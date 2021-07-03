The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 2, 2021:
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, beginning at intersection of Rutland Railroad and Arnold Road, Gerald R. Martin, Ogdensburg, sold to Michael A. Carr, DeKalb Junction $12,000
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, 79A Mud Pond Road, David L. Rodkey, Littlestown, Pa., sold to Nichole T. Martin, Norfolk $205,000
Town of Canton: 1 acre, beginning on dirt road leading from Canton-Crary Mills Road to Canton-Pierrepont Road at intersection with Grannis Brook, Bucky’s Property Inc., Canton, sold to Mark Tiernan and Amy Tiernan, Canton $100,000
Village of Waddington: Parcel, lot 6 on “Fourteen Lot Subdivision of land of Joel M. Howard Trust, Village and Town of Waddington,” Virginia Carkner, individually and as surviving spouse of Philip M. Carkner, Livingston, Texas, sold to Troy F. Groebler and Erin F. Groebler, Waddington $20,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel 1: 8.78 acres, beginning on Selleck Road at southeast corner of lands now or formerly of Duane F. Stratton; Parcel 2: 30.6 acres, beginning on Selleck Road at northeast corner of lands formerly of Melissa Stratton; and Parcels 3, 4 and 5, beginning on Selleck Road at southwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Richard A. Carrier and Dianna M. Carrier, Kendall Taylor, Canton, sold to Brandon Shatraw and Jennifer Shatraw, Rockport, Texas $274,000
Town of Lawrence: Several parcels, 32.38 acres, 44.24 acres, 1.15 acres, 6.11 acres, 1.52 acres and 111.3 acres, Patrick M. Kilcoyne and Sheila J. Kilcoyne, Fort Ann, sold to Christopher C. White, Winthrop; Joshua C. White, Massena; and Levi D. White, Winthrop $85,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 5, 2021:
Town of Russell: Parcel, beginning on Downersville Road and County Route 27, French Konnexion, partnership with Steven French and Nancy French, Chase Mills, sold to Daniel Andress, Waddington $15,000
Town of Lisbon: Two Parcels, 10 acres off from lot 14 in mile square 5, 1st Range; and part of mile square 4 in 1st range, David T. O’Brian, Tupper Lake, sold to Christopher H. O’Brian and Rebecca M. O’Brian, Lisbon $3,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 6, 2021:
Town of Hammond: 0.1 acres, beginning on southeast side of private road known as Chapman Point Road at southwest corner of parcel conveyed to Raymond P. Budnick and Marlene J. Budnick, Connie A. Shoulette, Hammond, sold to Raymond P. Budnick and Marlene J. Budnick, Alpine $8,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.91 acres, beginning on East Main Street at southwest corner of lot formerly owned by Almond Barrell, Melvin T. Burns, Gouverneur, sold to David C. Geer, Watertown $130,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel 1: 0.48 acres, beginning on intersection of westerly boundary of Town Road and southerly boundary of right of way leading to property to the west; and Parcel 2: 0.01 acres, beginning in southeast margin of right of way and at northeast corner of second parcel in a deed to James R. Reed, Oak Point Lodges LLC, Guilford, Conn., sold to River Lodge LLC, Buffalo $470,000
Town of Clifton: 1.486 acres, beginning on northerly side of road from Newton Falls to Cranberry Lake at Cook Corners; 1 acre, beginning on northerly side of Newton Falls-Cranberry Lake Road from southwest corner of first parcel; together with right-of way, Robert Wayne Haynes, Cranberry Lake, sold to John Woods and Curtis Thomas, Raynham, Mass. $68,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 7, 2021:
Town of Parishville: 41.51 acres, lots 14 and 15 in township 13, beginning at northeast center of lot surveyed for Smith Kingsbury from St. Lawrence Turnpike Road, David Ayers and Colleen Ayeers, Parishville, sold to Don J. Bates and Deborah A. Bates, Bloomingdale $100,000
Town of Pitcairn: Parcel 1: 9.7 acres, section 211.002, block 1, lot 9.2; Parcel 2: 66 acres, section 211.002, block 1, lot 10.2; and Parcel 3: 22 acres, section 212.001, block 1, lot 32.4, Stephen T. Ford, Marlborough, Mass., sold to Douglas A. Ford, Jersey City, N.J. $42,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of northerly part of farm lots 7 and 8, section 1 of Van Soligen Tract, north side of Proctor Avenue, Matthew J. Weber and Kristine M. Weber, Ogdensburg, sold to Eugene Rothstein and Celeste Rothstein, Lakewood, Calif. $300,000
