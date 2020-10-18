The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 29, 2020:
Town of Brasher: 0.3125 acres, beginning at southeast corner of lot 3 on west side of St. Regis River, Christopher C. White and Patricia S. White, Winthrop, sold to Peter M. Thomas, Brasher Falls $85,500
Town of Brasher: 53 acres, portion of lots 1 and 2 according to Beaman’s survey, Arnold E. Mason, Brushton, sold to Paul H. George, Malone $30,000
Town of Fine: Parcel 1: 53 Front Street; and Parcel 2: 12 Front Street, Lester C. Allen, trustee of Lester C. Allen Living Trust; and Stephen W. Moyer, trustee of Stephen W. Moyer Living Trust, Syracuse, sold to Michael K. Greenwald and Kathryn J. Greenwald, Silver Spring, Md. $264,000
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, beginning at intersection of Brown Road and Hanson Road, Shirley A. Gardner, Potsdam, sold to Rebecca A. Ryan, Colton $67,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 211 Bayley Road, Bank of America NA, Plano, Texas, sold to Kevin Roveda, Brooklyn $7,500
Town of Lisbon: 1.63 acres, northwest of Route 37 and southeast of St. Lawrence River in Great Lot 2 of Tibbitts Tract, Thomas C. Toole and Lisa M. Toole, Ogdensburg, sold to Scott M. Wright and Amy K. Wright, Ogdensburg $335,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, 45 Fenton Street, Lee J. Robinson, individually and as power of attorney for Shirley L. Robinson, Parish, sold to Devin Matice and Kelsey Ruddy, Gouverneur $88,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 30, 2020:
Town of Norfolk: 1.1 acres, 1902 County Route 38, Michael F. Wilson, Nicholville, sold to Cecile Roy, Norfolk $50,000
Town of Hermon: Parcel, beginning on Miles Road at northeast corner of parcel sold to Paul Edward Perkins and Marion M. Perkins, Craig D. LaPoint and Toni Kelly LaPoint, Carthage, sold to Roxanne E. Johnson, DeKalb Junction $45,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, lot 310 on “Wilson Hill Area, Power Authority of the State of New York” map, Shanta Goswami, Massena, sold to Stefan Dufresne, Brasher Falls; and Leo Dufresne and Diana Dufresne, Massena $175,000
Town of Lawrence: 51.05 acres, beginning at road or highway northerly from southerly bounds of Great Lot 38, Joseph A. Neault Jr. and Sharon Ann Neault, Brasher Falls, sold to Shawn P. Furgison, Canton $47,000
Town of Waddington: 0.66 acres, beginning from New York State Power Authority Monument WA 67, Diane Kennedy, Massena, sold to Donald R. Lafave, Brasher Falls $100,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, beginning in westerly bounds of Buck Road, Ricky A. Middlemiss and Mary S. Middlemiss, Allenhurst, Ga., sold to Jennifer Middlemiss, Madrid $15,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 31, 2020:
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning on Leroy Street at southwesterly corner of land formerly owned by O.B. Coit, John R. Ellis and Marsha L. Baxter, Potsdam, sold to Philip T. Pienkos and Laurie K. Lavine, Lakewood, Colo. $223,000
Town of Pierrepont: 0.55 acres, beginning at northwest corner of lot 6 from northeast corner of Caswell residence lot, Richard J. Countryman and Cheryl A. Countryman, Ogdensburg, sold to Michael K. Ward, Potsdam $20,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, between lots 23 and 24 in Maple Hill Subdivision, LMS Enterprises of Canton LLC, Canton, sold to Village of Canton, Canton $2,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 29 on map of Highland Park Subdivision, Aaron Wanke, Massena, sold to Christina M. Smutz, Massena $99,000
Town of Stockholm: 1 acre, southwesterly of Route 420 in mile square 11, Ray Gardner and Barbara Gardnery, Brasher Falls; and Joseph Januszeski, Brasher, sold to Joseph Januszeski, Brasher $2,000
Town of Morristown: 24.58 acres, 3966 Route 37, John Trent Porter, Pekin, Ind., sold to Elizabeth J. Porter, Ogdensburg $36,000
Town of Stockholm: 11.93 acres, 1115 Route 420, Adrian Vielhauer, Brasher Falls, Noah J. Beckstead, Massena, sold to Alex J. Ploof, Massena $38,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, southerly third of lot 4 in block 23, bounded on east by Patterson Street and on west by Hamilton Street, Thomas F. Kilian and Mary Lou Kilian, Ogdensburg, sold to Meagan E. Lalonde, Ogdensburg $93,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 516 County Route 39, Beverly A. Kerry, individually and as surviving spouse of Christopher A. Kerr, Massena, sold to Nicholas R. Johnston and Katrina M. Martin, Massena $120,000
Town of Stockholm: 0.96 acres, beginning at northeast boundary of parcel now or formerly of Robert F. Oakes and in southeast boundary of County Route 48, John Peter Clary, Norwood, sold to Tylor G. Reynolds and Ashley jo Deon, Norfolk $10,000
Towno f Louisville: Parcel, beginning in south bounds of Kingsley Cross Road from west line of Town Line Road, David P. Seguin and Sandra L. Durgan, Massena, sold to Darian J. Hines and Ginelle M. Gardner, Massena $15,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 3, 2020:
