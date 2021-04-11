The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 28, 2020:
Town of Russell: Parcel, part of turnpike lot 5, beginning on Russell Turnpike at common corner of lands owned by grantor and lands owned by Madelein Matthews, Jerry A. LaRock and Rogene M. LaRock, Russell, sold to Angela Marie Frisbee, Edwards $122,500
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, beginning in northerly margin of right of way of Black Lake Road at southwesterly corner of property purportedly owned by G. Gilmour, Adam M. Hazelton and Jacquelyn M. Hazelton, Ogdensburg, sold to Brad E. Dousharm, Holland Patent $169,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, beginning at northwest corner of Dora E. Barkley’s village lot, South Colton, on highway, Susan Willette, Johnson City, Tenn., sold to Larry Hudson and Joanne Hudson, Potsdam $27,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning on Potsdam-Hopkinton Road, south of intersection with west line of farm formerly owned by William E. Austin, Robert C. Dominy and Noelle M. Dominy, Potsdam, sold to Emikly A. Hall and Ryan R. Zeller, Potsdam $159,000
Town of Gouverneur: 25 acres, southerly side of Welch Road at intersection with southeasterly boundary of lands now or formerly of John H. Austin, Adam Kokinda, Lehighton, Pa., sold to Johnathan G. Morrow, Richville $7,000
Village of Norwood: 0.32 acres, northerly of Pine Street at southeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Kevin R. Williams and Vicky S. Williams, Jason T. Fregoe and Ashley M. Fregoe, Norwood, sold to Jesse R. Bradish and Kathryn E. Barrett, Madrid $85,000
Town of Norfolk: 1 acre, beginning on Old Market Road at intersection with south line of lands now or formerly of David O. and Darly Martin, David Heinick and Carol Heinick, Chester Springs, Pa., sold to Aaron M. Moschell and Katie L. Russell, Potsdam $119,000
Town of Colton: 0.37 acres, beginning on road leading from High Falls and Potsdam roads on westerly side of the river, easterly to High Falls Main Street, Terry S. Cochran, Colton, administratrix of estate of Anita L. Sampier, sold to Andrew J. Cochran and Alexis M. Cochran, Colton $68,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, beginning in southerly line of Maple Street at northerly corner of lot once owned by Jennie F. McNulty, Richard L. Merithew and Clarise Merithew, South Colton, sold to Danny J. Joslin Jr. and Susan L. Joslin, Massena $30,000
Town of Hopkinton: 9.984 acres, beginning on Jones Road at northwest corner of lands now or formerly of Neil W. Ladouceur, Robert Myers, Joseph Myers and Steve Cotter, Norwood, sold to Melvin W. Deon, Sodus $50,000
Town of Waddington: 0.698 acres, beginning in westerly boundary of McGinnis Road at southeasterly corner of Carl A. Blair lot, Jeff F. Burns and Victoria L. Burns, Waddington, sold to Megan E. Reynolds, Waddington $85,000
Town of Lisbon: 29.76 acres, in mile square 4 of fifth range, lot 7, beginning on highway at southwesterly corner of lot 7, Mario J. Guasconi, Lisbon, sold to Town of Lisbon $127,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 76 Hewittville Road, Marvin Lehman, Scio, sold to Clint J. Roberson, Canton $27,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, part of lot 19, beginning in southeaterly corner of lands of Lawrence and Jacqueline Hadley from Hadley’s northeasterly corner, Amy L. Law, Newmarket, N.H., sold to Michael V. Marsjanik and Meggan Marsjanik, Jarrettsville, Md. $210,000
Town of Massena: 0.96 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of Trippany Road at southeasterly corner of parcel conveyed to Lindsey R. Kennedy, Vance T. Fleury, Massena, sold to Laurel-Jo Czajkowski and Jay S. Czajkowski, Massena $55,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning in north line of Lisbon Avenue (formerly Jay Street) from intersection with east line of James Street, Natalie E. Gilmour King, Ogdensburg, sold to Zachary Sweeney, Munnsville $100,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 18 in Maple View, Jason S. Sosville, Douglasville, Ga., executor of estate of the late Judy A. Farnsworth, sold to Carol Smith, Massena $100,000