Town of Canton: 0.25 acres, beginning on road from Canton Village to Leighs Falls, in north line fence between Frank Paro’s lot and J. Newton’s land; 0.38 acres, beginning on road at most southerly corner of a lot formerly owned by Calista Clough; and 7.12 acres, beginning on rad from Canton Village to Leigh’s Falls at northeast corner of James Ellwood lot, Kyle T. Flanagan, Canton, sold to Bradley C. Stone, Canton $160,000
Town of Canton: 0.5 acres, part of mile square 8 and 9 of 7th range; and 0.5 acres, part of John W. Willson lot on road leading from Jerusalem Four Corners to DeKalb Junction, Nathan R. Pike and Kylie S. Pike, Canton, sold to Kyle T. Flanagan, Canton $105,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.584 acres, beginning in northerly line of Proctor Avenue from intersection with Old Lisbon Road, Gregg A. Mallette and Emily H. Mallette, Ogdensburg, sold to Rael Timothy Lange and Tracey Ann Brickell, Bethesda, Md. $230,000
Town of Lawrence: 0.77 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of Moira Road at southeasterly corner of O.A. Sullivan lot, Dennis R. Howard and Cheryl Howard, Farmington, sold to Brian LaBier and Miranda LaBier, North Lawrence $5,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 8, 2021:
Town of Stockholm: 20 acres, beginning on northerly line of Ogdensburg Railroad at intersection with westerly side of Skinnerville Road, Albert N. Schlabach and Lena A. Schlabach, Nicholville, sold to John N. Schlabach and Caroline P. Schlabach, Nicholville $13,000
Town of Stockholm: 1.47 acres, beginning in apparent southeasterly bounds of Route 11C at southwest corner of lands now or formerly of Town of Brasher, John Niles and Cynthia A. Niles, Potsdam, sold to Countryside Community Mobile Park Inc., Moira $75,000
Town of Hammond: 0.73 acres, beginning in northerly street line of Chapman Point Road at southwest corner of lands of Miller, Francis E. Maloney Jr., Kirkville, sold to Daniel E. Quail and Theresa A. Quail, Cortland $6,500
Town of DePeyster: 5.19 acres, beginning at northwesterly boundary of Route 184 at intersection with southwesterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Daniel J. Brown and Jodi L. Brown, Michael A. Johnson and Gudrun B. Johnson, Ogdensburg, sold to Michael S. Perkins and Amy M. Perkins, Canton $89,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 12, block 7, bounded by Water, Washington, Hamilton and Morris Street, Peter A. Bellinger, Ogdensburg, sold to Melissa L. Dawley, Lisbon $55,000
Town of Lawrence: Parcel, 1691 Route 11C, AT&T Communications of New York Inc., sold to Thomas and Shelley Goodrich, Brasher Falls $2,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 9, 2021:
Town of Madrid: Parcel, 202 Brady Road, Denise Maldonado and Mathew Hayes, Madrid, sold to Scott and Adena Fisher, Madrid $15,000
Town of Gouverneur: 56 acres, bound on north and northeast by lands owned by Bryan K. Perrigo and Brenda E. Perrigo and on southeast by lands owned by Emerald Greens LLC, Mose L. Shetler, Levi S. Shetler and Anna E. Shetler, Gouverneur, sold to Robert T. Kulp; Gouverneur; Chad M. Sharpe, Gouverneur; and Derek Hubbard, Gouverner $4,000
Town of Potsdam: 2 acres, beginning at intersection of Sweeney Road and line between John R. Horton Jr. and Donald W. Romlein and Diane M. Romlein, John R. Horton Jr., Potsdam; and Patricia L. Horton, Ogdensburg, sold to Ryan D. Fefee, Norwood $60,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, part of lots 22 and 30, beginning southeasterly from Belding lot line, Renee Cole, administratrix of estate of Andrew J. Marsjanik, Potsdam; Amy Lynn Law, Newmarket, N.H.; and Michael V. Marsjanik, Jarrettsville, Md., sold to Devin Johnathan Willis, Potsdam; and Mikayla Lee Marlow, Malone $93,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, beginning in southeasterly boundary in a deed recorded Nov. 2, 1940, along east bounds of Mosher property, Gwen E. Lebeau Bennett, South Colton, sold to Christopher J. Hubbard, South Colton $145,000
Village of Canton: Parcel, beginning in northeasterly corner of Barber lot at southwesterly corner of Batchelder lot, Richard E. Todd and Susan E. Todd, Canton, sold to Debra J. Gilson, Canton $73,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 15, map 2 of village lots filed by Massena Improvement Company in the St. Lawrence County Clerk’s Office in Canton, New York on June 17, 1905, Jesse R. Stowell and Nicole E. Stowell, Massena, sold to Ava D. Sierra and Andrew J. Finan, Manasquan, N.J. $84,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 12, 2021:
Town of Brasher: 1.5 acres, beginning on Quinell Road at northeast corner of Brian and Linda Brunelle lot, Jason Andersdon and Sharlann Diabo, Hogansburg, sold to Gerry Derouchie and Lisa J. Derouchie, Chase Mills $25,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 12, house 23, Belmont Street, block 36 on Map E-8938-I, Massena Savings and Loan, Massena, sold to Thomas J. Spinner, Massena $23,000
Town of Stockholm: 0.3 acres, beginning in southwest boundary of Route 420 at southeast boundary of lands now or formerly of Richard Phippen, Shelbie L. Ramsdell, West Chazy, sold to Danielle Lalone, Winthrop $68,500
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, lot 9 of Racquette Flow Subdivision, part of lots 23 and 24, township 6, Great Tract 2, Macomb’s Purchase, Brendan S. Mascarenhas and Kristy G. Mascarenhas, Farmington, Conn., sold to Charles K. Melucci and Theresa C. Melucci, Highland Mills $195,000
Town of Gouverneur: lot 55, second part of Barnard G. Parker’s Prospect Hill Addition to Gouverneur Village, Sharon Hill, Queensbury, sold to Andrea L. Bennett, Gouverneur $53,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 13, block 344, Alyssa R. Lowry, Ogdensburg, sold to Jerry F. Miller and Melissa A. Lalonde, Ogdensburg $191,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning at intersection of north bounds of Washington Street and east bounds of Franklin Street, Gerald E. Huttula and Deborah Huttula, Ogdensburg, sold to Randall F. Duncan, Ogdensburg $175,000
Town of Lisbon: 9.77 acres, beginning on Arnold Wagner Road at intersection with easterly boundary of Gore Tract, Backus Morning Star Inc., Ogdensburg, sold to Benjamin A. Sobon and Alexa R. Sobon, Ogdensburg $11,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, beginning in southwesterly corner of lot 4 of Hyde Park Subdivision at southeasterly corner of lot 6, Leroy Swamp, Massena, sold to Andrew C. Person, Hogansburg $119,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 1, block C of Forest Hills Subdivision, Michael Stockman, Swampscott, Mass., executor of estate of Laura A. Rawlins, sold to Leroy L. Swamp Jr. and Whitney Swamp, Massena $140,000
Village of Canton: Parcel, in mile square 4 of 6th Range, beginning at point in Grass River which is westerly angle of lot conveyed to Mary A. Sherwin, Jason A. Casey and Erin M. Casey, Canton, sold to David Scribner and Valerie Green, Warrenton, Va. $165,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 13, 2021:
Town of Louisville: 4.37 acres, beginning on gravel road traveling westerly from Patterson Road and northerly of Grasse River, Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Massena, sold to Nicole Thompson and Gregory Thompson, Waddington $75,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 2.56 acres, beginning at centerline of Route 37 at southeast corner of land of Peo, Frederick L. Schmidt and Carol M. Schmidt, South Pasadena, Fla., sold to Michael J. Tracy and Elizabeth K. Tracy, Watertown $145,000
Town of Hermon: Parcel, section/block/number 132.029-1-17, Joey R. Black, Russell, sold to Elizabeth A. Rathbun, Gouverneur $13,000
Town of DeKalb: 5.24 acres, beginning on County Route 17, at intersection with division line between lands conveyed to White Holdings LLC on west and Charles E. Maurer on east, White Holdings LLC, Rochester, sold to Donnell Arbold Ray, Arlington, Mass. $10,000
Town of Colton: 60 acres, beginning on highway leading from South Colton to plains at a point where another road intersects; 9.1 acres, beginning at hub in center of highway leading from South Colton to Plains Road; and 31.13 acres, beginning in town line between Colton and Parishville, northwest corner of Charles Mechams lot and southwest corner of L. Williamson lot, Mary Hebert, Heuvelton; Dominic Testani, Heuvelton; James Testani, Ogdensburg; and Victoria T. Sijon, Draper, Utah, sold to Vincent Durkee, Ogdensburg $2,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning on County Route 35 from Trout Brook, Randy M. Sauvie and Kim M. Sauvie, Potsdam, sold to Gary M. Throop and Catherine A.W. Throop, Potsdam; and Noah Throop, Brooklyn $45,000
Town of Lisbon: 1.71 acres, beginning on McBath Road at southwesterly corner of lands to be purchased by Peter and Carol Crosby, William E. Dashnaw and Shirley A. Dashnaw, Ogdensburg, sold to John W. Meigs and Kathleen M. Meigs, Homosassa, Fla. $110,000
