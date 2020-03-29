The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 23, 2019:
Town of Massena: Parcel, part of original town lot 7 in tract L, Elmore T. Johnson, Massena, sold to Brad J. Mott and Donna M. Mott, Massena $120,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, beginning at Old Plank Road to division line between farms of John Kitts and Bella Hough opposite to M.G. Nortons farm, Empire Livestock Marketing LLC, East Syracuse, sold to Daniel Davis and Alysson Davis $150,000
Town of Fowler: 0.874 acres, Fowler Emeryville Road (County Route 87) from most westerly corner of parcel conveyed to Glenn S. and Vera Streeter, Lillian E. Lewis, Heuvelton, sold to Thomas J. Skroback, Gouverneur $55,000
Town of Macomb: 9.2 acres, portion of lot 15 of Averill Tract, Art Jollie, Rochester, sold to Johnathan G. Morrow and Kimberly A. Cummings, Richville $6,000
Town of DePeyster: 20 acres, part of lot 153 of Goff’s Survey, Richard Pray, DePeyster, and John Tacchino, Heuvelton, sold to Richard A. Pray and Donna J. Pray, DePeyster $5,000
Town of Hammond: 1.15 acres, mainland shore of St. Lawrence River being a part of lands conveyed to St. Lawrence Shores Inc., Kay E. Woodruff, managing trustee of Kay E. Woodruff Revocable Trust, Bonita Springs, Fla., sold to R. Brinkerhoff Lowery, trustee of R. Brinkerhoff Lowery Revocavble Trust, Tequesta, Fla. $475,000
Town of Waddington: 49.15 acres, Randall Road, David B. Beldock, Ogdensburg, sold to Shaun S. DaFoe and Kinderly S. DaFoe, Waddington $82,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 24, 2019:
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, westerly side of the Oswegatchie River and being lot 16 in block 55 of “Lenrick Block,” Matthew Dean and Linda Dean, Ogdensburg, sold to Ryan Fifield, Ogdensburg $15,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of farm lot 9 in section 1 of the Van Solingen tract, Cathy C. Piche, Lisbon, sold to Brian Joseph Morley and Lisa Lea Morley, Ogdensburg $181,000
Town of Colton: 0.61 acres, part of section 22 lot, east side of Racquette River, Damita Hogle, South Colton, sold to Christina N. M. Runions, Massena $45,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 61.8 acres, westerly of McCormick Road, part of lots 17 and 19 in Ward’s Tract, Harvey Swartzentruber and Naomi Swartzentruber, Ogdensburg, sold to Levi M. Miller and Susie A. Miller, Ogdensurg $109,000
Town of Stockholm: 0.48 acres, Hatch Road, Donald B. Braddock, Potsdam, sold to Blake A. Moody, Potsdam $70,000
Town of Hammond: 0.41 acres, northerly corner of lands conveyed to Francis D. Foley and Edna F. Foley, Susan Hall, Liverpool, administrator of estate of Kenneth C. Hall, sold to Jennifer G. Maynard and William R. Maynard, Utica $45,000
Town of Gouverneur and Village of Rensselaer Falls: Two parcels, Hailesboro Street, Gouverneur; and Route 186 and State Street, Rensselaer Falls, Shelly Washburn and Murray E. Simons, Gouverneur, sold to Jay Bowhall, Richville $375,000
Town of Stockholm: 9.8 acres, section 83, Michael S. Winters and Eileen C. Winters, Winthrop, sold to Jedidiah M. Arquitt and Alexandria R. Horner, Winthrop $7,500
Village of Canton: 0.38 acres, easterly bounds of Riverside Drive, Tammy J. Bjork, Canton, sold to Robert A. Cree and Elizabeth W. Cree, Ithaca $116,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 25, 2020:
Village of Canton: 0.03 acres, northeast corner of property conveyed to John Ruitberg and Jill A. Ruitberg, Philip A. Royce and Lorene Royce, Canton, sold to Meghan L. Spadaccini and Corey Boyer, Canton $128,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.51 acres, Fox Farm Road, Kimberly Youngs, Gouverneur, sold to David Keefer, Lowville $15,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel, part of Kearney Tract, Virginia A. Vercillo, Hammond, sold to Richard A. Decatur Jr. and Carol A. Decatur, Athens $85,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, part of pasture lots 17 and 18 being lot 1 of a plot and survey made by George C. Shutts, Clark R. Porter, Gouverneur, sold to Debra A. Gordon, Potsdam $99,500
Town of Fine: Parcel, cottage lot 91, Michael E. DeCora, Virginia Beach, Va., trustee of DeCora-Reynolds Family Trust, Sold Lynn E. Gerber and Margaret E. Valler, Land O Lakes, Fla. $225,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of lot 12 in block 208, Stacey A. Brunet, Ogdensburg, executrix of the estate of the late James W. Mashaw, sold to Neil Gates, Ogdensburg $59,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, no location given, John O. Chapman, Norwood, sold to Charles E. Collins Jr., Brasher Falls $2,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 8 in block 258, bounded on the north by Oak Street, John Blowers and Elaine Blowers, Geneva, sold to Wayne Cross, Ogdensburg $34,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 28, 2019:
Town of Pitcairn: 1.53 acres, begining at highway at southwesterly corner of lot owned by Harley and Neil Hooper, Alton H. Bishop and Cathy A. Bishop, Harrisville, sold to Vincent A. Avallone and Kimberly M. Meilleur, Harrisville $148,000
Town of Parishville: 0.275 acres, southeast corner of lands now or formerly of Harold and Anita Phippen, John Cardinell and Daphne Cardinell, Manlius, sold to Thomas Michael Dugan and Heather Reichhart Dugan, Suffield, Conn. $317,500
Town of Fine: Parcel, township 12 in great tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, part of subdivision lot 58 of Brodie Tract, Daniel Corsette, Constantia, Kim L. Perkins, Parish, and Earl G. coffin and Frances G. Coffin, sold to Alan Bassette and Kathy Bassette, Oswego $69,000
Town of Russell: 47.54 acres, township 9, Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase section 5, Mark A. Rice and Sally M. Rice, Watertown, sold to Theodore L. Trudeau III and Bobbie J. Trudeau, Edwards $30,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, mile square 54 at West Hatfiel Road, Kim B. Clary, Midway, Ga., sold to Stephen W. Matthes, Massena $132,000
Town of Norfolk: 3.86 acres, in lot 53 at southerly bounds of Route 56, Stephen W. Matthes, Norfolk, sold to Douglas C. Knepper, Beulah, Colo. $265,000
Town of Waddington: 0.75 acres, lot 1 of lots laid out on Maple Street bounded northerly by lots 8,7 and 6, Anne J. White, Boston, Mass., executor of the estate of the late Harold V. White, sold to Nancy Badlam, Massena $185,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Oct. 29, 2019:
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 21, house 3 on Stearns Street in block 103, Eugene Labarge and Sam Labarge, Massena, co-executors of the estate of Verna M. Labarge, sold to Chester Bisnett and Janet E. Bisnett, Norwood $45,500
Town of Macomb: 60.05 acres, westerly of Cooper Road and southerly boundary of lands now or formerly of Steven M. Dunlop and Nina R. Young, Harold D. Bresett Jr. and Mary A. Bresett, Hammond, sold to Scott A. Chapple and Bridget A. Chapple, Ogdensburg $42,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.45 acres, 1593 Route 310, Melba F. Reinke, Canton, sold to Cristy A. Mitchell, Canton $46,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 24, house 56 of Cornell Avenue, block 15, North Country Savings Bank, Canton, sold to Brayden K. Wood and Karlee L. Oakes, Winthrop $47,000
Town of Rossie: Two parcels, 0.85 acres and 5.44 acres, County Route 113 at intersection with Hall Road, Andrew M. Beck and Brittany A. Beck, Gouverneur, sold to Levi J. Cole, Gouverneur $61,500
Town of Colton: 0.97 acres, section 14, Pamela D. Smith, Colton, sold to Jorie A. Rose, Hannawa Falls $40,000
Town of Massena: 0.89 acres, lot 16 and west part of lot 15 of block A on a map titled “Map No. 2-Forest Hills Subdivision,” Peter Paul, Hogansburg, sold to Jessica L. Jock, Massena $268,000
Town of Russell: Several parcels, 9 acres southerly side of Grasse River at northeast corner of M.B. Merrill lot; 2 acres in northeast corner of 56.04 acre parcel southweast part of lot 71 of Atwater Tract; 104 acres easterly on land formerly owned by Reuben Ashman; 56.04 acres, southeast part of lot 71 of the Atwater Tract; 41.3 acres being southwest part of lot 71 of the Atwater Tract; and 33.5 acres being northwest corner of lot 79 of the Atwater Tract, Lee P. White and Sandra L. White, Hermon, sold to Howard D. Kinch and Libby A. Kinch, Hermon $160,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 6 and 7 of block C shown on Map 2 of Westwood, Terry B. Compo and Rose M. Zerniak, Massena, sold to Reed A. Donovan and Chelsea L. Donovan, Nicholville $100,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, part of mile square 3 and 4 of fifth range, Dellice M. McGee, individually, personally and as trustee of Dellice M. McGee Revocable Trust, Bloomingdale, sold to Rebecca A. Sykes, Canton $157,500
Town of Fowler: 1.93 acres, County Route 22 east line of lands of Carol Andrews, Tony J. Woodward and Melissa L. Woodward, Gouverneur, sold to Freda J. Stiles, Gouverneur $100,000
Town of Madrid: 0.56 acres, in mile square lot 70, County Route 14, Julie Derouchia, individually, Julie M. Peacock, as guardian for Collin James Peacock, Waddington, and Collin James Peacock, Waddington, sold to Edward A. Rider, Massena $6,500
Town of Lisbon: Four parcels, 50 acres, 31.4 acres, 25 acres and 20 acres, being part of mile square 1 of the ninth range, Diana Lee Gallo, Canton, sold to James T. Smith and Linda M. Smith, Canton $100,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, southwest corner of the premises formerly owned by A.E. Russell, Jeremy F. Laplante, Norfolk, sold to Roy Torrey and Bernadette M. Torrey, Cape Vincent $87,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 16 in block 1, westerly side of Pleasant Avenue, Laurie A. Lashomb, Rockledge, Fla., sold to Jeffrey S. Green and Marcia L. MeLay, Ogdensburg $60,000
