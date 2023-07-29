The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 5, 2023:
Town of Waddington: Parcel, 100 Lincoln Avenue, Nicole M. Thompson, Massena, sold to Jonathan Woodard and Ashley Woodard, Massena $200,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 545 Willard Road, Shepard Lapage and Maria Lapage, Massena, sold to William Seguin and Mackenzie A. Young, Massena $260,000
Town of DePeyster: Parcel 1: 50.39 acres, 4424 County Route 10; Parcel 2: 17.52 acres, Plimpton Road; Parcel 3: 19.47 acres and 69.74 acres, 970 Route 184; Parcel 4: 1 acre, 411 Plimpton Road; Parcel 5: 102.71 acres, 38.25 acres and 2.7 acres, Route 184; and Parcel 6: 135 acres and 14.5 acres, 6 Route 184, Doris Phillips, DePester; Bradley Phillips, DePeyster; Brian Phillips, DePeyster, individually and as partners of Dori B’s Farm, DePester, and estate of Bruce A. Phillips, sold to Fizgerald Acres LLC, Rensselaer Falls $1,433,500
Town of Massena: 0.25 acres, 31 Martin Street, Beulah L. Trippany, Massena, sold to Caitlyn E. Lapage, Massena $90,000
Town of Massena: 0.37 acres, 113 West Hatfield Street, Bailey Desso, Plattsburgh; and Wesley Rode, Massena, sold to Brian James Waite, Winthrop $159,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 6, 2023:
Town of Waddington: Parcel, 9 Hanlon Road, Kevin J. Clark and Tammy Clark, Wimauma, Fla., sold to Timothy Thomson II and Kirsten Thomson, Canton $35,000
Town of Massena: 0.32 acres, 10 Riverside Parkway, Bryan M. Thuman, Massena, sold to Jennifer M. Hayden, Massena $225,000
Town of Hammond: 0.5 acres, 606 Academy Street, Ryan P. Schermerhorn and Kari L. Schermerhorn, trustees of Schermerhorn Family Trust, Gouverneur; and Heinz Jason Brady, administrator of estate of Nancy Jo Brady, Bolivia, N.C., sold to Wade Coutermarsh and Becky Coutermarsh, Hammond $90,000
Town of Fowler: 1.69 acres, 13 Popple Hill Road, Adrienne Ann Carrick, Tonawanda; and Jacqueline Louise Wheeler, Manlius, sold to Scott A. Dakin, Fort Drum $187,000
Town of Stockholm: 19.88 acres, 50 River Hill Road, Behrooz Bassim, Potsdam, sold to Timothy P. Doyle, Colton $162,000
Town of Piercefield: Parcel 1: 1.887 acres, 49 Stove Pipe Alley; and Parcel 2: 1.831 acres, 53 Stove Pipe Alley, Lynette S. Savage and Michael G. Savage, Childwold, sold to Lauren Ashley Blosser, Tupper Lake $199,000
Town of Lawrence: Parcel, 1559 Route 11C, Kayla Roberts, Brasher Falls, sold to Christine Donnelly, North Lawrence $10,000
Town of Clifton: 0.6 acres, beginning on east line of lot 8, Bear Mountain Park, Keith J. Pcolar, Canton, sold to Peter R. DeCew, Fayetteville $75,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.55 acres, 401 Paddock Street, Fariha T. Qudsi, Allen, Texas, sold to Danielle Davis and Stephen Plapp, Jacksonville, Fla. $336,000
Town of Stockholm: 17.7 acres, beginning at 42.64 acre parcel, running north along westerly line, Jerry L. Hartson, Hannawa Falls, sold to Zachary J. Chapman and Emily E. Deshane, Winthrop $17,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 2.81 acres, 1421 Middle Road, Sarah A. Fitzpatrick, Ogdensburg, sold to Michael Montalvo, Ogdensburg $190,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 93 East Main Street, St. Lawrence University, Canton, sold to Joshua R. Akins and Tasha L. Akins, Hermon $63,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 7, 2023:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 10 King Street, Gary Novosel, Bridport, Vt., sold to Tabitha Bolster, Massena $89,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, 29, 31 Oak Street, Timothy T. Brady and Sharon L. O’Neil, Waddington, sold to Joanne M. Teriele and Benjamin P. Lacy, Denver, Colo. $97,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 142 Mckinley Court, Nancy N. Markes, Shirley, executrix of estate of Peter C. Marks, sold to Michael P. Danboise and Grace Danboise, Massena $47,000
Town of Norfolk: 1.27 acres, beginning on Polly Rpids Road at intersection with northerly line of Francis Farm, Michael G. Sabad, Friendsville, Tenn., sold to James Michael Northrop and Heather Marie Northrop, Winthrop $138,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, beginning on Center Street, easterly from northeasterly corner of catholic cemetery, Sullivan’s Office Supply Inc., Massena, sold to Frank Hillenbrand and Christine L. Hillenbrand, Massena $10,000
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, 1453 Route 420, Addakon Properties LLC, Norfolk, sold to William R. Gardner, Massena $30,000
