The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 23, 2021:
Town of Massena: 1.37 acres, 663 Route 31C, Lou Ann Paquin, Hogansburg, sold to James J. Raymond Jr., Ephrata, Pa. $80,000
Town of Louisville: 0.375 acres, 5 Lincoln Drive, Geraldine Bolt, Fort Myers, Fla., administrator of estate of the late Christopher John Bolt, sold to Mouna Karam, Gladys Karam, Jeanne D’Arc Karam and Mona Lisa Karam, Ontario, Canada $45,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, 290 Ridge Road, Thomas M. Dumas and Barbara A. Dumas, Oswegatchie, sold to Justin Brackett, Gouverneur $105,000
Town of Edwards: 0.3 acres, beginning on northeasterly line of parcel on southerly shore of Cedar Lake, George Varghese and George Chechamma, Thornwood, sold to Matthew M. Kopchinski Sr. and Michelle R. Kopchinski and Marcus H. Kopchinski, Gouverneur; and Matthew M. Kopchinski Jr., Sumter, S.C. $9,000
Town of Fowler: 1.04 acres, 74 Chub Lake Road, Brady M. Fuller and Rachael K. Fuller, Gouverneur, sold to Michelle A. Fuller, Gouverneur $125,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 169 East Hatfield Street, Lori Lee Buckshot, Massena, sold to Wesley McGill and Lori A. Gilbert-McGill, Okeechobee, Fla. $225,000
Town of Fowler: 1 acre, Route 812, Amy D. Mashaw, Gouverneur, sold to Harold Wright and Christine Oglesby, New Windsor $2,000
Town of Pierrepont: 0.88 acres, 35 County Route 59, James M. Goliber and Sandra L. Goliber, Potsdam, sold to David A. Mariano, Canton $185,000
Town of Hermon: 106.17 acres, 623 Trout Lake Road, Neal C. Rose and Carol A. Rose, Hermon, sold to Brendan Lamb and Mara Lamb, Manchester, Conn. $270,000
Town of Hermon: Parcel, Water Street, Plunder House Realty LLC, Ogdensburg, sold to Lindsay M. Brown and Richard R. Chase II, Hermon $10,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 7808 Route 68, Chen Jiang, Qingdao City, China, sold to Allen Vernsey and Jordyn Vernsey, Ogdensburg $349,000
Town of Madrid: 0.625 acres, 3264 Route 310, Jennifer R. Raymo, executrix of estate of Daniel A. Raymo, Kathleen, Ga.; Scott A. Raymo, Bonita, Calif.; Lisa M. Vincent, West Sand Lake; Paul F. Raymo, St. Petersburgh, Fla.; Kevin J. Raymo, Maumelle, Ariz.; Michael W. Raymo, Seymour, Conn.; and William A. Raymo, Norfolk, sold to Charles Frego and Sheree Frego, Norfolk $90,000
Town of Pierrepont: 28 acres, 6304 County Route 24, Paulette S. Whalen, Colton, sold to Daniel Emburey and Tara Emburey, Potsdam $387,500
Town of Pierrepont: 5.23 acres, 351 Church Road, Crysten Weems, Colton, sold to Phillip L. Law Jr. and Pamela A. Law, DePeyster $20,000
Town of Russell: 1.11 acres, 763 County Route 17, Laura Lamere, Hermon, sold to Justin Caiazzo, Russell $40,000
Town of Brasher: 0.95 acres, 214 Dullea Road, Melissa Anne Bell, Massena, sold to Duane K. Clookey, Chase Mills $85,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 24, 2021:
Town of Massena: 65,090 square feet, 297 Route 37C, Twin Rivers Federal Credit Union, Massena, sold to Gwendolyn A. Gibbs, Massena $30,000
Town of DeKalb: 2.13 acres, Route 812, Connor J. Burt and Christy M. Burt, Gouverneur; and C.J. Burn Contractors Inc., Gouverneur, sold to Brandon G. Kelley and Hilary A. Kelley, DeKalb Junction $5,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 27 acres, beginning on Lisbon Road at westerly corner of lot conveyed to Arad Spooner, Levi A. Shetler and Mary J. Shetler, Heuvelton, sold to Levi E. Miller and Mattie L. Miller, DeKalb Junction $140,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.28 acres, 105 Johnstown Street, Scott G. Hay and Wendy J. Hay, trustees of The Hay Family Revocable Trust Agreement, Spring Hill, Fla., sold to Carri A. Bowhall, Gouverneur $76,500
Town of Fowler: 0.87 acres, 3197 Route 58, Tosha Tharrett, Hudson Falls, sold to Heidi Crook, Theresa $79,500
Town of Edwards: 2.5 acres, 990 County Route 23, Barbara L. Fenton, Edwards, sold to Christopher R. Altenberger, Canton $169,000
Town of Fowler: 1.5 acres, 3204 Route 58, Jason A. Bowhall, Gouverneur, sold to Thomas C. Hitchcock, Gouverneur $46,500
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 4804 Route 58, Ruby Douglas-Hess, Pulaski, sold to Ron White Jr., Philadelphia $69,000
Town of Colton: 0.821 acres, 42 Gulf Road, Dale W. Hutchins, Colton, sold to Karen Kraus, Colton $150,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel 1: 5.55 acres, beginning on at monument LI-107R in northerly boundary of Route 37; and Parcel 2: 4.2 acres, beginning at monument LI-107R in northerly boundary of Route 37, Aimee M. Dean, Lisbon, sold to Michael Flack and Kelsi Flack, Lisbon $260,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel, 202 Dillon Point Road, Peter Yeung, Ontario, Canada, sold to Robert Taylor and Dawn Taylor, Lyons $32,000
