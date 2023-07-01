The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 13, 2023:
Town of Potsdam: 0.19 acres, 9 State Street, Charlie F. Messer and Susan L. Messer, Potsdam, sold to Paul R. Bellino and Antoinette M. Butler, Potsdam $160,000
Town of Lisbon: 2.17 acres, beginning at New York State Power Authority Monument LI-107R at northerly boundary of Route 37, Gerald E. McGrath and Jane E. McGrath, Ogdensburg, sold to Andrew J. McGrath, trustee of McGrath Family Trust II, Reading, Mass. $100,000
Town of Russell: Parcel, beginning on Burnell Road at intersection of westerly line of premises conveyed to John Pike, Henry Wagler and Ella Wagler, Russell, sold to Eduard Loop, Russell $66,500
Town of Potsdam: 5.1 acres, 7936 Route 11, Potsdam House LLC, Watertown, sold to Nicholas Furness and Charice Furness, Eurega, Ill. $160,000
City of Ogdensburg: lot 4, block 108; lot 5, block 3 in Gilbert Park Lots; lots 8 and 9, block 2 in Gilbert Park Lot 2; and lot 3, block 108, Federico A. Loinaz, individually and formerly d/b/a Loinaz, Bazaz and Islam, Ogdensburg, sold to Kero LLC, Cobleskill $155,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.19 acres, 11 Cottage Street, Michael R. Twiss and Tammy McGregor-Twiss, Potsdam, sold to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam $172,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel, Route 58 at intersection of Matoon Creek, running westerly, Deborah Cunningham, North Creek, sold to BPROPG1 LLC, Cortland $20,000
Town of Fowler: 109.37 acres and 34.6 acres, 578 and 582 Battle Hill Road, Robert E. Fuller and Nancy E. Fuller, Gouverneur, sold to Dalton Homer, North Creek $241,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 14, 2023:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 6-8 Garvin Avenue, Brian S. Lavack, Massena, sold to Cornerstone Properties of NNY LLC, Norwood $100,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 68 Beach Street, Brian S. Lavack and Krista M. Lavack, Massena, sold to Cornerstone Properties of NNY LLC, Norwood $100,000
Town of Potsdam: 101.07 acres, 2409 County Route 35, Marsha MacArthur, Norwood, sold to Willard Timbrook and Rebecca Jones, Crystal Falls, Mich. $219,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning on northeasterly line of lot 3 at intersection with line between lots 11 and 12, Bruce B. Matthie, Potsdam, sold to East Stream Associates LLC, St. Regis Falls $200,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 25 Sisson Street, Henry Stanley Elwyn II, Potsdam, sold to Natalie A. Fiacco, Potsdam $74,000
Town of Colton: 0.22 acres, beginning at southwest corner of W.J. Horton House Lot, running east, Edward J. Boyce and Brenda C. Boyce, South Colton, sold to Nicholas S. Wildey and Philip Paige, Madrid $65,000
Town of Massena: 0.17 acres, 113 Beach Street, Crystal St. John, Massena, sold to Shawna B. Bender, Massena $84,000
Town of Louisville: 0.72 acres, 718 County Route 39, Tristen Harvey and Erica Berger, Massena, sold to Brandon Michael Tavernia and Emily Catherine Sweet, Massena $113,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, 5 Summit Avenue West, Ryan Leroux and Makayla Terry, Newton Falls, sold to David Martin, Oswegatchie $53,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 156 and 158 River Lane, David J. Hendricks, Westfield, Ind., sold to Scott A. Weida and Mandy L. Weida, Nicholson, Pa. $50,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 418 Ford Avenue, Nancy J. Skiff, Potsdam, sold to April D. Echols, Rensselaer Falls $58,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, beginning in southeasterly corner of lot 4 on “Final Plat, Map No. 7, West Massena Tract, Heritage Homes Inc.,” Heritage Homes Inc., Massena, sold to Joshua K. Labarge and Lynn C. Labarge, Massena $5,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 15, 2023:
Town of Parishville: 2.855 acres, 453 French Hill Road, Duncan J. Melville and Sarah C. Melville, Canton, sold to Henry B. Stone and Michele R. Stone, Chase Mills $56,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, beginning at intersection at Canton-Russell Town Line and Russell Road (County Route 25), Philip L. Paige, Madrid, sold to Lucas J. Manning and Sarah B. Manning, Canton $55,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 1581 County Route 38, Scott Scanlon, Norfolk, sold to Justin Millus, Massena $122,000
Town of Waddington: 3.51 acres, 611 County Route 31A, Jessica L. Rafter, Lisbon, sold to Michael Ingraham and Casi Ingraham, Tucson, Ariz. $250,000
Town of Lisbon: 24.4 acres, beginning at intersection of Tracy Road and Moran Road, Craig Miller and Rose Mary Miller, Stafford, Va., sold to Allen Z. Fisher, Ogdensburg; Ruthanne M. Fisher, Ogdensburg; and Allyssa L. Sabre, Potsdam $18,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 61 Nightengale Avenue, Alicia L. Sienkiewycz, Massena, sold to Mckenna Tatro, Massena $125,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, surrounded by waters of Black Lake in portion known as Lonesome Baym, island commonly known as Elizabeth Plantz Island (formerly Hog Island), BLFGA LLC, Syracuse, sold to Andrew Anderson, Bennington, Vt. $120,000
Town of Gouverneur: 54.26 acres, 1327 Little Bow Road, Frank Carbone, Carmel, sold to GBORC Inc., Cicero $230,000
Town of DePeyster: 4.25 acres, 875 East Road, Justin F. White and Jessica A. White, Heuvelton, sold to Troy W. Youngs and Brandy D. Youngs, Lisbon $10,000
Town of Waddington: 0.273 acres, 6 Fenton Street, Scott L. Shoen and Cathy Shoen, Waddington, sold to Sarah E. Small, Windsor, Conn. $260,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.03 acres, beginning on Arnold Road at intersection with Linden Street, Gregory Allan Dawley, Ogdensburg, sold to Ian Jacob Amo, Ogdensburg; and Allen Vernsey, Ogdensburg $7,000
Town of Fine: Parcel 1: 0.077 acres, beginning on Route 3 at southeasterly corner of parcel conveyed to Fred Scott; and Parcel 2: Beginning on Route 3 from northeasterly corner of parcel previously conveyed to Michael L. Body and Deborah A. Body, Allen R. McDonald and Sandra L. McDonald, Oswegatchie, sold to Lynette Degouff, Cortland $15,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 712 Morris Street, City of Ogdensburg sold to Jacob Sholette, Ogdensburg $10,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 16, 2023:
Towns of Norfolk and Potsdam: 70.1 acres, 1737 Sober Street and Lime Hollow Road, Charles Vallance and Tracy Debien Vallance, Norfolk, sold to Logan Snyder, Massena $160,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 626 Champlain Street, Ayad Almezel, Ogdensburg, sold to Graham Keeney, Tully $35,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.32 acres, Spile Bridge Road, David B. Mills and Tina M. Mills, Ogdensburg, sold to Thomas P. Ritchie Jr. and Kari A. Ritchie, Ogdensburg $4,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 34 Highland Avenue, Mary Ann Diagostino, Massena, sold to Allison H. Ryan and Sean Roubal, Green Valley, Ariz. $195,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 5 Mechanic Street, Village of Potsdam sold to Lelia Thurston, Potsdam $1,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1020 East David Street, Lori L. Murray, trustee of Peter A. Montpetit and Margaret L. Montpetit Irrevocable Living Trust, Ogdensburg; and Peter A. Montpetit and Margaret L. Montpetit, individually, Ogdensburg, sold to Keith L. Shaver Sr. and Marlene J. Shaver, Ormond Beach, Fla. $150,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.