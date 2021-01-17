The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 15, 2020:
Town of DePeyster: 49.86 acres, easterly side of Fish Creek Road, part of McDowell’s map and survey of said tract on lot 6, Enos E. Yoder Jr. and Melinda E. Yoder, Heuvelton, sold to Shawn M. Denny, Ogdensburg $175,000
Town of Massena: 0.918 acres, part of Willis A. Wood lot in lot 7 of tract F, Philip Trudeau and Judith Trudeau, Massena, sold to Dan Tyo, Massena $178,000
Town of Hammond: 15.15 acres, beginning on County Road 6 at intersection with Webster Road; and 3.32 acres, beginning on Calaboga Road to previous parcel, Dianna Shaver, sucessor trustee of The Arnold Kirk and Janice Kirk Revocable Living Trust, Hammond, sold to Rhys R. Milsap, Hammond $5,000
Town of Lisbon: 0.14 acres, 1584 County Route 28, Carol J. Baldock, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Brooke Reed, Ogdensburg $61,500
Town of Stockholm: 164.16 acres, beginning at northeast corner of lot running along lot line to D. Esteces northeast corner; 12.62 acres, beginning at southerly line of Emily Riley’s farm; 1.18 acres, beginning on Trout Brook; and 25 acres, part of Literature Lot, Estate of Thomas Hagelund, by Lydia Hagelund, administratrix, Potsdam, sold to Charyl Hagelund, Brushton $4,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, part of subdivision of lot 3 of J. VanRensselaser 4000 Acre Patent, Tract M, beginning on monument dated 1920 on northerly bounds of West Hatfield Street, Thomas Chisholm, Hanover, Mass., sold to Brandon Stark, Massena $74,500
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, lot 38 in “Putnam River Woods Estates,” Kathryn B. Johnson, Norwood, sold to James T. Macaluso and Mary D. Macaluso, Skaneateles $28,500
Town of Potsdam: 3.27 acres, in subdivision lot 8 of Gospel and School Lot in mile square 35, beginning on Morgan Road at southwest corner of land of Schultz, Lisa Sullivan, Potsdam, sold to Enos Miller, Hannawa Falls $17,000
Town of Hermon: 0.3 acres, part of lot 4 of Pine Grove Cottage Lots, beginning on shore of Trout Lake at division line between lots 4 and 5, Nancy R. Lyon Irrecovable Trust, Canton, sold to Michael Callahan and Kristina Kinet, New York City $365,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 2 in block 4 on map 3 of village lots, Guy R. Campeau and Joan M. Campeau, co-trustees of GJC Trust, Massena, sold to Okeefe Realty, Chase Mills $54,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, tax number 34.068-2-11, Ana Martinez, Delray Beach, Fla., sold to Jamie Baleno and Michael Baleno, Stockholm $44,000
Town of Stockholm: 0.69 acres, in section 11, beginning on corner of land of Cecile Vinet Parent on east line of appropriation of State of New York, Thomas Planty, Brasher Falls, sold to Elise Dufresne, Norfolk $92,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.27 acres, part of Fine Farm, part of St. Lawrence River Lots 1 and 2, beginning in northerly bounds of Ogdensburg and Morristown, Railroad Company Right of Way, Joseph J. Peccolo and Mary M. Peccolo, Ogdensburg, sold to James N. Ward and Molly B. Ward, Lisbon; and Jacob J. Ward, Lisbon $247,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 16, 2020:
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning at northwest corner of lot formerly owned by A.L. Bonney to west bounds of lot formerly owned by Ezra Carpenter, Richard E. Mooers and Marguerite Mooers, Potsdam, sold to Thomas Armitstead and Patricia Armitstead, Fort Plain $138,000
Town of Potsdam: 4.04 acres, in lot 79, beginning on Potsdam to Parishville Road from intersection on division line between the Towns of Potsdam and Parishville, Joseph Caswell, Roseburg, Ore., sold to Meggyn Everhart, Winthrop $75,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.52 acres, part of mile square 48 south of Garden Street at northeast corner of lands of Peter and Diane Brouwer, Scott Geidel and Katie Deidel, Winthrop, sold to James A. Reasoner and Beth L. Reasoner, Potsdam $114,500
