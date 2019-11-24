The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 30, 2019:
Town of Lisbon: 2.03 acres, south highway boundary of Sparrowhawk Point Road, Robbie J. Gilbo, administrator of the estate of the late David James Gilbo Sr., Wytheville, Va., sold to Danny M. Devlin and Bonnie A. Devlin, West Springfield, Mass. $25,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.18 acres, southwest boundary of Route 68, Charles E. Hollis Jr., Ogdensburg, sold to Carl N. Dashnaw III and Amber L. Amidon, Ogdensburg $22,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 177.27 acres, southerly of Route 37, Suzanne M. Stopfel, Ogdensburg, sold to Richard D. Jacobs and Rondalyn Ann Jacobs, Ogdensburg $125,000
Village of Rensselaer Falls: Parcel, number 1 in block 12, Cecilia Willocks, Jonesborough, Tenn., sold to Curtis Ralph Hammond Jr., Rensselaer Falls $18,000
Town of Canton: 34.75 acres, Finnegan Road, Joseph P. Eisele Jr. and Amy A. Thompson, Canton, sold to William C. Thomas and Tyler C. Thomas, Canton $75,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, part of southwesterly third of lot 8 in tract “N,” John J. Poirier, Massena, Brent Poirier, Waddington, David Poirier, Springfield, Va., Michael J. Poirier, Spencerport, and Anne Frary, Ogdensburg; sold to Francis M. Gollinger, Massena $48,500
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, section 1, mile square 1, Peter A. Bashaw, Brasher Falls, sold to David A. Pelkey and Bonnie R. Pelkey, Brasher Falls $90,000
Village of Massena: Two parcels, lot 59 on Douglas Road and lot 70 and 71 on Ridgewood Avenue, Jarika Donalis, Massena, sold to Matthew A. crosby and Jamie B. Crosby, Massena $500
Town of Lisbon: 2.695 acres, lot 3 of Tibbits Tract, Janet L. Campbell and James C. Campbell, Ogdensburg, sold to Tonya M. Parmeter and Bruce E. Parmeter, Ogdensburg $68,000
Town of Hammond: 3,164 square feet of land, Dubois Road (River Road), Henry J. Lacroix and Patricia A. Lacroix, Hammond, sold to Castleview Development Inc., Fayetteville $140,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 31, 2019:
Town of Pierrepont: Two parcels, County Route 29 and at intersection of road leading westerly past Franklin Northrups, Joshua T. Brown and Kristin W. Brown, Canton, sold to Thomas J. Stafford and Samantha M. Stafford, Canton $143,500
Town of Lawrence: 1 acre, Williams Road and Cross Street from Depot grounds of Rutland Railroad, Guy P. Griffin, Brasher Falls, and Kim S. Griffin, Shortsville, sold to Matthew B. Rosser, Moira $76,000
Town of Hammond: 0.8 acres, southerly corner of lands conveyed to Lyndon DeCarr and Beverly DeCarr, James N. Pickard and Ann Marie Pickard, Lancaster, sold to Scott P. Smith and Tracey L. Hitchcock-Smith, Novelty, Ohio $210,000
Town of Fowler: 7.08 acres, part of lot 99, Jonathan Scott Lockwood, Greenwood, S.C., and Barbara F. Lockwood, Gouverneur, relinquishing life estate, sold to Daniel L. Estey and Robyn M. Estey, Gouverneur $340,000
Village of Gouverneur: 0.83 acres, lots 21, 22, 23 and 24 and portion of lot 25 of “Adelia Smith Estate,” The Christian Fellowship Centers of Northern New York, Madrid, sold to Efton R. McCrea Jr., Gouverneur $57,500
Town of Gouverneur: 0.28 acres, intersection of south margin of Rowley Street with northerly margin of the old highway between Richville and Gouverneur, Jimmy Ray Deese and Margaret Deese, Gouverneur, sold to Stanley Wayne Belmore, Gouverneur $20,000
Town of Edwards: Parcel, southerly shore of Jones Pond on lands formerly of Alvin Hall, Kendra L. Hughes-Pitts, Denver, Ind., and Lura K. Hughes, Edwards, sold to Ellen M. Bacon, Edwards, Gary L. Hughes, Gouverneur, and Patrick J. Hughes, Waynesboro, Pa. $17,000
Town of Hermon: Several parcels, Michael V. Green, Gouverneur, Colette J. Green, Gouverneur, and Jennifer N. Fagnan, Falls Church, Va.; sold to Michael D. Bush and Patricia L. Bush, Gouverneur $75,000
Town of Louisville: 0.16 acres, lot 114, Ricky G. Hitsman, individually and as surviving spouse of Mary A. Hitsman, Massena, sold to Charles Bird and Tracy L. Bird, New York City $140,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel, northerly corner of Butters lot on margin of Chippewa Creek, Dawn Maria Cornish, Hammond, individually and as executrix of last will of the late James F. Cornish, sold to Scott Howland and Carol Howland, Windsor $78,500
Town of Hermon: 0.69 acres, middle third of township 4 in great tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Michael J. Burgess and Dayle B. Burgess, Gouverneur, sold to Charles R. Reid, Houston, Texas $250,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 1 of block “L,” Mary Kay Halstead, Massena, and Patricia T. Nadeau, Massena, sold to Kara L. Wilson, Massena $75,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, west bounds of highway leading from the Universalist Church nortly past Winthrop Cemetery, Stacy J. Dutch and dawn M. Dutch, Brasher Falls, sold to Mark A. Lalonde, Brasher Falls $2,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1 acre, south of County Road 4, Lori McDougal, Ogdensburg, sold to Andrew T. Lopez and Jamie Lee Lopez, Ogdensburg $178,000
