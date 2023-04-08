The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 15, 2023:
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 38 Sisson Road, Bonnie J. Ling, Potsdam, sold to Brooks A. Washburn, Potsdam $1,000
Town of Pitcairn: 159 acres, township 11 in Great Tract Number Three of Macomb’s Purchase by number 161, Thomas S. Hall, Sarasota, Fla., sold to Michael Lyndaker and Sally Lyndaker, Castorland $140,000
Town of Gouverneur: 13.62 acres, Kearney Road, Roger Goodelle and Darlene Goodelle, Gouverneur, sold to Donald W. Fowler Jr. and Peggy L. Fowler, Harrisville $3,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1618 Jay Street, Gregory Denny and Jessica M. Denny, Ogdensburg, sold to Renee E. Breault, Ogdensburg $85,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 16, 2023:
Town of Stockholm: 7.7 acres, beginning on Route 11 from intersection of Phelix Road, Norma M. Murphy, North Lawrence, sold to Karen W. Lopez, Palm Harbor, Fla. $22,000
Town of Parishville: 9.64 acres, 980 Picketville Road, Gerald A. Reed, Parishville; Shawn H. Stone, Potsdam; and Randy J. Spencer, Parishville, sold to E. Raymond Whalen, Potsdam; and Misty-Dawn N. Whalen, Madrid $9,000
Town of Lisbon: 4.7 acres, 290 Moran Road, Heather M. Richardson, Lisbon, sold to Timothy Archetko and Rachel Archetko, Massena $182,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 17, 2023:
Town of Pierrepont: 0.25 acres, 352 Butternut Ridge Road, Mark F. Hawkins, Norfolk, sold to Brian R. Kerrigan, Canton $220,000
Town of Pierrepont: 26.165 acres, beginning in southerly bounds of Butternut Ridge Road at intersection with northwest corner of lands of Murray, Mark F. Hawkins and Rita Saumier, Norfolk, sold to Brian R. Kerrigan, Canton $10,000
Town of Brasher: 2 acres, beginning on Cotter Road at intersection of County Route 55, Michael R. Derouchie and Virginia M. Derouchie, Brasher Falls, sold to Cynthia Prosper, Dickinson Center $20,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, 1070 Maple Ridge Road, Richard Lavare and Brenda Hourihan Lavare, Brasher Falls, sold to Reese M. Evans, Brasher Falls $60,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of lot 6 in block 12, Nathan Farrell and Kathryn A. Farrell, Delmar, sold to SENM LLC, Ogdensburg $57,000
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, 7 School Street, Bonnie S. Law, administratrix of estate of the late Terry L. Chase, sold to Nicole Lynn Fountain, Russell $55,000
Town of Norfolk: 1.77 acres, 52 Woodland Drive, Art Hicks and Lorraine Hicks, Waddington, sold to John F. Donaghy, Manteca, Calif.; and Meghan J. Donaghy, Potsdam $165,000
Town of Pierrepont: 1 acre, 5280 Route 56, Richard Randall and Nancy Randall, Potsdam, sold to Matthew Randall and Dawn Randall, Potsdam $70,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 20, 2023:
Town of Massena: 0.453 acres, beginning on Harrowgate Street at marble stone two chains and 54 1/3 links southerly of intersection with northerly line of subdivision lot 4, David P. Seguin and Sandra L. Durgan, Massena, sold to Samer K. Marji, Yonkers $79,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 180 East Hatfield Street, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Coppell, Texas, sold to Michael Dishnaw and Sheila Dishnaw, Massena $44,500
Town of Canton: 0.482 acres, 25 Fairlane Drive, Tyler J. Smith and Kelly E. Smith, Canton, sold to Jonathan Rhodes and Andrea Marotta Rhodes, Canton $293,500
Town of Oswegatchie: 3.8 acres, 5193 County Route 10, Matthew Jasikoff, Heuvelton, sold to John M. Buzyniski, Brownville $125,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, lot 65 on “Fairlane Development, Sections B&C, Village of Canton, New York,” Michael Frazer and Edith Frazer, Fort Myers, Fla., sold to Tyler J. Smith and Kelly E. Smith, Canton $389,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, beginning on south line of Great Lot 33 from southwest corner, northeasterly, Herbert Snider, Star Lake, sold to Rensma Timberlands LP, Titusville, Pa. $150,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 19 and 21 Danforth Place, James W. Kearns and Beth A. Kearns, Massena, sold to Devlin Holdings LLC, West Springfield, Mass. $77,500
