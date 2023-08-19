The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 27, 2023:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 45 Main Street, Eric J. Gustafson, Massena; and John C. Lebrun, Plattsburgh, sold to John L. Gardner and Debra L. Gardner, North Lawrence $85,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 45 Main Street, John L. Gardner and Debra L. Gardner, North Lawrence, sold to Seaway Rentals USA LP, Ontario, Canada $123,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 6 Cornell Avenue, David P. Seguin and Sandra L. Durgan, Massena, sold to Seaway Rentals USA LP, Ontario, Canada $37,000
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel 1: 116.93 acres; Parcel 2: 21.5 acres; Parcel 3: 24.5 acres; and Parcel 4: 1.5 acres, 540 Converse Road and Converse Road, Joseph J. Opal Jr. and Nancy M. Opal, Youngsville, La., sold to Henry Yoder and Delila Yoder, Dennis Shetler and Priscilla Shetler and Joseph Yoder, North Lawrence $275,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 28, 2023:
Town of DeKalb: 5.2 acres, 110 Old State Road, June M. Thomson, DeKalb Junction, sold to Albert M. Simser and Susan K. Simser, DeKalb Junction $135,000
Town of Fine: Parcel 1: 11.16 acres, beginning in line between sub lost 1 and 3 of lot 28 of east half of Scriba; and Parcel 2: 0.63 acres, beginning on highway leading from Oswegatchie Station to Coffins Mills, Renee Cole, administratrix of estate of the late Charles M. Adams, Oswegatchie, sold to Michael Nealon, Schenectady $22,000
Town of Pierrepont: 0.57 acres, 5584 Route 56, Chad Fayette and Beth Fayette, Potsdam, sold to Matthew E. Draper, Potsdam $485,000
Town of Potsdam: 32 rods of land, 20 Cedar Street, Raymond E. Holohan and Sheri Holohan, Cooperstown; and Scott G. LaRock and Allyson S. LaRock, West Hartford, Conn., sold to Christian Wright, West Hartford, Conn.; Wade Shufelt, East Syracuse; Katherine Morelli, North Tonawanda; and Gregory Rush, Glen Head $144,500
Town of Gouverneur: 0.19 acres, 167 and 100 Rowley Street and Gleason Street, George G. Harder and Todd M. Menard-Harder, Gouverneur, sold to John W. Hall and Betty L. Hall, Gouverneur $189,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, 949 County Route 60, Claude E. Davis Jr., Tupper Lake, sold to Jack C. Daniels and Samantha L. Butterfield, Newton Falls $7,000
Town of Russell: 25 acres, beginning on Blackmer Road at corner of subdivision lots 2, 34, 8 and 9, Great Lot 4, Howard D. Kinch and Libby A. Kinch, Hermon, sold to Scott A. Bice and Gail M. Bice, Madrid $5,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 28 Chestnut Street, Tao Ji and Hongying Li, Milipitas, Calif., sold to W&W Property Development LLC, Canton $65,000
Town of Potsdam: 1 acre, 88 Sissonille Road, Sanford W. Newvine and Marissa E. Newvine, Winthrop, sold to Aksel Seitllari and Jonida Seitllari, Potsdam $120,000
Town of Madrid: 85.86 acres, beginning on Jones Road at easterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Charles E. Grant and Christine M. Grant; Parcel 2: 8.89 acres, beginning in southeast of Sweet Road at northeast of farm road; and Parcel 3: Portion of 21.15 acre parcel and 71.5 acres parcel conveyed to Mapleview Farms LLC, Mapleview Dairy LLC and Mapleview Farms LLC, Madrid, sold to Mapleview Cattle Company LLC, Madrid $1,122,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 31 and 29 Bishop Avenue, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Coral Gables, Fla., sold to Craig Brannen, Massena $37,900
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 31, 2023:
Town of Brasher: Parcel 1: 0.24 acres, beginning in west line of Haven’s Tract at northeast corner of lots 161 and 160; Parcel 2: 83.94 acres, beginning in west bank of Deer River in line between lots 59 and 60; and Parcel 3: 4.196 acres, beginning at intersection of the improved county highway and road leading from Quaker Settlement Corner to Brasher Iron Works, Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Massena, sold to Jack W.T. Chang, Superior, Colo. $117,000
Town of Stockholm: 2 acres, 1086 Route 11B, John R. Hoyt and Connie M. Hoyt, Potsdam, sold to Shantanu Sur and Sumona Mondal, Potsdam $273,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, 22 Dewey Avenue, Carol N. Fuller, Piercefield, sold to Karli Lawson, Orchard Park $225,000
Town of Lisbon: 94.08 acres, 6366 County Route 10, Daniel J. Akins and Margaret E. Akins, St. Cloud, Fla.; Cary D. Akins, Victor; Charles A. Akins, Furlong, Pa.; and Cathy A. Barton, St. Cloud, Fla., sold to Blake P. Gendebien and Carmen Gendebien, Ogdensburg $135,000
Town of Pitcairn: Parcel, 518 Route 812, Edmund C. Jackson, Harrisville, sold to Kera A. Jackson, Inglis, Fla. $45,000
Town of Macomb: Parcel, 242 Wid Nick Acres, private, Kathryn Way Ferguson, trustee of Kathryn Way Ferguson Revocable Trust, Simsbury, Conn., sold to Barry Smith and Wendy-Jane Smith, Gouverneur $314,000
Town of Colton: 25 acres, 116 and 117 East Hill Road, Sharon Griffin, administrator of estate of Glenn E. Arquiett Jr., Brasher Falls, sold to William A. Garvin, Prospect, Conn. $95,000
Towns of Louisville and Norfolk: 8 acres, 105 County Route 40 and County Route 40, Margaret D. Herman, trustee of Margaret D. Herman Revocable Trust, Chicago, Ill., sold to Daniel Burke, Massena $300,000
Town of Potsdam: 2.5 acres, 440 Parmenter Road, Simon E. Lashomb and Katelynn M. Lashomb, Potsdam, sold to Darlene Wilson, Middlebruy, Vt. $285,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 30.07 acres, beginning in northeast corner of lot 1, running along easterly line, David R. Christensen, Heuvelton, sold to McGowan Acres LLC, Heuvelton $75,000
Town of Morristown: 0.94 acres, 1 Rockyedge Road, Philip A. McCombs, Cave Creek, Ariz., sold to Keith C. Kreidler and Tracy E. Kreidler, Henrietta $140,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 28 Cornell Avenue, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Shawn M. Mott, Massena $90,000
Town of Parishville: 0.56 acres, 3519/3523 George Street, Joseph R. McGill, Parishville, sold to Aline A. Hazen, Parishville $175,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 1, 2023:
Town of Morristown: 6.83 acres, beginning in southerly boundary of Northumberland Street in division line between lands of Allan C. and M. Lorraine Brown Bogardus to the west and Craig A. McDonald and Albert A. McDonald and Aaron A. McDonald to the east, Bernard T. Crosby, Wetumpka, Ala., sold to Paul Mallette, Ogdensburg $30,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 6 Tallman Road and Tallman Road, Alessandra J. Parker, trustee of Gennarelli Revocable Trust, Canton, sold to Renana Yacobi and Dor Yacobi, Kenmore, Wash. $515,000
Town of Gouverneur: 70 acres, beginning on center line of Scotch Settlement Road at southwesterly bounds of Stiles parcel, Dean S. Harper and Ellen Harper, Richville, sold to Daniel Davis and Alysson Davis, Gouverneur $161,500
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, 369 Jeffers Road, Timothy F. Fuller, executor of estate of the late John M. Fuller, Canton, sold to Chase P. Donaldson and Ashley E. Stowell, Hermon $100,000
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, tax map number, 56.074-2-14.1, Common Field In., Newfield, sold to Ricardo Price, Bronx $60,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 5 Mildon Road, Howard Maroney, Norwood; Mauri E. Maroney, Canton; Valli Genditzki, Spencerport; and Lita Maroney, Canton, sold to John Andrew Mills, Canton $189,000
