The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 13, 2020:
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, lot 4 on map of Fairlawn Subdivision, Yanru Qiao and Yaoqing Liu, Ridgewood, N.J., sold to Angela Barnes, Gouverneur $170,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, north of westerly terminus of Windy Poitn Road, James E. Sheehan and Michele A. Sheehan, Potsdam, sold to Nicholas Sheehan and Hilary Sheehan, Potsdam $300,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel 1: 1.5 acres, in lot 67 on Samuel B. Anderson survey; and Parcel 2: 2.53 acres, in lot 67 of Samuel B. Anderson survey, Christopher B. Brunelle, Normandy, Tenn., administrator of the estate of the late Linda S. Brunelle, Zephyrhills, Fla.; and Brian L. Brunelle, Yuma, Ariz., sold to Jason Anderson and Sharlann Diabo, Bombay $199,000
Town of Stockholm: 1.62 acres, southerly of Route 11B and northerly of Old New York State Route 11B, James H. Green Jr., Winthrop, executor of last will and testament of the late James H. Green Sr., Potsdam, sold to Brandon H. McCormick and Bridget N. Parks, Potsdam $139,000
Town of Massena: 0.17 acres, lot 7 on “Map Number 1 - Nathanial Chase Subdivision,” Dawn M. Allen, Massena, sold to Ashley Rose Courson, Massena $73,000
Town of Louisville: 2.28 acres, Old Farm Circle Subdivision lots 19 and 20, Hoot Owl Express Enterprises Inc., Massena, sold to Sylvanus Paul and Joni C. Supernault, Massena $2,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 17, 2020:
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 23 in block 51 on “Homecroft Tract Property Map,” Kim Wells and Sheila Wells, Massena, sold to Kurt P. Wells and Sara E. Wells, Massena $35,000
Town of Louisville: 7.19 acres, south of Willard Road in mile square 21 to southwest boundary of lands now or formerly of Todd A. MacDonald and Gayle M. MacDonald, Mona J. MacDonald, Chapel Hill, N.C., sold to Steven L. Crump and Lana J. Crumpus, Massena $170,000
Town of Stockholm: 95 acres, south of Route 11B at northwest corner of lands now or formerly of Ermenelgildo Pina Locurzio, Bobby R. Lewis, Elkton, Md., and the estate of Homer A. Lewis by David A. Lewis, executor, Waldorf, Md., sold to TANG Real Estate Holding LLC, Potsdam $95,000
Town of Parishville: 171.91 acres, part of lot 51, township 13, and lot 5, township 14, Neil F. Richards, Hastings, sold to TANG Real Estate Holding LLC, Potsam $130,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning at southerly line of Rensselaer Avenue with intersection of westerly line of Lincoln Avenue, Care Moore Homes LLC, Hammond, sold to Brandon T. Stewart, Heuvelton $30,000
Town of Brasher: 62 acres, south of County Road 38 in lot 23 of township 17, at northeast boundary of lands now or formerly of Anthony Ginese Sr.; 5 acres, south of County Road 38 beginign adjacent to parcel deeded to Arlington Richards; and 0.746 acres, south of County Road 123 at south boundary of Pike Road, Dale Woods and Tina Rockhill, Massena, sold to Terra Sand and Gravel Inc., Massena $90,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.225 acres, east of Lake Street in block 284 at northwest corner of lands now or formerly of Andrew P. Wells and Cindy L. Wells, Martin Murphy, Port Richey, Fla., sold to Forgues Realty LLC, Malone $22,000
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel 1, beginning on Main Street at southwest corner of lot formerly owned by John Killmer; and Parcel 2: beginning at northwest corner of lot conveyed to Caroline E. Hotchkiss, Timothy W. Moon, Gouverneur, sold to PP&C Holdings LLC, Watertown $125,000
Town of Pierrepont: 5 acres, lots 9 and 10, beginning in westerly bounds of Back Hannawa Road to southerly edge of driveway on Lawrence Lalond premesis, Lyndon J. Sutliff and Deborah A. Sutliff, Potsdam, sold to Matthew J. Sutliff, Potsdam $142,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.4 acres, portion of parcel formerly conveyed to Lloyd T. Lavin, beginning on eassterly bounds of Rogers Drive to northerly bounds of Thomas Avenue, Massena Savings and Loan, Massena, sold to Nicholas D. Premo and Brittany A. Measheaw, Massena $80,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 18, 2020:
Town of Canton: Parcel, beginning in north side of Pine Street at south west angle of T. Caldwell Jr. lot, Michael Snow and Brenda Snow, Canton, sold to Gregory S. Laddison and Amy L. Addison, Hermon $43,000
Town of Louisville: 0.83 acres, south bounds of Route 131 at northwest corner of land of Hollander, Francis J. Perry Jr. and Gretchen C. Perry, FPO, AE, sold to Gary L. Gagne and Diane M. St. Thomas, Massena $144,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, easterly halves of lots 1 and 2 and lart of lot 3 in block 74, block bounded by LaFayette, Pickering, State Streets and Jersey Avenue, Shawn R. Ashley and Amanda A. Ashley, Ogdensburg, sold to Kyle A. Badlam and Mackenzie R. Lovely, Ogdensburg $90,500
