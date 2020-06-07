The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 21, 2020:
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, north side of Bay Street, beginning at southwest corner of village lot formerly occupied by James Lemon, Scott A. Rogers, Massena, sold to R2 Home Improvement LLC, Massena $70,000
Village of Massena: 0.193 acres, beginning at easterly street margin of South Allen Street from intersection of northerly streat margin of Bridges Avenue, Natalie A. Fiacco, Potsdam, sold to Robert Dow, Brasher Falls $81,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, part of east half of township 12, lot 31 in Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Carol L. Ait Yassine and Brahim Ait Yassine, Watertown, sold to Samantha K. Pitts, Star Lake $75,000
Town of Macomb: 12.43 acres, beginning at northeasterly corner of lot conveyed to Clinton Young in 1978, Donald G. Benker, Williamsville, sold to Kristin M. Heffernan and Jason A. Dauenhauer, Brockport $175,000
Town of Hopkinton: 6,400 square feet, beginning on left bank of stream on south end of an island at the head of the falls in the St. Regis Falls, at Sylvan Falls, Larry Osoway, Madrid, sold to Adirondack Mt. Land LLC, Long Lake $22,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, lot 7 on north side of Clough Street, from west bounds of Market Street, William J. Curtin, trustee of Margaret M. Curtin Irrecovable Trust, Potsdam, sold to Zachery M. Taylor and Elizabeth M. Hafer, Potsdam $98,000
Town of Macomb: Parcel, southerly shore of Black Lake, lot 6 on map made by John L. Bulger, Marie A. Burns, Binghamton, and Walter J. Savicky, Binghamton, sold to Kathleen A. Carine, Scipio Center $70,000
Town of Massena: 10,560 square feet, lot 73, beginning in westerly bounds of Harrowgate Street, David Basmajian, Massena, and Gina Haggett, St. Lucie, Fla., sold to Samuel D. Carbone Jr. and Barbara J. Carbone, Massena $10,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, south side of Mechanic Street at northwest corner of Dennis J. McCarthy lot, Carter Weller, Potsdam, sold to Gideon’s Galley Catering LLC, Norfolk $12,000
Town of Pierrepont: 10.543 acres, northerly of Noyes Road, lot 16, beginning at southwest corner of lands now or formerly of Robert A. Moulton and Brenda A. Moulton, Raymond Rouleau and Tonie Rouleau, Potsdam, sold to Robert A. Moulton Jr. and Brenda A. Moulton, Potsdam $6,000
Town of Stockholm: 1.98 acres, northerly of Old Market Road, mile square 38, beginning at southeasterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Harold W. LaMay, Stephen Carl McCargar and Sarah M. McCargar, Potsdam, sold to Mark Bailey, Winthrop $158,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, part of mile square 48, beginning at intersection of southwest corner of land owned by Henry Dominy with north bounds of Grove Street, Ann C. O’Flaherty, Wilmington, N.C., executrix of the last will and testament of the late Charles F. Cunha, sold to Eileen G. Loucks, Potsdam $50,000
Town of Waddington: 0.5 acres, beginning at northeast corner of Thomas Rutherford lands and parallel with westerly line of Route 345, Bobbi Jo Smith, Potsdam, sold to Paul D. Ward and Suzanne W. Ward, Bedford, Ky. $75,000
Town of Hermon: 31.5 acres, off Campbell Road, Charles E. Burrows, Sewicklew, Pa., sold to Paul M. Toohey and Ruth T. Toohey, Edwards $5,000
Town of Rossie: 22.27 acres, part of lot 8 in township 2 in Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, beginning at road leading from the Plank Road to the Clark Sawmill at northerly corner of T. Huftail lot, Patricia Knight, Hammond, sold to Terry W. Marcellus, Hammond $6,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 22, 2020:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, southeasterly half of lot 2 in block 27 in Upper City, also known as block 79 on city map made in 1869, Zillard LLC, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Melissa A. Willis, Ogdensburg $25,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, beginning at northerly bounds of Route 8100 from southwest corner of lot of Estella L. Holbrook, David E. Ashlaw and Wanda M. Ashlaw, Massena, sold to Tanner R. Ashlaw, Massena $120,000
Town of Massena: 0.5 acres, south of East Orvis Street and west of Talcott Street, Jeffrey A. Clark, Massena, sold to Martin C. Friess, Massena $70,000
