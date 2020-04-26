The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 19, 2019:
Town of Fowler: 0.53 acres, southwesterly bank of Oswegatchie River, Sue Ellen Caswell, Waddington, Cynthia Carol Fuller, Gouverneur, and Clayton S. Boney, Chalfont, Pa., sold to John L. Welborn IV and Sarah E. Welborn, Philadelphia $95,500
Town of Fine: 1 acre, northwesterly corner of premises conveyed to Daniel and Deborah H. Reil, Randolph B. Clark, Star Lake, sold to Sharon A. Snider, Star Lake $54,500
Town of DeKalb: Parcel, norteasterly corner of a parcel of land conveyed to Matthew J. Brown and Kathy M. Brown, Loren R. Mehaffy, DeKalb Junction, sold to Matthew J. Brown and Kathy M. Brown, DeKalb Junction $1,000
Town of Gouverneur: 50.05 acres, southwest corner of premises owned by Cataldo and Lucille E. Petitto, Daniel L. Holmes and Sheryl D. Holmes, Gouverneur, sold to Corey D. Degon and Alisa degon, Nicholville $132,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 3.2 acres, northerly half of lot 2 in tract 4 of Van Solingen lands, Steven M. Kirby and Paula M. Kirby, Ogdensburg, sold to John Allen Moore and Zachary Moore, Ogdensburg $5,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.11 acres, mile point tract, Washington Street, Wayne A. Woodward II, Ogdensburg, sold to Benjamin M. Gushea, Ogdensburg $45,000
Town of Lawrence: 5 acres, beginning at a corner formed by a private road owned by Clarence and Doris Duquette and lot deeded to Wayne Remington, Patrick A. Lawrence, North Bangor, sold to Howard F. Greenwood, North Lawrence $17,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 20, 2019:
Town of Oswegatchie: 7.55 acres, beginning in center of Lost Village Road at southwest corner of lands now or formerly of Michael D. DeVincentis, Walter H. Wheater Jr. and Janet M. Wheater, Ogdensburg, sold to KDC Acres LLC, Heuvelton $14,000
Town of Stockholm: 1 acre, Livingston Road, part of mile square lot 58, Beth Ann Rice, West Stockholm, sold to Jeffrey Hunter and Patricia Hunter, West Stockholm $6,500
Village of Potsdam: Parcel, beginning at northwest corner of a lot on Chestnut and Missouri Avenue, Sherry L. Veitch, Potsdam, attorney-in-fact for Rita C. Blevins, Hermon, sold to Sheila R. Neal, Central Bridge $95,000
Town of Stockholm: 0.67 acres, beginning on highway leading from Winthrop to Brasher Falls at northeast corner of lot conveyed to Josephine Ashton, Katherine Karlberg, individually and as surviving spouse of John A. Karlberg, Brasher Falls, sold to Joseph J. Cootware, Brasher Falls $157,500
Town of Louisville: 0.59 acres, mile square lot 31, Ridge Road, Nancy Crinklaw, Sandown, N.H., sold to Angela A. Barbone, Massena $36,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 21, 2019:
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, Park Street lot 32, Jesse D. Fregoe and Sara M. Fregoe, Potsdam, sold to James Kirka, Potsdam $15,000
Town of Potsdam: 15 acres, centerline of County Road 48 with junction of Route 56A, Michelle Lapointe, Norwood, sold to Paul G. diVincenzo, Norwood $65,000
Town of Stockholm: 28.76 acres, south of Benton Road east of Needham Road, great lot 80, James Deshane and Cheryl Deshane, Norwood, sold to Eli J. Troyer and Amanda Troyer, Lisbon $55,000
Town of Fine: 40.366 acres, lot 15 of east half of township 12 of grat tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Jerry Wayne Earl, Biloxi, Miss., sold to Cory V. Famalette, Fine $82,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 22, 2019:
Town of Louisville: Parcel, beginning on road leading from hamlet of Louisville to Willard School, Bruce E. Thompson, Burlington, Vt., and Susan M. Kelley, Burlington, Vt., co-executors of the estate of Rose M. Thompson, sold to Mark Dietz, Searcy, Ariz. $42,000
Town of Norfolk: 1.48 acres, part of Parker Gibson Lot, Ted F. Ashley, Norfolk, Dianne Shambo, Massena, Franklin Ashley, Massena, Denise Furnace, Massena, and Karon Tomlinson, Mentor, Ohio, sold to Daniel E. Jacob, Massena $20,000
Town of Hopkinton: 29 acres, Blair Road at intersection with west line of lands of the People of teh State of New York (lot 29, proposal F, area 8), Gary J. Collins and Diane M. Collins, Potsdam, sold to Bruce W. Collins, Penfield, and Jonathan D. Collins, Penfield $29,500
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, part of block 216 on map made by T.B. Tate in 1868, Sally Hughes, Ogdensburg, sold to Gregory M. Gross, Ogdensburg $65,000
Town of Colton: 0.88 acres, 184 West Higley Flow Camp Road, Wayne L. Stevens and Susan Stevens, Canandaigua, sold to David Peters and Vicki Peters, Westerville, Ohio $72,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Three parcels, 3 and 5 Rivers Edge Circle, H. Wayne Houmiel and Barbara K. Houmiel, Englewood, Fla., sold to David L. Doe and Teresa I. Doe, Canton $270,000
Town of Canton: 1 acre, part of mile square 8 fo fourth range, lot 10, Marilyn Skipka, Canton, sold to Robert Woodard and Aurora Savage, Hermon $98,000
Town of Waddington: Parcel, lot 39 on map 2 of J.E. Clary Subdivision, Thomas J. Snider, Waddington, and Elizabeth Snider, Massena, sold to Thomas Spinner, Massena $16,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 25, 2019:
Town of Waddington: Parcel 1: 0.43 acres, part of easterly parcel of two parcels deeded to George G. Adams and Geraldine E. Adams; and Parcel 2: 1.032 acres, 12 of lots laid out in mile swuare bounded northeast of Runions and southeast by Murray, Kody R. Sharlow, Madrid, sold to Dean A. Weimer and Ashley L. Allen, Waddington $79,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, beginning on town road leading from Star Lake to Little River known as Youngs Road, northerly of northwest corner of a lot owned by Augustus Peppe, Richard W. Hitchman, Star Lake, sold to Craig R. Demmon, Oswegatchie $62,000
Town of Brasher: 0.3 acres, 201 West Cotter Road, Rick Seguin, Brasher Falls, sold to belle L. Burgoyne, Waddington $77,000
Town of Brasher: 17.2 acres, Lalon Road, Terrianne Yanulavich, Merrill, sold to Venture Vest LLC, Chase Mills $13,000
Town of Brasher: 0.66 acres, lot 262 per Stevens Survey made October 1838, Ryne R. Martin and Christine A. Compo-Martin, Philadelphia, Pa., sold to Karen L. Pitcairn, Medford, Ore. $63,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, mile square lots 69 and 70, Patricia M. Hunter, West Stockholm, administratrix of the estate of the late Marie T. Baxter, sold to Damita Hogle, Potsdam $48,000
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, township 15, Heath Road, Lyndon Seaver, Kingston, sold to Michael J. Seaton and Andrea E. Seaton, East Dover, Vt., and Robert L. Seaton and Thomas R. Pinion, Norfolk, Va. $270,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, intersection of northerly line of Main Street and easterly line of Water Street, James Snell, Potsdam, sold to David Bass and Allison Burris, Potsdam $320,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, mile square lot 64, Seaway Timber Harvesting Inc., Massena, sold to Leon Cantwell, Norwood $13,000
