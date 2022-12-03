The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 15, 2022:
Town of Massena: 1.764 acres, beginning on North Raquette River Road at intersection with northeasterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Ronald L. McGregor and Janet McGregor, Lucas M. Monroe and Heather L. Monroe, Massena, sold to Christal Niles and Theodore Richards, Massena $24,500
Town of Hermon: 150.33 acres, 392 and 414 Trout Lake Road, Diana L. Richardson, Canton; Richard R. Card, Gouverneur; Penny L. Hays, Gouverneur; Kathy A. Tynon, Jacksonville, N.C.; Darlene Card Thornton, Largo, Fla.; Robert L. Card, Canton; and Melanie G. Mattice, Renssealer Falls, sold to Nicholas L. Green, Norwood $80,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 163 Meade Road, James E. Rose and Pamela Rose, Canton, sold to Craig J. Coffey and Delaney Coffey, Canton $200,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 95 Regan Road, Kyle Moulton, Potsdam, sold to Cynthia Jason, Stanwood, Wash. $306,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, 9 Duddy Road, Cody Mitchell, Brushton, sold to Kevin Jock and Glowil Jock, Brasher Falls $50,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 902 Ogen Street, Ogdensburg Land Bank Corporation, Ogdensburg, sold to Travis S. Whalen, Ogdensburg $142,500
Town of Gouverneur: 6 acres, 150 Morrison Road, Tseko T. Vachev Jr., Antwerp, sold to Bruce H. Patton, Gouverneur $90,000
Town of Gouverneur: Two parcels, Bartlett Drive, Cives Corporation, Alpharetta, Ga., sold to Jake D. Sweeney and Mackenzie C. Sweeney, Gouverneur $22,000
Towns of Fowler and Gouverneur: Parcel 1: 0.51 acres, part of 1395 County Route 12, Gouverneur; Parcel 2: 67 Old Route 58 North, Gouverneur; Parcel 3: 1468 County Route 12, Gouverneur; Parcel 4: 69 Main Street, Fowler; Parcel 5: Dublin Avenue, Fowler; Parcel 6: 25 Factory Street, Gouverneur; and Parcel 7: 84 Grove Street, Gouverneur, Ronald L. Blair and Kimberly Blair, Gouverneur, sold to Northern View Properties LLC, Gouverneur $324,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 11 Williams Street, Kalli J. Mainville, Massena, sold to William Lynch, Norfolk $126,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel, 5 Bell, Brandon J. Prendergast, Chantilly, Va., sold to Robert Prendergast, Cicero $162,000
Town of Hammond: 3.58 acres, beginning on River Road at intersection with southwest line of lands of Carlton Furgison and Lucille Furgison, Cathy A. Wright, Sauguoit, sold to Andrew L. Sarfaty, New York City $30,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.87 acres, 416 Mcintyre Road, Wayne F. Cross, Ogdensburg, sold to Richard Ekman and Susan Ekman, Seminole, Fla. $150,000
Town of Morristown: Parcel 1: 14.94 acres, 60 Center Road; and Parcel 2: 4.735 acres, 64 Center Road, Michael R. Crosby, Ogdensburg, sold to Shawn M. Denny and Morgan R. LaBarge, Heuvelton $180,000
Town of Russell: 0.86 acres, 343 Forbes Road, Steven D. Simpson and Miranda B. Simpson, Russell, sold to Ryan J. Simpson and Shelby A. Dumas, Russell $220,000
Town of Hopkinton: 105 acres, beginning on Route 72 at westerly corner of lands now or formerly of Ernest Wood and Susan Wood, Thomas Farns, individually and as surviving spouse of the late Sharon M. Farns, Potsdam, sold to James I. Hollenbeck and Chari G. Hollenbeck, Potsdam $75,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 16, 2022:
Town of Russell: 60.47 acres, 352 and 380 Forbes Road, Diane B. Scott, Russell, sold to Steven D. Simpson and Miranda B. Simpson, Russell $284,000
Town of Louisville: 3.13 acres, beginning on Wallace Road at northwest corner of land of Desgrosiellier, Wendy Love Morrell, Massena, sold to Rosario Desgrosiellier and Renee Desgrosiellier, Norfolk $12,000
Town of Massena: 0.43 acres, 281 Main Street, Winning When We’re Losing LLC, Ogdensburg, sold to Thomsen-Nunez Revocable Trust, Laramie, Wyo. $117,000
Town of Parishville: Parcel, part of township 13 and lots 14 and 15, Ricky L. Wilson and Geri Lynn Wilson, Colton, sold to Dale W. Harper Jr. and Robin M. Harper, Potsdam $12,500
Town of Potsdam: 4.69 acres, beginning in northwest corner of easement on lands of Richard Morrow, Mark A. Rasmussen and Joan E. Rasmussen, Dumfries, Vt., sold to Brenda Schoenberger, Cape Girardeau, Mo. $40,000
