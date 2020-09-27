The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 9, 2020:
City of Ogdensburg: 0.1 acres, lot 9 in block 333, Carol A. Lovely, Ogdensburg, sold to Andrew Mitchell and Stacie Mitchell, Ogdensburg $62,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, part of lot 5 on map made by Elisha W. Barber, beginning at North Racket River Road from easterly line of lot 5, Kim Wells and Sheila Wells, Massena, sold to Kyle Brisebois and Allyson Doctor, Massena $24,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.31 acres, beginning in north bounds of Elm Street marking southwest corner of the land of Dobbs, Andrew D. Jennings and Evan Jennings, Lowville, sold to Jonathan D. Venter, Potsdam $115,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, 6 Hansom Street, Shirley Antwine, Edgewood, Wash., sold to Karen French, Fine $30,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 10, 2020:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 16, block 338, beginning in west side of Hasbrouck Street southerly of the corner formed by the intersection of south side of Knox Street, Steven C. Hess, Ogdensburg, sold to Deborah Janson, Ogdensburg $37,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel 308 Jersey Avenue, Zillard LLC, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Little Italy Pizzeria 2000 Inc., Ogdensburg $24,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 2 in east subdivision of block 341, beginning in southerly line of Knox Street easterly of DeVilliers Street, James L. McCoy and Lorraine I. McCoy, Norfolk, sold to Charles E. Foster, Ogdensburg $50,000
Town of Massena: Parcels, warranty deed, Jan. 6, 1966, from Carl H. Elliott and Jennie B. Elliott to Glenn A. Peets and Helen T. Peets; and warranty deed, Sept. 24, 1971, from Ira J. Peets and Margaret R. Peets to Glenn A. Peets and Helen T. Peets, Randy L. Peets, executor of the estate of Glenn A. Peets, Massena, sold to Jessica L. Benware, Massena $45,500
Village of Potsdam: 0.26 acres, situated on southerly side of Bay Street and easterly from northeast corner of lot formerly of Aaron M. Heaton, Nicholas J. Sheehan and Hilary A. Sheehan, Potsdam, sold to Jordan P. LaPointe and Kinsey S. Paradis, Norwood $140,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 7, block 5, Massena Savings and Loan, Massena, sold to Jodi M. Gauthier, Massena $32,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, part of lots 1 and 2 of block 2, beginning in east bounds of Church Street at northwest corner of land conveyed to Robert Sutton, Ronald Kocsis and Lena Kocsis, Brasher Falls, sold to Nancy Penderghest, Lawrenceville $115,000
Town of Brasher: 0.6 acres, 426 North Road, Sally K. Mulvana, Malone, sold to Gregory P. LaFave and Donna L. Reid, Malone $20,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, beginning from west line of section 22 and northerly from Racket River, Joshua C. Laing, South Colton, sold to Bailey J. Frego, Norwood $139,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 13, 2020:
Town of Hermon: Parcel, 106 Miles Road, Nina Marie Plaisted, Hermon, sold to Chad Frederick Watson, Hermon $7,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 29 1/2 S. Main Street, Victor S. Weeks, Gouverneur, sold to D.F. Halvorsen Jr., Norfolk; and Calvin D. Halvorsen, Norfolk $1,500
Town of Brasher: 4.4 acres, in township 18, Great Tract 2 of Macomb’s Purchase, beginning at southwesterly corner of premises conveyed to County Realty Sales Inc. to westerly boundary of parcel to St. Regis River, Leonard J. Laneuville, Massena, sold to Clark C. Gale and Sandra A. Gale, Bombay $15,000
Town of Macomb: 2.75 acres, beginning at Black Lake Road at southwest corner of premises now or formerly of Ksiaze Chylinski-Polumbinski Trust Inc., Kenneth Morley and Diane Morley, Marathon, sold to Michael J. Gregory Delles and Brooke D. Delles, Philadelphia $145,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, beginning at County Route 53 at corner of lands owned by Dorothy Jordan in the northeast and Lance D. Skelly and Nancy A. Skelly in the east, Michael W. Tomford and Judith W. Tomford, Gouverneur, sold to Andrew C. Fox and Carol J. Fox, Madrid $195,000
Town of Edwards: Parcel, Jones Pond Road, Christopher B. Aldrich, Star Lake, sold to William E. Reynolds, Edwards; and Richard A. LaPlant, Gouverneur $10,000
Town of Depeyster: 0.5 acres, beginning at East Road with intersection of southwest corner of Arthur Yaddow property, Ashley Trombley, Heuvelton, sold to Charles Richard Rosenbarker, Gouverneur $200
Town of Lisbon: Parcel 1: 3.45 acres, northeasterly side of Route 68 and being a portion of mile square 9 of fifth range, beginning on Cemetery Road; and Parcel 2: 3.48 acres, portion of mile square 9 in fifth range, beginning in southeaterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Aron Eisenkeit and Roger A. Wood, Aron Eisenkeit and Roger A. Wood, Ogdensburg, sold to Elijah L. Lewis and Gregoria C. Lewis, Matthews, N.C. $355,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 14, 2020:
Town of Canton: 1 acre, beginning on Cousintown Road southwesterly from common corner of lands owned by Richard Foster in the south and Geraldine France in the east, Lisa I. Brown, DeKalb Junction, as exacutor of the last will and testament of Lawrence J. Jones, sold to Brooke E. Trombly, Norwood $35,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, beinning at intersection of Black Lake Road from westerly line of a lot sold to Dickerson, Gary T. Grey and Linda Grey, Port Orange, Fla., sold to Christopher D. Ostrander and Ellyn G. Ostrander, Clay $37,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel 1: 0.7 acres, beginning at center of Eel Weir Road at southwest corner of a parcel of land conveyed to Kenneth and Elva Scott; Parcel 2: 1.19 acres, beginning at center of Eel Weir Road from southwest corner of a parcel of land conveyed to Kenneth and Elva Scott, Vickie Przybylek, Rochester, and Richard Raven, Ogdensburg, co-executors of last will and testament of Elizabeth M. Hamilton, sold to Amy E. Richards, Heuvelton $55,000
Town of Potsdam: 26.64 acres, beginning at County Route 35 northwest of intersection with Route 11, Gregory D. Fisher, Canton, sold to Rick W. Brewer and Lori L. Brewer, Canton $25,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 15, 2020:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of block 44 of Ford Mansion Tract on map by H. Thomas, intersection of Lake and Oak Streets, Samantha R. Kelley, Ogdensburg, sold to Matthew Farrell, Gouverneur $50,000
Town of Brasher: 8.7 acres, Hopson Road, Dylan A. Casselman, Massena, sold to Randy D. Ward and Emily C. Witkop, Massena $115,000
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, lot 46 of second part of Barnard G. Parkers Prospect Hill Addition, Larry W. Spicer and Joadie A. Spicer, Richville, sold to mary Byerly, Gouverneur $32,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 16, 2020:
Town of Morristown: 47.1 acres, beginning on Black Lake to northwsterly boundary of lot 17, Care Moore Homes LLC, Hammond, sold to Vernon A. Lowery, Hammond $48,000
Town of Fine: 22.02 acres, beginning on Schuyler Road at northwesterly corner of parcel owned by C.C. Schuyler and C.J. Schuyler, Angela J. Dumas, Oswegatchie, sold to Ryan M. Harper, Annapolis, Md. $65,000
Town of Lisbon: 39.28 acres, beginning in easterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Matthew C. and Peggy S. Truesdell on easterly boundary to Cold Springs Road, Knollwood Farm LLC, Lisbon, sold to John L. Backus and JoAnne M. Backus, Ogdensburg $29,500
Village of Potsdam: 0.55 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of Hillcrest Drive in southeasterly corner of lot formerly conveyed to Robert Reinert, Kinney Littlefield, Port Washington, sold to Ryan Robinson, Brownville $135,000
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning at southwest corner of lot formerly owned and occupied by Duane Spaulsbury and northerly bounds of Sterling Street, Tyler A. Perrigo and Laci E. Perrigo, Gouverneur, sold to Christopher M. Perrigo, DeKalb Junction $55,000
Town of Fine: 0.57 acres, beginning at southeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Jamie P. St. John and Heidi A. St. John at southeasterly corner of lot 71 of Z. Colby’s Cottage Lots, Steven B. Scribner, Little Genesee, trustee of the Rosanne L. Collins Irrevocable Trust, sold to George R. McCahan III and Meredith H. McCahan, Wilmington, N.C. $200,000
Town of Brasher: 16.27 acres, beginning at intersection of Route 37 and Keenan Road, Paul F. Patterson, Massena, sold to Eric D. Arquette and Sara Arquette, Massena $9,500
Village of Hammond: 0.28 acres, beginning in southwesterly bounds of Franklin Street at northerly corner of lands of Clifford Williams, Charles A. Clemons Jr. and Amanda S. Clemons, Hammond, sold to Leslie M. Bass, Hammond $40,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 17, 2020:
Town of Parishville: Parcel, beginning at southwest corner of land formerly deeded to A.M. Randall and David McCarter on north margin of Jo Indian Pond, Ann M. Evans, Clifton Park, sold to James M. Robert, Ballston Lake $15,000
Village of Waddington: 0.5 acres, 24 James Street, Corina Bassity, Wasilla, Alaska, sold to Bruce Bassity and Susan Bassity, Waddington $67,500
Town of Macomb: 16.8 acres, beginning in Gravel Road leading from Route 58 from northeasterly corner of parcel conveyed to Edward Hockenberry, Paul Mulrain, Spencerport, sold to Randi Olsen, Dover, Del.; and Scott Olsen, Glendale, Ariz. $19,000
Town of Stockholm: 11.93 acres, part of mile square 90 on southerly side of Potsdam-Hopkinton State Road, Community Bank NA, Olean, sold to Taryn I. Sheldon, Potsdam $41,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, lot 32 of Postwood Park, Mark P. Baker, Colton, sold to Mallory J. Cliff, Hannawa Falls $115,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning in westerly bounds of Pine Street at northeasterly corner of lot 40, Michelle Rutledge, Norfolk, sold to Randy J. Fenton, Massena $63,000
Town of Stockholm: 5.12 acres, lot 15, Phelix Road, David L. Montgomery Jr. and Sheri L. Montgomery, San Antonio, Texas, sold to Aaron Barrigar and Heather Foster-Barrigar, Winthrop $18,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 4 of Map 2 of Village Lots, Kathy Lynn Cross and Christianne M. Premo, trustees of the Henry F. and Elizabeth J. Boyer Trust, Massena, sold to Valery I. Rupasov and Irina V. Roupassova, Gouverneur $74,500
Village of Potsdam: 0.25 acres, beginning in southwest corner of John Coyle lot on Poplar Street, Christopher C. Robinson Sunhee Sohn-Robinson, Hannawa Falls, sold to Nathan A. Wilbert and Lore A. Wilbert, Flower Mound, Texas $90,000
