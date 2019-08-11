The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 16, 2019:
City of Ogdensburg: 0.21 acres, Westerly boundary of State Street with the former southerly boundary of Ford Street, Gilbert J. Jones, president of Jones-Trombley Development Corp., Plattdsburgh, sold to Skelly New Adventure LLC, Ogdensburg $70,000
Town of DePeyster: 0.62 acres, 4343 County Route 10, David A. Liscum, DePeyster, sold to Elizabeth A. Stiles, Heuvelton $59,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 595 County Route 34, CR 2018 LLC, Ogdensburg, sold to Charles E. Hollis Jr., Ogdensburg $24,200
Town of Brasher: 0.47 acres, 31 Locke St., Sindy St. Hilaire (f/k/a Sindy Afriat), Brasher Falls, sold to Christopher M. Brand and Kelsey B. Brand, Potsdam $71,000
own of Potsdam: Parcel, 67 Leroy St., Lawrence R. Wheelock, Potsdam, sold to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Virginia Beach, Va. $216,823
Town of Colton and Clifton: Four parcels, 1885 Route 56, Green Mountain Adirondack Timberlands LLC, c/o Domain Timber Advisors LLC, Atlanta, Ga., sold to The Conservation Fund, Arlington, Va. $1,313,245
Town of Stockholm: 15.92 acres, 149 Curtis Road, William L. LaLonde, Jane B. LaLond, and Jane M. Barber-LaLonde, Parishville, sold to Sean S. Smithand Amanda S. Fiacco, Norwood $234,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 17, 2019:
Village of Norwood: 1.14 acre, 67 N. Main St., Daniel Quandt, East Chatham, sold to Blake A. Tatom and Diane E. Sochia, Beaumont, Calif. $150,000
Town of Pitcairn: 80.6 acres, 452 Garrison Road, Christian Andrade and Olivia Andrade, Fayetteville, sold to Thomas R. VanZandt, Rutland, Vt. $180,000
Village of Canton: 0.3 acres, 18 Cleaveland Ave., James. W. Leonard II, Canton, sold to North Country Savings Bank, Canton $113,707
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 20, 2019:
Town of Canton: 71.48 acres, State Highway 310, Joseph Eisele Jr. and Amy A. Thompson, Canton, sold to Joel Howie and Rebecca A. Henderson-Howie, Canton $15,000
Town of Parshville: 55.07 acres, 180 Lenny Road, Robert G. and Mary T. Guyette, Potsdam, sold to Robert G. and Katherine J. Schleider, Sicklerville, N.J. $301,910
Town of Norfolk: 100 acres, 298 Grantville Road, Kaitlin R. Premo, Norfolk, sold to Hahlil A. Rayme, Hollywood, Fla. $122,500
Town of Louisville: 2.3 acres, 6 Lincoln Drive, Rene and Denise Neves, Massena, sold to Darren P. and Denise D. Gamache, Ogdensburg $127,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 21, 2019:
Town of Colton: Parcel, 4 Road 4, Jennifer Moore, Canton, sold to Elias F. and Amanda L. White, Canton, $160,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.25 acres, Johnstown Street, Robert J. and Lynn M. Heywood, Richmond, Utah, sold to Levi J. and Jaime L. Rasplicka, Gouverneur $137,000
Town of Lisbon: 7.26 acres, 1797 County Route 28, Robert J. and Roberta U. Marshall, Lisbon, sold to Nicholas Teneyck and Emily McLellan, Ogdensburg $300,000
Town of Louisville: 0.27 acres, 754 County Route 39, Nancy Charleston, executor of estate of the late Donald J. Compo, Louisville, and Tammy Compo, Chase Mills, sold to Patricia L. LaRock, Massena $80,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 22, 2019:
Town of Norfolk: 11 acres, Trippanyville Road, Gene and Terry Shantie, Raymondville, sold to Brad Premo, Norfolk $8,000
Town of Canton: 1 acre, 328 Morley Potsdam Road, Trudy Bishop (Trudy Ann Wilson), Canton, sold to Blake T. Todd, Canton $57,500
Town of Hopkingon: 0.04 acres, 11 Circle Road, Earnest Wood, Potsdam, Thelma J. Wood, Cossayuna, Dolores E. Roberts, Nicholville, and Nola S. Ercole, South Colton, sold to Susan R. and Harry Lloyd Beatty Jr., Potsdam $15,000
Town of DeKalb: 1.05 acres, 1194 County Route 25, Randy G. Thayer, Winthrop, and Loretta A. Thayer, Richville, sold to Michael P. Thayer, DeKalb Junction $140,000
Town of Potsdam: 11.57 acres, 111 Obrien Road, R. Jonathan Fairbanks Jr., Silver Spring, Md, sold to Ronald Page, d/b/a Garden Place Estates, Potsdam $300,000
Town of Edwards: 0.27 acres, 2201 County Route 24, U.S. Bank Trust N.A., trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust c/o Hudson Homes Management LLC, Irving, Texas, sold to Christopher L. and Kary A. Blanes, Edwards $7,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.19 acres, 9 State St., Kathleen Lawliss, Peru, sold to Sheryl Lichtenstein, Goshen $100,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, State Street, Rachael Bagley, administrator of estate for late Arthur McMonagle, sold to James. N. and Hannah L. Smith, Ogdensburg $67,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 23, 2019:
Town of Hopkinton: 28.62 acres, Hayden Road, LeAnn Garrow, f/n/a LeAnn Sharp, and Christopher J. Sharp, surviving heirs of the late Mark A. Sharp, and Chsristopher J. Sharp, Hammond, sold to Michelle and John Boots, Potsdam $6,250
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 288 W. Main St., Paul F. and Nancy Cutuli, Corona, Calif., sold to Northern Arc Properties LLC, Altmar $22,750
Town of DeKalb: 110.25 acres, 4230 Route 11, Noah D. and Mattie M. Yoder, DeKalb Junction, sold to Eli J. and Elizabeth L. Yoder, DeKalb Junction $105,000
Town of Stockholm: 0.5 acres, 65 Livingston Road, Beth Ann C. Rice, West Stockholm, sold to Mathew R. and Jessica M. Carista, Ogdensburg $149,900
Town of Potsdam: 23 acres, 588 Bagdad Road, Estella G. Bray, Phoenix, sold to Eric and Samantha Medved, Potsdam $195,000
Town of Canton: 0.319 acres, 62 Miner St., Jennifer K. Forelli, Rye, sold to 62 Miner III LLC, Rye $96,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, 1025 County Route 50, Sally Mulvana, as guardian of Leah Weller, Malone, sold to Sally Mulvana, Malone $95,000
Town of Brahser: Parcel, 11 County Route 50, Sally Mulvana, as guardian of Leah Weller, Malone, sold to Sally Mulvana, Malone $65,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, 45 Murray Road, Sally Mulvana, as guardian of Leah Weller, Malone, sold to Sally Mulvana, Malone $77,000
Town of Madrid: 2 acres, 3665 County Route14, David F. Phillips, Madrid, sold to Jerry I. Bregg and Buaphan Pratheep, Norfolk $19,500