Town of Canton: 2 acres, 205 Finnegan Road, Timothy I. Abplanalp and Gail C. Abplanalp, Canton, sold to Regis Quirin and Karen Hoover, Cranford, N.J. $295,000
Town of Canton: Parcel 1: 0.41 acres, 11 West Main Street; and Parcel 2: 0.126 acres, off Route 11, vacant land, Michael Howard, Canton, sold to Eric Hayes and Danielle Hayes, Liverpool $149,500
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 9243 Route 56, Donna Manchester, Massena, sold to Dawn Love, Potsdam $132,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 922 Congress Street, Eric Schuler and Brittany Lynn Schuler, Brewerton, sold to Nolan C. Monroe, Ogdensburg $30,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 4 Castle Drive, Janna P. Cummings, Potsdam, sold to John M. Metke and Lori H. Metke, Kenmore $312,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 19, 2022:
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 140 Mill Road, Doreen M. Fish, Haw River, N.C.; Tracylyn Williams, Haw River, N.C.; Lori Sclonski, Colorado Springs, Colo.; Cherilyn Prentice, Massena; and Tammy Villnave, Norfolk, sold to Crystal M. Ramadhan, Colton $159,000
Town of Norfolk: 0.473 acres, 3520 County Route 47, Maria Corbine, Norfolk, sold to Jean Guy Breault and Casey Breault, Massena $30,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 126 Jefferson Avenue, Schyler F. Oakes, Canton, sold to Robert P. Tavernier, Massena $35,000
Town of Morristown: 1.44 acres, 3825 Route 37, Theresa A. Volles, individually and as surviving spouse of the late Calvin J. Volles, Marietta, sold to Nicolas Bertrand and Andrea Smith, Ogdensburg $160,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.37 acres, 795 Irish Settlement Road, Debra D. Laclair and Jeffrey A. Brisebois, Ogdensburg, sold to Lindsey G. Mclear, Ogdensburg $149,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1845 Jay Street, Kathleen A. Fisher Bouchard, Ogdensburg, sold to Michael John Bouchard, Ogdensburg $60,000
Town of Stockholm: 5 acres, 52 Wells Road, Alan W. Eggleston and Donnalee B. Eggleston, Potsdam, sold to Charles D. Pilger, Tupper Lake $350,000
Town of Russell: 27.59 acres, beginning in northwest corner of lot 74 at intersection with Boyd Pond Road, East Stream Associates LLC, St. Regis Falls, sold to Cynthia J. Taylor and Nathan W. Miller, Saranac Lake $22,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 5691 County Route 27, Katherine A. Palladino, executor of last will and testament of the late Barbara Kubis White, Latham, sold to Derek J. Whitton, Hailsboro; and Avery G. Sharlow, Norfolk $183,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 10 Orchard Road, Eric J. Serguson and Tammy L. Serguson, Massena, sold to Jason A. Cardinell, Ashland, Mass. $140,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 221 Gates Street, Gregory M. Gross, Holley, sold to Jeffrey D. Thompson, Ogdensburg $90,000
Town of Rossie: 5.46 acres, lot 11 on subdivision “Map of Survey Prepared for Christmas & Associates Inc., Indian River Subdivision, Town of Rossie,” Christine Steiner, Pismo Beach, Calif., sold to Jack Monica and Heather Monica, Constantia $12,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 938 Knox Street, Bryan Pratt and Tina Pratt, Ogdensburg O & U Holdings LLC, Petersburg, Fla. $20,000
Town of Fowler: 1.58 acres, 201 Smith Road, Steven Cornell, executor of last will and testament of the late Jack Cornell, Gouverneur, sold to James Simonini and Jeanette Simonini, Harrisville $160,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 6 Randall Drive, Jason E. Premo, Massena, sold to Michael S. Morehouse and Samantha Mashaw, Madrid $103,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 20, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 23 Roosevelt Street, Carol A. Mcgregor, Massena, sold to James D. Smith and Anne M. Smith, Massena $92,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 110 North Main Street, Steven Potvin and Michael Potvin-Frost, Norwood, sold to Barbara M. Frost, Norwood $42,000