Town of Morristown: 0.34 acres, 2 Rocky Edge Road, Paul D. Rogers, Barre, Vt., sold to Kristine K. Forney and William F. Prizer, co-trustees of Forney-Prizer Trust, Chapel Hill, N.C. $335,500
Town of DeKalb: Parcel 1: 20.01 acres, 170 Davis Road; and Parcel 2: 0.19 acres, Limekiln Road, Gregory E. Davis, trustee of Gregory E. Davis Revocable Trust, Bradenton, Fla.; and Dorothy Davis, Canandaigua, sold to Jonas E. Shetler and Mary L. Shetler, Westport $275,000
Town of DeKalb: 0.19 acres, Limekiln Road, Jonas E. Shetler and Mary L. Shetler, Westport, sold to Daniel Davis and Alysson Davis, Gouverneur $65,000
Town of DeKalb: 0.5 acres, 4348 Route 11, Kevin J. Wilson, Castorland, sold to Scott C. Fenlong and Rebecca J. Fenlong, Richville $60,000
Town of Russell: Parcel, lot 2 on “Final Plat Mallard Pond Subdivision,” East Stream Associates LLC, St. Regis Falls, sold to Russell Thompson II and Trina Thompson, Murfreesboro, Tenn. $33,000
Town of Pitcairn: 6.5 acres, beginning on Garrison Road at intersection with southerly boundary of lands now or formerly of The People of the State of New York, East Stream Associates LLC, St. Regis Falls, sold to Kenneth Mansley and Dawn Mansley, Erwinna, Pa. $24,500
Town of Pitcairn: 6.5 acres, beginning on Garrison Road at intersection with southerly boundary of lands now or formerly of The People of the State of New York, East Stream Associates LLC, St. Regis Falls, sold to David Heyns and Mary Lynn Meyns, East Windsor, N.J. $25,000
Town of Waddington: 0.987 acres, beginning in westerly bounds of Power Authority of the State of New York, St. Lawrence Power Project, Fiacco Development Corporation, Waddington, sold to Tanya Williams, Port Orange, Fla. $62,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 10, 2023:
Town of Potsdam: 0.32 acres, 23 Chestnut Street, Geoffrey W. Clark and Suzanne F. Smith, Potsdam, sold to Andrew S. Tupper and Caroline MS. Tupper, Canton $276,500
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 2007 County Route 35, Jesse F. Diamond-Brown and Lauren A. Diamond-Brown, Potsdam, sold to Nathaniel Tulloch and Natascha Tulloch, Canton $208,500
Town of Clifton: Parcel, 19 Lake Street, Roger A. Lashua, Sanford, N.C., sold to Peter S. Sweeting and Kelly J. Sweeting, Roscoe, Ill. $20,000
Town of Lisbon: 2.26 acres, beginning on Tuck Road from westerly corner of lands now or formerly of Tonya M. Parmeter and Bruce E. Parmeter, Eileen M. McBath, executor of last will and testament of the late Hollis S. McBath, Lisbon, sold to Annette Endres and Ronald Endres, Ogdensburg $15,000
Town of Waddington: 0.344 acres, 15 Brookview Drive, Barbara Seguin Doe, Duvall, Wash., sold to Stefan L. Dufresne, Brasher Falls $300,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 11, 2023:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 5 Spruce Street, Susan M. Mereau, Massena, sold to Selina M. Mercado, Massena $78,500
Town of Macomb: 1.995 acres, 2118 California Road, Jamie R. Henderson, Gouverneur, sold to Mark Corkery, Norwood, Pa. $33,500
Town of Norfolk: 21.577 acres, beginning on Stark Road at intersection with east line of lands now or formerly of Arlene Follett, Leon Robert Jr. and Amy Robert, Amarillo, Texas, sold to Alec Denslow and Madison Buchanan, Las Vegas, Nev. $30,000
Town of Potsdam: Two parcels, 271 and off Parmenter Road, Dale J. Rush, administrator of estate of the late Keith Johns Rush, Potsdam, sold to Keith Jondreau and Christina M. Jondreau, Kerhonkson $79,000
Town of Rossie: Parcel, 8 Scot Acres Road, Shannon Sossong, Newfane, sold to B735538 LLC, Mesa, Ariz. $85,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.3 acres, 27 Chestnut Street, Thomas M. DeRosa and Elizabeth A. Regosin, Potsdam, sold to Jeffrey Eckdahl, Potsdam $285,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 235 Route 37B, Ryan A. Decarlo, Moira, sold to Kathryn A. Connor and Millicent G. Hopper, Massena $89,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 610 Ford Street, Charlee A. Benson and Barbara A. Griffith, Ogdensburg, sold to Brittany Fifield, Ogdensburg $65,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 59 Buck Street, Michelle L. Cote, Canton, sold to Cody M. Steiner and Virginia M. Armour, Milwaukee, Wis. $145,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 12, 2023:
Town of Potsdam: 3.375 acres, beginning in easterly bounds of Lakeshore Drive at northerly corner of parcel now or formerly of Michael A. Hicks, Michael A. Hicks, Norwood, sold to Mark D. Richards and Kelli J. Richards, Norwood $10,000
