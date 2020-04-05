The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 30, 2019:
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, part of 55 acre lot from road leading from Beechertown to Fort Jackson, intersected by east line of lot owned by Henry Sheldon, HSBC Bank USA NA, Depew, sold to April Harvey, Potsdam $52,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel, consisting of an island located in the southwesterly waters of Chippeway Bay and known as Perch Island, Scott A. Henry, Dunedin, Fla., sold to Mark D. Henry, Ogdensburg $77,000
Town of DeKalb: 26.73 acres, Winters Road, northeast corner of lands of Carolyn Ackerton, George T. Wright II, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Corey B. Barney, Canton $107,500
Town of Pierrepont: Parcel, lot 20 of Putnam River Woods Estates, William Putnam and Kathryn Putnam, Potsdam, sold to John M. Barstow and Stephanie J. Barstow, Potsdam $109,500
Town of Stockholm: Three parcels, 27 acres, mile lot 64; 25.53 acres, parts of mile square lots 64 and 74; and 10 acres Reed Road, Sally K. Mulvana, individually and as surviving joint tenant of the late Kevin J. Weller, Malone, sold to Scott A. Casey and Cinnamon E. Casey, North Bangor $65,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Five parcels, 62.21 acres being the middle subdivision of half mile square lot 54; 16.13 acres being part of lot 53 in the ten thousand acre tract between the St. Lawrence River and Black Lake; 20.3 acres being lots 1 and 2 in the subdivision of the lot deeded by David B. Ogden and Nathan Ford to Cargil Harris, Lydia Welton, Lucy Ruth Harris, James Harris and Night Harris; 26.24 acres middle part of the James Harris northerly part of square lot 54; and 3.69 acres of County Route 6 at northeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of Rodger F. and Joy E. Beaulieu, Cheryl A. Coelho, Ogdensburg, sold to Natalie E. King, Ogdensburg $102,000
Village of Gouverneur: 0.126 acres, lot 19 of Helen I. Parker’s south side village lots, Jeffrey M. Yerdon, Gouverneur, sold to Roxi Anna Peck, Gouverneur $50,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 14 in block 3 on map 1 of village lots, David M. Gardner and Leah M. Gardner, Massena, sold to Daniel L. Labarge and Jamie L. Labarge, Massena $122,000
Town of Brasher: 2.25 acres, north of Mahoney Road in lot 15 of westerly third of township 17, Susan Cook Phillips, Massena, sold to Joshua D. Parker and Priscilla A. Tebo, Potsdam $100,500
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.74 acres, 511 Stone Church Road, Keith Weston, administrator of estate of the late Michael L. Weston, Ogdensburg, sold to George A. Johnson and Iva R. Johnson, Heuvelton, and Darnelle Johnston, Ogdensburg $75,000
Town of Lisbon: 68.35 acres, in mile squares 2 and 3, Russ Farm LLC, Lisbon, sold to Winters Milk Haulers LLC, Ogdensburg $49,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel 1: 26.94 acres, in mile square 2 of Second Range; 19.95 acres, in mile square 2 of Second Range; and Parcel 3: 27.3 acres, in mile square 2 of Second Range, Knollwood Farm LLC, Lisbon, sold to Winters Milk Haulers LLC, Ogdensburg $53,000
Town of Massena: Two parcels, lots 66 and 67 in Maple View, Janice C. Archambault, Massena, sold to Mark M. Ryan and Linda M. Ryan, Massena $110,000
Town of Russell: 4.36 acres, Russell-Canton Road and West Road, David Coffey and Chandra Coffey, Hermon, sold to LaPoint Properties LLC, Pittsford $82,500
Town of Waddington: 91 ‘ x 120’ lot, 144 Lincoln Ave., William P. Tiernan, Waddington, sold to carmen Barkley and Amanda Steffenhagen, Norwood $8,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 937 Lafayette Street, Peter L. Crosby, executor of the last will and testament for estate of Faye A. Fraser, Ogdensburg, sold to Lionel W. Thurston Jr., Ogdensburg $60,000
Town of Norfolk: 3.01 acres, south of LaComb Road in mile square 84, Randall L. Prashaw, Norfolk, sold to Joel L. St. Hilaire and Amy M. St. Hilaire, Massena $15,000
Town of Colton: 5.03 acres, Tannery Lot, township 5, Great Tract 2 of Macomb’s Purchase, Frankie Jo Titus, trustee of the Frankie Jo Titus Revocable Trust, Childwold, sold to Adam Baldwin, Tupper Lake $135,000
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, “Scotch Settlement” or “Deacon Phelps” Road at southeast corner of parcel of land conveyed to Norbert L. Hall and Dorothy B. Hall, Lachine Properties LLC, Ontario, Canada, sold to Nathan Foster, Gouverneur $158,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 31, 2019:
Town of Morristown: 0.75 acres, northeasterly half of lot 34 and all of lot 35 of River Shore Lots on Blackstone Bay, Dennis Murphy and LuAnne Murphy, Buckeye, Ariz., sold to Michael R. Hynes and Victoria A. Hynes, Franklin, Tenn. $265,000