Town of Russell: Parcel, lot 6 on “Map Showing Division of Lands to be Conveyed to Christmas and Associates Inc. in the Atwater Tract, Town of Russell, St. Lawrence County, New York,” Lawrence R. Parker and Susan C. Parker, Russell, sold to Caroline Stolfa and Lloyd K. Wyant III, Red Hook $111,500
Town of Macomb: Parcel, beginning at northeast corner of Miller Lot on south margin of Black Lack, Stephen W. Harper and Nancy V. Harper, Clyde, sold to Joseph L. Finnerty and Amber R. Youngs, Hammond $67,500
Town of Norfolk: 1.5 acres, in mile square 87, beginning in northeast boundary of lands now or formerly of Julia Adams at southerly corner of lands now or formerly of Edward L. Bishop and Bonnie L. Bishop, Jessica L. Murray, Norfolk, executor of the estate of Ellen L. Richards, sold to Brent Marion and Jennifer Pollock, Massena $162,500
Town of Russell: 11.8 acres, westerly of County Route 21 at intersection of southwesterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Duane K. Hendricks and Angela L. Hendricks, Michelle L. Hatch, Hermon, sold to Duane K. Hendricks and Angela L. Hendricks, Hermon $9,500
Town of Madrid: Parcel, beginning at westerly bounds of Chase Mills Road at northeasterly corner of parcel of land exempted in deed from Samuel and Mary A. Livingston to Walter D. and Catharine Bogart, Andrew Fox and Carold Fox, Lisbon, sold to Cody A. Skinner and Courtney L. Skinner, Madrid $144,000
Town of Russell: 104.23 acres, beginning at right of way at intersection of westerly line of parcel conveyed to Larry L. and Martha M. Church to intersection of Albany Road and County Route 17, Brian L. Phillips, Oriskany Falls, sold to David Williams and Inger Williams, Fairport $51,500
Town of Lawrence: Parcel, lot 5 on “Map of Survey Prepared for carl Tarantelli, Situate in Great Lot 7, Township 16, Great Tract 2, Macomb’s Purchase, Town of Lawrence, County St. Lawrence, State of New York,” US Bank Trust NA, trustee for LSF8 Master Participation Trust, c/o Hudson Homes Management LLC, Irving, Texas, sold to Zachary Gibson, Dickinson Center $74,000
Town of Canton: 79.63 acres, beginning on Sykes Road at southwesterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Leo J. Wilson, Alvah B. Aldrich and Lauren Long, Geneva, sold to Daniel Gavin and Toni Gavin, Owego $70,000
Town of Brasher: 4.01 acres, beginning in township 17, middle third of said town of Brasher, lot 10 at easterly bounds of Brasher Falls to Brasher Center Road, County Road 92, Richard W. Fregoe and Eileen M. Fregoe, Brasher Falls, sold to Christopher D. Lashomb and Emily A. Lashomb, Brasher Falls $190,500
Town of Madrid: 1.92 acres, beginning at intersection of Route 310 and Route 44, Richard Tiernan, Norfolk; and Shelly Tiernan, Chase Mills, sold to Powers Storage Solutions LLC, Massena $217,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 7, block 1, Phillips Tract on Map 1 of Village Lots, Amerify LLC, Massena, sold to INM Property and Investments 3 LLC, Scottsdale, Ariz. $20,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of lot 8, block 11, at corner of Ford and Morris Streets, Margaret A. Cardinal, Ogdensburg, sold to Jacob E. Thornton, Ogdensburg; and Jordan R. Thornton, Ogdensburg $76,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 19, 2020:
Town of Waddington: 1.47 acres, beginning on Town Line Road at northwest corner of lands now or formerly of Robert Mehaffy and Shirley Mehaffy, Lisa C. Schofell, Ogdensburg, sold to Adam M. Rutherford, Lisbon $27,000
Town of Stockholm: 0.431 acres, northwest side of Route 11 at intersection of northeast boundary of lands now or formerly of Steven N. and Carol Donalis, Michael Winters and Eileen Winters, Winthrop, sold to Aaron M. Lavoie, Harrisville $106,500