Town of Madrid: Parcel 1: 83.87 acres, northwest of County Route 30, southwest of Brandybrook Road and southerly of Brandy Brook; and Parcel 2: 170.51 acres, northwest of County Route 30, northeast of Brandy Brook Road and southerly of Brandy Brook, west of Buck Road, Brandy-View Farms LLC, Madrid, sold to Grasse River Hay LLC, Madrid $450,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 19, 2020:
Village of Gouverneur: 0.39 acres, southerly of Johnstown Street beginning at northwesterly corner of lands of Cella A. McAllister, Delores Ellen Hubbard-Spellicy, Camden, and Andrew J. Netto, Gouverneur, sold to Melissa M. Fone, trustee of The Saidel Family Trust, Adams $7,500
Town of Parishville: 0.5 acres, Picketville-Little Bow Road, Colton-Pierrepont Central School, Colton, sold to Debbie Christy, Canton $1,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 20, 2020:
Town of Canton: 2 acres, fronting to Hermon Road, Edward Slayko, DeKalb Junction, and Esther Cleveland, Hermon, co-executors of the last will and testament of Rachel M. Miner, Canton, sold to Raymond Guzman and Michelle Guzman, Herman $14,000
Town of Pierrepont: 5.05 acres, beginning at Stuartevant Road at southeasterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Corey R. Murray, Corey R. Murray, Colton, sold to Bryan M. Gentz and Brooke A. Baker, Colton $15,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.34 acres, beginning ineasterly bounds of Cemetery Road at northwesterly corner of parcel of land formerly conveyed to Bernard Weaver, Elaine Saarinen, Norwood, sold to Daniel J. Cruikshank and Cadence L. Hunkins, Potsdam $125,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 510 Rosseel Street, Stephen C. Larose, Ogdensburg, Scot A. Larose, Ogdensburg, Wendie L. Larose, Austin, Texas, Cory P. Larose, Middletown, Md., Julie M. Larose, Springfield, Va., and Wayne A. Larose, Ogdensburg, sold to Timothy E. Barr Jr., Ogdensburg $58,000
Village of Massena: 0.167 acres, portion of lot 54 on “Map of Oakmont, An Addition to Massena,” beginning in westerly bounds of Howard Street at southeasterly corner of lot 54, Dewayne Yeddo and Bethany Yeddo, LeVeta, Colo., sold to Trent P. Mcdonald, Massena $58,500
Town of Colton: 1 acre, beginning in northerly bounds of Riverside Drive at southeasterly corner of lands of Michael D. and Donna J. Sevey, Catherine Louise Tedford, Colton, sold to Stephen M. Stowe and Wendy L. Stowe, Colton $77,500
Town of Russell: Parcel, south half of township 5, Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, beginning at northeast corner of Plum Brook Lot 6 at highway running to Plum Creek, Edward R. Merrifield and Cynthia Merrifield, Woodbine, N.J., sold to Martin F. Amo and Shelly L. Amo, DeKalb Junction $24,000
Town of Stockholm: 0.25 acres, part of mile square lot 41, beginning on highway leading from Withrop to the bridge across the west branch of the St. Regis River from middle of the highway leading westerly from village at southeasterly corner of George H. Russell’s lot, Michael J. Weller, Brasher Falls, sold to Chrissy Moody and Brandon Cayea, Brasher Falls $90,000
Town of Edwards: Parcel, lot 9, Land First Inc., Lacona, sold to Paul M. Taylor and Mary Therese Taylor, Clarence Center $50,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 23, 2020:
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning at southeasterly corner of Elm Street lot 15 on northerly bounds of Elm Street, Stephen Murray and Barbara Murray, Potsdam, sold to Stephen Marshall Moffitt and Rona Mae Moffitt, Norwood $66,000
Village of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning center of William Street at southwest corner of lot conveyed to S.B. Van Duzee, Antonios Doganis, Gouverneur, sold to Katrina Sheats, Potsdam $50,000
Village of Rensselaer Falls: 0.5 acres, part of block 21 beginning at southerly bounds from southerly corner of block continuing northeasterly parallel with Rensselaer Street, Michael S. Hammond and Kira M. Hammond, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Kodi W. Wentzel and Kristi E. Donnelly, Hermon $96,500
Town of Lisbon: 70.54 acres, mile square lot 3 in fifth range, beginning at highway and in the line between Harrison and Vanrensselaer tracts, Sarah M. Walsh, Altamont, executrix of the last will and testament of Lisa J. Walsh, sold to Allan Sherman, Chandler, Ariz. $175,000
Town of Russell: 2.5 acres, beginning at Given Road intersected by easterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Tim W. Fuller, Wayne G. Fuller, Gouverneur, sold to Justin M. Mullaney, Edwards $40,000
Town of Fowler: 0.36 acres, beginning on Gulf Cross Road at westerly boundary of parcel conveyed to Lynn W. Denesha and Beula L. Denesha, Lorraine W. Taylor, Gouverneur, sold to Wilford Taylor, Gouverneur $52,500
Town of Norfolk: in Louis Demers lot in mile square 75, beginning at Fayette Road easterly of intersection with westerly line of Demers lot, Frederick A. Bennett, Norfolk, sold to Nicholas Premo, Massena $40,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.