Town of Norfolk: 50 rods of land, beginning on highway leading from John Blanchard’s to village at Atwater Falls at intersection with county road running south, Julia A. O’Brien, Winthrop, executrix of estate of Harold J. Jenkins, sold to Brandon R. Levac, Chase Mills $115,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 29, 2020:
Village of Heuvelton: 0.664 acres, beginning on York Street at northwest corner of lands now or formerly of John P. Zeh III, Thomas R. Brown and Kathleen M. Brown, Heuvelton, sold to Ashley E. Dixon, Canton $159,000
Town of Fine: 0.73 acres, beginning in northwest corner of premises formerly known as Kate Ladd lot on highway, near Fine village leading from Fine to Harrisville, Virginia D. Thompson, Fine, sold to Richard V. Dowling and Charles Orr, Harrisville $35,000
Town of Brasher: 1 acre, beginning on Daly Road from northwest corner of farm lot 67, Nancy A. Smith-Hance, Brasher Falls, sold to Jack D. Smith and Kelly Jo Smith, Massena $97,000
Town of Gouverneur: 2.44 acres, beginning on Rock Island Road from northwesterly corner of 93.92 acre parcel conveyed to Albert M. Rowley and William H. Rowley, Mae G. Cryderman, Gouverneur, sold to Kristian C. Stowell and Tina M. Stowell, Gouverneur $35,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning on road leading from the Village of Potsdam on east side of river to Colton (Pierrepont Avenue Street) at northeast corner of land known as Elderkin burying ground, Paul E. Petroccione and Linda Petroccione, DeKalb Junction, sold to Matthew Allen Piercey and Natalie M. Giglio, Ogdensburg $80,500
Town of Parishville: 33.09 acres, easterly of Picketville Road, lot 30, Chris Crawford, Saranac Lake, sold to Alfred Conforti, Wantagh $20,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, 29 Cessna Drive, Tara A. Thivierge, Bedford; Leslie L. Thivierge, Bedford; Brian A. Thivierge, Potsdam; and Matthew A. Thivierge, Gabriels, sold to Matthew A. Thivierge, Gabriels $3,500
Village of Hammond: Parcel, beginning on intersection os School Street and Dunn Street, Donna P. Spooner, Hammond, sold to Arthur E. Howie III and Lori E. Howie, Hammond $30,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel 1: 5.56 acres, 9862 Rotue 37; Parcel 2: 9872 Route 37; and Parcel 3: 9890 Route 37, G&S Estates Partnership, Ogdensburg, sold to 9890Highway 37 Inc., Watertown $700,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Dec. 30, 2020:
Town of Colton: 1.345 acres, beginning on Route 56 west from intersection of westerly margin of Main Street (extended), Stephen W. Premo, individually and as trustee of Stephen W. Premo Living Trust, Colton, sold to Ronald S. Lashomb and Disa L. Lashomb, Murrieta, Calif. $135,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel, lot 12 on “Final Plat Riverside estates Subdivision Req.: Moose River Land Company, Premises Lassister Properties, Inc. L 1025 P 755,” being part of Great Tract 3, township 7, lots 169 and 172, Two H Realty LLC, Wallkill, sold to Glenn E. Latta Jr. and Christina L. Latta, Gouverneur $27,500
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning on southerly line of Grove Street, westerly from intersection of westerly line of Waverly Street, Glenn Villien and Bette Villien, Dickinson Center, sold to Charles R. Beach and Lynne Hunter Beach, Waldoboro, Maine $97,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 13, in block 18, Andrew K. Beaulieu, Massena, sold to Jamie M. Mickle, Massena $65,000
Town of Fine: Two Parcels, easterly half of North Shore River Lot 67 and lot 66 on map of Village of Wanakena and River Lots, Susan L. Washburn, Lancaster, Pa., sold to Richard B. Brown, Maryland $225,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel 1: 5 acres, beginning in northwesterly boundary of County Route 4 at southeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Michael W. Worden and Roberta M. Worden; and Parcel 2: 5.02 acres, beginning in northwesterly bounds of County Route 4 to southeasterly corner of Gutterson lot, Michael W. Worden and Robert M. Worden, Delmar, Michael W. Worden and Eoberta M. Worden, Delmar, sold to Korey Francis and Emily Davis, Ogdensburg $248,000
