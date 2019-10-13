The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 12, 2019:
Town of Brasher: 172 acres, 2839 County Route 55, Enos D. Kurtz, David D. Kurtz and Henry D. Kurtz, Bombay, sold to Amos L. Lee and Rachel H. Lee, Brasher Falls $500
Town of Gouverneur: 57.332 acres, Peabody Road and intersection with Dailey Road, Barbara L. Langevin, Gouverneur, sold to Dwayne C. Wilson and Donna L. Wilson, Gouverneur $180,000
Village of Canton: 1.02 acres, west boundary of Riverside Drive, Michael Koch and Allison Koch, Hillsborough, N.C., sold to Nicholas James Bradman and David Bradman, Canton $172,000
Town of Fowler: 40.85 acres, beginning at Turnpike Creek, Howard E. Shippee, Gouverneur, sold to David E. Shippee, Fort Edward, Vern C. Shippee, Gouverneur, Claude A. Shippee, Granville, and Paul H. Shippee, Harrisville $500
Town of Massena: Parcel, Ridgewood Avenue, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Coppell Texas, sold to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, care of Information Systems and Networks Corporation, Oklahoma City, Okla. $500
Town of Norfolk: 1.15 acres, west bound of Route 420, Craig W. Weller, Brasher Falls, sold to Carl E. Nason, Norfolk $50,500
Town of Norfolk: 0.689 acres, Lacomb Road, Robert Lashomb, Massena, sold to Brittany A. Lashomb $39,000
Town of Brasher: 1.89 acres, 2839 County Route 55, Enos D. Kurtz, David D. Kurtz and Henry D. Kurtz, Bombay, sold to Wallie L. Lee and Sadie U. Lee, Brasher Falls $500
Town of Madrid: 56.56 acres, southeasterly side of Cogswell Corners Road, Dennis W. McGaw and Connie B. McGaw, Madrid, sold to Kenneth E. Aldrich and Patricia L. Aldrich, Canton $21,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot numbered 59 in “Maple View,” Marie Almond, Midland, Texas, sold to Michael Sinni, Brasher Falls $25,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 13, 2019:
Town of DeKalb: 0.23 acres, beginning at Route 11, North Country Savings Bank, Canton, sold to Floyd H. Harris III and Kristen B. St. Pier-Harris, Canton $29,000
Town of Massena: 0.172 acres, north bounds of Center Street, North Country Savings Bank, Canton, sold to Jamie E. Senecal, Massena $62,500
Town of Massena: 0.143 acres, block 36 south of Stoughton Street, Jo Ann Clark, Cocoa, Fla., sold to Dakota L. Wilson, Brasher Falls $45,000
Town of Fine: 52 acres, north of Peabody Road, Calvin P. Hosberger and Betty R. Honsberger, Collegeville, Pa., sold to Charles J. Sovie, Fine $26,000
Village of North Lawrence: Parcels, Jeremiah E. Kirby, North Lawrence, sold to Bobbie Jo LaPradd, Massena $30,000
Town of Russell: 26.2 acres, intersection of County Route 17 and 27, Robert Mashaw, Gouverneur, Robert Binion, Gouverneur, and Linda C. Camidge, Gouverneur, surviving spouse and heir-at-law of Nicky G. Camidge, sold to Robert Mashaw, Gouverneur, and Robert Binion, Gouverneur $14,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, south side of Orchard Road, Kenneth J. Ghostlaw and Mary E. Fuller, Massena, sold to Leona K. Ghostlaw, Massena $60,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, west bounds of 7th Street North, Roger Conte, Norfolk, sold to Victor J. Shampo, Norfolk $15,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, westerly bounds of Morris Street, Quinn M. Connell and Dana R. Connell, Ogdensburg, sold to Lucas Powers and Stephanie L. Burt, Canton $129,000
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, 21 Washington St., Village of Potsdam, Potsdam, sold to Michael Greer, Potsdam $110
Town of Massena: 0.806 acres, east boundary of O’Neil Road, Patrick J. Sullivan, Massena, sold to Heather Sullivan, Massena $150,000
Town of Canton: 2.01 acres, westerly side of Sykes Road, Judy McDonald, Watertown, and Dale B. McDonald, life tenant, sold to Colin D. Carroll and Ashley A. Carroll, Canton $90,000
Town of Massena: 0.502 acres, southerly of Trippany Road, JMT Property Associates LLC, Massena, sold to Rene P. hart and Barbara B. Hart, Massena $500
Town of Rossie: 5 acres, southerly bounds of County Route 12, Shawn M. Delaney, Beacon, sold to Tina Marie Mussaw and Lawrence William Rider Jr., Wegatchie $20,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, east bounds of McCarthy Road, Joyce Cockayne, Winthrop, sold to Bruce A. Cockayne, Winthrop $500
Town of DeKalb: 18 acres, beginning at Bishop’s Four Corners, Jeffery M. Stinson, Richville, sold to Christine M. Hale, Panama City, Fla. $166,000
Village of Massena: 0.61 acres, north of Riverside Parkway, Paul E. Tressa and Kristin M. Tressa, Easley, S.C., sold to Brandon C. Downs and Sara E. Downs, Massena $250,000
Village of Massena: 0.19 acres, west bounds of Elm Street, Kathleen Mason, Massena, sold to Stacey L. Ryan, Massena $98,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office June 14, 2019:
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, north bounds of Main Street, Paisley Alethea Kodama, Colton, sold to 6Broad LLC, Plattsburgh $50,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.8 acres, Dawn M. McCollum, Harrisville, administrator for the late Herbert C. Finley, sold to Joel R. Maness and Christine Maness, Penfield $48,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, Parker Avenue, Linda M. Miller, Albany, sold to Scott Dalton, Massena $500
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, part of Joseph Whalen 9.9 acre lot, southerly side of Racquette River, Jean M. Gilbert, Massena, surviving spouse of Robert H. Gilbert, sold to Kyle Bigness and Jone Bigness, Masssena $500