Town of Pierrepont: 0.5757 acres, 23 Underhill Drive, Xianda Shen and Jiaqi Yang, Potsdam, sold to Vincenzo Mollo and Simona Liguori, Potsdam $252,000
Towns of Waddington and Madrid: Parcel 1: 16.04 acres, beginning on Dennis Road at southeast corner of land of Rayburn, Town of Waddington; and Parcel 2: 1.55 acres, tax map number 40.001-3-6.11, Town of Madrid, Charles E. Coons and Carol J. Coons Living Trust, North Fort Meyers, Fla., sold to Chad M. Richardson and Sarah L. Richardson, Lisbon $18,000
Town of Stockholm: 25 acres, 798, 802 and 810 Route 11B, James A. Reasoner and Beth L. Reasoner, Potsdam, sold to Bruce T. Clicquennoi, Potsdam $125,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 2, 2023:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1114 Pickering Street, US Bank National Association, trustee for CFMSI Remic Series 2004-01 - REMIC Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-01, Ewing, N.J., sold to Nicholas P. Chappell, Liverpool $13,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 712 For Street, Eric P. Barr, Ogdensburg, sold to Gonzalo E. Velasquez, Sierra Vista, Ariz. $173,500
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 194 West Main Street, Peter R. Young, Watertown, sold to Jeanne Louise Fenlong, Bettendorf, Iowa $75,000
Town of DeKalb: 10.3 acres, 4063 County Route 17, Gerald Snell Jr., Hermon, sold to Charles H. Abbott II, South Londonderry, Vt. $10,500
Town of Louisville: 4.3 acres, beginning in southerly boundary of Route 37B at northeasterly corner of HRT Inc., parcel II, Gary McGregor, Norfolk, sold to Narley T. Wright and Denise M. Wright, Massena $49,500
Town of Clare: 1.5 acres, beginning at northeast corner of lot deeded to Zebulon Roach along east line, Jane E. Demers, Canton; and Tiffany M. Demers, Russell, sold to Gregory Billings, Wolcott, Conn. $165,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 3, 2023:
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, 2284 River Road, Toby Bogart and Brittany Bush, Waddington, sold to Kevin Gamble and Amanda Gamble, Potsdam $185,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 37.28 acres, beginning on McIlwee Road at northwest corner of parcel conveyed to Robert and Laura Pirie, Jason R. Poore and Lisa S. Poore, Ogdensburg, sold to Richard Stone, Heuvelton $40,000
Town of DeKalb: 0.137 acres, 69 Main Street, Robert A. Pierce, Clayton, sold to Robert M. Judware II, Martville $25,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 33 Judson Street, Robert S. Matteson, by Alice McElfresh, power of attorney, Canton, sold to Nathaniel James Shea and Abbey Burke Shea, Canton $194,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel, 81 Garlock Road, Doris R. Smith, Hobe Sound, Fla., sold to Porcupine Landing LLC, Pacific Grove, Calif. $382,500
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel 1: 25.12 acres, beginning at intersection of southerly margin of Conrail Corporation and line between Village of Gouverneur on west and Town of Gouverneur on east; and Parcel 2: 7.125 acres, beginning on southwesterly terminus of Parker Street at easterly corner of parcel conveyed to John C. and Louise Cahoon, John A. Tesiero III, Amsterdam, sold to Welman Holdings LLC, West Monroe $100,000
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, 108 County Route 16, Daniel A. Stone, Lisbon, sold to Gary Mehaffy, Lisbon; and Dennis Mehaffy, Ogdensburg $10,000
Town of Edwards: 5.27 acres, 102 Bingo Road, Kellen M. Bassette, Mexico, sold to Christopher R. Bach, Palmyra $18,000
Town of Rossie: 2.76 acres, 40 Barker Road, Devin Hotrum, Rodman, sold to Shayna Hotrum, Antwerp $60,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.