The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 21, 2023:
Town of Canton: Parcel 1: 5.1 acres, beginning on Canton-Morley Road in east line of Merton S. Longshore parcel; and Parcel 2: 31.26 acres, beginning on Canton-Morley Road in east line of Merton S. Longshore parcel, Shirley Waylett, Sherrills Ford, N.C., sold to Tyler Locke and Katelyn Locke, Canton $15,500
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 13 Smith Street, Donald F. O’Riley, Gouverneur, sold to Brian W. Stamper and Kathleen M. Stamper, Gouverneur $10,000
Town of Rossie: Parcel, River Road, Piece of Mine LLC, Gouverneur, sold to Ashlely A. Sherman and Cody M. Sherman, Fulton $64,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 1198 County Route 36, Leon A. Wood, Norfolk, sold to Darren Caldwell, Norfolk $8,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 34 South Street, Tina M. Mullin, Gouverneur; and William C. Tupper, Gouverneur, sold to Ethan Constance and Britney D. Constance, Philadelphia $36,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 23 Alvern Avenue, Ronald L. McGregor and Janet F. McGregor, Massena, sold to Farrah Cole, Hogansburg $159,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 19 Hillcrest Avenue, Brent W. Cook, Massena, sold to Sandra Kay Robin, Cupertino, Calif. $165,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 22, 2023:
Town of Potsdam: 0.23 acres, 60 North Main Street, Thomas I. Shoen and Evenlyn M. Shoen, Brasher Falls, sold to Tanner J. Lapiene, Norwood; and Stephani C. Skeels, Norwood $79,000
Town of Potsdam: 3.43 acres, beginning in southwesterly bounds of Route 72 at southeasterly corner of parcel now or formerly of Richard W. Coates and Nikki D. Coates, Kris A. Vanwagner and Alecia A. Vanwagner, Potsdam, sold to Joseph Sorrento and Lindsey E. Sorrento, Potsdam $70,000
Town of Gouverneur: 74.18 acres, beginning in southerly corner of parcel conveyed to Philip Smithline and Erik Orller, SBC Tower Holdings LLC sold to American Tower Asset Sub II LLC $270,000
Town of Morristown: 109.13 acres, Gilmour Road, Robert L. Gilmour and Katherine L. Gilmour, Ogdensburg, sold to McGowan Acres LLC, Heuvelton $250,000
Town of Lisbon: 5.88 acres, beginning on Cline Road at intersection of boundary of lands now or formerly of Wayne A. Brown Sr. and Tabitha A. Brown, Tammy Abbrid, Lisbon; Vicky Defranco, Heuvelton; and Tina Cobb, Lisbon, sold to McGowan Acres LLC, Heuvelton $25,000
Town of Louisville: 7.8 acres, beginning on Kingsley Road from intersection with southwest line of lands conveyed to Leonard Baldwin and Barbara Baldwin, SBC Tower Holdings LLC, Atlanta, Ga., sold to American Tower Asset Sub II LLC, Woburn, Mass. $103,000
Town of Hopkinton: 10 acres, 195 Hariman Road, Jason E. Bonno, North Bangor, sold to Jason J. Lennon, Massena; and Jonathan P. Lennon, Massena $20,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 213 Canton Street, Elsie Derouchie, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Heather M. Richardson, Lisbon $77,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, beginning on Sykes Road at intersection with northeast line of lands conveyed to Martha Shires, SBC Tower Holdings LLC, Atlanta, Ga., sold to American Tower Asset Sub II LLC, Woburn, Mass. $244,500
Town of Colton: 1.2 acres, 464 Cold Brook Drive, Renee Cole, administrator of estate of the late Kenneth L. Dodge, sold to Parcel Properties LLC, Canton $10,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 0.42 acres, beginning in southerly boundary of Route 37 at northeasterly corner of lands now or formerly of John R. Beaulieu, Donald J. Moore, Ogdensburg, sold to John R. Beaulieu, Ogdensburg $12,000
Town of Potsdam: 8.36 acres, beginning in east line of parcel conveyed to John D. Elmer and Morris Pinto, SBC Tower Holdings LLC, Atlanta, Ga., sold to American Tower Asset Sub II LLC, Woburn, Mass. $188,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 23, 2023:
Town of Hermon: 4 acres, 64 and 66 Main Street, Sandra P. Russell, Canton, executrix of last will and testament of the late Muriel A. Patton, sold to Philip D. Edie, Candy L. Edie and Jennifer Rand, Canton $47,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 18 Spruce Street, Vicki L. Burnett and Marie Barkley, Massena, sold to Gloria L. Vanatter, Norwood $48,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel, 25 Hollingsworth Lane, Michael T. Peets, Staatsburg; Patricia A. Phillips, Fairfax, Va.; and Alan J. Peets, Heathsville, Va., sold to Philip A. Kavanagh and Tina I. Kavanagh, Piercefield $115,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 162 Lee Road, US Bank National Association, Irvine, Calif., sold to Gregory Denner and Chelsie Denner, Ogdensburg $75,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 16.88 acres, beginning on Spile Bridge Road, Paul L. Whitton and Cheri L. Whitton, Copperas Cove, Texas; and Linda Whitton, Richville, sold to Thomas P. Ritchie Jr. and Kari A. Ritchie, Ogdensburg $39,000