Town of Gouverneur: 8.42 acres, beginning in northerly margin of state highway running from the Village of Gouverneur to the Hamlet of Richville from concrete highway marker at southwest corner of 6 acre lot conveyed to Howard F. and Margorie Morse, Arlene N. Perrigo, Richville, sold to Wayne R. Scott and Debie L. Scott, Gouverneur $68,000
Town of Fowler: 4.07 acres, beginning on Country Club Road at intersection of westerly boundary of lands now or formerly of Drew Rumble, David J. Martin and Teresa D. Martin, Gouverneur, sold to Drew Rumble, Gouverneur $20,000
Town of Potsdam: 12.391 acres, beginning on Austin Ridge Road at southeasterly corner of 5.76 acre parcel conveyed to Karen Zayka and Troy Dubois, Jeffrey Robert and Amy Robert, Norwood, sold to Robert C. Dominy and Noelle M. Dominy, Potsdam $275,000
Town of Hammond: 10.86 acres, beginning on County Route 6 at easterly corner of lands now or formerly of Walter Proven, Ronald J. Tayler and Valerie D. Tyler, Henderson, Nev., sold to Richard Denicola, Hammond $25,000
Town of Pierrepont: 10 acres, beginning at northeast corner of Perry Bachellor lot along north line, Walter A. Rexford, Canton, sold to Mark S. Randall and Mary Catherine Randall, Canton $8,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 32 on map of Trotting Association Plot, Bradley S. Curtis, Montgomery, Texas, executor of the estate of the late George I. Curtis, sold to Mark S. Perry, Massena $30,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.31 acres, beginning in north bounds of Sisson Street marking southwest corner of land of Rose E. Alguire, Lisa Brown, Copenhagen, sold to Michael A. Vitalino, Potsdam $99,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.9 acres, beginning on Monkey Hill Road at intersection with Lee Road, Colleen Lynch, Ogdensburg, administrator of estate of the late Cody J. Holland, sold to Colleen Lynch, Ogdensburg; and Katherine Lynch, Waddington $22,500
Town of Massena: 3.229 acres, beginning in northwesterly bounds of North Main Street at northeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of The Spencer Agency LLC, Christine M. Moffitt, Massena, sold to Danielle Val Salgado and Mathew Edward Smoke, Hogansburg $121,000
Town of Parishville: 11.69 acres, beginning in southwest corner of Spencer Goodel’s land on Market Street, running east, Richard Reilly and Kimberly Reilly, LaCanto, Fla., sold to Matthew Smith and Kathleen Smith, Potsdam $74,500
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, beginning on Sylvan Falls Road where Leo Perry lands corner and run westerly, Patricia L. Exware, Potsdam; Deborah Bagnato, Potsdam, co-executrix of last will and testament of the late Edith A. Norman, sold to Kerry P. Oakes, Moira $73,500
Town of Madrid: 38.37 acres, beginning southeasterly of large elm tree at northeasterly corner of mile square 52, Bridget M. Wells, individually and as surviving spouse of the late Derrick F. Wells, Madrid, sold to Nathaniel Benware and Mindy Benware, Canton $200,000
Town of Massena: 0.94 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of North Racquette River Road from lands owned by Paul A. Deshaies, JMT Property Associates LLC, Massena, sold to Alicia Cofrancesco, Hamburg, N.J. $17,000
Town of Fine: Parcel 1: 234.07 acres, lots 20 and 21 in section 15, Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase; Parcel 2: 104.99 acres, beginning in northeast corner of lot 18 in section 14, Haile’s Survey; and Parcel 3: 123.66 acres, beginning at corner of lots 5, 6, 7 and 8, A&Z of Maitland Family Limited Partnership, Carson City, Nev.; Azizeddin Tejpar, Maitland, Fla.; and Robert P. Dewitt, Maitland, Fla., sold to Rensma Timberlands L.P., Titusville, Pa. $550,000
