street, Donna Burns, Syracuse; and Gary Montroy, Canton, co-administrators of estate of the late Lauretta Montroy, sold to Erica Marie Follette, Ogdensburg $60,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 426 Canton Street, Susan Insel, administrator of estate of the late Imogene Eliza Wager, Ogdensburg, sold to Charles Foster, Ogdensburg $38,000
City of Ogdensburg: Three parcels, 1121 East David Street, Lou-Ann McNally, trustee of Gary A. Wertman Irrevocable Living Trust, Ogdensburg, sold to William Sellers and Cheryl Sellers, Ogdensburg $80,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, County Route 36, part of mile square 19, Richard E. Boyce, Mitchell, Ind., sold to Herbert Boyce, Macedon $5,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 8, 2023:
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 736 County Route 36, Kellie M. Primeau, Edgewater, Fla., sold to Allen Martin, Chase Mills $15,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of block 31 on Ford Mansion Tract, East Coast Holdings Trust, by trustee, Ogdensburg, sold to SENM LLC, Ogdensburg $91,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 10, block 261, bounded by New Yew Avenue, Pine, Lake and Spruce Streets, East Coast Holdings Trust, by trustee, Ogdensburg, sold to SENM LLC, Ogdensburg $91,000
Town of Macomb: 1.22 acres, 5 Sawmill Road, Donald Matice and Mary Matice, Gouverneur, sold to David Beutnagel, Honeoye Falls $2,000
Town of Brasher: 1.224 acres, 881 West Mahoney Road, Coleen A. McGregor, Houston, Texas, sold to John Scott, North Lawrence $62,000
Town of Massena: 118.51 acres, beginning at rod stamped “PASNY MA-26,” in northeast boundary of Route 131 and south boundary of Power Authority of the State of New York, William Estano, Raynham, Mass., sold to Percival C. Cunanan and Myrna T. Cunanan, Massena $175,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 3 Judith Street, Yrma L. Gallagher, Watertown, sold to Jason R. Smith and Karyn J. Smith, Massena $120,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 9, 2023:
Town of Waddington: Parcel, 1674 County Route 44, Timothy T. Brady and Sharon L. O’Neil, Waddington, sold to James A. Sweet and Regina Hawkins Davis, Waddington $9,500
Town of Oswegatchie: 14.81 acres, 36 Spile Bridge Road, Chester Fincke, Hedgesville, W.Va., sold to Tina M. Mills and Eric Milsap, Ogdensburg $45,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.095 acres, 721 Albany Avenue, Matthew P. bresett and Nicole L. Gilbert, Lisbon, sold to Allexa M. Hooper, Ogdensburg $61,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 55 Prospect Street, Brian Noble Mahood, Ontario, Canada, sold to Rodney J. Higgins and Laurile A. Higgins, Harrisville $30,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 423 Pleasant Avenue, Mark C. McMurray and Patricia A. McMurray, Ogdensburg, sold to Crystal L. Schack, Massena $150,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 10, 2023:
Town of Canton: Parcel, 354 Churchill Street, Craig J. Coffey, Canton, sold to Devon Stewart and Lilly Beth Stewart, Lompoc, Calif. $85,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, beginning in northerly line of Main Street at intersection with center line of center wall of Champlin block, Rainbow Crabtree and Joshua D. Crabtree, Canton, sold to YC Consulting LLC, Potsdam $160,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel, 476 Emeryville Road, Michael B. Bigarel and Edna M. Bigarel, Harrisville, sold to Glen Maranga, Longboat Key, Fla. $80,000
Town of Lisbon: 0.5 acres, 6960 County Route 10, Michele Anne Stemples, Lisbon, executrix of last will and testament of Richard F. Stemples, sold to Town of Lisbon $30,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, 339 Five Mile Line Road, Michael J. Beldock and Lacey J. Beldock, Lisbon, sold to Richard M. Gardina and Lisa A. Gardina, Kinderhook $181,000
Town of Lisbon: 2.21 acres, beginning in southwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Town of Lisbon, from Church Street, Lisbon Centre Real Estate LLC, Lisbon, sold to Town of Lisbon $4,500
City of Ogdensburg: 0.09 acres, 203 Layfayette Street, Kari Leigh Trimble, Ogdensburg, sold to Eric J. Rolon and Kylie C. Rolon, Hammond $107,000
Town of Stockholm: 61.04 acres, beginning on Ober Road at northwest corner of lands formerly occupied by P. Hayes, Carol Simpson, Winthrop, sold to Simon E. Lashomb and Katelynn M. Lashomb, Potsdam $285,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.31 acres, 78 Elm Street, Jonathan D. Venter, Potsdam, sold to Matthew E. Hanson and Grace W.Y. Hanson, LaHabra Heights, Calif. $175,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 311 East Main Street, Winston Elliott, Nevada, Mo., sold to Courtney Shore and Richard Butts, Gouverneur $133,000
Town of Canton: Two parcels, 10 Mildon Road and Mildon Road, Joseph Zollo and James Reese, Canton, sold to Emily Ann Hamilton-Honey and Nick Hamilton-Honey, Potsdam $255,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, beginning in east bounds of Route 345 from intersection with Allison Road, Charles J. Wibbelsman, trustee of Charles J. Wibbelsman Trust, San Francisco, Calif., sold to Matthew Christie and Lindsey Christie, Massena $20,000
Town of Colton: 10 acres, beginning on Scovil Road from intersection with East Hill Road, Patricia Daly, Bradford, Vt., sold to James Rafter, Colton $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 11, 2023:
Town of Canton: Parcel, 8 Lincoln Street, Roxanne Coffey, Canton, sold to Patricia S. Perrin, Canton $77,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, part of 10173 Route 11, Gerald T. Manning and Jan E. Manning, Winthrop, sold to Joseph Donalis and Wanita C. Donalis, Winthrop $5,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.66 acres, 303 Lakeshore Drive, Jacqueline Fink, Endicott, executor of estate of the late John F. Bartlett, sold to Anthony Joseph Daniels and Melanie Daniels, Potsdam $150,000
Town of Pierrepont: 1.6 acres, 494 Orebed Road, Linden Spring Properties LLC, Albany, sold to Sheila Harley and Lucas Fuller $25,000