Town of Pitcairn: 15.21 acres, lot 3 on map showing Big Creek Acres, Allan S. Gurski and Maria Gurski, Newton, N.J., sold to Eric J. Talaski, Kinde, Mich. $140,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 14, house 126, Canal Avenue, in block 31-B, Francis J. Oakes Jr. and Linda L. Oakes, Massena, sold to Schyler F. Oakes, Massena $14,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.1 acres, subdivision lot 1 in division lot 1 in Park Lot 3, John Paul Clarke, Champlain, sold to Rafael Santos, Potsdam $15,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.583 acres, in mile quare 10, great tract 2 of Macomb’s purchase, beginning at northerly boundary of Elm Street, Fearlbridge Enterprises LLC, Winthrop, sold to Justin Turner, Norwood $126,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 23, 2020:
Town of Hammond: 25.87 acres, portion of lots 68, 71 and 72, beginning on Oak Point Road at most westerly corner of lands now or formerly of Tisa L. Martin, Martin Brothers Farms LLC, Hammond, sold to Andrew T. Bowden and Colleen M. Bowden, Hammond $40,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 160 acres, lot 56; 34 acres, lot 55; 30 acres, part of lot 60, and section 2, farm lot 11, Sharon P. Garvey, executor of last will and testament of Thomas V. Whitcombe, Ogdensburg, sold to Jane E. Whitcombe, trustee of Jane E. Whitcombe Living Trust, Ogdensburg $14,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.4 acres, beginning at center of Rock Island Road at northeasterly corner of the premises conveyed to Joseph Raymond Theriault and Barbara A. Therialut, James Theriault, Riverview, Fla., sold to Timothy Austin and Elizabeth Austin, Gouverneur $75,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 24, 2020:
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, 36 Porter Lynch Road, HSBC Bank USA N.A., Depew, sold to Jerri L. McGill and Timothy J. McGill, Lisbon $40,000
Village of Canton: Parcel, lot 12 in section 3 on map of Edson A. Martin Addition, James A. Nee, Canton, Linda Akatsu, Canton $115,000
Village of Canton: Parcel, beginning in southeasterly corner of intersection of State and Farmer Streets, Richard L. Gerber, Pasadena, Calif., sold to James A. Nee and Elizabeth Nee, Canton $257,500
Town of Lisbon: 0.4 acres, north bounds of Route 68, southwest corner of land of Costigan, Seaway Youth for Christ Inc., Ogdensburg, sold to Leon and Viola Walrath, Ogdensburg $30,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, Grass River Island, The Estate of Timothy Alguire, Nancy Alguire, administrator, Massena, sold to Lavender Lullabies LLC., Massena $2,750
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 918 Paterson Street, Lola G. Wilson, Ogdensburg, sold to Joel L. Lauson, Ogdensburg $58,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 27, 2020:
Town of Potsdam: 1.65 acres, Route 56 at intersection of Pleasant Valley Road, Joseph Selenski, personally and individually as president of Potsdam Neighborhood Church and Meeting House, North Bangor, sold to Miskari USA LLC, South Colton $35,000
Town of Canton: 12.96 acres, Judson Road at east line of land of Ames, Paul K. Ames, Hannawa Falls, sold to Jason Alan McCollum, Canton $26,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 9, house 73, Ober Street, in block 32 on Map E-8938-I, Estate of Rita L. Richer, by Rhonda J. Poupore, administratrix, Massena, sold to Paul Monroe, Massena $55,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 2.08 acres, Hutchinson Road in north line of lot 36, and 4.29 acres, lot 36, Hutchinson Road, James R. Bayne and Barbara E. Bayne, DePeyster, sold to Standing Together Effectively for People by Standing Together Effectively for People Inc., Ogdensburg $80,000
Village of Masena: Parcel, lot 18 in block 48 on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Katelynne Lanning McDowell, Massena, sold to Patricia A. Burleigh, Chase Mills $37,000
Town of Parishville: 8.22 acres, in section 20, township 12, County Route 58, Shirley A. Robinson, individually and as surviving spouse of Willard J. Robinson, Canton, sold to Karla M. Young, Potsdam $60,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 28, 2020:
Town of Stockholm: 1.07 acres, northeasterly of County Route 47, beginning at southwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of William E. and Nancy K. Hull, John Everts Jr. and Brenda Everts, Clifton Park, sold to Michael E. Masuk and Jill M. Masuk, Norwood $74,500
Town of Fine: Parcel, beginning on north side of highway leading from Star Lake to Oswegatchie, westerly from west line of lands formerly owned by William Myers, Jack C. Thomas and Margaret M. Thomas, Oswegatchie, sold to Burtrum West, Star Lake $12,000
Village of Canton: Half of old Academy Building lot, beginning westerly of northwest corner of Public Square, Jared W. Duffy, Colonie, sold to W&W Property Development LLC, Canton $125,000
Town of Potsdam: 15.47 acres, in mile square 66, beginning at easterly bounds of Back Hannawa Road and northwest corner of Theisen lot, John H. Thompson, Russell, sold to Daryl M. Seitzer and Jana S. Seitzer, Beaverton, Ore. $171,000