Town of Fowler: 1 acre, California Road at southeasterly corner of premises conveyed to Rachel Besaw, Cindy R. Bressette, Edwards, sold to Andrew P. Colburn Jr., Gouverneur $15,000
Town of Gouverneur: 2.38 acres, Rock Island Road at southeasterly corner of Willim H. Smith lot, Gregory Petitto, Greenville, S.C., and Lucille E. Petitto, Gouverneur, sold to Judy E. Brown, Gouverneur $25,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lots 5 and 6 in block 22 of Ford Mansion Property and is block 206 on the city map, Allen B. Fisher, Ogdensburg, and Luella C. Fisher, Ogdensburg, sold to Allen Z. Fisher and Ruthanne M. Middlemiss, Ogdensburg $38,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, Parker Street at southwest corner of lot 2 of William Phairs Village lots, Clark R. Porter, Gouverneur, sold to Korry Hodgdon, Gouverneur $52,000
Town of Madrid: Parcel, Elm Street at southwesterly corner of R. Lovegrove’s lot, Larry V. Peters, Rebecca L. Peters and Stefanie A. Bogdanski, Panama City Beach, Fla., sold to Dale Rivers, Madrid $88,000
Town of Lawrence: 15.2 acres, in lots 36 and 37 in a deed from Warren H. Thomas to Frederick Crump and Charlyn Crump, Steven M. Crump and Leanne E. Crump, North Lawrence, sold to Brittany T. Shampine, North Lawrence $20,000
Town of Massena: 0.24 acres, 28 Grant St., United States of America acting by and through the Rural Housing Service, United States Department of Agriculture, Washington, D.C., sold to Kathy M. Sweet, Massena $30,000
Town of Lisbon: 1.15 acres, south bounds of Route 37 at northwest corner of 3.43 acres Sharp Lot, Richard D. Gagnon Sr., Ogdensburg, sold to James E. Richards Jr. and Kay E. Richards, Lisbon $110,000
Town of Edwards: Parcel 1: 0.24 acres, southeast corner of lot 3; parcel 2: 0.22 acres, southwesterly corner of Harvey Gates Lot; and parcel 3: 4,959.3 square feet, part of old School House Lot of district 1, Sheree A. Vora, Linda L. Hill, Shelly M. Clemens and Mabel V. Peabody, co-executrix of last will and testament of Clifford William Davison, Edwards, sold to William E. Davison and Sandra K. Davison, Edwards $35,000
Town of Lisbon: 1 acre, 1260 County Route 28, NRZ REO VI-B LLC, New York City, sold to Donald Strader, Ogdensburg $36,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 1, 2019:
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, lots 33, 34 and 35 on map tatled “Butts sub-division Number 2 on Eagle Crag Lake,” Daniel A. Muccia Jr. and Theresa Desalvio, Cornwall, sold to Will Ellsworth and Megan Ellsworth, Saranac Lake $45,000
Town of Colton: 38.9 acres, part of lot 23 in township 10, Joyce M. Lawrence, Canton, sold to Timothy T. Ramsdell and Rebecca M. Ramsdell, South Colton $24,000
Town of Norfolk: 1.147 acres, 306 Old Market Road, Lorraine M. King, Malone, sold to Lloyd K. King, Norfolk $55,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 8 in block 7 on delineated map 3 of village lots, James M. Crandall and Jeanne F. Crandall, Chestertown, sold to Nancy E. Davey, Massena $57,000
Town of Rossie: 0.51 acres, at a hube of easterly line of Ogdensburg Turnpike at intersection of southerly line of Washburn Road, Charles R. Smith and Kimberly S. Smith, Alpine, sold to Robert J. Thayer Sr., Robert J. Thayer Jr., Randy J. THayer and Ruan J. Thayer, Freeville $44,000
Town of Morristown: 0.251 acres, in lot 45, County Route 6, Gladys J. Johnson and Maurice W. Johnson Sr., Hammond, sold to Mary E. Watts and Justin W. Watts, Gatesville, Texas $42,000
Town of Fowler: 1.041 acres, great lot 46 south of Route 58, Nancy A. Hay, Gouverneur, sold to Bradlee J. Taylor, Harrisville $95,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 4, 2019:
Town of Morristown: 163.08 acres, County Route 36, intersected by Demot Road, Richard D. Whitehead and Doris K. Whitehead, Hammond, sold to Allen R. Stewart, Canton $295,000
Town of Edwards: Parcel, lot 11 on map of subdivision entitled “Map of Survey Prepared for Christmas and Associates, Inc.,” Susan A. Verduin, Bombay, sold to Adirondack Mt. Land LLC, Long Lake $25,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, 10 Urban Drive, John R. Boyce Jr., Massena, sold to Darlene Bourdeau, Massena $30,000
Town of Pitcairn: 5.68 acres, Route 3 from northwest corner of lot 53, Peter W. Seils, Fort Benning, Ga., Tyler J. Gale, Tully, and Beverly J. Gale, Easley, S.C., sold to Sabrina A. Brooks and Hunter B. Brooks, Harrisville $85,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel 1: 1.55 acres, Regan Road; parcel 2: 0.78 acres, Regan Road; parcel 3: 1.76 acres, Regan Road; and parcel 4: 1.34 acres, westerly bounds of Regan Road, Joseph A. Berner and Karen A. Berner, Potsdam, sold to Kyle Berger and Natalie Berger, Potsdam $213,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 5.9 acres, in lot 3 of First Ten Thousand Acre Tract, Dale Lehmer and Sophie Lehmer, Sebastian, Fla., sold to Kevin Adner and Kara Adner, Ogdensburg $21,000
