The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 11, 2023:
Town of Brasher: 25.2 acres, off Eamon Road, Teri Vandermast, Massena, administrator CTA of last will and testament of the late Gary B. Fuller, sold to Rick S. Fuller, Potsdam $10,000
Town of Canton: 19.5 acres, beginning from southeast boundary of land belonging to Jon Rosales, Matilda Larson and Ann Heidenreich, thence south, Ann Heidenreich, Hermon, sold to Becky and Paul Graham, Hermon $8,000
Town of Edwards: 0.5 acres, 233 Main Street, Gouverneur Savings and Loan sold to Nicholas Campbell, Mastic Beach $85,000
Town of Massena: 0.73 acres, 80 Andrews Street, Antone W. Pires and Cedonia A. Pires, Massena, sold to Robert F. Gladding, Clarendon, Vt. $235,000
Town of Canton: 0.46 acres, beginning in southerly right of way line of Main Street (Route 11) at iron pipe, from intersection with easterly right of way of Miner Street, McDonald’s Corporation, Chicago, Ill., sold to the Village of Canton and Town of Canton $295,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 12, 2023:
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, beginning at intersection of southeasterly line of Main Street with main track of Rutland Railway, Town of Brasher, Brasher Falls; Town of Hopkinton; Town of Stockhom, Winthrop; and Town of Lawrence, sold to Michael T. Guldan DDS PLLC, Winthrop $75,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 6 Richards Street, North Country Savings Bank, Canton, sold to David Monroe and Tammy Monroe, Norfolk $23,000
Town of Hopkinton: 0.246 acres, 244 County Route 49, Robert D. McAllister and Mary B. McAllister, Winthrop, sold to Marcy E. Lottie, Winthrop $30,000
Towns of Russell and Clare: Parcel 1: 38 acres, 60, 61, 62, 64, 66 and 67 Deerfield Road, Town of Russell; Parcel 2: 11.146 acres, off Lake George Road, Town of Russell; and Parcel 3: 27 acres, off Tooley Pond Road, Town of Clare, Beverly J. Davis, Potsdam, sold to John A. Clark, Providence, R.I. $275,000
Town of Macomb: Parcel, 560 West Shore Road, Steven M. Lisowski and Maureen E. Campanie, Bridgeport, sold to Robin E. Cooper, Pulaski $145,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.166 acres, beginning in northwesterly corner of Parcel 11-A, conveyed to Jones-Trombley Development Corporation, Haila Conant, president of Jones-Trombley Development Corp., Plattsburgh, sold to Carter Weller, Potsdam $116,500
Town of Pierrepont: 2 acres, 235 Morrill Road, Clay S. Streit, Clifford L. Streit III, Christopher A. Streit and Craig M. Streit, Canton, sold to Derek W. Brown and Angela R. Brown, Canton $225,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 13, 2023:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 2117 Ford Street, Crystal M. Monroe, Ogdensburg, sold to Ronald and Laurie Wilson Living Trust, with Laurie Wilson and Ronald Wilson, trustees, Peoria, Ariz. $40,000
Town of Potsdam: 183.44 acres, part of mile squares 4 and 14, Peter Schwartz and Margaret N. Schwartz, Potsdam, sold to East Stream Associates LLC, St. Regis Falls $203,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 430 Ford Street, James T. Phillips Jr., Hammond, sold to Joshua A. Sinclair, Brooklyn $118,000
Town of Stockholm: 42.5 acres, Crane Road, Kevin M. Oney and Anne M. Oney, West Stockhom; and Amanda I. Rowledge, DeKalb Junction, sold to Russell Property Development LLC, Winthrop $10,000
Town of Massena: 0.25 acres, 70 Martin Street, Michael Converse, Norfolk; and Michelle Converse, Norfolk, sold to William Nostrom, Massena $22,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 14, 2023:
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 8 Bay Street, Mark Leuthauser and Jeanne Vandewater-Leuthauser, Hannawa Falls, sold to Tracy A. Dow and Tanya K. Dow, Potsdam $80,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 424 King Street, Marilyn P. Roberts, Ogdensburg, sold to Jackson P. Jones, Ogdensburg $131,500
Town of Waddington: 21.39 acres, 3275 Route 345, Valerie S. Haas, Potsdam; Lisa M. Mitras, Waddington; Leslie A. Rutherford, Waddington; and Kerry L. Mitras, Dover Plains, sold to Tiernan Land Holding LLC, Waddington $175,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1 acre, 250 Lee Road, Gerald A. Howes, Ogdensburg, sold to Steven Bogardus, Ogdensburg $105,000
Town of Canton: 2.58 acres, 23 Churchill Street, Joseph Fordyce, Ogdensburg, sold to Gloriii LLC, Croton on Hudson $5,000
Town of Canton: 2.58 acres, 23 Churchill Street, Gloriii LLC, Croton on Hudson, sold to Alesha A. Budd, Theresa $13,500
Town of Louisville: 7.13 acres, 27B portion of Tucker Terrace, Eric M. Gladding, Massena, sold to Lindsey R. Gladding and Crystal L. Gladding, Massena $30,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office April 17, 2023:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 405 King Street, City of Ogdensburg sold to Angela Joan Gagnon, Ogdensburg $18,500
Town of Parishville: 3.08 acres, beginning in northerly boundary of Raquette River Road from southeast corner of lands now or formerly of Stephen M. Whalen, Michael O’Gorman, Auburn, sold to Patrick J. O’Gorman and Karen E. O’Gorman, Potsdam $135,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 2 Pine Street, Kathleen G. Webster, Norfolk, sold to Hanna I. Bessette, Canton $58,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.2 acres, beginning on Austin Street at northeast corner of parcel surveyed for Fred Bolton, Jessica W. Bishop, Gouverneur, sold to Michael W. Trapp and Julie L. Trapp, DeKalb Junction $2,500
Town of Colton: Parcel, 35 White Road, James A. Williams, executor of estate of the late Mary S. Williams, sold to James A. Williams, Potsdam $160,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 1938 Old DeKalb Road, Adam Todd, Canton, sold to TeRiele Family Dairy LLC, Canton $90,000