Town of Hammond: 1.2 acres, beginning in northwest margin of Route 12, Kathleen Houghton, Marco Island, Fla., sold to Rob D. Bloom and Kristen J. Bloom, Black River $400,000
Town of Hammond: 1.549 acres, beginning at northeast corner of lot on “Map Showing Subdivision of Lands of Cold River Properties Inc., Subdivision Lots 1-9, in the Hoffman and Ogden Tract, Town of Hammond, St. Lawrence County, New York,” William R. Walker III and Carol M. Walker, Boiling Springs, Pa., sold to Michael DuPont and Brenda DuPont, Camden $145,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, part of mile square lot 25, part of John Cline Farm, beginning at west bounds of highway leading from Silmser’s Corners to Erwin Corners, from intersection with highway leading from Massena Village to Louisville, Melissa A. Prescott, Massena, sold to Tyler Bradford, Massena $40,000
Town of Hopkinton: Several parcels, Town of Hopkinton, Dale H. Kingsley and Patricia S. Kingsley, Belmont, N.C., sold to Daniel J. Gingerich and Ada D. Gingerich, and Uria D. Gingerich and Rebecca Miller, Potsdam $100,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.34 acres, part of lot 2 of Van Sollingen Tract, beginning at intersection of northerly boundary of lot conveyed to Ward F. and Nora A. Leamy, with westerly boundary of Ogdensburg-Heuvelton Road, Steven P. Lemieux, Ogdensburg, trustee of John F. Sutter Irrecovable Income Only Trust, sold to Jacqueline Lemieux, Ogdensburg $90,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 20, 2020:
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 3, house 39, Bishop Avenue in block 8 on Subdivision Plan of Property of Pine Grove Realty Company, Timothy G. Clark, Cornwall, Ontario; and Lenora L. Hinman, Rockport, Ind., sold to Percival C. Cunanan and Myrna T. Cunanan, Ogdensburg $54,500
Town of Hermon: 0.37 acres, lots 14 and 15 of D.B. Gibbons Addition to Hermon Village, Terrance R. Thomson, DeKalb Junction, sold to Joseph W. Weller and Kim J. Weller, Richville $20,000
Town of Brasher: 33.7 acres, Buckton Road, Lisa M. Warner, Brasher Falls, sold to Thomas Goodrich and Shelley Goodrich, Brasher Falls $14,000
Town of Canton: 0.289 acres, beginning in easterly right-of-way of Miner Street at intersection of southerly right-of-way of Pine Street, Gary O. Staples and Gail M. Staples, Canton, sold to Eric R. Shinnick and Sahar Milani, Canton $185,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning in westerly bounds of Market Street at northeast corner of pasture lot 6, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Roy D. Graves, Post 1194, Potsdam, sold to Sandstone Properties LLC, Potsdam $75,000
Town of Morristown: 33.69 acres, beginning at Nixon’s northerly corner, Patricia A. Clark and Lou Ann Mashaw, Ogdensburg, sold to Dustin Brooks and Crystal Brooks, Ogdensburg $8,000
Village of Morristown: 0.43 acres, beginning in westerly bounds of Gouverneur Street at easterly corner of lots 4 and 5 of block 6, Christian J. Turner and Barbara J. Turner, Hammond, sold to Jonathan W. Turner and April M. Turner, Morristown $45,000
Town of Norfolk: 3.36 acres, beginning in north bounds of Route 310 in east line of land of Villnave, Mark Bosjolie, Norwood, sold to Matthew D. Levac, Massena; George D. Sloan, Massena; and Hannah A. Sorensen, Massena $7,500
Village of Massena: Parcel, lost 19, Elm Street, Sandra L. Burnham, Buffalo; Susan J. Burnham, East Syracuse; and John P. Burnham, Orange Park, Fla., sold to Benjamin Robbie Witkop and Anamaria Witkop, Watertown, Mass. $60,000
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, part of lot 24, Palmer Tract in Great Tract 2, Macomb’s Purchase, Ben A. Scharf, Canton; and Patrick Dowdle and Carolyn Dowdle, Winthrop, tri-executors of estate of Shirley Ann Scharf, sold to Robert Scharf, Philadelphia; Ben A. Scharf, Canton; and Barbara Scharf, Camillus $25,000
Town of Massena: 12 acres, Trippany Road, JMT Property Associates LLC, Massena, sold to Shannon Day Laclair, Massena $5,000