Town of Morristown: 4.86 acres, County Route 6, Gary F. Hill and Helen Zappia-Hill, Hammond, sold to Helen Zappia-Hill, Hammond $35,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 9861 Route 37, US Bank Trust N.A., trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, c/o Hudson Homes Management LCC, Irving, Texas, sold to David Strader, Ogdensburg $15,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, 45 1/2 Pierrepont Ave., Jessica L. Wszalek and Christopher J. Wszalek, Potsdam, sold to Matthew J. Manierre and Katrina R. Manierre, Potsdam $150,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 1, 2019:
Village of Canton: Parcel, Buck Street, bounded by Miner Street, David Peggs and Jean Peggs, Canton, sold to Erin M. Colvin, Canton $190,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel, Rapid Isles Road, Vanderbilt Minerals LLC., Gouverneur, sold to Sue Ellen Caswell, Waddington, Cynthia Carol Fuller, Gouverneur, and Clayton S. Boney, Chalfont, Pa. $5,000
Town of Canton: 3.104 acres, 5 Jingleville Road, Gregory Utter and Judith P. Utter, Canton, sold to David Peggs and Jean Peggs, Canton $216,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.42 acres, westerly of Route 812, Carl W. Fifield and Karen E. Fifield, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Christopher Durant and Jennifer Durant, Rensselaer Falls $64,000
Town of Hermon: 0.37 acres, 42 Woodrow Road, Kevin M. Wells and Mary Curran, Canton, sold to George Repicky and Emma J. Brackett, Canton $75,000
Town of Colton: 1.96 acres, French Pond Road, Marianne Leger, Ontario, Canada, sold to Kendyll G. Stevenson, Canton $142,000
Town of Colton: 9.7 acres, Route 56 and Hollywood Road, Laverned A. Tuttle, Lockport, sold to Mary P. Hall, Tupper Lake, and Diane M. Tiernan, Potsdam $28,000
Town of Edwards: 1.8 acres, lot 2, Land First Inc., Lacona, sold to Christopher R. Fee and Allison C. Singley, Aspers, Pa. $29,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, lot 17, bounded by Maple Ridge, Chrissy Moody, Brasher Falls, sold to Daniel L. Snyder, Norfolk $38,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 4, block 328, Kiah Street, Richard F. Kiah, Ogdensburg, sold to John A. Bresett, Ogdensburg $50,000
Village of Heuvelton: Parcel, Wilson Street at northeast corner of Irene Bristol lot, Marla M. Kinch, Heuvelton, sold to Andrew S. Johnson Jr. and Darci L. Johnson, Ogdensburg $110,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 5, Beaver Brook Subdivision, James L. Green and Lori T. Green, Ogdensburg, sold to Mark T. Valley, Ogdensburg $100,000
City of Ogdensburg: Several parcels, John Brandy and Kiri Brandy, Ogdensburg, and Ian R.J. Sutherland, Mesa, Ariz. $340,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, lots 9 and 10 of John W. Rouse Subdivision, Rock Island Road, Daniel L. Estey and Robyn M. Estey, Gouverneur, sold to Cindy Rozo, Gouverneur $250,000
Town of Morristown: Unit 9 in Dockside Resorts Condominium, 317 Riverside Drive, Samuel T. Flatt and Natalie L. Kinsella-Flatt, East Syracuse, sold to Timothy L. Cobb and Christine Cobb, Morristown $155,000
Village of Waddington: Parcel, part of lot 8, block 10, corner of Oak Street and St. Lawrence Avenue, David G. Rivera and Amy S. Rivera, Waddington, sold to Amy S. Rivera, Waddington $11,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 23, block A, map 1, First Revision of Prospect Heights, Thomas R. Larrow and Susan M. Larrow, Massena, soldt o Michelle R. Fisher, Massena, granting life use to John D. Daley and Rebecca A. Blair $94,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel, Chippewa Creek Road, Thelma J. Sutton, Hammond, sold to Nichols J. Edwards, Kirkwood $4,000
Town of Lisbon: 0.86 acres, part of river lot 24, Waddington River Road, Andrew S. Johnson Jr. and Darci L. Johnson, Ogdensburg, sold to Erin E. Woods, Lisbon $150,000
Town of Hermon: 37.86 acres, Rock Hollow Road, Richard Fox, Shelton, Conn., sold to Leonard M. Walrath, Russell $148,500
Town of Gouverneur: Three parcels, 1.09 acres, 1.04 acres and 1.14 acres, Mile M. Pritty Jr./ and Cathleen M. Pritty, Potsdam, sold to Shawn M. Crawn, Gouverneur $128,500
Town of Fine: 1 acre, northwesterly corner of premises conveyed by June Fleming to Daniel and Deborah H. Reil, Michael Baleno, Star Lake, sold to Randolph B. Clark, Star Lake $32,500
Town of Parishville: 18.4 acres, Route 72, Sondra Worden, Parishville, sold to Mary Wright, Massena $128,000
City of Ogdensburg: Two parcels, Allen’s Map lot 1, block 23, and Oak Street, block 245, David J. LeBeau, Potsdam, sold to Andrew D. LeBeau and Chelsea N. LeBeau, Ogdensburg $70,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, northerly line of Washington Street, Paul E. Wall, Ogdensburg, sold to Jarika R. Newton, Ogdensburg $50,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 31 Roosevelt St., Herrick Bulger and Joan Bulger, Massena, sold to Daniel J. Laprade and Sue Mclean Laprade, Massena $4,800
Town of Waddington: 1.13 acres, Erin Street, Marion Short Willard Trust, Fountain Hills, Ariz., sold to Dennis A. Willard, Syracuse $50,000
