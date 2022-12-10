The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 22, 2022:
Town of Massena: 0.5 acres, 2202 Route 420, John and Elizabeth A. Plourde, Massena, sold to Ethan J. Plourde and Katherine A. Havican, Massena $28,000
Town of Parishville: 1.175 acres, 28 Catherinesville Road, North Country Savings Bank, Canton, sold to Morgan A. Cornell, Parishville $55,000
Town of Fowler: 10 acres, beginning on road from Fullerville to Little York where water runs across road sluiceway, Timothy J. Webster and Ashley A. Webster, Gouverneur, sold to Timothy W. Reynolds, Gouverneur $210,000
Town of Pitcairn: 0.75 acres, beginning on highway leading to Fullerville, southerly of lot 132, Phillip A. Halladay and Rosemarie Halladay, Hammond, sold to Michael Bray, Lowville $9,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 630 Caroline Street, William O’Reilly and Maxine O’Reilly, Ogdensburg, sold to Catherine M. Gordecki, Brier Hill $81,500
City of Ogdensburg: 0.053 acres, 814 Ford Avenue, Amy Kelso, Ogdensburg, sold to Deisree L. Kelso, Ogdensburg $69,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 56 Roosevelt Avenue, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Philadelphia, Pa., sold to Bruce Benoir and Tara Klyszeiko, Leesburg, Fla. $41,500
Town of Russell: 3.58 acres, beginning in northwesterly corner of lot 74 at intersection with Boyd Pond Road, East Stream Associates LLC, St. Regis Falls, sold to Scott Haas and Tammy Cunnington, Maidstone, Vt. $17,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 9 Amherst Road, Patricia L. Kellogg, Massena, sold to Larry I. Monacelli Jr., Massena $90,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 2121 Knox Street, Michael S. Trickey, Cleveland; and Christopher A. Boprey, Ravena, sold to Joseph J. Advensky III, Ogdensburg $58,000
Town of Edwards: 3.42 acres, 8 Cedar Lake Road, Delmar F. Bleiler and Jeanne G. Bleiler, Odessa, sold to Brian Eugene Bleiler and Loueda B. Bleiler, Odessa $60,500
Town of Hermon: Parcel, beginning on Trout Lake Road at southeast corner of lands now or formerly of Clasude Carpenter, Lianne J. Mann and Travis L. Mann, Hermon; and Frederick D. Reed, Hermon, sold to Gebarten Acres Real Estate Holding LLC, Hermon $112,000
Town of Canton: 0.2 acres, 16 Lincoln Street, Michael P. Farley and Barbara C. Phillips-Farley, Canton, sold to Christopher J. Brandy and Kiri P. Brandy, Canton $112,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.25 acres, 21 Pleasant Street, Andre G. Mount and Sarah A. Carsman, Potsdam, sold to Emily M. Patraw and Jordan R. Patraw, St. Regis Falls $185,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel 1: Sullivan Road; and Parcel 2: 82A,B Gulf Road, Anna Tracy, trustee of Pierce Living Trust, South Glens Falls, sold to Nathan C. Terry and Kassandra R. Augustine, Copenhagen $220,000
Town of Fine: 0.34 acres, 2394 and vacant lot Route 3, Virginia D. Thompson, Harrisville, sold to William B. Reid, Lake Clear $125,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel 1: 2.25 acres, 1461 County Route 22; and Parcel 2: 1.56 acres, 3579 Route 58, Tripp Fuels LLC, Gouverneur, sold to Glider Oil Company, Pulaski $465,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 23, 2022:
Town of Macomb: 270.3 acres, 129 and 129A Robinson Road, Richard H. Spaulding, North Bangor, sold to Carson Gates and Elaina Gates, Gouverneur $140,000
Town of Massena: 0.176 acres, 58 Ames Street, Brandy Matejcik, Massena, sold to Jessica Hill, Massena $70,000
Town of Colton: 0.5 acres, 5 Number 9 Road, Jared M. LaBrake, Colton, sold to Shane Rheaume and Kylee Jo Deon, Norfolk $58,000
Town of Canton: 1.51 acres, 145 Janes Road, Randy R. Radway and Doreen Radway, Canton, sold to Barbara A. Miesch and Anne Migs Ross, Canton $120,000
Town of Morristown: 0.82 acres, 604 Gouverneur Street, Terry Remington and Marijean Remington, Canton, sold to Elizajane I. Hamilton and Sebastian J. Quintillani, Ogdensburg $133,500
Town of Pierrepont: 0.58 acres, 9 Coney Island Drive, Eugene H. Cross and Sally Cross, Ocala, Fla., sold to Shannon Sullivan, Canton $315,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 1733 County Route 35, Amanda R. Sullivan, Canton, sold to Samuel T. Barclay and Tiffany Lamica, Brushton $91,000
Town of Russell: 0.55 acres, 7 Maiden Lane, David M. Dodd, Goodlettsville, individually and as executor of estate of the late Idalene D. Dodd, sold to Richard L. Dafoe III and Ticia J. Dafoe, Russell $52,500
Town of Canton: 0.14 acres, 30 Riverside Drive, Village of Canton sold to Denwall LLC, Canton $20,500
Town of Madrid: 0.8 acres, 829 Ruddy Road, Ellan M. Smith, Norfolk, sold to Steven Jeffrey Lind and Anne Launt, Melbourne, Fla. $50,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, 183 County Route 29, Gary P. Collins, Rochester, sold to Matthew J. Stone, Canton $235,000
