The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 27, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 22 Riverside Parkway, Ryan Chatland, Massena, sold to Monique N. Chatland, Massena $190,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.27 acres, 86 West Main Street, Lawrence W. Labarge and Jamie N. Labarge, Norfolk, sold to Scott Loran, Hogansburg $52,000
Town of Canton: 3.068 acres, 1251 and 1253 County Route 14, Zillard LLC, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Timothy Foote, Rensselaer Falls $48,000
Town of Massena: 8.163 acres, beginning at intersection of Carey Road and southwest bounds of Consolidated Rail Corporation, Reid McQuinn, Willsboro, sold to David A. Sedlock and Stephanie L. Sedlock, Massena $8,000
Towns of Colton and Parishville: 22.5 acres, Town of Colton; and 4 acres, Town of Parishville, Mark Simon, Potsdam, sold to Daniel B. Regan, Colton; and Zachary J. Regan, Parishville $30,000
Town of Massena: Parcel 1: 4 Lombardo Avenue; Parcel 2: 217 Center Street; and Parcels 3 and 4: Off Lombardo Avenue, Ross Violi, Massena, sold to Frank Hillenbrand III and Christine L. Hillenbrand, Massena $65,000
Town of DePeyster: 49.81 acres, 917 Route 184, Mose M. Miller and Anna M. Miller, Heuvelton, sold to Any A. Gingerich and Miriam Gingerich, Lisbon $85,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 15 Pleasant Street, Doreen I. Wilson, Massena; and Cheryl A. Canfield, Massena, executors of last will and testament of the late Betty Mae Winchell, sold to Shania M. Kocsis, Massena $67,000
Town of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning in westerly line of Adams Avenue from northerly line of King Street, Erik Melchor Castaneda, Ogdensburg, sold to Happy Blue Living LLC, Spokane, Wash. $110,000
Town of Massena: 5.31 acres, beginning on South Grasse River Road from northeast boundary of lands now or formerly of James L. Beckstead and Ellen L. Beckstead, Bryan Tessier, Rooseveltown, sold to Robert E. Bigelow and Michael J. Bigelow, Hudson Falls $18,000
Town of Lisbon: 440 acres, 401 County Route 30 off Town Line Road, Gordon W. Merrick, Lisbon, sold to Torrey Merrick, Lisbon $547,500
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, beginning on Austin Road at northwesterly corner of premises conveyed to grantors, Sandra C. Levandowski, Southborough, Mass., sold to Daniel Huntley and Christine Huntley, Canton; Bryan Huntley, Madrid; Deana Renwick, Canton; and Dillon Huntley, Canton $7,500
