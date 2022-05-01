The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Jan. 31, 2022:
Town of Waddington: 19.91 acres, Randall Road, David M. Fisher and Patricia D. Fisher, Madrid, sold to Shaun S. Dafoe and Kinderly S. Dafoe, Lisbon $65,000
Town of Potsdam: 15.46 acres, beginning in west boundary of Route 56 and southwest boundary of lands now or formerly of Howland Properties LLC, Frederick J. Mayer, Potsdam, sold to Nathan A. Gonyou and Katelyn L. Bean, Potsdam $78,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 77 Cornell Avenue, Nhat Minh Ly and Thoa Thi Kim Phan, Massena, sold to Ross Driscoll Jr., Massena $77,000
Town of Massena: 0.14 acres, 14 Tracy Street, Cynthia A. Sears, Williamsport, Md., sold to Drake Dishaw, Massena $66,000
City of Ogdensburg: 1.63 acres, in blocks 1 and 2 on Arnold Lots, beginning on northerly line of Canton Street at southeast corner of block 1, Gerard H. Guimond and E. Aileen Guimond, Ogdensburg, sold to Edward M. Ladouceur, Heuvelton $25,000
Town of Potsdam: 12.52 acres, 196 Austin Ridge Road, Rudolph Schwartz and Arlene M. Schwartz, Waterloo, sold to Christopher N. Tulga and Diane Purvis Tulga, Norwood $31,500
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 2 Sunset Circle, Lianhong Zhang, Asheville, N.C., sold to Dhruv Modi, Ogdensburg $420,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 1, 2022:
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 8 East View Heights, Kimberly Bradshaw, Potsdam, executrix of last will and testament of Rose M. Wing, sold to John T. Schaffer, Norfolk $56,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel 1: 103.2 acres, beginning at intersection of Route 37 with easterly line of St. Lawrence River Lot 54; Parcel 2: 10 acres, beginning at intersection of Route 37 and easterly line of St. Lawrence River Lot 54, Geri E. Rausch and Thomas L. Rausch, Lisbon; Lisa A. Adams, Wilton, N.H.; and Scott C. Kentner, Deerfield, N.H., sold to River Breeze Dairy LLC, Chase Mills $240,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 30 Goodrich Street, Paul J. Flanagan and Sharon L. Flanagan, Fayetteville, sold to Barbara L. Boyce, Rochester; and Eleanor M. Cornish and Brenda L. Boyce, Morrisonville $165,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 16 Linden Street, Peter J. Sainola Jr., Massena, sold to Roy W. Lawrence and Rylee J. Lawrence, Waddington $15,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 254 Leslie Road, Michael J. Kelly and Elizabeth A. Kelly, Massena, sold to Dale A. Ford, St. Albans, Vt. $170,000
Town of Norfolk: 10 acres, 399 Porter Lynch Road, Norma M. Miller, individually and as surviving spouse of the late Hugh Paul Miller, Norwood, sold to Richard W. Halladay and Judy Saur, Ocala, Fla. $158,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 2, 2022:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 51 Knox Street, Randolph W. Hill and Cynthia M. Hill, Ogdensburg, sold to David Race, Tullahoma, Tenn. $28,500
Town of Morristown: Parcel, 406, 408 and 410 Main Street, Main Street Manor LLC, Oceanside, sold to Blastboss Inc., Ogdensburg $92,500
Town of Fowler: 1.17 acres, 609 Emeryville Road, Estate of Vernon W. Fuller Jr., by Vernon W. Fuller III, administrator, Gouverneur, sold to Brady M. Fuller and Rachael K. Fuller, Gouverneur $150,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel, 65 Riverside Drive, Eric J. Serguson and Tammy L. Serguson, Massena, sold to Muddy Lotus LLC, Gouverneur $143,000
Town of Gouverneur: 3.145 acres, beginning at intersection of northwesterly boundary of Route 11 and northeasterly boundary of Fox Farm Road, Hometown Holdings LLC, Fernley, Nev., sold to Rock Solid Lifestyles Inc., Miami, Fla. $235,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 56 Tucker Terrace, Ruthie L. Lamb, Massena, sold to Dylan H. Stone, Chase Mills $120,000
Town of Hermon: 0.39 acres, 107 and 109 Germain Street, Wesley J. Dittes, executor of estate of Mary S. Dittes, Hermon, sold to Scott D. Doiron, Brooklyn $90,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, 154 Racquette Flow Drive, Joseph M. Kennedy and Susan L. Kennedy, Piercefield, sold to Erin L. Kennedy and Kevin Platt, Burlington, Vt. $600,000
