The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 14, 2023:
Town of Potsdam: 0.68 acres, 61 Route 72, Alexander L. Williamson and Samantha A. Gladle, Potsdam, sold to Gena C. Nelson, Norwood $245,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 7.12 acres, beginning on division line between Towns of Oswegatchie and DeKalb at intersection with southerly shore line of Oswegatchie River, Klaus W. Buzzi, Lake Mary, Fla., sold to Joseph A. Daniels, Potsdam $30,000
Town of Hammond: 2.94 acres, 212 County Route 1, Webster Road, Douglas A. Decker, Lowville; and Robert L. Decker, Adams, sold to Ian L. Paddock, Phoenix $6,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 170 Jefferson Avenue, Dalton J. Lottie, Nicholville, sold to Amy Lavigne, Massena $20,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 183 Blanchard Road, Denise M. Zevos, Potsdam, sold to Charles E. Vallance and Tracy Debien Vallance, Norfolk $234,000
Town of Parishville: 22.72 acres, part of 170 Picketville Road, Douglas A. Emlin, Parishville, administrator of estate of the late Belva A. Emlin estate, sold to Kevin M. Planty and Teresa I. Planty, Litchfield, N.H. $20,000
Town of Colton: Parcel, 13 Bay Road, Daniel E. Daugherty and Karyn L. Daugherty, Morrisonville, sold to Cory J. Varney and Patricia J. Varney, Potsdam $87,500
Town of Colton: 0.45 acres, 4809 Route 56, William Garvin, Prospect, Conn., sold to Jaimie L. Thomas, Canton $65,000
Town of Piercefield: 5.5 acres, beginning in southwesterly edge of right-of-way of road between Piercefield and Conifer from telephone pole PS-K1333, Jewitt W. Tarbox, Clifton Park, sold to Patti A. Stott, Bridgeport $3,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 20 Craig Drive, Jue Wang and Shuwei Zhang, Canton, sold to Allan Cox, Canton $230,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 4 acres, beginning on road leading from Heuvelton to Ogdensburg from northerly corner of W.I. Allen lot, A.J.’s Rental Property LLC, Heuvelton, sold to CFRP Inc., Waddington $160,000
Town of Stockholm: 3.326 acres, beginning on Old Market Road, southeasterly from intersection with Stockholm-Knapps Station Road, Sue L. Jackson, Potsdam, sold, to Carl J. Barney and Beth A. Chambers-Barney, Brushton $7,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 18 Madison Avenue, Susan A. Laba, Massena, executrix of estate of John G. Feeney, sold to Earl Renaud, Ontario, Canada $89,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 15, 2023:
Town of Stockholm: 19.31 acres, 95 Cook Road, Sean Castle, Norfolk, sold to Jeffrey Prashaw, Norwood $7,500
Town of Canton: 4.6 acres, 128 Cousintown Road, Kyle L. LaPoint and Ashley S. LaPoint, Hermon, sold to Bryan G. LaPoint, Auburn $42,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, 120 Randall Drive, Joelle Laffin, North Syracuse, sold to Matthew J. Burck and Carrie H. Burck, East Amherst $80,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 14 Larnard Street, Jing Qian, Palo Alto, Calif., sold to Zachary J. Hotaling, Potsdam $70,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 46 Woodlawn Avenue, Gary McGregor, Norfolk, sold to Mandy Phillips and Steven Phillips, Massena $5,000
Town of Edwards: 15.48 acres, beginning in northerly corner of pot from southerly shore of Cedar Lake, Harold W. Garbarino and Ellen V.C. Garbarino, Hendersonville, N.C., sold to Paul M. Toohey and Ruth T. Toohey, Edwards $1,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, 254 Lone Pine Road, Josette O. O’Rourke, Camden, sold to Randall C. Young and Patricia J. Young, Adams $400,000
Town of Fine: 1.04 acres, 203 Route 58, Carolyn A. Sovie, Fine, sold to Jason R. Bebee and Lynette M. Bebee, Star Lake $130,000
Town of Morristown: 50.5 acres, 585 Scotch Bush Road, Billy J. Hooper, Heuvelton, sold to Wayne A. Latham Jr., Ogdensburg $160,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 16, 2023:
Town of Edwards: 4.97 acres, tax map number 188.004-2-2, Kellen Bassette, Mexico, sold to Sedin Vukovic, Utica $12,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 115 Barnes Road, Judith N. Coleman, Potsdam, sold to Emily K. Zimmer and Karena Zimmer, Potsdam $60,000