Town of Brasher: 52.48 acres, beginning in southeast boundary of Route 37C in northeast boundary of lands now or formerly of Bernard T. Lantry, Joseph Todd, Bombay, sold to Ervin J. Mast and Franey R. Mast, Bombay $43,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, part of lots 296, 199, 308 and 9, Town of Brasher sold to Charles Collins Jr. and Jaclyn Collins, Brasher Falls $2,500
Town of Russell: 1 acre, 93 Dutton Road, Andrew J. Locke, Albany, sold to Emilie Murphy, Canton $126,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 917 New York Avenue, Stephen J. Burgess and Michele R. Burgess, Ogdensburg, sold to Donald R. Redmond, Ogdensburg $45,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.11 acres, westerly of Morris Street and southerly of East South Street, Edward M. Ladouceur, Ogdensburg, sold to Robert Kinch and Doxandra Kinch, Ogdensburg $3,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, beginning in northerly bounds of Buck Street at southeasterly corner of parcel conveyed to George A. and Eila G. Chisholm, William F. Tisdell and Patsy A. Tisdell, trustees of William and Patsy Tisdell Family Trust, Canton, sold to Joshua R. Akins and Tasha L. Akins, Hermon $250,000
Town of Canton: 0.28 acres, 1 Farmer Street, Richard H. Jenseth and Suzanne M. Raffel-Jenseth, Canton, sold to Timothy I. Abplanalp and Gail C. Abplanalp, Canton $172,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Sept. 21, 2022:
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 223 Spencer Street, Nancy A. Smith (Weller) Hance, Winthrop, sold to Michael J. and Kelley J. Liscum, Gouverneur $42,000
Town of Massena: 1 acre, 231 Center Street, Weldon H. Bogardus III, Massena, sold to Ademola Sobanjo and Oluwaseun Sobanjo, Ontario, Canada $43,000
Town of Parishville: Parcel, part of lot 4, beginning on East Road, Edward G. Boyd, Gouverneur, executor of last will and testament of the late Vivian Boyd, sold to Gary Boyd, Potsdam $19,500
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, beginning in southerly boundary of Route 37 at northwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Jordan Miller, Anne B. Binion, Lisbon; and Edward P. Binion and Darn M.B. Binion, Lisbon, sold to Mathew Murdock, Heuvelton $83,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, 434-436 Sullivan Road, Susan M. Plumadore, St. Regis Falls, sold to Matthew L. Plumadore, Winthrop $48,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.25 acres, beginning in westerly boundary of Clinton Street at intersection of southeasterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Michael B. Riley, John Levar, North Babylon, sold to NY LLC Property Group 7783, Highland, Mich. $126,000
Town of Fowler: 14.87 acres, 1080 California Road, Margery A. Canfield, Gouverneur, sold to Timothy Webster and Ashley Webster, Gouverneur $180,000
Town of Canton: Six parcels, David L. Smith and Deborah M. Smith, Canton, sold to L.T. Smith & Sons LLC, Canton $86,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, 11 Cherry Hill Road, George A. Snicer, Clinton, Ohio, sold to Richard W. Hitchman, Star Lake $5,000
Town of Macomb: 0.48 acres, beginning in easterly corner of lands now or formerly of Michael J. Sidella Jr., David I. Mitchell and Dawn M. Mitchell, Heuvelton, sold to Russell Felker, New Phila, Pa. $4,000
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, beginning on highway leading from Richville to Hermon by way of Bishop Corners, at crossing of northwesterly margin of lands of Rome, Watertown and Ogdensburg Railroad Companies, Daniel Davis and Alysson Davis, Gouverneur, sold to Jacob J. Yoder and Delila J. Yoder, Hammond $205,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.301 acres, 22 Park Street, Nicole A. Adner, Norwood, sold to Mary E. Schlanger and William J. Schlanger, Flagstaff, Ariz. $42,000
Town of Waddington: 1.81 acres, 34 Lincoln Avenue, Trina M. Lepage and Timothy F. Dashnaw, Waddington, sold to Brian D. Inness-Brown and Heather E. Inness-Brown, Saratoga Spring $247,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, 24 Marshall Road, William H. Lawton and Janet Hobbs Lawton, Ogdensburg, sold to J&J Farms, general partnership by Jared Poore and Joshua Poore, partners, Ogdensburg $160,000
Town of DePeyster: 1.38 acres, 97 Wardell Road and 2455 Route 184, David H. Kingsley and Deborah S. Kingsley, Heuvelton, sold to Kenneth LaPiene, Heuvelton $3,000