Town of Lawrence: 4.211 acres, 11784 Route 11, Margaret S. Haskell, North Lawrence, sold to Jeffrey Dana, North Lawrence $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 3, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 67 Hall Road, Walter R. Bishop and Barbara R. Bishop, Massena, sold to Vaughn N. Aldrich II, Massena $250,000
Town of Hammond: Beginning part of Farm 116 in township 1 of Great Lot 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Diana D. Trahan and Damon M. Trahan, Watertown, sold to Debra A. Dunham, Cato $100,000
Town of Potsdam: 20 rods of land, 22 Larnard Street, William F. Weaver and Tammy L. Weaver, Potsdam, sold to Karen Decapua, Krum, Texas $73,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in easterly boundary of Market Street at southwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Monro Muffler Bake Inc., Lofberg Properties Inc., Fineview, sold to Woodcliff LLC, Fineview $650,000
Town of Potsdam: 1.28 acres, beginning on Blanchard Road from intersection with Hoadley Road, Greenwood Acres LLC, Canton, sold to Cole J. Morehouse, Potsdam $2,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Two parcels, 257 Haggert Road, Robert J. Otis Jr., Ogdensburg, sold to Jeffrey Dishaw and Rosanna Dishaw, Ogdensburg $32,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 4, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 99 Liberty Avenue, James Papineau Jr., Massena, sold to Tanner M. Massic, Ogdensburg $37,000
Town of Louisville: 0.52 acres, 334 Kingsley Road, Christopher A. Runions, Massena; and Jennifer L. Northrop, Massena, sold to Matthew D. Poirier, Lewiston $125,000
Town of Hermon: 5.87 acres, beginning northeasterly of County Route 21, portion of lots 4 and 7, Donna Collins, executrix of last will and testament of Donald W. Cook, Hermon, sold to Gebarten Acres Real Estate Holding LLC, Hermon $6,000
Town of Edwards: 4.32 acres, beginning in northeast corner of parcel conveyed to Leslie and Leona Eva Hall, from south end of bridge on County Route 46, Julie Mullaney, Middleburg, sold to Robert W. Hathaway Jr. and Dorna C. Hathaway, Edwards $25,000
Town of Pierrepont: 0.46 acres, beginning on Route 56, southeasterly of intersection with County Route 24, David C. Morgan and Judith A. Ingraham, Hannawa Falls, sold to Brown’s Bridge Enterprises Inc., Colton $2,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.94 acres, beginning in west line of lot 14 at intersection of Lovejoy Road, Michael S. Badlam and Lori J. Badlam, Williamsburg, Va., sold to Ryan Anderson-Petell, Ogdensburg $170,000
Town of Hermon: Parcel, 1152 Trout Lake Road, Robert A. Ferree, Glen Burnie, Md., sold to Cary T. DiCosta Jr., Cicero $20,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Feb. 7, 2022:
Town of Lawrence: 155.72 acres, 555 County Route 55, Carmen R. Mussaw, Ogdensburg, sold to Kenneth J. Flannery and Deborah A. Flannery, Massena $220,000
Town of Fowler: 2.2 acres, 193 Doane Road, Gary Brabant Jr., Ogdensburg, sold to Nicholas J. Fuller, Castorland $14,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 31, 31 1/2 and 31B Pine Street, Scott A. Lafay and Linda M. Lafay, Potsdam, sold to Stephen T. Casper and Karen M. Buckle, Potsdam $177,000
Town of DePeyster: 26.76 acres, 3736 County Route 10, Benjamin E. Swartzentruber and Emma Swartzentruber, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Enos M. Swartzentruber and Lizzie E. Swartzentruber, DePeyster $70,000
Town of Madrid: 7.26 acres, beginning in northwesterly bounds of Route 310 at northwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of St. Lawrence County, Shawn C. Tiernan and Jodie M. Tiernan, Norfolk, sold to Justin K. Harper, Canton $21,000
Town of Potsdam: 1.03 acres, beginning on Potsdam-Slab City Road (Barnum Road) in line between Mark Rafferty farm and Putnam-Hawly Building Materials Inc., Ricky L. Jones and Roxane K. Jones, Canton, sold to Carole A. Mathey and Paul Westall, Canton $65,000
Town of Potsdam: 29.76 acres, 256 Douglas Road, Austin J. Osoway, Canton, sold to Carole A. Mathey and Paul S. Westall, Canton $68,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.