Town of Massena: 0.22 acres, 196 Maple Street, Matthew Supernault, Massena, sold to Albert Warriner and Katie Lynn Miller, Massena $162,000
Town of Canton: 0.507 acres, 92 Judson Street, Alan J. Merrill, Canton, sold to Michael H. Tracy, Hermon $165,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning in east bounds of North Main Street at intersection with north bounds of Eliza Lockwood home lot, Marilyn J. Carr, Massena, sold to Hayssam Chaaban and Marcelle Kheir, Ontario, Canada $35,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 579A County Route 37, Crystal Lynn Stephenson, Massena, sold to Donald J. Beckstead, Massena $16,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel, 9400 Route 58, H. Kevin Thibert and Carolyn M. Thibert, Morristown, sold to Brendon M. Paquette and Laura Paquette, Morristown $250,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 360 Haig Road, Donald A. Bell and Kathrine J. Bell, Madrid, sold to Arnold E. Mack, Chase Mills $140,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in west bounds of Market Street with intersection by south bounds of Willow Street, Aubuchon Realty Company Inc., Concord, Mass., sold to Mukhtar H. Murshed and Auob Mosleh Algazali, Syracuse $425,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 970 Route 11, Frederick M. Easton and Nazzarena Easton, Gouverneur, sold to Jordan Countryman, Gouverneur $84,500
Town of Waddington: 0.273 acres, 62 Nell Manor Drive, Timothy T. Brady and Sharon L. O’Neil, Waddington, sold to Sarah A. Stone, Waddington $70,000
Town of Norfolk: 1.55 acres, 8 County Route 40, Kara L. Widrick, Camden, executrix of estate of Charles Grayson Noreault, sold to David Laplante and Mary Alice Laplante, Massena $200,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.56 acres, 65 North Main Street, Ronald LeRoux Jr. and Jessica LeRoux, Potsdam, sold to Donald A. Bell and Kathrine Bell, Madrid $122,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 17, 2023:
Town of Canton: 1.04 acres, 299 Meade Road, Jessica L. Zuhlsdorf, Canton, sold to Melissa Fobare and Adam Fobare, Rensselaer Falls $190,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 20 Martin Street, Jeremy Sosville and Leslie Robin, Massena, sold to Blake Gardner and Casey Gardner, Massena $125,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 8 Pine Street, Casey L. Gardner and Blake T. Gardner, Massena, sold to Pamela Baase, Massena $74,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 252 Center Street, Wendy D. Labelle, Massena, sold to Bonnie Taylor, Massena $55,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 29 Cornell Avenue, Janice Crowe, Norwood, executrix of estates of Thomas W. Pratt and Ronald L. Pratt, sold to Curtis Pensom, Ontario, Canada $65,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 18, 2023:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 11 Riverside Parkway, Chris Booras, Massena, sold to Robert D. Frost and Jennifer L. Frost, West Haven, Conn. $225,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, 197 West Cotter Road, Alan Michael Deon, Brasher Falls, sold to Stuart James Legacy and Malinda Gonyea, North Bangor $104,000
Town of Waddington: 0.85 acres, 27 St. Lawrence Crescent, Kevin D. Acres and Phyllis M. Acres, Waddington, sold to Theodore Lindsay and Margaret Lindsay, Waterbury, Vt. $565,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 26 Monroe Parkway, Christopher R. Robinson, Vergennes, Vt.; Tamra L. Augostino, Winthrop; Sherri L. Barber, North Hartland, Vt.; and Amy S. Raymond, North Hartland, Vt., sold to Elizabeth Ann Brown and Kyle Alan Brown, Potsdam $99,500
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, in Great Lot 3 of Tibbitts Tract, lot 4 on “Map of a Subdivision of the Land of the Trustees of the Farrand Land Trust for the purpose of Distribution to Family Members and Land Swap,” John C. Farrand, Ogdensburg, sold to Dustin Mitchell, Wynantskill $50,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.198 acres, 4 Morris Street, Lawrence A. Connelly, Colton, sold to Nancy Demo, Victor $153,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.