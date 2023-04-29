The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 3, 2023:
Towns of Gouverneur and Macomb: 232 acres, 65 and 99 off Campbell Road, Barbara J. Ensign, Gouverneur, sold to 65 Campbell LLC, Taylors, S.C. $290,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, 324 Route 420, Nichola R. Gauthier, Winthrop, sold to Thomas Gonzalez, Winthrop $100,000
Town of Canton: Parcel 1: 2.31 acres, 180 Johnson Road, Canton; Parcel 2: 2.71 acres, Johnson Road, Canton; Parcel 3: 102.11 acres, 176 Johnson Road, Rensselaer Falls; and Parcel 4: 3.04 acres, Johnson Road, Rensselaer Falls, Fobare Farm LLC, Rensselaer Falls; and Steven Fobare and Gayle Fobare, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Applewood Enterprises LLC, DeKalb Junction $420,000
Town of Canton: 1.898 acres, 40 Tully Road, Andrew Obrosky and Ella Obrosky, Canton, sold to Bruce A. Lawrence and Angela M. Lawrence, Madrid $249,000
Town of Hopkinton: 9.12 acres, beginning on “Cassady” road at intersection of Wick Road, Scott Bonno and Donna Bonno, Parishville, sold to Brent Kuenzler and Julie Kuenzler, Massena $36,000
Town of Massena: 0.143 acres, 2 Tamarack Street, Lori A. Blaha, Madrid, sold to Michael Clemson, Bethlemen, Pa. $109,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, County Route 37, Wendy Sheahan-Coyne and Jason Coyne, Calfont, Pa., sold to Joseph F. DiMatteo, Brasher Falls $9,000
Town of Hopkinton: Three parcels, 30 Old Road, Alan O. Sykes and Maureen J. Gorman, trustees of Gorman-Sykes Family Trust, Stanford, Calif., sold to Andrew G. Sykes and Skelley J.P. Sykers, Vermillion, S.D. $49,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 4, 2023:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 31 Sycamore Street, William C. Seguin, Massena, sold to Cameron C. Hanson-Brown, Massena $125,500
Town of Lisbon: 2.74 acres, 529 Kelly Road, Robert S. Chapin and Lynn M. Chapin, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Brittany Matott, Rensselaer Falls $67,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.89 acres, 133 Depot Street, Marshall S. Boprey, Astoria, sold to Taylor L. Woods and Alexis L. Woods, Richville $58,000
Town of Hammond: 4.64 acres, 72 River Road, Donald B. Myers, Chittenango, sold to ROC Dock Realty LLC, Scottsville $136,000
Town of Morristown: Two parcels, 204 and 206 Main Street, Brendon M. Paquette, Morristown, sold to Timothy R. Young and Janet M.F. Young, Suwanee, Ga. $151,000
Town of Canton: 60.71 acres, 128 Cousintown Road, Cherie Zira, executrix of last will and testament of Isla McRobbie, Gouverneur, sold to Kyle L. LaPoint and Ashley S. LaPoint, Hermon $162,000
Town of Lawrence: Parcel. 316 Hallahan Road, James Belknap, Massena, sold to Rene A. Page, North Lawrence $11,000
Town of Pierrepont: 7.01 acres, beginning in east boundary of Sturtevant Road at northwest boundary of lands now or formerly of Martha D. Ford, Jo Ann Roberts, Colton, sold to Wounded Warrior Outdoor Adventures Inc., Chase Mills $15,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1413 Green Street, Matthew C. Gladle, Ogdensburg, sold to Shelly Lyn Szablewski, Ogdensburg $125,000
Town of Pitcairn: Parcel, 535 Fullerville Road, Hope Ann Clary, Pennellville, sold to Scott Ashley and Elizabeth Ashley, Gouverneur $45,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 5, 2023:
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 3 Gilmore Street, Timothy E. Trimm, South Boston, Va.; Thomas L. Trimm, Farmington; Terry N. Trimm, Rochester; Phillip R. Trimm, Potsdam; and Susan M. Stone, East Syracuse, sold to Paul Clarke Meyers, Colton $123,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 622 Morris Street, Joyce Ann Evans, by Harold Arthur Evans as power of attorney, South Burlington, Vt., sold to David Russell Sigler and Pamela Dawn Sigler, Waikoloa, Hawaii $65,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 43 North Main Street, Vikki A. Dixson, Norwood, executrix of estate of Jerry H. Laramay, sold to Stacy E. Johnston-Beaudin and John M. Beaudin Jr., Chateaugay $45,000
Town of Massena: 0.143 acres, 32 Bishop Avenue, Judith Lynn Fitzgerald, Massena, sold to David E. Warner and Adrian R. Warner, North Bend, Ore. $83,000
Town of Potsdam: 7.86 acres, beginning on Potsdam-Norwood State Road from intersection with north line of farm owned by Allen Pratt, Paul J. McGregor, Potsdam, sold to Doug Stewart, Norfolk $23,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 6, 2023:
Town of DeKalb: 5.88 acres, beginning at intersection of County Route 17 and Ideauma Road, Joni M. Miller and Ada E. Miller, DeKalb Junction, sold to Cora Lackey, DeKalb Junction $40,000
Town of DeKalb: 0.25 acres, beginning on Route 11 from Hermon Street, James O’Neill and Cheryl L. Shenkle-O’Neill, DeKalb Junction, sold to Richard Matott, Russell; and Robert Ramsey, Potsdam $2,500
Town of Parishville: 0.68 acres, 223 Rodwell Mill Road, Donna M. Enslow, Warners, sold heir of the late Clifford Roy Enslow Jr.; Bonnie Lee Wagner, North Baldwinsville; and Walter Raymond Enslow, Evans Mills, sold to Daniel J. Zimmerman and Susan E. Zimmerman, Clayton, Ga. $76,000
Town of Edwards: 5.86 acres, lot 7 of “Clear Lake Subdivision,” Land First Inc., Lacona, sold to James A. Halter, Salem, Ohio $48,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 109 Hamilton Street, Thomas P. Davis and Heather M. Davis, Ontario, Canada, sold to James Trimm, South Colton $126,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 7, 2023:
Town of Canton: Two parcels, 104 Canton Street, Renee L. Lomoglio, Potsdam, sold to Martin J. Arquitt and Alicia Arquitt, DeKalb Junction $79,000
Town of Russell: 3.776 acres, 43 Dutton Road, R. Jane Fernandes, Williamsburg, Va., sold to Jason Ryan Moore, Russell $108,000
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, beginning on Green Street in southwest boundary of lot 8, Kimberly Doerr and Donald Doerr, DeKalb Junction; and Crystal L. Crosbie, DeKalb Junction, sold to Melinda A. Abbott, DeKalb Junction $9,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 601 Proctor Avenue, Alexander M. Wood and Alysha J. Wood, Ogdensburg, sold to Joseph J. Kosciuszko, East Machias, Maine $76,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel 1: 2.2 acres, beginning on Black Lake Road at northwest corner of Cain lot; Parcel 2: 0.59 acres, beginning on County Route 36 at northwest corner of land conveyed to Merle R. Wells Jr.; and Parcel 3: Beginning on County Route 6 at northwest corner of lands conveyed to Merle R. Wells Jr., Merle R. Wells Jr., Hammond, sold to KMJD Enterprises LLC, Port Royal, Pa. $1,404,000
Town of Morristown: 1.04 acres, 2602 County Route 6, Merle R. Wells Jr., Hammond, sold to KMJD Enterprises LLC, Port Royal, Pa. $200,000
Town of Pitcairn: 5.8 acres, beginning on Garrison Road at intersection of southerly boundary of lands now or formerly of The People of the State of New York, East Stream Associates LLC, St. Regis Falls, sold to Kirk Goodrow, Hermon $18,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 10, 2023:
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 12 Cline Drive, Benjamin M. Sales and Tarcela C. Sales, Massena, sold to David Welsh, Massena $50,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.