Several Towns: Several parcels, Towns of Gouverneur and Fowler, Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association, Gouverneur, sold to GAB Ventures LLC, Lisbon $116,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, west bound of lot sold to Mike Lafian intersected by southwest corner of Howard Stanton lot, Bruce Converse and Carolyn Converse, Massena, sold to Gerald Compo and Linda Rusaw, Massena $28,000
Town of Parishville: 0.32 acres, section 11 of the township of Catherinesville, Stephen A. Green, Potsdam, sold to Annie Helfgott, Huntingdon, Pa. $45,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Nov. 26, 2019:
Town of Russell: Parcel, part of turnpike lot 2, southeast side of the turnpike, William Hogg Jr., Pembroke, Va., sold to Zachary Hogg, Russell $15,000
Town of DeKalb: 8.14 acres, southeast of Jenkins Road in great lot 264 of Potter Goff survey, Kori Garwood Stay, Richville, and Ashley Marie Stay, Richville, sold to Ashley Marie Stay, Richville $45,000
Town of Parishville: 2.21 acres, Cook Road southerly of intersection of County Route 58, Christopher James Revord, Colton, and Jenna Marie Revord, Raleigh, N.C., sold to Robert Michael Cox and Karen Ann Cox, Colton $1,500
Town of Lisbon: 0.25 acres, part of the former Foresyth home farm in mile square 5 of third range, Becky L. Duprey and Barbara J. Burwell, Lisbon, sold to Kaleb J. Bertrand, Lisbon, and Brittaney A. Barr, Ogdensburg $100,000
Village of Potsdam: parcel, southwest margin of Beal Street at northwest corner of parcel conveyed to Potsam Urban Renewal Agency, Robert T. Rogers II, Potsdam, sold to J.R. Coleman Properties LLC, Potsdam $125,000
Town of Morristown: 20 acres, Walrath Road, Joseph Hershberger and Emma Hershberger, Hammond, sold to Vernon A. Lowery, Hammond $20,000
Town of Hermon: 1 acre, beginning on road leading from Marshville to Hermon Village at the northeast corner of a lot belonging to John Huggins, Bernice M. Aldrich, Hermon, Kenneth E. Aldrich, Canton, and David Aldrich, Casselberry, Fla., sold to James R. Kirker and Angela S. Ayen Kirker, Gouverneur $35,000
Village of Massena: Parcel, lot 6 in block 5 on Ransome Avenue of subdivision of the Nightengale Tract known as Prospect Heights, Sharon L. Kinne, Massena, sold to Donnita L. Firnstein, Massena $90,000
Town of Parishville: Parcel, part of lots 28 and 29 in township 13, Great Tract 2 of Macomb’s Purchase, Randy Guyette and Christine Guyette, Potsdam, and Peter W. Wimmer and Vicky L. Murphy-Wimmer, Pyrites, sold to Tristen Phippen, Parishville $82,000
Town of Pitcairn: 49.62 acres, part of township 11 in Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, Christopher N. Seeley, executor of the estate of Suzanne G. Seeley, sold to Theodora A. Loveridge, Sharon Springs $27,500
Village of Morristown: 0.216 acres, west of Water Street to southeast corner of lands now or formerly of Louis C. Stoakley and Elizabeth M. Stoakley, Gregory D. Lyons and Mary K. Lyons, Morristown, sold to Ricky D. Velez, Watertown $179,500
Town of Lisbon: 2.32 acres, part of mile square 7 of the First Range, westelry of Ross Road, William Cruikshank, Potsdam; Tina Pray, Jay; Sandra Cruikshank, Ogdensburg; Brian Cruikshank, Ogdensburg; and Susan Rosen, Clilfton Park, sold to Andrew Rheome and Caitlin Tracy, Ogdensburg $8,000
Village of Canton: Parcel, beginning in north bounds of West Main Street from southwest corner of land recently conveyed to the Edward John Noble Hospital, Canton, Joyce M. Lawrence, Canton, and Ted L. Lawrence, Canton, sold to Glenn J. Bullock and Sheila N. Bullock, Russell $73,500
