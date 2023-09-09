The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 21, 2023:
Town of Massena: 0.32 acres, 8 Erwin Avenue, Barney E. Sieradski, Massena, sold to Hayssam Chaaban and Marcelle Kheir, Ontario, Canada $80,000
Town of Clifton: 1.4 acres, 10 Chair Rock, Aaron Arthur Love and Tamara June Love, Saranac Lake, sold to Robert Rabe and Bethany Rabe, Yardley, Pa. $480,000
Town of Waddington: 1.62 acres, 160 Randall Road, Brian A. Bouchey, Waddington; and Susan M. Bouchey, Lisbon, sold to Alexander L. Williamson and Samantha A. Williamson, Potsdam $345,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 810 Hamilton Street, Eric Robert Haynes, Ogdensburg, sold to Amber L. Farrand, Ogdensburg $109,000
Town of Brasher: 10 acres, 169 Leary Flint Road, Daniel Depoalo, Hudson, Fla., sold to Kathleen Perry and Dennis L. Perry, Saucier, Mo. $60,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.02 acres, beginning at intersection of easterly boundary of Seymour Street with northerly boundary of Knox Street, Charles Foster, Ogdensburg, sold to Steven and Kylie Morrow, Ogdensburg $2,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 2 Linden Street, Kimberly M. Stewart, Massena, sold to McCartney J. Countryman and Megan E. Hebert, Massena $127,500
Town of Fine: 1.5 acres, 33 Aldrich Road, James J. Flynn, Constantia, sold to Michael J. Shanahan II, Watertown $20,000
Town of Louisville: 0.45 acres, 5 Kensington Place, Edmund Porter Waters Jr. and Michelle L. Waters, Massena, sold to James R. Floyd, Stevensville, Mont. $323,000
Town of Massena: 0.17 acres, beginning in northerly boundary of Center Street from intersection of southeasterly boundary line of Willow Street, Peter T. Devine and Sheri L. Devine, Massena, sold to High Cap NY LLC, Elk Grove, Calif. $200,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 5.01 acres, beginning in south boundary of lands now or formerly of the People of the State of New York at south boundary of Route 37, Paul Beamish, Ogdensburg, sold to Larry Joseph Beaulieu and Kim Eve Beaulieu, Ogdensburg $50,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 5.01 acres, beginning in southeast boundary of Route 37 at northwest corner of parcel now or formerly of Christopher B. and Gloria H. Acker, Michael D. Beamish, Ogdensburg, sold to Larry Joseph Beaulieu and Kim Eve Beaulieu, Ogdensburg $50,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 22, 2023:
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 438 Perrin Road, Claudia W. O’Shea, Russell, sold to Bradley F. Jerome and Kelly J. Jerome, Potsdam $28,000
Town of Potsdam: 35.3 acres, 82 Smith Road, James F. Eller and Anna B. Eller, Potsdam, sold to John W. Ozard and Blanche E. Town, Canton $315,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 35 Sisson Road, Larry Osoway, Madrid, sold to Wayne French, Russell $15,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 592 Lovejoy Road, Clinton Frantz IV and Danyelle C. Frantz, Pocono Manor, Pa., sold to Michael J. Coffman and Kim C. Coffman, Hammond $142,500
Town of Colton: 2.15 acres, 77 Pine Road, Joan F. Mentley, Canton; and Ruth C. Mentley, Lafayette, La., sold to Patrick A. Oakes and Victoria A. Oakes, Potsdam $28,500
Town of Hopkinton: 25.53 acres, 452 Fletcher Road, Timothy W. Snickles, Saranac Lake, sold to Mark J. Hughes and Heather C. Connelly-Hughes, Hannawa Falls $54,000
Town of Lawrence: 38.5 acres, 3453 Route 11B, Timothy D. Schiltz, Williamson, Ky., sold to Joshua R. Venne, Henrico, Va. $130,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 1217 Route 420, Donald L. Premo and Linda L. Premo, Brasher Falls, sold to Darren Gamache and Denise Gamachem, Weedsport $262,000
Town of Morristown: 2.695 acres, beginning on Morristown to Ogdensburg road (Route 37), David J. Goldie and Wendy J. Goldie, Ogdensburg, sold to Stoneybrook G.C. LLC, Helena $240,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 23, 2023:
Town of Fine: 0.25 acres and 0.75 acres, 10 Aldrich Road, private, Walter H. Perry Jr. and Catherine A. Perry, Redwood, sold to Robert R. Bourquin and Sharon D. Bourquin, Clayton $12,500
Town of Lawrence: 12.992 acres, beginning on Denton Road at northwesterly corner of Jeremy R. Novaro lot, Venture Vest LLC, Chase Mills, sold to Mary Pat Filbert, Lockport $40,000
Town of Massena: 1 acre, 54 Cook Street, Renee Cole, administratrix CTA of estate of the late Everett P. Revier, sold to Karic A. Millbaugh, Madrid $25,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 14875 Route 37, Vickie J. Dillon-Czyz, Massena, sold to Walter Bishop and Barbara Bishop, Massena $155,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, lots 18, 20, 22 and 24 of Cottage Lots in Harewood, Mary Tesmer, Watertown, sold to Robert Rabe and Bethany Rabe, Yardley, Pa. $42,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 63 Highland Avenue, Minh Cong Ly and Tuyet Kim Huynh, Massena, sold to Haydn E. Demers-St. Hilaire, Brasher Falls $115,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.425 acres, 16 Garden Street, Ryan Douglas Brown, Hanover, Md., sold to Monica Ellen Simon and Otis E. Simon, Canton $194,500
City of Ogdensburg: 0.372 acres, 907 Hamilton Street, Ty W. Smith, Ogdensburg, sold to Morgan M. Moore and Tyler A. Moore, Ogdensburg $118,500
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.51 acres, beginning in south boundary of lands now or formerly of the People of the State of New York and south boundary of Route 37, Allyse C. Pierce, Ogdensburg; Austie E. Claxton, Heuvelton; and Cheryl M. Claxton, Ogdensburg, sold to Broc L. Spencer-Morley, Ogdensburg $139,000
Town of Fine: 0.86 acres, 97 Youngs Road, Gerald Smith, Colton, sold to Zachary Finley, Heuvelton $1,300
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1021 New York Avenue, Joshua A. Holden, Ogdensburg, sold to Russell West, Ogdensburg $125,000
Town of Lisbon: 15.5 acres, 25 Maiden Lane Road, Patrick M. Murphy and Anthony John Foti, Lisbon, sold to Jennifer Lee Drew, Ogdensburg $20,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.