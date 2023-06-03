The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 16, 2023:
Town of Louisville: Parcel, River Drive, Timothy J. Peets, Massena, sold to Thomas J. Tebo and Lorraine Salamon, Massena $20,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 1195 County Route 37, Reginald E. Francis III, Massena, sold to Nathaniel C. Francis, Massena $50,000
Town of Hammond: 33.3 acres, beginning on River Road at intersection with northeasterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Linda Tyree, Martin Brothers Farms LLC, Hammond, sold to Ronald F. Seeley, trustee of Ronald F. Seeley Revocable Trust, Canton, Ohio $83,500
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, 148 Coon Road and Coon Road, Ryan Michael Brewer and Ashley R. Brewer, Canton, sold to Brian L. Brewer, Canton $140,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 285 Brouse Road, Julie Varalli, Holley, sold to Matthew Robinson and Kaitlyn Robinson, Norwood $280,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1008 Pickering Street, Michael J. Lira, Ogdensburg, sold to Clark Joseph Dishaw Jr., Ogdensburg $36,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1115 Congress Street, Nikita Rebel Rickett, Ogdensburg, Tony Jay Montroy, Ogdensburg $10,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.905 acres, 86 Elm Street, Jeffrey Allen Gerrish, Potsdam, sold to Carson J. Smith, Canton $40,000
Town of Edwards: Parcel, 249 Talcville Road, Charles E. Burt, Gouverneur, sold to Quincie Jo Parker, Edwards $60,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office May 17, 2023:
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 66 North Gordon Street, Delores A. Story, Gouverneur, sold to George A. Tweedie, Gouverneur $75,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 70 William Street, Lucas A. Hayden and Staci Jo Hayden, Gouverneur, sold to John H. Brown and Kourtni L. Brown, Gouverneur $46,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 9 Bowers Street, Amanda Levalley, Norfolk, sold to Amber Fetterly, Lisbon $15,000