Town of DePeyster: 2 and 16.65 acres, previously conveyed to Appollo Equities Inc., Sam D. A. Miller and Leah E. Miller, North Lawrence; and Eli R. Yoder, Heuvelton, sold to Dannie J. Schlabach and Carolina Schlabach, Heuvelton $100,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 24, 2023:
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, 131 Randall Road, Jennie C. Vieths, Norwood, sold to SBRELAX LLC, La Vernia, Texas $79,500
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 203 May Road, Joseph Sorrento, Potsdam, sold to Jerry Edward Griffin and Laura Lee Griffin, Malone $357,500
Town of Potsdam: 1.6 acres, 416 Emerson Road, Wayne R. Newtown, North Lawrence, sold to Darin P. McHenry, Canton $20,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 157 Acco Drive, Christopher Comeau and Christine C. Comeau, Ogdensburg, sold to Eric Barr and Jessica L. Barr, Ogdensburg $360,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 26 Cedar Street, Bonnie North, Saint Paul, Min., sold to Joseph M. Grube and Nils H. Klykken, Potsdam $160,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 102, 104 and 110 Battle Hill Road, Bonnie L. Barker, Gouverneur, sold to Donna D. Prashaw, Gouverneur $48,000
Town of Rossie: 8.9 acres, lot 7 of “Map of Survey Prepared for Christmas & Associates Inc., Indian River Subdivision, Town of Rossie, St. Lawrence County, New York,” Robert W. Hotchkin and Stacey M. Hotchkin, Mount Bethel, Pa., sold to Bougainvillea Development LLC, Brownsville, Texas $75,000
Town of Piercefield: 36.4 acres, 9976 Route 3, Laura J. Reid and Nancy A. Brossard, Lake Clear, sold to John Vargo and Colleen Vargo, Saranac Lake $150,000
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, 92 Hitchcock Road, Melinda Abbott, DeKalb Junction, sold to Matthew E. Brown, DeKalb Junction $18,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 83 Jefferson Avenue, Kevin Eros, Massena, sold to Neva Benware, Massena $80,000
Town of Massena: 0.868 acres, beginning in intersection of northwesterly boundary line of East Orvis Street with northeasterly boundary line of Tamarack Street, ATL Leasing LLC, Portland, Maine, sold to Thompson Management Group LLC, Rooseveltown $100,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 23 Malby Avenue, Sally A. Lanning, Brandon, Fla., sold to Rodrigo Figueiredo Gelio, Bradenton, Fla. $65,000
Town of Russell: Parcel, lot 2 on map and survey prepared by Robert J. Lawson, L.S., Ryan R. Raudenbush, Russell; and Teresa A. Raudenbush, White Haven, Pa., sold to East Stream Associates LLC, St. Regis Falls $25,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office March 27, 2023:
Town of Louisville: Parcel, off County Route 36, Sara Perry, Chase Mills, sold to Ryan Keese, Chase Mills; and Dakota Keese, Chase Mills $1,500
Town of Pierrepont: 2 acres, beginning easterly from Gregory George and Lloyd Thomas property line on County Route 101, Andrew J. Tupper and Christine M. Tupper, Canton, sold to Randy J. Miller Jr. and Stephanie Miller, Canton $65,500
Town of Norfolk: 79.76 acres, beginning in northerly bounds of Lacomb Road in easterly boundary of parcel now or formerly of Dylan Casselman, Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Massena, sold to Benjamin J. Baxter, Norfolk $55,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 32 Park Street, Daniel M. Tebo, Norwood, sold to Jonathan D. Long and Acacia M. Richards, Colton $90,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 325 Seymour Street, Alec N. Weeks and Allexa M. Weeks, Ogdensburg, sold to Kelsie L. Matthews, DeKalb Junction $90,000
Town of Louisville: 97 acres, beginning on Fisher Road at northeasterly corner of property of Ronald C. Brothers, Mark E. Paige and Kimberly A. Paige, Norfolk, sold to Ronald Brothers, Norfolk $40,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, lot 16, block 4 on mile point tract and lot 16, block 312 on city map, Robert J. Tulip, Auburn; Frank Tulip, Virginia Beach, Va.; Robin Tulip, Ogdensburg; Julie Mills, Ogdensburg; Margaret West, Virginia Beach, Va.; and Jeri Haig, Deland, Fla., administrator of estate of the late Cheryl Lawton, sold to Gail M. Woodard $64,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 419 Judson Street, Michael J. Farrell, Ogdensburg, sold to Shane Houton, Burlington, Vt. $50,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 193 Larue Road, Michael Pomainville, Brasher, sold to John C. Trombley, Massena $61,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 620 King Street, City of Ogdensburg sold to Faith A. Compo, Ogdensburg $15,000