Town of Canton: 45.73 acres, 380 Irish Settlement Road, Mark E. Martinchek, Leroy; and Sally R. Martinchek, Cicero, sold to William J. Ramsey and Alexis M. Shelton, Pound Ridge $266,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, 2511 County Route 14, Craig A. Brown and Aeriel S. Brown, Canton, sold to BGRS Relocation Inc., Scottsdale, Ariz. $163,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, 2511 County Route 14, BGRS Relocation Inc., Scottsdale, Ariz., sold to Isreal A. Tyler, Canton $163,000
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, 1459 River Road, Paul E. Miller, DeKalb Junction, sold to Collin R. Burns, Morristown $15,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, 10320 Route 37, Michael Cummings, Madrid, sold to Michael Martin and Helena Martin, Lisbon $4,000
Town of Lisbon: 10.22 acres, beginning on Randall Road on southwest corner of lot 11, Paula McMahon, Ogdensburg, sold to Jonathan Lebel and Sarah Lebel, Ogdensburg $18,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 29, 2021:
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 584 County Route 40, Rebecca M. Siddon, Massena, sold to Daniel G. Holmes, Massena $52,000
Town of Fowler: 0.68 acres, 2939 Route 58, Brenda L. Sullivan, Gouverneur, sold to Rushton J. Dowling Sr. and Norine A. Dowling, Edwards $110,000
Town of Potsdam: 15.74 acres, 115 Regan Road, Peter R. Turner and Patricia J. Turner, Potsdam, sold to Andrew Haas and Jennifer Haas, South Colton $330,000
Town of Brasher: 6 acres, 133 Hopson Road, Tracy T. Billhardt and Mary E. Billhardt, Brasher Falls, sold to Kyle Summers and Jacki Summers, Baraboo, Wis. $184,000
Town of Russell: 2 acres, 352 Boyd Pond Road, Steven Hill, Canton, sold to East Stream Associates LLC, St. Regis Falls $170,000
Town of Louisville: 0.8 acres, beginning on south of River Drive from northwesterly corner of lot 6 on “Wilson Hill Subdivision,” Thomas Gramuglia and Dylan Stone, Massena, sold to Steven Mailhot and John P. Mailhot, Massena $30,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 31 in Maple View, Jill A. McKay, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; and Joan M. Zagrobelny, Sandwich, Mass., co-trustees of the Jere Zagrobelny Supplemental Needs Trust sold to Reese D. Jacobs, Hogansburg $62,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 12 Tamarack Street, Stacy M. Kinch, Massena, sold to Alley Thomas and Justin Thomas, Massena $51,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel 1: 25 acres, beginning in westerly bounds of lot 80 at northwesterly corner of land formerly under contract to Noah Perrin; Parcel 2: 99.08 acres, beginning on Parishville Turnpike at southerly corner of land formerly owned by Ira Perrin, Margaret J. Walrich, Liverpool; and Thomas C. Walrich, Dallas, Texas, sold to Ley Holdings LLC, Massena $100,000
Town of Rossie: 1.348 acres, 1367 County Route 3, Kevin W. Brown and Michele R. Brown, Hammond, sold to Payton A. Frisina and Crystal L. Wellington, Alexandria Bay $99,000
Town of Norfolk: 48 acres, beginning on southeasterly bounds of extension of Cook Street, Edward J. Harvey Jr. and Heather M. Harvey, Massena, sold to Christopher Cole and Tammy Cole, Massena $15,000
Town of Potsdam: 46.14 acres, beginning at intersection of McGinnis Road and County Route 35, Rudolph Schwartz and Arlene M. Schwartz, Waterloo, sold to Theodore J. Levison and Lisa R. Levison, Norwood $80,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 30, 2021:
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.9 acres, 4917 Route 812, Ashley E. Todd, Heuvelton, sold to Donald N. Wilms Jr. and Wendy S. Wilms, Hampton Bays $120,000
Town of Lisbon: 30 acres, beginning on corner of lots 1 and 2, along southerly line of lot 2, John M. Miller and Sarah Miller, Heuvelton, sold to Daniel J. Hitsman Jr., Lisbon $20,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 50 Sherwood Drive, Clarke A. Cole, Massena, sold to Anita L. Scott, Saratoga Springs $138,000
Town of Canton: 1.01 acres, 170 Judson Street Road, Isreal A. Tyler, Canton, sold to Jamal Taylor and Desiree Taylor, Canton $157,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.1 acres, 111 Albany Avenue, Katie A. King, Ogdensburg, sold to Jo Cadieux, Ogdensburg $50,000
Town of Lousiville: 2 acres, beginning on River Road at northwesterly corner of lot 85, Patrick J. Curran and Lori K. Curran, Massena, sold to Nathan Cox and Christopher Cox, North Bangor $20,000
Town of Louisville: 2.04 acres, 59 River Drive, Patrick J. Curran and Lori K. Curran, Massena, sold to Nathan Cox and Christopher Cox, North Bangor $620,000
Town of Potsdam: 85 acres, 6515, 6517 Route 11, Anthony W. Ormsby and Kathryn L. Ormsby, Canton, sold to Andrew Hurlbut and Elisha Hurlbut, Canton $195,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, Route 56, Leonard J. Laneuville, Massena, sold to Christina M. Wells, Whitney Point $1,500