Town of Lawrence: Parcel, beginning on State Highway leading from Brasher Falls to North lawrence at westerly line of old road leading southerly to Rutland Railroad, Steven More, Grand Isle, Vt.; and Timothy A. Parizo and Dolores D. Parizo, Grand Isla, Vt., sold to Steven More and Desiree Blanchard, Grand Isle, Vt. $15,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, easterly 79 feet of lot 4 and westerly 3 feet of lot 5 in Block D, William Perkins, White Plains; and Gregory Perkins, Charlestown, Mass., Lori Eagles Snyder, Massena $65,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, phase III, Lot 3 of Rivercrest Terrace Subdivision, Betty Starks, Massena, sold to Vincent George and Karen George, Massena $175,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, lot 7 on the Lake Shore Lots of Laura Zoller Farm, Matthew E. Draper and Erin M. Draper, Potsdam, sold to Richard Rakitis, Seal Beach, Calif. $106,000
Village of Massena: 0.14 acres, lots 3 and 4 and easterly half of lot 5, block 17, on Map E-0930-I, Judith A. Spriggs, Massena, sold to Roy Edward Brothers II and Amanda Ann Brothers, Winthrop $75,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 4, 2020:
Town of Canton: 0.62 acres, 16 College Street, Andrew W. Silver and Julie M. Silver, Canton, sold to Thomas C. McGregor and Donna M. McGregor, Hopewell Junction $290,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, east third of township 17, beginning at division corner between north and south parts of lot 28, Margaret A. Grow, individually and as surviving spouse of Paul D. Grow, Albany, sold to Mighty Pine Development LLC, Brasher Falls $69,500
Town of Hermon: 0.47 acres, beginning on Jefferson Street at E.H. Green’s southwesterly corner, Janet R. Dusharm, Richville; and Lorraine M. Dusharm, Auburn, sold to Richard Knox and Jill Knox, Russell $2,000
Town of Fine: 58.82 acres, easterly of Route 3 in lots 13 and 18, Jeffrey T. Durham and Ashley D. Durham, Harrisville, sold to Dustin M. Auger and Kimberly J. Auger, Scottsville $110,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel 1: 41 East Shore Road; and Parcel 2: East Shore Road, Mark W. Bigarel, Denver, Colo.; Brenda L. Dean, Canton; and Barbara L. Cook, Gouverneur, sold to Roger L. Riutta and Sarah A. Riutta, Gouverneur $176,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of lot 4 in block 29 on map of Village of Ogdensburg, Sue Ella Phillips-Watson, Hammond, sold to Corona Investors LLC, Bronx $68,000
Town of Pitcairn: 8 acres, beginning on County ROute 26 at intersection with Garrison Road, Gerard Caron and Mary Caron, Harrisville, sold to James Vredenburgh and Erin Vredenburgh, Wallkill $115,000
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, beginning in northerly property line of Chauncey H. McQueer at southeasterly corner of parcel taken by New York for the improvement of Richville-DeKalb Junction Part 2, State Highway, Phyllis A. Gilbert, DeKalb Junction, sold to James Gattuso, DeKalb Junction $125,000
Town of Massena: 1.57 acres, beginning on North Raquette River Road west of intersection with west boundary lands now or formerly of Anthony Sullivan and Sally Sullivan, Ronald C. Durant, Massena, sold to Brandy Rushlow, Massena $60,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel 1: beginning on southerly line of Proctor Avenue easterly from southeasterly corner of John Street; and Parcel 2: 0.345 acres, in farm lots 4 and 5 in section I of VanSolingen Tract, Scott Wright and Amy Wright, Ogdensburg, sold to Patricia Nisco, Ogdensburg $173,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 4 in block 6, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Madison L. Scuton, Massena $31,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.018 of an acre, bounded by Slab City Road, Taylor E. Mustizer and Sari N. Rufa, Potsdam, sold to Nathan Bradley Arquiett and Racheal Arquiett, Winthop $101,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 5, 2020:
Town of Hopkinton: beginning on French Hill Road at intersection of easterly bounds of Boice lands, Jeffrey A. Crump, St. Regis Falls, Robert J. Crump, Potsdam, Lori A. Grant, Norwood, Gary P. Crump Jr., North Lawrence, and Greg P. Crump, St. Regis Falls, hairs at law and next of kin of the late Wynona I. Crump, sold to Jeffrey A. Crump, St. Regis Falls $20,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 29 in block 46 of “Homecroft Property Map,” Cynthia R. Scully, Massena, sold to Keith Cayea, Massena $70,000
Town of Russell: 15 acres, beginning at northeast corner of parcel of land on east side of Whitmarsh Road, James Johnathon Anson and James Forrest Anson, Hermon, sold to Michael Gotham, Russell $95,000
Town of Morristown: 1.35 acres, beginning in northwesterly boundary of Route 37 at southeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Karen A. Morabito, John J. Inghem and Jane C. Inghem, Boca Raton, Fla., sold to Charles A. Clemons Jr. and Amanda S. Clemons, Hammond $286,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 28 in block 46 on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Rosemary Bronchetti, Massena, sold to Kassidy L. Ross, Massena $87,500
Town of Pierrepont: 7.03 acres, beginning on Plains Road at southeast corner of lands of James W. Stone, Kirk Snyder and Beverly Snyder, Canton, sold to Gordon S. Theisen and Michelle M. Theisen, Potsdam $163,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.