Town of Fowler: 1.05 acres, 177 Country Club Road, John E. Leeson and Jean M. Leeson, Pulaski, sold to Joanne M. Julien, Naples, Fla. $190,000
Town of Hermon: 15.3 acres, beginning on Trout Lake Road at southwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Andrew John and Natalie Russell, East Stream Associates LLC, St. Regis Falls, sold to Andrew John Russell and Natalie Russell, Hermon $45,000
Town of Stockholm: 4.01 acres, 437 Sullivan Road, Cheryl A. Blair, Winthrop, sold to Michelle Blair and Howard Blair, Potsdam $20,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 20.45 acres, part of Howes Pine Drive, Gerald A. Howes, Ogdensburg, sold to Brody Sheppard and Adriana Whitmarsh, Ogdensburg $25,000
Town of Stockholm: Several parcels, Skinnerville Road, Susan Dole Armstrong, West Chester, Pa., sold to Floyd T. Mattison and Michelle L. Mattison, Winthrop $40,000
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, 580 Route 458, NCPS Realty Group, Watertown, sold to David Brian Herren and Kathy L. Herren, Wilton $365,000
Town of Russell: Parcel 1: 20 acres, south of Plum Creek; and Parcel 2: 150 acres, west of Blanchard Hill Road, Henry Wagler and Ella Wagler, Russell; and Daniel Wagler and Amanda Wagler, Russell, sold to Vinoth K. Chengalvarayan and Aarthy Chandru, New Providence, N.J. $298,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 13, 2023:
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 20 and 22 Bellevue Street, Renee Cole, administratrix of estate of the late Virginia R. O’Hearn, Gouverneur, sold to Samantha K. O’Hearn, Gouverneur $60,000
Town of Clifton: Parcel, 1 Pennsylvania Avenue, Patti M. Smith, South Glens Falls, sold to Joseph S. Cicero Jr. and Shannon Lynn Cicero, Honeoye $60,000
Town of DeKalb: 100 acres, 2287 County Route 11, Nancy J. Walker, Holley; and Allen K. Hurlbut, Inman, S.C., sold to Paul Nicholas Falzon IV, Lake Isabella, Calif. $399,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel, 512 West Shore Road, Tru Vine Enterprises LLC, Royal Palm Beach, Fla., sold to Susan Jamieson, Canastota $25,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.24 acres, 426-428 Seymour Street/Knox Street, Charles O. Foster, Ogdensburg, sold to Tweek Holdings LLC, Ogdensburg $125,000
Town of Colton: 0.229 acres, 71 Bay Road, Michael J. Girard and Mary Ellen Girard, South Colton, sold to Thomas H. Bronson and Anne S. Bronson, Colton $200,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 14, 2023:
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 213 Morgan Road, Stacey L. Zeigler, Potsdam, sold to Anna Eller and James Eller, Potsdam $508,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 1195 County Route 25, James V. DeFranza and Regan E. DeFranza, Canton, sold to Samuel H. Bailey and Ellen M. Recinos, Canton $340,000
Town of Fowler: 6.7 acres, beginning on Smith Road at intersection with southerly boundary of lands now or formerly of Adam Stowell, Robert J. Barbarito, Gouverneur, sold to Bruce M. Greenhill and Janet L. Greenhill, Gouverneur $8,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 7 Middlebury Avenue, Kiah Marie LaPradd, Massena; and Douglas LaPradd, Massena, sold to Keith W. Snyder and Cassidy R. Delosh, Massena $5,000
Town of DeKalb: 29 acres, County Route 20, David A. Hart, Richville, sold to Levi L. Swartzentruber and Annie D. Swartzentruber, Gouverneur $40,000
Town of Madrid: Parcel, beginning in southerly shore of Grass River at northwesterly corner of parcel conveyed to Samuel Lawrence, Jeffrey A. Carson, Nyack; Lisa A. Eager, Brownville; and Anne Carson, Chase Mills, sold to Erin L. Elliott, Canton $134,000
Town of Fine: 100 acres, 1124 Oswegatchie Trail Road, Megan E. Russell, Longview, Texas, trustee of Scott E. and Jenifer M. Russell Irrevocable Trust; and Scott E. Russell and Jenifer M. Russell, Hartford, sold to Shelly Waterman, Bergen $260,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.52 acres, 27 Rowley Street, C.B. Realty of Gouverneur LLC, Gouverneur, sold to Britney N. Mulvaney, Gouverneur $160,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 5 South Street, Robert J. Perras, Massena, sold to Roger Anson, Massena $36,500
Town of Canton: 25 acres, 1380 County Route 25, Jennifer L. Hansen, Canton, sold to John C. Parcell IV and Tracy A. Parcell, Canton $9,000
Town of Brasher: Parcel, 873 Route 11C, Cora Burnett and Andrew T. Forget, Brasher Falls, sold to Rick Seguin, Brasher Falls $25,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.