Town of Hermon: Parcel, lot 4, “Map of Survey Prepared for Christmas & Associates Inc., formerly Property of Leader & Kraker Parcels to be Conveyed in the Town of Hermon, County of St. Lawrence, State of New York,” Michael W. Trapp and Julie L. Trapp, DeKalb Junction, sold to Matthew D. Strauss and Tricia M. Strauss, Ontario $85,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 26, 2022:
Town of Stockholm: 10 acres, beginning on Mahoney Road at southwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Kyle James Martin and Tiffany Lee Martin, Brad T. Lincoln, Winthrop, sold to Kyle Martin and Tiffany Martin, Winthrop $10,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 8.82 acres, 7858 Route 68, Long Tan, Qing Dao, China, sold to Michael Montalvo, Ogdensburg $500,000
Town of Parishville: 0.6 acres, 1114C Raquette River Road, James P. Gilchrist and Molly J. Gilchrist, Bonita Springs, Fla., sold to Jacalyn Green and Robert Tschirhart, Naperville, Ill. $300,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 10 Post Road, James R. Meenan and Joy T. Meenan, Colton, sold to Bret Q. Martin and Cindy L. Martin, Gouverneur $77,000
Town of Massena: 1.39 acres, 208 Maple Street, Priti Vijaykumar Mandalaywala, Massena, sold to William J. Miller and Diane I. Miller, Massena $296,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, 35 Big Island Drive, Charles Hollis Jr. and Meredith Hollis, Ogdensburg, sold to Jessicalee Hollis, Ogdensburg $300,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, 4365 Route 3, Jeffrey Durham and Ashley Durham, Watertown, sold to Jacob Provost, Star Lake $80,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, 1081 County Route 60, Tiffany A. Swinyer, Newton Falls, sold to Morton A. Swinyer and Lauren A. Swinyer, Newton Falls $30,000
Town of Madrid: Parcel, 344 Hunter Road, Sandra Jensen, Ogdensburg, sold to Bruce T. Smith Jr., Potsdam $169,000
Town of Pierrepont: 4.45 acres, beginning on River Road at northwest boundary of lands now or formerly of Michael Ward and Alicia J. Strutton, Michael K. Ward, Potsdam, sold to Michael O’Garro and Eleazar O’Garro, Potsdam $30,000
Town of Lisbon: 1.56 acres, 9596 Route 37, Donald M. Duprey, Ogdensburg, sold to Jessica Martina and Michael R. Martin, Ogdensburg $45,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 17 Drumlin Drive, Erin Schiller, Hanover, Mass., executor of last will and testament of the late Gerald L. Regan, sold to Everett Scanlon, Potsdam $150,000
Town of Potsdam: Several parcels, Paul M. Blevins and Duane F. Blevins, individually and as sole general partners of Blevins Realty Partnership, Potsdam, sold to John L. Blevins Realty Inc., Potsdam $1,000,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 27, 2022:
Town of Colton: 0.39 acres, 78 Sunset View Lane, Francis Wangler and Kim Wangler, Boone, N.C., sold to Jonathan L. Hunkins and Christine E. Hunkins, Norwood $229,500
Town of Massena: 0.9 acres, 11 Roosevelt Road, Jason J. Bartholomew, Massena, sold to Bransen C. Kinnear and Morgan Casella, Massena $142,000
Town of Russell: 5.85 acres, Boyd Pond Road, East Stream Associates LLC, St. Regis Falls, sold to Fred Baita and Carol Baita, Fruitland Park, Fla. $46,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 297 Sykes Road, Leo J. Wilson, Norfolk, sold to Michael A. Hendrick, Canton $55,500
Town of Potsdam: 2 acres, 52 Adams Road, Susan M. Hart, Norwood, sold to Ronald Clark and Penny Clark, Norwood $187,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 6 Maple Street, Bonnie Davey, Norfolk; and Neil Cassada II, Norfolk, sold to Jade E. Varney, Chase Mills $45,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcels, 11 and 12 Cottage Street, John E. Mccauley, Malone; and Amy L. Mccauley, Potsdam, sold to Samuel Haenel and Kimberly Ingold, Canton $90,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 511 Pleasant Avenue, April L. Mashaw, Ogdensburg, sold to Stephen J. Morrison and Carly D. Morrison, Ogdensburg $115,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 414 Cedar Street, Tanvir Ahmed and Farhana Rahman, Ogdensburg, sold to Kevin Anthony Siracusa, Hammond $75,000
City of Ogdensburg: Two parcels, 221 Proctor Avenue, Joshua A. Caruso, Ogdensburg; and Joan K. Caruso, Canton, sold to Benjamin Buckley and Caitlin Smyth, Ajo, Ariz. $290,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 170 State Street / 812, Martha J. Thompson, Canton, sold to Jerret J. Piercey, Ogdensburg $12,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 7320 Route 37, Edward J. Savage and Sandra L. Savage, Ogdensburg, sold to James M. Corbett and C. Yvonne Corbett, Apache Junction, Ariz. $70,000
Town of Parishville: 33.85 acres, beginning on Hanson Road at northeasterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Ted A. Dominy and Susan E. Dodds, Adon Farms Real Estate Holding Partnership, Potsdam, sold to Trevor N. Dunning, Brasher Falls; and Jennifer Sisto, Potsdam $28,000
Town of Lawrence: 0.83 acres, 3376 A B Route 11 B, James G. Gann and Michelle E. Gann, Potsdam, sold to Victoria Yusko, Gloversville $52,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 17 Bayley Road, Nancy Palmisano, Jacksonville, Fla.; David Derouchie, Liverpool; Amy J. Ladue, Oswego; and Joan F. Derouchie, Oswego, sold to Jason Bartholomew, Massena $95,000
